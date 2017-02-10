₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,559 members, 3,357,153 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 01:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This (1387 Views)
OzzyBosco Is An Igbo Chief, Pictured With Ifeanyi Ubah & Chiefs / "Because Of Donjazzy, I Killed A Girl In Wuse Market" - Woman Says On Instagram / Have You Ever Seen What A Made-in-nigeria Pizza Looks Like? We Have A Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by exlinkleads(f): 10:26pm On Feb 04
I can't stop laughing about this joke ooo, hahahahaha, or is it really a joke or is this for real? Please people wey their mama they go market, na true Me, my mama dey go market though but i never see her phone book before. lol
Check it out...
Na like this them dey store names ooooo
1. Amaka Okporoko
2. Uche Azu ndu
3. KC Abacha
4. Nkechi Crayfish
5. Chika Anu ewu
6. Ndubuisi Afo anu
8. Nonye Tomato
9. Tony Beans
10. Ify Garri
11. Nkiru Okpa
12. Adanma Ogiri Okpei
13. Okey Kanda
14. Chidi Anu Jaki
15. Emeka Akpannu.
16. Nduka Yobasi
17. Chioma Azu mangala
18. Emma Odu efi
19. Chimezie mmanya nkwu
20. Stella Ukpaka
21. Odukwe Anu ewu
22.Chukwudi Ose Nsukka
23. Ezinne Ukazi
So name your friends or customers and add what he/she do
Mine is.............. Harmless Oku
............... Ageless Onyenkuzi
.............. Mummy akpa
............ Etc.
whats yours??
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/02/have-you-seen-what-igbo-market-woman.html
1 Share
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by madridguy(m): 10:30pm On Feb 04
God Bless Our Mothers.
3 Likes
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by sekundosekundo: 10:39pm On Feb 04
Buhari Anu Mpama
8 Likes
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by byrron(m): 10:46pm On Feb 04
sekundosekundo:
Lol
4 Likes
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by McTobe(m): 11:46pm On Feb 04
Chinenye Crayfish
Oga Uche waterleaf
Ifunanya Onugbu
Nkiru Abacha
Mama Hilary Bread
Chioma plantain
Finally Dede Afo-Anu
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by Atmmachine(m): 1:37pm
Bbb
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by TINALETC3(f): 1:38pm
yeah dats Hw we roll
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by BLACKdagger: 1:38pm
Papa okwy mangala
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by TINALETC3(f): 1:39pm
sekundosekundo:
1 Like
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by Hades2016(m): 1:39pm
sekundosekundo:No kill person with laugh ooooo
1 Like
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by desquad: 1:39pm
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by Kizyte(m): 1:39pm
True talk
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by sotall(m): 1:39pm
ok
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by tboneybone(m): 1:40pm
Lol
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by unclezuma: 1:40pm
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by Pvin: 1:40pm
hmn
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by BabaCommander: 1:40pm
|Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by Kezifils(m): 1:40pm
And this made front page?
(0) (Reply)
Which Phone Has 3g? / Stolen Fone Pls / Sagem Myx5-2 For Sale
Viewing this topic: boriswole, niceprof, Macantonio(m), tolly4men, 9iceboi(m), mayorchimex(m), Atmmachine(m), martinsfm, superior494(m), Jobia(f), Momcherry(f), sly100, bolaidu001, Jxtmayor(m), blackpanda, Machiny, clem101(m), nrexzy(m), Afam4eva(m), talk2maurice(m), Kaykay(m), 9ja4show, Omojudy, oyb(m), JUO(m), ATkirk(m), ifedhayor90, ShitHead, nativedoctor(m), digoster(m), themonk(m), ajuwarhodes(f), joepepsy, Monjerk, dunamit(f), alvan06(m), Kizyte(m), hilaryCU, auxioneer(m), aluko360(m), ZenaSTORY(f), kcprince, lielbree, Debonubia, mike234, Fmplenty, freeay, temmytopsy1(f), Ade001ng(m), desquad, Costello559(m), Eledan, Tyviv(f), emmyblow, Emekus92(m), Ezezima2012, wallex1983(m), Opeolami(m), todaynewsreview, IFEANNYI(m), Correspondence(m), Viccctor(m), skilfulsagei, amokeme(f), ASAbraham(m), unclezuma, obinnafred, Cope1(m), oluwaVaz(m), dononics(m), holluphemydavid(m), Hades2016(m), oldfoolnigger(m), skitszone, bamayo, Austyno4(m), djojo(m), ohiku4every1(m), mowapa(m), obitee69(m), michael142(m), BLACKdagger, Pvin, kayo80, adedam007(m), Don999, Samhetalks(m), Prestywillz1(f), playcharles(m), sunnykalu125, austineaddy, debraluv(f), princeade86(f), adexin, Odunsco01(m), ignatiusez, cliffemmy(m), Zonex1(m), Turks, simtosul, NJPot(m), BabaCommander, incredibleace(m), samharuna, Lordave, mrvitalis(m), Worksunlimited(m), Kezifils(m), simplyglow, bigyomite(m), tunahod(m), XD3G, bolaino(m), codedguy1(m), Intrepid01(m), micklplus(m), uzoexcel(m), Eke40seven(m), dayleke(m), taurus21, orobs93(m), rukygold001(f), imanuel80(m), Wadosky(m), agenzxy(m), nattyok(f), Sunbellar, ItsUncleDee(m), dukecharles(m), doctore89, mat2lock(m), jarkbauer, Daewoods(m), budusky05(m), vicoloni(m), pembisco(m), fashbaba, Mztemmy(f), rossi5(f), djeezy(m), sotall(m), chocorex(m), Spartanville(m), sisipelebe(f), osumak2, stasius, Marty2020 and 296 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6