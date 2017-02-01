₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by TheArticleNG(m): 7:24am
Lagos big boy, Seun Egbegbe was arrested in Gbagada two days ago for fraud. There’s a report that his manager has denied the arrest saying ‘Nothing of such’ happened.
Seun was mobbed and arrested in November 2016 when he tried stealing nine iPhones at Computer Village in Ikeja. He's expected to appear before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court over the theft case on Wednesday, February 8.
Only for him to get arrested again at the general hospital in Gbagada, Lagos after trying to dupe bureau de change operators of millions of naira while pretending to be a medical doctor.
The press statement released by the state’s Police PRO read:
‘One Seun Karim, a.k.a. Egbegbe, and one Ayo Oyekan, disguised as the MD of Gbagada General Hospital and the other as a patient.
‘They lured one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna, both Bureau de Change members, from different locations, that they needed US9,000 dollars (2,742,750 by official rate) and £3,000 pounds (N1,142,995 by official rate).
They are now under detention at Area H in Ogudu, Lagos.
Despite all the facts, TheNetng reports Seun Egbegbe’s manager denied the reports saying ‘Nothing of such’ happened.
Seun's team is yet to release an official statement regarding the shameful incident.
http://www.thenet.ng/2017/02/seun-egbegbes-manager-denies-arrest-despite-several-proofs/
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by Adedaniel211(m): 7:33am
Okay
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by emeraldknytt(m): 7:56am
All 'Seuns' dey make me fear.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by EastGold(m): 8:07am
If I give the manager baton for mouth
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by goldbim(f): 8:51am
Infact,his manager should be arrested for being an accomplice.. it's this nonsense lie that's really giving the guy confidence to steal again because he knows he has Liars around him that'll protect him..#seunegbegbe Is a thief!! #
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by passyhansome(m): 11:02am
SEUN Which Seun abeg? Hope is not the same SEUN am thinking of? As in ......... Okay no be him I Don fear, na this guy again he must be kleptomaniac
Didn't know criminals do have manager, I only know of Accomplice or Gang Leader.
The manager too is proud to manage a theif lols.... Its pathetic
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by Janetessy(f): 11:02am
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by bbbabes: 11:02am
He's an accomplice, he should be arrested
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by michoim(m): 11:02am
He is an endemic crook
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by NotComplaining: 11:02am
That is NOT Seun, Seun is in Malaysia
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by littlewonders: 11:03am
A thief will always remain a thief even if you 'dash' him the whole world
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by oyb(m): 11:03am
alternative facts things
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by gurunlocker: 11:03am
Seun and his manager are brain dead.....
No be NL Seun o, make dem no go ban me for 52 years.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by bettercreature(m): 11:03am
EastGold:They should lock up the manager as well
He is probably managing all the stolen funds
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by chukslawrence(m): 11:03am
ok
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by shortgun(m): 11:03am
Lubbish
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by unclezuma: 11:03am
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by Hadeyeancah(m): 11:03am
Hahaha, manager, manager
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by ffrreeee(f): 11:03am
Everybody saw the proof that he was locked up, but the manager said nothing happen. Why are you people bothered? Is the manager PMB? If he s not, then he s nt important.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by ADEWEBS(m): 11:04am
Misconception in Labour market and favour market cleared! Read it here
http://www.nairaland.com/3610168/labour-market-favour-market
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by DrWise: 11:04am
Cheap criminal parading himself as a film maker
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by hollywater: 11:04am
Anoda bad news today, involving anoda Afonja.I thought crimes are only committed by Igbo's?
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by ThatIgboBoy: 11:04am
Afonjaaaaaa
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by Oladeep: 11:04am
"Lagos big boy"....who dash am that title?
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by princeade86(f): 11:04am
na him twin brother
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by DTOBS(m): 11:05am
Is like no other news again for our MOD to push to FP except for this rubbish Seun's wahala. With all the happenings about Buhari's whereabouts and our economy vacation in God knows where.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by imperiouxx: 11:05am
What's our business with one Seun getting arrested for committing crime?
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by BlackSeptember: 11:05am
He should go and work with Lai Mohammed
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by prettythicksme(f): 11:05am
op stop sheybe,na movie.buhahahahaha
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by Oyind17: 11:05am
Scammers association
|Re: Seun Egbegbe’s Manager Denies Arrest Despite Several Proofs by ichommy(m): 11:06am
Before No?
