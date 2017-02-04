₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by dre11(m): 5:06pm
A notorious leader of the dreaded cult group, ‘One Miýllion Boys’ that has been terrorising Ibadan lately, Moshood Oladokun, aka Ekugbemi was among the other 166 suspects paraded by the Oyo State Police Command on Friday. The suspects were arrested between late 2016 and early this year for various heinous crimes, recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition, recovery of stolen cars, motorcycles, electronics, cash, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, fake currencies, and other valuable properties.
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by 14teenK(m): 5:08pm
You expect us to believe this poo...with that pic??
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Escalze(m): 5:10pm
Good one from the police
#istandwith2face
#onenigeria
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Obascoetubi: 5:16pm
AFONJAS AGAIN?
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by ademega(m): 5:44pm
Obascoetubi:Your brothers are in far away Indonesia awaiting the hangman rope.
More terrible...
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by cummando(m): 5:47pm
Ekungbemi not in pictures. Poo. That boy ehhn!!!?
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by emvico(m): 6:43pm
There is nothing wrong with that. but they are not smart enough. all our politicians are also criminals
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by veekid(m): 7:51pm
So Oyo police has a cell wey fit occupy 1million boys? Abi ah no dey get the news?
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:52pm
R
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by ZeroTolerance: 7:52pm
Yoruba muslims
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by iamawara(m): 7:53pm
My amala and ewedu friends don dey join.
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by mhigs: 7:53pm
Kudos my people
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by obembet(m): 7:53pm
End of the road
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Seunpaul01(m): 7:53pm
It is finished for them.
Our Nigerian police, infact, security agencies in Nigeria are really working. Security is the only thing I can say we benefit from this buhari regime.
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Kingso23(m): 7:54pm
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 7:54pm
Yawahh has gas.
Good for them and kudos to the police.
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by ekems2017(f): 7:55pm
This ones failed to make their returns. Next time they will keep to agreement.
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by gentlejay007(m): 7:55pm
Where are the 166 others
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by ZeroTolerance: 7:55pm
Also, a suspected ritualist, Saheed Adeyemi (33) was arrested with human headChai Afonjas. Still a Yoruba muslim.
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by DTOBS(m): 7:56pm
Ibadan and funny funny street names.. .
"Born Photo", 'Foko", "Beere"...
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by goldedprince: 7:56pm
one million boys looking so rATCHET. why this people dey useless name wey better yahoo boy suppose use
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 7:56pm
Name checkers association of Nigeria, Afghanistan branch reporting
For further details and information you can contact our zonal director in Borno state
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by amiablesystems: 7:56pm
14teenK:
That's an interesting question given that they provided simpletons to look like they're working
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by VeniJu: 7:56pm
ademega:Hangman's Noose
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by Adesiji77: 7:57pm
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by akigbemaru: 7:58pm
Caught with human head.
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by kerryjossy(f): 7:59pm
Sometimes i find it hard to believe any news partaining NPF.
I'm not saying i doubt this one tho.
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by thuggCheetah(m): 7:59pm
Chai!
@victovezx, ipobexposed come see as dem dey hammer our shiny Yoruba muslim skulls for dis thread
D tin pain my Yoruba skull no b small
Abeg make una come join me wail
See as my Yoruba bulletproof AK47 mouth open yakata
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 8:00pm
kerryjossy:
Because the people they caught are your brothers
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by bily(m): 8:01pm
This is the like the 3rd time I'm seeing this 'suspected to be Indian hemp'
really don't know why, but it sounds funny to me.
It's like you taking a pack of cigarettes from a kid and saying you recovered a pack from him suspected to be a pack of cigarettes. It just sounds funny
|Re: Oyo Police Arrest ‘one Million Boys’ Leader, 166 Other Suspects (photos) by ZeroTolerance: 8:03pm
kerryjossy:I wouldn't have believed if they weren't Yoruba muslim names.
