More of our revenue has been spent in the North than the South since independence and the southern region is responsible for 97% of our Revenue base in Nigeria.





Don't you wonder why the north came together and fought for 3% of Nigerias VAT, 99% of our VAT comes from the South and when Lagos asked for just 1% it was turned down.





Don't you wonder that when people of the Fulani extraction fought for their own local government in Jos, a land they were complete foreigners they were immediately rewarded with it but yet we keep fighting for restructuring and some parts seccession yet we can't address this in Nigeria.





Don't you wonder that Bauchi has stopped selling lands to Non indigenes because there are reports there is Oil there, they don't want non-northerners to own the land so as not to get the oil so there is a complete ban of sale, yet 95% of the Oil wells in the South South are owned by northerners.







Lets ask questions. Lets stop being fooled. we need to unite in the Southern Region, thats the only way we can correct things. We think we are smart by internet wars and insults, afonjas, flat heads ,NDAs etc thats what we call each other, the northerners rejoice at this, this is how they maintain power.







The funny thing is we are the educated ones, the master of industries, the skilled ones, the enlightened ones, the ones that bring the money used by the Nation , the ones who are exposed yet we can't be smart enough to see we need to collaborate.





Since 1960 only 3 southerners have ruled, and these are the times that had the highest recorded growth for the country. Lets be smart.





We need to be United Politically in the South. Its in our interest 4 Likes 1 Share