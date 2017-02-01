₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by FlirtyKaren(f): 11:54am
Uchechi, an intelligent young girl from Ehime Mbano, got married last year to her love, Collins Ogbonna from Mgbuji, Eha-Amufu in Enugu State but died after giving birth to their first child, a bouncing baby boy.
She was buried yesterday and here are photos from her funeral.
Uchechi holds an NCE, B. sc. and PGD in Accountancy. She was supposed to defend her MSC in Accountancy this month at UNIZIK. May her gentle soul rest in peace. More pics below.
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by abuaoyen(f): 2:00pm
So sad! May her gentle soul rest in peace. Amen
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by mcmurphy132: 2:01pm
r.I.p woman
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by TINALETC3(f): 2:01pm
RIP
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by lawrenzoo: 2:01pm
R.I.P
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by Ifexxy(m): 2:02pm
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by jesus500(m): 2:03pm
Prenatal care should be made top priority in marriage to avoid stories that touch.
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by opejulie10(f): 2:03pm
Stop jareeee
nairaland don become carrier of bad news lately
rip woman
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by CplusJason(m): 2:03pm
I don tire to type "RIP"
Pls seun and the super mods, try and reduce the sad stories.
BTW, Adieu madam
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by emeijeh(m): 2:04pm
Not our portion in Jesus name
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by mmsen: 2:05pm
Pretty girl.
RIP.
Nigerians still do not take maternal health (and healthcare in general) seriously enough.
If only all the attention that is wasted on religion was used for science and physical/mental welfare...
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by YhungPablo(m): 2:05pm
Rip.. my own mother also died of the same death during her last child birth .
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:05pm
Ok
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by passyhansome(m): 2:06pm
That shows we still stagnant or receeding, at this level of development we still experiencing high mortality, nobody is concerned, the medical agencies and co, no program, sensitization, campaign or active body fighting against or helping to alleviate this. God help Nigeria
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by NotOfThis(f): 2:06pm
RIP.
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by nandyz(m): 2:07pm
RIP dear....
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by preshinno: 2:07pm
RIP
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by protocoll(m): 2:08pm
from the village..
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by femolii: 2:10pm
RIP
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by ItzHoludex(m): 2:11pm
nah did way people dey die again.God help us
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by shammah1(m): 2:11pm
So sad. RIP to her
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by Chicybez: 2:13pm
WHAT IS LIFE? God pls have mercy and help us.... rest in Peace Dear
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by NEHLIVE: 2:16pm
hmm
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by webincomeplus(m): 2:17pm
The mods should stop pushing news like this to the home page because they would in a way create unnecessary panic and tension in the minds of Nairalanders who are pregnant at the moment.
I sympathize with the family of the late women, but the truth is hundreds of women die after childbirth in this country everyday, and there is just no benefit in publicizing the death of a select few.
Please let our sisters on Nairaland carry their pregnancies with peace of mind.
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by IYANGBALI: 2:18pm
Omo to fok now dey fear me o
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by Viccisimua: 2:21pm
REST IN PEACE DEAR MOTHER... I WAS LUCKY TO ESCAPE DEATH BUT LOST MA BABY YEARS AGO... STILL BELIEVING GOD FOR RESTORATION. UNFORTUNATELY SOCIETY HAVE FORGOTTEN HOW I BATTLED WITH DEATH... SAME PPLE THAT CALLED ME MAMA TWINS DURING PREGNANCY NOW CALL ME HORRIBLE NAMES... VERY WICKED WORLD.
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by bolafez(m): 2:22pm
vanity upon vanity Rip
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by webincomeplus(m): 2:23pm
passyhansome:Please don't draw conclusions yet. The poor state of our Healthcare system notwithstanding, managing pregnancy and preventing maternal mortality is one of the easiest things to achieve in this country.
But the truth is, many women (even the well educated ones) prefer to patronize traditional birth attendants or deliver their babies in churches and mosques for reasons best known to them.
You don't know where the lady in question died. So, find out before blaming maternal mortality on the system. I'm not saying she patronized the substandard outlets, but most women who lost their lives after childbirth trod that path. And in their cases, the government isn't to blame at all, because no matter how much of awareness the government does, whatever the pastor or Imam says still reigns supreme.
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by bolafez(m): 2:23pm
vanity upon vanity Rip
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by saeedowolab: 2:26pm
.
|Re: Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth by VickyRotex(f): 2:32pm
YhungPablo:
Oh I'm so sorry about that!
May their souls rest eternally!
