|Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by jimmyjenseng(m): 11:11pm On Feb 04
The protest scheduled to hold on Feb 6 has been cancelled due to security challenges.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQGwpwMDM-K/
1 Like
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by xstry: 11:13pm On Feb 04
Ugandans how far?
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by Rapmaestro(m): 11:13pm On Feb 04
Gbege... Many people don buy green clothes.... Una go learn by force... Oya o those standing with Nigeria, leg don dey pain 2baba o, he don sit with Nigeria
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by Obijulius: 11:13pm On Feb 04
Hahahahahahaha
Please let's give it to IPOB!!!!
Click like if you think IPOB is the only group capable of protesting against this corpse called Buhari.
Click share if u no get sense!!!
172 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by thuggCheetah(m): 11:19pm On Feb 04
Can we now understand d level of balls u need to have to b like Nnamdi Kanu?
Click share for #IStillStandWithTuface
Click like for #TufaceIsACoward
135 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by agabusta: 11:20pm On Feb 04
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by sweerychick(f): 11:20pm On Feb 04
Oh well
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by softwerk(f): 11:21pm On Feb 04
Cowards die many times before their actual deaths!
57 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by Obijulius: 11:23pm On Feb 04
sweerychick:
U wish...
IPOB remains the last voice against these Islamic extremists leading Nigeria.
Wake up Nigeria!!! Join the struggle for splitting up Nigeria.
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by SalamRushdie: 11:24pm On Feb 04
I am currently deleting all Tufaces song in my computer right now ...Like NLC like Tuface ..Chei we miss Gani, we miss Tai Solarin, we miss Fela ..Tuface has missed his opportunity to become a national leader... No wonder blackface said you are self centred
76 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by TINALETC3(f): 11:24pm On Feb 04
, confused pple everywhere
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by Abbeyme: 11:24pm On Feb 04
I said it!!!!
This is dead on arrival
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by Kaxmytex(m): 11:24pm On Feb 04
Ahhhhh......
2face omo idibia, o ti gba owo abi?
ah...aye mi, ti mo ra aso ati bata..
owo ti wo gbo o.
dis Nigeria e yaf corrupting finally
3 Likes
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by theSpark(m): 11:24pm On Feb 04
Hmm
2baba fall hand Sha. They were just at the verge of something great and then he gives up. This feels like one of those failed downloads that stops at 90%. I must salute him for the courage he showed before now.
I just pray other people don't chicken out and continue with the movement. I think 2baba missed a golden opportunity to do something really great for his compatriots that have made him who he is.
14 Likes
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by PERFECT2(m): 11:25pm On Feb 04
E be like say dem want to tell us another story again...
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by Rapmaestro(m): 11:25pm On Feb 04
softwerk:so he is a coward to u now Shey? SMH.... If things go wrong, y'all would prolly come here to blame him...
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by ginajet(f): 11:25pm On Feb 04
Adonbilivit
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by AntiWailer: 11:25pm On Feb 04
Lol.
I hope it is a lie because plenty people get plan dt day.
If u know au to revolt. Register and have ur voters card ready and vote them out of power.
Wasting under the sun confronting security operatives will not help anybody's life.
Unless there is a total shutdown till an objective is achieved.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by ammyluv2002(f): 11:25pm On Feb 04
2baba don fall my hand sha....NLC prototype #HowCanNigeriaBeGreat
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by Nickymezor(f): 11:25pm On Feb 04
I knew deep down it wasnt gonna hold,kinda felt too.I wanted it .Enough is enough nw..Wewantpositivechangesaibaba.
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by dragonking3: 11:25pm On Feb 04
E be like say dem don beat tuface.. see im eyes.. Buhari is evil.
4 Likes
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by skitkid2(m): 11:25pm On Feb 04
Publicity stunt
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by mary001: 11:25pm On Feb 04
click like if you are very very disappointed in 2face.
17 Likes
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by Acidosis(m): 11:25pm On Feb 04
omg
I'm disappointed.
2 Likes
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by EbonyLouis: 11:25pm On Feb 04
Leave 2face joree, they haff settled him in millions.
Nigerians, So you all mean you can't protest against a bad government without 2face?
It is over to u Nigerians.
Romania is on it now.
America is on it now.
Monday Will Still Hold.
Monday is sacred.
Wear something green.
2face's withdrawal is tactical if u ask me.
He is Moses.
We will see our Joshua on monday.
I expect another artiste that indicated interest in the protest to announce that the protest will go on.
I nominate the NIGERIA JAGA JAGA crooner,
IDRIS ABDUKAREEM.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by webninja: 11:26pm On Feb 04
TWO face.. never trust two faced people..
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by rose54321: 11:26pm On Feb 04
This shouldn't yet be on front page.
His amount was probably hacked.
APC, are you guys this desperate
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by sanky346: 11:26pm On Feb 04
This is shameful
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by showreals(m): 11:26pm On Feb 04
Wow! My respect for him just dwindled
6 Likes
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by IYESMAN(m): 11:26pm On Feb 04
join us that link on the picture could change ur life
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by FriendChoice(m): 11:26pm On Feb 04
Why do you disappoint Liepoods
|Re: Tuface Cancels Feb 6 March by mhigs: 11:26pm On Feb 04
Them don suppress our voices
2 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
