Uchechi, an intelligent young girl from Ehime Mbano, got married last year to her love, Collins Ogbonna from Mgbuji, Eha-Amufu in Enugu State but died after giving birth to their first child, a bouncing baby boy.She was buried yesterday and here are photos from her funeral.Uchechi holds an NCE, B. sc. and PGD in Accountancy. She was supposed to defend her MSC in Accountancy this month at UNIZIK. May her gentle soul rest in peace. More pics below.

That shows we still stagnant or receeding, at this level of development we still experiencing high mortality, nobody is concerned, the medical agencies and co, no program, sensitization, campaign or active body fighting against or helping to alleviate this. God help Nigeria

The mods should stop pushing news like this to the home page because they would in a way create unnecessary panic and tension in the minds of Nairalanders who are pregnant at the moment. I sympathize with the family of the late women, but the truth is hundreds of women die after childbirth in this country everyday, and there is just no benefit in publicizing the death of a select few. Please let our sisters on Nairaland carry their pregnancies with peace of mind.