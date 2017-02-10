₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,559 members, 3,357,153 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 01:41 PM

An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This (1387 Views)

OzzyBosco Is An Igbo Chief, Pictured With Ifeanyi Ubah & Chiefs / "Because Of Donjazzy, I Killed A Girl In Wuse Market" - Woman Says On Instagram / Have You Ever Seen What A Made-in-nigeria Pizza Looks Like? We Have A Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by exlinkleads(f): 10:26pm On Feb 04
I can't stop laughing about this joke ooo, hahahahaha, or is it really a joke or is this for real? Please people wey their mama they go market, na true Me, my mama dey go market though but i never see her phone book before. lol

Check it out...

Na like this them dey store names ooooo

1. Amaka Okporoko

2. Uche Azu ndu

3. KC Abacha

4. Nkechi Crayfish

5. Chika Anu ewu

6. Ndubuisi Afo anu

8. Nonye Tomato

9. Tony Beans

10. Ify Garri

11. Nkiru Okpa

12. Adanma Ogiri Okpei

13. Okey Kanda

14. Chidi Anu Jaki

15. Emeka Akpannu.

16. Nduka Yobasi

17. Chioma Azu mangala

18. Emma Odu efi

19. Chimezie mmanya nkwu

20. Stella Ukpaka

21. Odukwe Anu ewu

22.Chukwudi Ose Nsukka

23. Ezinne Ukazi

So name your friends or customers and add what he/she do

Mine is.............. Harmless Oku
............... Ageless Onyenkuzi
.............. Mummy akpa
............ Etc.

whats yours??


http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/02/have-you-seen-what-igbo-market-woman.html

1 Share

Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by madridguy(m): 10:30pm On Feb 04
God Bless Our Mothers.

3 Likes

Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by sekundosekundo: 10:39pm On Feb 04
Buhari Anu Mpama

8 Likes

Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by byrron(m): 10:46pm On Feb 04
sekundosekundo:
Buhari Anu Mpama

Lol

4 Likes

Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by McTobe(m): 11:46pm On Feb 04
Chinenye Crayfish
Oga Uche waterleaf
Ifunanya Onugbu
Nkiru Abacha
Mama Hilary Bread
Chioma plantain
Finally Dede Afo-Anu
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by Atmmachine(m): 1:37pm
Bbb
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by TINALETC3(f): 1:38pm
cheesy yeah dats Hw we roll
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by BLACKdagger: 1:38pm
Papa okwy mangala grin
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by TINALETC3(f): 1:39pm
cheesy
sekundosekundo:
Buhari Anu Mpama

1 Like

Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by Hades2016(m): 1:39pm
sekundosekundo:
Buhari Anu Mpama
No kill person with laugh ooooo cheesy

1 Like

Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by desquad: 1:39pm
undecided
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by Kizyte(m): 1:39pm
True talk
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by sotall(m): 1:39pm
ok
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by tboneybone(m): 1:40pm
Lol
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by unclezuma: 1:40pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by Pvin: 1:40pm
hmn
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by BabaCommander: 1:40pm
cheesy grin
Re: An Igbo Market Woman's Phone Book Looks Like This by Kezifils(m): 1:40pm
And this made front page?

(0) (Reply)

Which Phone Has 3g? / Stolen Fone Pls / Sagem Myx5-2 For Sale

Viewing this topic: boriswole, niceprof, Macantonio(m), tolly4men, 9iceboi(m), mayorchimex(m), Atmmachine(m), martinsfm, superior494(m), Jobia(f), Momcherry(f), sly100, bolaidu001, Jxtmayor(m), blackpanda, Machiny, clem101(m), nrexzy(m), Afam4eva(m), talk2maurice(m), Kaykay(m), 9ja4show, Omojudy, oyb(m), JUO(m), ATkirk(m), ifedhayor90, ShitHead, nativedoctor(m), digoster(m), themonk(m), ajuwarhodes(f), joepepsy, Monjerk, dunamit(f), alvan06(m), Kizyte(m), hilaryCU, auxioneer(m), aluko360(m), ZenaSTORY(f), kcprince, lielbree, Debonubia, mike234, Fmplenty, freeay, temmytopsy1(f), Ade001ng(m), desquad, Costello559(m), Eledan, Tyviv(f), emmyblow, Emekus92(m), Ezezima2012, wallex1983(m), Opeolami(m), todaynewsreview, IFEANNYI(m), Correspondence(m), Viccctor(m), skilfulsagei, amokeme(f), ASAbraham(m), unclezuma, obinnafred, Cope1(m), oluwaVaz(m), dononics(m), holluphemydavid(m), Hades2016(m), oldfoolnigger(m), skitszone, bamayo, Austyno4(m), djojo(m), ohiku4every1(m), mowapa(m), obitee69(m), michael142(m), BLACKdagger, Pvin, kayo80, adedam007(m), Don999, Samhetalks(m), Prestywillz1(f), playcharles(m), sunnykalu125, austineaddy, debraluv(f), princeade86(f), adexin, Odunsco01(m), ignatiusez, cliffemmy(m), Zonex1(m), Turks, simtosul, NJPot(m), BabaCommander, incredibleace(m), samharuna, Lordave, mrvitalis(m), Worksunlimited(m), Kezifils(m), simplyglow, bigyomite(m), tunahod(m), XD3G, bolaino(m), codedguy1(m), Intrepid01(m), micklplus(m), uzoexcel(m), Eke40seven(m), dayleke(m), taurus21, orobs93(m), rukygold001(f), imanuel80(m), Wadosky(m), agenzxy(m), nattyok(f), Sunbellar, ItsUncleDee(m), dukecharles(m), doctore89, mat2lock(m), jarkbauer, Daewoods(m), budusky05(m), vicoloni(m), pembisco(m), fashbaba, Mztemmy(f), rossi5(f), djeezy(m), sotall(m), chocorex(m), Spartanville(m), sisipelebe(f), osumak2, stasius, Marty2020 and 296 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.