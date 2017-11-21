₦airaland Forum

Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking / Jude Okoye Admires His Wife Ifeoma's Backside At Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Wedding / You Guys Are Distracting My Publicity - Basketmouth Reacts To P-square Fights.

Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by truth12(m): 4:13pm On Nov 20
Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit: "You Don Make Us Look Like We Are Unclad

Haha your thoughts.....

1 Share

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by jeffjoker: 4:21pm On Nov 20
Oh really,idgaf

1 Like

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by goldbim(f): 4:42pm On Nov 20
Lol,that's called CLASS!!

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by jieta: 5:26pm On Nov 20
this ebuka get swag, wow!

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by wayne4loan: 6:01pm On Nov 20
My name sake u get Mouth

1 Like

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by McBeal10(f): 6:38pm On Nov 20
OK undecided
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Lionbite(m): 7:10pm On Nov 20
Ebuka's tailor go dey feel fly now

15 Likes

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Teewhy2: 7:22pm On Nov 20
The tailor studied at Harvard university and he self come get swag to carry the cloth.which school we go say masterkraft tailor studied at

27 Likes

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by NextGovernor(m): 7:53pm On Nov 20
Teewhy2:
The tailor studied at Harvard university and he self come get swag to carry the cloth.which school we go say masterkraft tailor studied at

Ogbonosho Grammer School

29 Likes

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by BumbleBee2ice(f): 8:44pm On Nov 20
Isale Eko Grammar school

4 Likes

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by rebirthiix: 8:47pm On Nov 20
Lol

9 Likes

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by FarahAideed: 8:54pm On Nov 20
Ebuka is that guy that will be playing NFA with you in the day time only to wake up at night and start reading plenty book

42 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by IDRWFB: 9:42pm On Nov 20
grin
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by mikool007(m): 9:47pm On Nov 20
wayne4loan:
My name sake u get Mouth
sorry but his name is not wayne4loan

7 Likes

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Crazytrump(m): 11:36pm On Nov 20
God has already picked that Tailor's call... You know how many guys or celebrities that would be disturbing ebuka for the tailor's number... His face would be shown soon! Anything you found yourself doing, please do it well...

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Rokia2(f): 12:01am
Hahahahaahahahah lol so funny.
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by rozay12345: 12:04am
Ebuka should try and publicize his tailor's details, he could further the guy's career if he is not famous enough. He should return the gesture.

13 Likes

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Jfrankination(m): 1:04am
grin
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by 9jaBloke: 5:44am
S omething
W e
A fricans
G ot

4 Likes

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Ghnaija(m): 7:07am
Nice dress

3 Likes

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 7:55am
shocked

Ebuka doesn't just have more swag, he is also wiser than the rest of them

Ebuka would have been more washed-up than Thin Tall Tony if not that he took his gold-digging one notch higher

And married Cynthia; the ugly daughter of the (Young Shall Grow) billionaire, Chief Obianodo.

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by free2ryhme: 7:55am
Nice outfit
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by theunnamed: 7:55am
Lemme park here
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by MaryBenn(f): 7:55am
grin
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by MaryBenn(f): 7:56am
rozay12345:
Ebuka should try and publicize his tailor's details, he could further the guy's career if he is not famous enough. He should return the gesture.

He already did, his tailor is in Lekki Phase 1
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by danchuzzy(m): 7:56am
grin grin grin
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by jerryunit48: 7:56am
Yeah that attire is dope and am thinking of having something like that
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by sinaj(f): 7:56am
Lwkmd! Ebuka just tiff their shine
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by UbanmeUdie: 7:56am
shocked


Some were born to shine,

While others were born to outshine the rest!





Ebuka definitely outshone the rest. We all can't be superstars and number 1 in everything. Thank you basketmouth for accepting the fact that Ebuka rocked it better!

3 Likes

Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Joseunlimited(f): 7:57am
Save your drama for soap opra
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Bitchiamjay(m): 7:57am
lool, But the outfit too go well.
Ebuka outfit just make me begin like agbada wey I haTe before cheesy

#YOLO
Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by mayorkyzo: 7:57am
This ebuka's outfit is really dope...

(0) (1) (Reply)

