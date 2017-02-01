₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by ebosie11(f): 6:01pm
Below are photos of Governor Fayose of Ekiti State eating Eba and Egusi soup prepared by Corp members at the NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti during his visit to the camp today.
Baba Fayose for the masses!So unthinkable!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-of-fayose-eating-eba-egusi-soup.html?m=1
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by ebosie11(f): 6:01pm
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by HungerBAD: 6:04pm
I give up.
This man na Juju .
Radioing all APC members. Please let us not waste our time with this Fayose anymore,as I can now confirm he has gone completely insane.
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by tukdi: 6:05pm
Fayose the Great!
The nightmare of APC!
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by IM0Y(m): 6:09pm
Hahahaha, oshokomole himself.
Dis man no dey dissapoint.
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by emmy4lov(m): 6:09pm
Ise orun emure ... I will never forget that town proudly Ekitikopa 2015
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by ademega(m): 6:12pm
This is not funny...
Every community deserve the kind of leader they get
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by EazyMoh(m): 6:15pm
hunger dey wire am!
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by castrokins(m): 6:18pm
In My Small Knowledge Of Nigeria, There's Never Been A Governor Like Fayose, There May Never Be One After Him.
Like Him Or Not, He's In Touch With Ekiti.
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by hahn(m): 6:18pm
I like the way he mingles with the populace. Him no even look camera
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by yorhmienerd(m): 6:21pm
Erujeje one! One of the few likeable governor we have after Ambode
Like for Fayose jare
#IStandWith2Face
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by santino09: 6:27pm
Hate him or love him. You must admit Fayose got style
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by specco(m): 6:28pm
ademega:But if it had been one mark Zukerberg that did a similar thing while in Nigeria your kind would be the first to shower encomiums on him...oh how humble, oh how natural, oh how real etc etc, your kind would have written.
Remember the T shirt saga? Fayose has been adorning T shirts with tons of criticisms and abuses but when Zukerberg arrived Nigeria in T shirts, it became a sign of humility etc etc. Inferiority complex beclouds.
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by IVORY2009(m): 6:33pm
tukdi:
The greatest among the greatest, der is non like him, and der can be non like him
the hero of democracy!
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by Chommieblaq(f): 6:34pm
specco:
You just nailed it, the Mark saga got me shocked at Nigerians, if a Nigerian billionaire has done that, they will be quick to tag him "money miss road"
Love him or hate him, he's just so different from others
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by lilytender: 6:35pm
ademega:
You are right, Ekiti sons and daughters around me behave in similar manner.
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by iluvdonjazzy: 6:39pm
Always Show off, go and pay ur workers their 8 months salary, u are there eating eba.
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by merit455(m): 6:46pm
HungerBAD:check urself first,u need surgery
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by Aigbofa: 6:58pm
santino09:
Style yes, substance doubtful. Too much "ponmo cutting" and "made for camera events" with little substance.
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by owobokiri(m): 7:16pm
I just hope they don't poison him or even kill him.. He seem to be dropping his guards down lately..
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by TheFreeOne: 7:21pm
Egungun be careful.
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by TheFreeOne: 7:23pm
It's good to be a man of the people but Egungun be careful.
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by drss2(m): 7:26pm
santino09:true talk.
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by adadike281(f): 7:39pm
I love Fayose
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by tukdi: 8:09pm
IVORY2009:
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by veekid(m): 8:17pm
na news be this?
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 8:17pm
Fayose
Buhari's worst nightmare
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by mhigs: 8:17pm
Molly wood needs Fayose
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by SouthernUnite: 8:18pm
More of our revenue has been spent in the North than the South since independence and the southern region is responsible for 97% of our Revenue base in Nigeria.
Don't you wonder why the north came together and fought for 3% of Nigerias VAT, 99% of our VAT comes from the South and when Lagos asked for just 1% it was turned down.
Don't you wonder that when people of the Fulani extraction fought for their own local government in Jos, a land they were complete foreigners they were immediately rewarded with it but yet we keep fighting for restructuring and some parts seccession yet we can't address this in Nigeria.
Don't you wonder that Bauchi has stopped selling lands to Non indigenes because there are reports there is Oil there, they don't want non-northerners to own the land so as not to get the oil so there is a complete ban of sale, yet 95% of the Oil wells in the South South are owned by northerners.
Lets ask questions. Lets stop being fooled. we need to unite in the Southern Region, thats the only way we can correct things. We think we are smart by internet wars and insults, afonjas, flat heads ,NDAs etc thats what we call each other, the northerners rejoice at this, this is how they maintain power.
The funny thing is we are the educated ones, the master of industries, the skilled ones, the enlightened ones, the ones that bring the money used by the Nation , the ones who are exposed yet we can't be smart enough to see we need to collaborate.
Since 1960 only 3 southerners have ruled, and these are the times that had the highest recorded growth for the country. Lets be smart.
We need to be United Politically in the South. Its in our interest
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by ItzHoludex(m): 8:18pm
eating out of their 19k per month
nawa oo
|Re: Fayose Eats At NYSC Camp, Ise Ekiti (Pics) by Chikelue2000(m): 8:18pm
Fayose my man
