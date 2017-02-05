₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Eventoned: 7:51pm On Feb 04
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/unconscious-man-pushed-moving-van-lagos-pics/
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by LecciGucci: 8:07pm On Feb 04
1chance things.
Naija which way?
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by lfleak: 9:39pm On Feb 04
my area! lol
its now c'mon around alaba, iyana-iba axis... dey drug or dust a handkerchief on you and you fucking dose off... b4 waking you are empty..
never disclose money on you or count money outside, if not.. saaraa...
source: a neghbour..
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by mhigs: 9:39pm On Feb 04
Them don use this one count scores
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:39pm On Feb 04
God dey
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by chemistry157(m): 9:40pm On Feb 04
Why are people so heartless?? May God have mercy!
Meanwhile, #Istandwith2baba #February6
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Hades2016(m): 9:40pm On Feb 04
Na waha oooooo .... God help us
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Aroh48(m): 9:40pm On Feb 04
God have mercy
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by powerfulsettingz: 9:41pm On Feb 04
Jesu kristi when sinners dies, God should send dem to Nigeria as a reward of thier sin
Nigeria is a mini hell I swear
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by gabazin080(m): 9:41pm On Feb 04
i blame buhari for this. the hunger in d land has increase the crime rate in the country.
#istandwithtubaba
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by expee06(m): 9:41pm On Feb 04
May he survive it.
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Dexpro: 9:41pm On Feb 04
Too bad
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by myjobsfinder(m): 9:41pm On Feb 04
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Jaytecq(m): 9:41pm On Feb 04
smh.... poor man
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by afo86: 9:42pm On Feb 04
This life is wicked....
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by diportivo: 9:42pm On Feb 04
See full grown man
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by IslamicRebel: 9:42pm On Feb 04
Try to learn to write proper English.
Man lies unconscious after being pushed out of a moving bus is different from saying unconscious man pushed out of a moving bus.
Read more and learn.
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by toluwalopsy(f): 9:42pm On Feb 04
. What a wicked world we are in. Naijiria! Una don come again. But instead of standing there and looking at the man like dummies who lack brain why can't they alert the police. Ah......nawa o
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by veragold2804(f): 9:43pm On Feb 04
All these passersby can't they alert the police
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by eDeity: 9:43pm On Feb 04
Lagos!!!
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by olatex25(m): 9:43pm On Feb 04
God of mercy
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by morereb10: 9:43pm On Feb 04
lagos na wa
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by NigerianDiamond(m): 9:44pm On Feb 04
The heart of men is filled with wickedness...All evildoers shall meet their Waterloos ahead. None will ever go unpunished neither will they escape the wrath of The Creator.
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Oscarjax: 9:44pm On Feb 04
ok
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by karnafiu03: 9:44pm On Feb 04
Nawa, reccession don cause problem o
Meanwhile
#I#STAND#WITH#BUHARI#
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by kossyablaze(m): 9:46pm On Feb 04
Nawa
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by Ilovewetpussy(m): 9:46pm On Feb 04
Afonjas and rituals are like buhari and his cows
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by bobbybrown007(m): 9:48pm On Feb 04
I wanted to blame it on MMM, but make I waka
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by biggerboyc(m): 9:48pm On Feb 04
May those who perpetrate the act be punished. But i don't know whether the punishment will be by God or by devil
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by NigerianDiamond(m): 9:49pm On Feb 04
gabazin080:
Be rational. So before Buhari became the President there wasn't crime in Nigeria? You can also blame him for the wicked acts in other countries...
|Re: Unconscious Man Pushed Out Of A Bus In Lagos (photos) by EastGold(m): 9:50pm On Feb 04
Lagos and bad events be like
