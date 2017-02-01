Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Yvonne Jegede And Abounce Kunle Fawole's Wedding (6014 Views)

Yvonne Jegede Is Engaged To Abounce Kunle Fawole (Photos) / Abounce Kunle Fawole And Yvonne Jegede Are Dating (photos) / Bukky Ajayi’s Son, Kunle Fawole Pictured (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://mojidelano.com/2017/02/more-photos-from-actress-yvonne-jegede-and-bukky-ajayis-son-kunle-fawoles-wedding/ The wedding held in Surulere today. 1 Like 2 Shares

Nice

Beautiful





God bless their home! 2 Likes

Congrats to them, all the best





Is that Buhari in the backgtound of the second picture holding a cellphone ??



1 Like

Beautiful couple



God bless ur home

Lovely

Black beauty

Congrats to her. I wish her a happy married life.



Her husband looks like he won the lottery in the third picture. 1 Like

Happy for them.

Nice One.

Happy married life sweet. May you never experience hard time in marriage.

Local wedding or as we now call it canopy wedding must be recession tho it shall not be well with buhari and his cohorts





Happy married life tho 1 Like

250 naira.... broke couples

they look so happy together

Congratulations Yvonne. You really saved the best for last. May your union outlive the nollywood jinx and curse Of failed marriages. Congratulations my friend 1 Like

Still on the matter 1 Like

kennygee:

Congrats to her. I wish her a happy married life.



Her husband looks like he won the lottery in the third picture.

Learn how to talk in public



How do people who won lottery look



Are you dumb ?? Learn how to talk in publicHow do people who won lottery lookAre you dumb ??

I wish them well

Simple, but they obviously look sincerely happy

ta4ba3:

250 naira.... broke couples Rich man, always nairalanding with 250 free mb!!!

AfonjasMustProsper:





Learn how to talk in public



How do people who won lottery look



Are you dumb ?? Na wa o, are you always this serious or your problems big pass any joke, can't u see he was trying to be funny... learn to smile o abeg Na wa o, are you always this serious or your problems big pass any joke, can't u see he was trying to be funny... learn to smile o abeg 3 Likes

nice..but na wedding be this abi na introduction ceremony?? 1 Like

Ace2013:

Rich man, always nairalanding with 250 free mb!!! . Who the Fvck is dis . Who the Fvck is dis

lovely

ta4ba3:

. Who the Fvck is dis Mr rich man, no need to call people you have no idea about their means of livelihood broke. Money is what?? It comes and goes.

Yvonne go marry Agbero.



See as the guy open mouth.



Na she kno sha.

In the sixth pic dem be like ' Ara lo ma pa eyin ota!'

Simplicity at its peak.

Conjugal bliss to the couple.