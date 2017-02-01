₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by Smoke2015: 6:12pm
The wedding held in Surulere today.
http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/more-photos-from-actress-yvonne-jegede-and-bukky-ajayis-son-kunle-fawoles-wedding/
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by HungerBAD: 6:14pm
Nice
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by Chommieblaq(f): 6:28pm
Beautiful
God bless their home!
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by pwettiejay(f): 7:44pm
Congrats to them, all the best
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 8:21pm
Is that Buhari in the backgtound of the second picture holding a cellphone ??
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by Janetessy(f): 8:22pm
Beautiful couple
God bless ur home
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by momodub: 8:22pm
Lovely
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by henrydadon(m): 8:22pm
Black beauty
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by kennygee(f): 8:22pm
Congrats to her. I wish her a happy married life.
Her husband looks like he won the lottery in the third picture.
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by kerryjossy(f): 8:23pm
Happy for them.
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by Swissheart(f): 8:24pm
Nice One.
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by jennybright(f): 8:24pm
Happy married life sweet. May you never experience hard time in marriage.
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by darfay: 8:24pm
Local wedding or as we now call it canopy wedding must be recession tho it shall not be well with buhari and his cohorts
Happy married life tho
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by ta4ba3(m): 8:24pm
250 naira.... broke couples
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by slimzypink(f): 8:24pm
they look so happy together
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by eherbal(m): 8:25pm
Congratulations Yvonne. You really saved the best for last. May your union outlive the nollywood jinx and curse Of failed marriages. Congratulations my friend
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by passyhansome(m): 8:25pm
Still on the matter
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by AfonjasMustProsper(m): 8:26pm
kennygee:
Learn how to talk in public
How do people who won lottery look
Are you dumb ??
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by ableguy(m): 8:26pm
I wish them well
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by quiverfull(m): 8:28pm
Simple, but they obviously look sincerely happy
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by Ace2013(m): 8:31pm
Rich man, always nairalanding with 250 free mb!!!
ta4ba3:
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by TeGaTeGa1(m): 8:32pm
AfonjasMustProsper:Na wa o, are you always this serious or your problems big pass any joke, can't u see he was trying to be funny... learn to smile o abeg
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by Mykelpato(m): 8:34pm
nice..but na wedding be this abi na introduction ceremony??
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by ta4ba3(m): 8:34pm
Ace2013:. Who the Fvck is dis
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by livingLegends: 8:35pm
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by rosy1992(f): 8:38pm
lovely
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by Ace2013(m): 8:39pm
Mr rich man, no need to call people you have no idea about their means of livelihood broke. Money is what?? It comes and goes.
ta4ba3:
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by MeGaStReEt: 8:39pm
Yvonne go marry Agbero.
See as the guy open mouth.
Na she kno sha.
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by okowande(f): 8:40pm
In the sixth pic dem be like ' Ara lo ma pa eyin ota!'
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by SalomonKane: 8:44pm
Simplicity at its peak.
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:44pm
Conjugal bliss to the couple.
|Re: Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding by kennygee(f): 8:45pm
AfonjasMustProsper:
This insult of yours in totally uncalled for.
If I stoop to your level, you will deactivate your account by the time I'm done with you.
Just take some time off, say two months, seek some help, you need it bad evidently.
Frustrated clown.
