₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,915,022 members, 3,924,627 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 November 2017 at 08:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding (15490 Views)
Toke Makinwa's Darker Neck To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding Got Fans Talking / Jude Okoye Admires His Wife Ifeoma's Backside At Banky W, Adesua Etomi's Wedding / You Guys Are Distracting My Publicity - Basketmouth Reacts To P-square Fights. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by truth12(m): 4:13pm On Nov 20
Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit: "You Don Make Us Look Like We Are Unclad
Haha your thoughts.....
1 Share
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by jeffjoker: 4:21pm On Nov 20
Oh really,idgaf
1 Like
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by goldbim(f): 4:42pm On Nov 20
Lol,that's called CLASS!!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by jieta: 5:26pm On Nov 20
this ebuka get swag, wow!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by wayne4loan: 6:01pm On Nov 20
My name sake u get Mouth
1 Like
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by McBeal10(f): 6:38pm On Nov 20
OK
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Lionbite(m): 7:10pm On Nov 20
Ebuka's tailor go dey feel fly now
15 Likes
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Teewhy2: 7:22pm On Nov 20
The tailor studied at Harvard university and he self come get swag to carry the cloth.which school we go say masterkraft tailor studied at
27 Likes
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by NextGovernor(m): 7:53pm On Nov 20
Teewhy2:
Ogbonosho Grammer School
29 Likes
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by BumbleBee2ice(f): 8:44pm On Nov 20
Isale Eko Grammar school
4 Likes
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by rebirthiix: 8:47pm On Nov 20
Lol
9 Likes
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by FarahAideed: 8:54pm On Nov 20
Ebuka is that guy that will be playing NFA with you in the day time only to wake up at night and start reading plenty book
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by IDRWFB: 9:42pm On Nov 20
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by mikool007(m): 9:47pm On Nov 20
wayne4loan:sorry but his name is not wayne4loan
7 Likes
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Crazytrump(m): 11:36pm On Nov 20
God has already picked that Tailor's call... You know how many guys or celebrities that would be disturbing ebuka for the tailor's number... His face would be shown soon! Anything you found yourself doing, please do it well...
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Rokia2(f): 12:01am
Hahahahaahahahah lol so funny.
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by rozay12345: 12:04am
Ebuka should try and publicize his tailor's details, he could further the guy's career if he is not famous enough. He should return the gesture.
13 Likes
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Jfrankination(m): 1:04am
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by 9jaBloke: 5:44am
S omething
W e
A fricans
G ot
4 Likes
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Ghnaija(m): 7:07am
Nice dress
3 Likes
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 7:55am
Ebuka doesn't just have more swag, he is also wiser than the rest of them
Ebuka would have been more washed-up than Thin Tall Tony if not that he took his gold-digging one notch higher
And married Cynthia; the ugly daughter of the (Young Shall Grow) billionaire, Chief Obianodo.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by free2ryhme: 7:55am
Nice outfit
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by theunnamed: 7:55am
Lemme park here
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by MaryBenn(f): 7:55am
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by MaryBenn(f): 7:56am
rozay12345:
He already did, his tailor is in Lekki Phase 1
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by danchuzzy(m): 7:56am
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by jerryunit48: 7:56am
Yeah that attire is dope and am thinking of having something like that
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by sinaj(f): 7:56am
Lwkmd! Ebuka just tiff their shine
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by UbanmeUdie: 7:56am
Some were born to shine,
While others were born to outshine the rest!
Ebuka definitely outshone the rest. We all can't be superstars and number 1 in everything. Thank you basketmouth for accepting the fact that Ebuka rocked it better!
3 Likes
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Joseunlimited(f): 7:57am
Save your drama for soap opra
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by Bitchiamjay(m): 7:57am
lool, But the outfit too go well.
Ebuka outfit just make me begin like agbada wey I haTe before
#YOLO
|Re: Basketmouth Reacts To Ebuka's Outfit To Banky W & Adesua Etomi's Wedding by mayorkyzo: 7:57am
This ebuka's outfit is really dope...
Who Is The Lucky Man To Marry This Beauty!!! / Photos: Star Actor Osita Iheme (pawpaw) Buys N7m Land Rover SUV For Himself!! / See Pretty Ghanaian Girl And B.F Exposed Online After Private Video Got Leaked
Viewing this topic: Afam4eva(m), N0T0RI0US, korent265, highchief1, blarkraimez, megasoul, Alpacino7, dane15, annie74(f), Tomeelawlar01(f), edu77, RoyalUc(m), glambo(m), chemzho(f), culcat(m), Joseankles, Cdec(m), Chinedumsimpero, salemdv(m), No1sportsupdate, Alsenora, tukdi, francdec4(m), nellybadas, Prinyebabe(f), netmillionaires(m), kollysnipes, gifttwitty12(f), macuno88, swipe(m), Osyxcel(m), ivoryhouse(m), rebirthiix, fabulouskeem(m), acl200(m), Sholaco, Lifestone(m), Mypeoplemypipo, senrino(m), obarome1, surelove(f), kaypower1(m), fishobi, alexarelano(m), Ayo254, Mamabigboy, kayultimate(m), luvinhubby(m), Viktoh(m), Pio44, Dennisana(m), acquisitions, Angeleye5(m), Manofhonestt, mbagideon(m), Damifest(m), GREYWOLF(m), Lucaskid(m), seyeoloruntola(m), taiwoawoniyi(m), Ryannn(m), isaacosas01(m), bobostykah(m), queenjuli(f), BUHARItesticles, chalsixtus(m), thorpido(m), Joephat(m), etenyong(m), olurich01(m), mrteewhy0104(m), Mrmoore14(m), Gboyee4fun(m), yemtos10, sainteve4r(m), PetrePan(m), saintjoel(m), Ollymurs(m), arent88(m), arafone(m), unlimited2(m), DonebyGodTG(m), Mummysebby, Ipoade, adahjig200(m), Lilimax(f), tonero263(m), Nov2(m), Marpol, xhojay123, kempreze, sod09(m), Mykcool(m), PAO429, kantoronto, HIGHESTPOPORI(m), moren3310(m), Akaraiwe(m), jwax, Softmojo, dasauce(m), Sandylane, jamp, taurusmena1(m), fidelity09, frannyema(f), ElSherriff, Superman94, Davepal, Teddybest, timsbee(f), whizpa(m), Emaimo, Bayajidda1, cjevitex(m), Diomimi, tinutunde(f), vickillo, jamace(m), aflovic(m), Kpimp, Raymondtor(m), Natudu, Jackipapa, Precious91(m), kenex4ever(m), readingokpara, lolu007(m), midastouch, sulgard, dadavivo and 254 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23