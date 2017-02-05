Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March (13969 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQGwpwMDM-K/ The protest scheduled to hold on Feb 6 has been cancelled due to security challenges. 1 Like

IPOB remains the last voice against these Islamic extremists leading Nigeria.



I am currently deleting all Tufaces song in my computer right now ...Like NLC like Tuface ..Chei we miss Gani, we miss Tai Solarin, we miss Fela ..Tuface has missed his opportunity to become a national leader... No wonder blackface said you are self centred 76 Likes 4 Shares

2baba fall hand Sha. They were just at the verge of something great and then he gives up. This feels like one of those failed downloads that stops at 90%. I must salute him for the courage he showed before now.



I just pray other people don't chicken out and continue with the movement. I think 2baba missed a golden opportunity to do something really great for his compatriots that have made him who he is. 14 Likes

Cowards die many times before their actual deaths! so he is a coward to u now Shey? SMH.... If things go wrong, y'all would prolly come here to blame him... so he is a coward to u now Shey? SMH.... If things go wrong, y'all would prolly come here to blame him...

I hope it is a lie because plenty people get plan dt day.



If u know au to revolt. Register and have ur voters card ready and vote them out of power.



Wasting under the sun confronting security operatives will not help anybody's life.



Unless there is a total shutdown till an objective is achieved. 2 Likes 2 Shares

2baba don fall my hand sha....NLC prototype #HowCanNigeriaBeGreat

I knew deep down it wasnt gonna hold,kinda felt too.I wanted it .Enough is enough nw..Wewantpositivechangesaibaba.

E be like say dem don beat tuface.. see im eyes.. Buhari is evil. 4 Likes

I'm disappointed. 2 Likes

Leave 2face joree, they haff settled him in millions.

Nigerians, So you all mean you can't protest against a bad government without 2face?

It is over to u Nigerians.

Romania is on it now.

America is on it now.

Monday Will Still Hold.

Monday is sacred.



Wear something green.

2face's withdrawal is tactical if u ask me.

He is Moses.

We will see our Joshua on monday.

I expect another artiste that indicated interest in the protest to announce that the protest will go on.



I nominate the NIGERIA JAGA JAGA crooner,

IDRIS ABDUKAREEM. 4 Likes 1 Share

Wow! My respect for him just dwindled 6 Likes

