Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Eventoned: 7:51pm On Feb 04

A man is presently lying unconscious by the side of the road in Iyana-Iba, Badagry expressway, Lagos. He was pushed out of a moving bus, popularly called 'Coaster', and the bus zoomed off.

A witness who sells garden eggs close by said she was arranging her goods to sell when she heard a thud and turned around to see the bus move off.

She raised an alarm, calling to the other female traders nearby but they were all afraid to take any action.

"It happened like one or two hours ago, in broad daylight," She said in pidgin English.
"I was arranging my market when I saw a coaster bus. I looked away then immediately I heard a sound, like someone was falling down. I turned and saw the man on the floor. I started screaming, calling other women but nobody could do anything. The coaster just went like that."
The woman also revealed that the body of the man has been searched for a phone or any means of identification, but they found nothing on him, not even money. It is believed the people who threw him off the bus took all that from him.

Another witness said she believes he was drugged in the bus and disposed of all his properties.

No one is sure whether the man is alive or dead. So far, people have just been passing and looking at him curiously.

They found the body at about past 4 p.m so based on the time the market woman gave, the incident probably occurred between 2 – 3 p.m. today, yet nothing has been done.

Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/unconscious-man-pushed-moving-van-lagos-pics/

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by LecciGucci: 8:07pm On Feb 04
1chance things.
Naija which way?

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by lfleak: 9:39pm On Feb 04
my area! lol

its now c'mon around alaba, iyana-iba axis... dey drug or dust a handkerchief on you and you fucking dose off... b4 waking you are empty..
never disclose money on you or count money outside, if not.. saaraa...
source: a neghbour..

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by mhigs: 9:39pm On Feb 04
Them don use this one count scores
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:39pm On Feb 04
God dey
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by chemistry157(m): 9:40pm On Feb 04
Why are people so heartless?? May God have mercy!


Meanwhile, #Istandwith2baba #February6

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Hades2016(m): 9:40pm On Feb 04
Na waha oooooo .... God help us
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Aroh48(m): 9:40pm On Feb 04
God have mercy

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by powerfulsettingz: 9:41pm On Feb 04
Jesu kristi when sinners dies, God should send dem to Nigeria as a reward of thier sin
Nigeria is a mini hell I swear

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by gabazin080(m): 9:41pm On Feb 04
i blame buhari for this. the hunger in d land has increase the crime rate in the country.

#istandwithtubaba

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by expee06(m): 9:41pm On Feb 04
May he survive it.
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Dexpro: 9:41pm On Feb 04
Too bad
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by myjobsfinder(m): 9:41pm On Feb 04
lipsrsealed
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Jaytecq(m): 9:41pm On Feb 04
smh.... poor man
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by afo86: 9:42pm On Feb 04
This life is wicked....
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by diportivo: 9:42pm On Feb 04
See full grown man

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by IslamicRebel: 9:42pm On Feb 04
Try to learn to write proper English.

Man lies unconscious after being pushed out of a moving bus is different from saying unconscious man pushed out of a moving bus.

Read more and learn.

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by toluwalopsy(f): 9:42pm On Feb 04
. What a wicked world we are in. Naijiria! Una don come again. But instead of standing there and looking at the man like dummies who lack brain why can't they alert the police. Ah......nawa o sad
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by veragold2804(f): 9:43pm On Feb 04
All these passersby can't they alert the police
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by eDeity: 9:43pm On Feb 04
Lagos!!!

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by olatex25(m): 9:43pm On Feb 04
God of mercy shocked
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by morereb10: 9:43pm On Feb 04
lagos na wa
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by NigerianDiamond(m): 9:44pm On Feb 04
The heart of men is filled with wickedness...All evildoers shall meet their Waterloos ahead. None will ever go unpunished neither will they escape the wrath of The Creator.

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Oscarjax: 9:44pm On Feb 04
ok
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by karnafiu03: 9:44pm On Feb 04
Nawa, reccession don cause problem o

Meanwhile

#I#STAND#WITH#BUHARI#

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by kossyablaze(m): 9:46pm On Feb 04
Nawa
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Ilovewetpussy(m): 9:46pm On Feb 04
Afonjas and rituals are like buhari and his cows
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by bobbybrown007(m): 9:48pm On Feb 04
I wanted to blame it on MMM, but make I waka
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by biggerboyc(m): 9:48pm On Feb 04
May those who perpetrate the act be punished. But i don't know whether the punishment will be by God or by devil
Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by NigerianDiamond(m): 9:49pm On Feb 04
gabazin080:
i blame buhari for this. the hunger in d land has increase the crime rate in the country.

#istandwithtubaba


Be rational. So before Buhari became the President there wasn't crime in Nigeria? You can also blame him for the wicked acts in other countries...

Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by EastGold(m): 9:50pm On Feb 04
Lagos and bad events be like

