Me, my mama dey go market though but i never see her phone book before. lol



Check it out...



Na like this them dey store names ooooo



1. Amaka Okporoko



2. Uche Azu ndu



3. KC Abacha



4. Nkechi Crayfish



5. Chika Anu ewu



6. Ndubuisi Afo anu



8. Nonye Tomato



9. Tony Beans



10. Ify Garri



11. Nkiru Okpa



12. Adanma Ogiri Okpei



13. Okey Kanda



14. Chidi Anu Jaki



15. Emeka Akpannu.



16. Nduka Yobasi



17. Chioma Azu mangala



18. Emma Odu efi



19. Chimezie mmanya nkwu



20. Stella Ukpaka



21. Odukwe Anu ewu



22.Chukwudi Ose Nsukka



23. Ezinne Ukazi



So name your friends or customers and add what he/she do



Mine is.............. Harmless Oku

............... Ageless Onyenkuzi

.............. Mummy akpa

............ Etc.



whats yours??





