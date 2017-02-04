₦airaland Forum

Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by dre11(m): 5:06pm
A notorious leader of the dreaded cult group, ‘One Miýllion Boys’ that has been terrorising Ibadan lately, Moshood Oladokun, aka Ekugbemi was among the other 166 suspects paraded by the Oyo State Police Command on Friday. The suspects were arrested between late 2016 and early this year for various heinous crimes, recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition, recovery of stolen cars, motorcycles, electronics, cash, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, fake currencies, and other valuable properties.

Parading the notorious gang leader, the state Commissioner for Police, Samuel Adegbuyi said he was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command, adding that he was responsible for the spate of violence in places like Beere, Born Photo, Isale-Osi, Mapo, Idi-Aro and other parts of Ibadan metropolis. “During such violence, the group led by the suspect, caused unimaginable violence leading to arson, looting, destruction of valuable properties, maiming and senseless murder using various dangerous weapons with the miscreants iýnflicted pains and caused apprehension to innocent people in the affected areas.

On September 15, 2016 around 2pm, two rival cult groups, one led by Ekugbemi from Born Photo and another group led by Alaba aka Ojoweliweli from Foko area clashed during a carnival held at Born Photo. “During the clash, the hoodlums attacked and robbed innocent victims of their valuable properties, shops were broken, properties looted and two men, Kazeem Omoleý and Opaleye Farouk were killed.

The police reacted and brought the situation under control. Some suspects were arrested in connection with the violence and were subsequently arraigned in court after being found culpable. Leaders of the rival cult groups and their hatchet men escaped afterwards and had since been very elusive. “However, through intensive investigation arising from high level intelligence, Ekugbemi was located in his criminal hideout at Ajah area of Lagos.

In a well coordinated operation carried out by the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the state command around 8pm on December 23, 2016, the notorious kingpin of the cult group and his cohorts were arrested during a shootout while others escaped with bullet wounds. His cohorts arrested are, Mutiy Lawal (22), Habib Oladiti (26), and Akinkunmi Abioye (35). Exhibits recovered from them includes, a burnt bajaj motorcycle, expended catridges, and 20 pellets, ” he said According to him, during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and series of other criminal ýactivities carried out in various parts of Ibadan and environs.

In an interview with Ekugbemi, the 32 years old notorious kingpin dispelled all the allegation, stressing that he is only from a masquerade family in Born Photo area of Ibadan. “It was during a masquerade carnival ýthat some drunk hoodlums entered into our family house at born photo and started beating our mothers and elderly ones. That was why we faced the cult group which later claimed that we are also part of their cult group.

I work in Lagos as a commercial bus driver, but only come to Ibadan once in a while for the Masquerade festivals because am from that family house. I have never killed anybody before,” he said Also, ýa suspected ritualist, Saheed Adeyemi (33) was arrested with human head along with one, Michael Edemba (60) around 5:30pm on February 2, 2017. He said the arrest of the suspect was made possible following a tip off by members of the public. “Adeyemi walked into the ambush laid by the police while trying to remove the exhibit wrapped in a black polythene bag and hidden beside a shop at Abidogun junction, Omi-Adio.

His arrest led to the second suspect while preparing to escape from the town when he knew the first suspect had been nabbed. During interrogation, both suspects confessed to the crime. “The first suspect who is an herbalist resident at Awonsonso village, Apata, disclosed that he bought the human head for N15,000 from a-yet- to be identified woman, now at large for the purpose of making money rituals for the second suspect who was passing through hard times as a result of financial difficulty.” he said

http://thenationonlineng.net/ibadan-mayhem-oyo-police-arrest-one-million-boys-leader-166-suspects/

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by 14teenK(m): 5:08pm
You expect us to believe this poo...with that pic??

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Escalze(m): 5:10pm
Good one from the police

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Obascoetubi: 5:16pm
AFONJAS AGAIN?

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by ademega(m): 5:44pm
Obascoetubi:
AFONJAS AGAIN?
Your brothers are in far away Indonesia awaiting the hangman rope.
More terrible...

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by cummando(m): 5:47pm
Ekungbemi not in pictures. Poo. That boy ehhn!!!?
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by emvico(m): 6:43pm
There is nothing wrong with that. but they are not smart enough. tongue all our politicians are also criminals
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by veekid(m): 7:51pm
So Oyo police has a cell wey fit occupy 1million boys? Abi ah no dey get the news?
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:52pm
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by ZeroTolerance: 7:52pm
Yoruba muslims

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by iamawara(m): 7:53pm
My amala and ewedu friends don dey join.

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by mhigs: 7:53pm
Kudos my people
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by obembet(m): 7:53pm
End of the road
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Seunpaul01(m): 7:53pm
It is finished for them.
Our Nigerian police, infact, security agencies in Nigeria are really working. Security is the only thing I can say we benefit from this buhari regime.
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Kingso23(m): 7:54pm
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 7:54pm
Yawahh has gas. grin

Good for them and kudos to the police. kiss
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by ekems2017(f): 7:55pm
This ones failed to make their returns. Next time they will keep to agreement.
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by gentlejay007(m): 7:55pm
Where are the 166 others
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by ZeroTolerance: 7:55pm
Also, a suspected ritualist, Saheed Adeyemi (33) was arrested with human head
Chai Afonjas. Still a Yoruba muslim.

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by DTOBS(m): 7:56pm
Ibadan and funny funny street names.. .

"Born Photo", 'Foko", "Beere"... grin grin grin
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by goldedprince: 7:56pm
one million boys looking so rATCHET. why this people dey useless name wey better yahoo boy suppose use
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 7:56pm

Name checkers association of Nigeria, Afghanistan branch reporting

For further details and information you can contact our zonal director in Borno state

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by amiablesystems: 7:56pm
14teenK:
You expect us to believe this poo...with that pic??


That's an interesting question given that they provided simpletons to look like they're working
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by VeniJu: 7:56pm
ademega:
Your brothers are in far away Indonesia awaiting the hangman rope.
More terrible...
Hangman's Noosesad
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Adesiji77: 7:57pm
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by akigbemaru: 7:58pm
Caught with human head.

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by kerryjossy(f): 7:59pm
Sometimes i find it hard to believe any news partaining NPF.
I'm not saying i doubt this one tho.
Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by thuggCheetah(m): 7:59pm
Chai!
@victovezx, ipobexposed come see as dem dey hammer our shiny Yoruba muslim skulls for dis thread
D tin pain my Yoruba skull no b small
Abeg make una come join me wail
See as my Yoruba bulletproof AK47 mouth open yakata

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 8:00pm
kerryjossy:
Sometimes i find it hard to believe any news partaining NPF.

I'm not saying i doubt this one tho.


Because the people they caught are your brothers

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by bily(m): 8:01pm
This is the like the 3rd time I'm seeing this 'suspected to be Indian hemp'

really don't know why, but it sounds funny to me.

It's like you taking a pack of cigarettes from a kid and saying you recovered a pack from him suspected to be a pack of cigarettes. It just sounds funny grin

Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by ZeroTolerance: 8:03pm
kerryjossy:
Sometimes i find it hard to believe any news partaining NPF.

I'm not saying i doubt this one tho.
I wouldn't have believed if they weren't Yoruba muslim names.

