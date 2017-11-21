Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding (15490 Views)

Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking / Jude Okoye Admires His Wife Ifeoma's Backside At Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Wedding / You Guys Are Distracting My Publicity - Basketmouth Reacts To P-square Fights. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit: "You Don Make Us Look Like We Are Unclad



Haha your thoughts..... 1 Share

Oh really,idgaf 1 Like

Lol,that's called CLASS!! 26 Likes 1 Share

this ebuka get swag, wow! 20 Likes 1 Share

My name sake u get Mouth 1 Like

OK

Ebuka's tailor go dey feel fly now 15 Likes

The tailor studied at Harvard university and he self come get swag to carry the cloth.which school we go say masterkraft tailor studied at 27 Likes

Teewhy2:

The tailor studied at Harvard university and he self come get swag to carry the cloth.which school we go say masterkraft tailor studied at

Ogbonosho Grammer School Ogbonosho Grammer School 29 Likes

Isale Eko Grammar school 4 Likes

Lol 9 Likes

Ebuka is that guy that will be playing NFA with you in the day time only to wake up at night and start reading plenty book 42 Likes 3 Shares

wayne4loan:

My name sake u get Mouth sorry but his name is not wayne4loan sorry but his name is not wayne4loan 7 Likes

God has already picked that Tailor's call... You know how many guys or celebrities that would be disturbing ebuka for the tailor's number... His face would be shown soon! Anything you found yourself doing, please do it well... 12 Likes 1 Share

Hahahahaahahahah lol so funny.

Ebuka should try and publicize his tailor's details, he could further the guy's career if he is not famous enough. He should return the gesture. 13 Likes

S omething

W e

A fricans

G ot 4 Likes

Nice dress 3 Likes





Ebuka doesn't just have more swag, he is also wiser than the rest of them



Ebuka would have been more washed-up than Thin Tall Tony if not that he took his gold-digging one notch higher



And married Cynthia; the ugly daughter of the (Young Shall Grow) billionaire, Chief Obianodo. Ebuka doesn't just have more swag, he is also wiser than the rest of themEbuka would have been more washed-up than Thin Tall Tony if not that he took his gold-digging one notch higherAnd married Cynthia; the ugly daughter of thebillionaire, Chief Obianodo. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Nice outfit

Lemme park here

rozay12345:

Ebuka should try and publicize his tailor's details, he could further the guy's career if he is not famous enough. He should return the gesture.

He already did, his tailor is in Lekki Phase 1 He already did, his tailor is in Lekki Phase 1

Yeah that attire is dope and am thinking of having something like that

Lwkmd! Ebuka just tiff their shine







Some were born to shine,



While others were born to outshine the rest!











Ebuka definitely outshone the rest. We all can't be superstars and number 1 in everything. Thank you basketmouth for accepting the fact that Ebuka rocked it better! Some were born to shine,While others were born to outshine the rest!Ebuka definitely outshone the rest. We all can't be superstars and number 1 in everything. Thank you basketmouth for accepting the fact that Ebuka rocked it better! 3 Likes

Save your drama for soap opra



Ebuka outfit just make me begin like agbada wey I haTe before



#YOLO lool, But the outfit too go well.Ebuka outfit just make me begin like agbada wey I haTe before#YOLO