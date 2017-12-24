₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,932,961 members, 3,987,070 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 December 2017 at 04:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted (19894 Views)
Afia Schwarzenegger Caught By Lawrence Abrokwah While Having Sex With A Man / More Photos From Neya Uzor Kalu’s Court Wedding To Lawrence Iyere "" 2 / Nnenna Mbonu And Anyalekwa Visit Orji Uzor Kalu's House (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:03am
See all the celebrities that stormed Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu's Daughter's wedding.
1 Share
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:04am
Basket Mouth , Bovi and Gbenga Adeyinka were all present .
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:08am
see more
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:11am
see more
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:12am
DG NDDC and his wife.
1 Share
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:13am
Senate President Bukola Saraki was Present.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:14am
Wande Coal also turned up.
1 Share
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:16am
Check out the Range Rover the groom Mr. Lawrence gifted his bride as a wedding present.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:21am
The Minister for Communication was also present and lovely photo of Dr. Orji Kalu and his family.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:24am
Father and daughter
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:26am
Mr and Mrs Lawrence
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:27am
cross section of guests .
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by whonamehelp(m): 7:27am
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:28am
Time to spray...
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:30am
Orji Kalu though a staunch Catholic never discriminates as Pastor Chris prayed for some guests.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:31am
see more.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:32am
Father and daughter take it to the dance floor.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:34am
Orji Kalu and Tinubu also danced .
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by bigtt76(f): 7:35am
Thank God ....pastor Chris has stopped perming hair and toning skin
Handsomecole:
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by TarOrfeek: 7:36am
Is the girl marrying her father?
There was little couple alone pictures.
Till now, I don't know how the groom looks like.
Oppressive marriage by the Kalus
5 Likes
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:37am
and my humble self with the Chairman of our party Chief John Oyegun.
15 Likes
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Handsomecole(m): 7:39am
The rich Handsome groom Mr. Lawrence and his bride Neya Kalu.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by OrestesDante(m): 7:44am
∆Hoping to see D.J cuppy's next year ∆
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Elnino4ladies: 7:54am
The bride is beautiful
2 Likes
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by funlord(m): 7:59am
I want to "touch and lick" that ebony girl in red in the first picture! _fuck whatever is going on in the rest of the pix!
7 Likes
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Threebear(m): 8:03am
Nigeria celebrities are like birds, they'll migrate to anywhere there is a corn.
The bride is stunning and the groom is handsome.. Happy married life to the beautiful couple.
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Threebear(m): 8:05am
Handsomecole:Hope you got enough tip for your bar tending job?
6 Likes
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Hardeybohwarley(m): 8:07am
There bride is beautiful. Let me gift her this;
She's as pretty as mermaid of the sea
A beauty on the beach
She's a blessing from the east.
5 Likes
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by bedspread: 12:16pm
Handsomecole:SO U ARE A PART OF OUR NATION PROBLEM......ISSSOKAY.....NOTED
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by RX480(m): 1:27pm
Handsomecole:
see them.
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by Brillantman: 1:28pm
May the goodness of the season be yours and your household. Merry "Xmas". I would have type the "Xmas" in full but it will consume more fuel and I can't afford to do that. ���
3 Likes
|Re: Neya Uzor Kalu And Lawrence Iyere White Wedding: Tuface, Flavour, Spotted by lexy2014: 1:28pm
Handsomecole:couldn't u just simply say handsome groom? Which one come b d "rich" inside?
4 Likes 1 Share
Photos From Aneke Twins' Birthday Celebration With Widows In Enugu(pics,video) / I Go Save Welcomes Second Child (photos) / Checkout This Throwback Photo Of Sound Sultan
Viewing this topic: WENGERNOMICS(m), oyiboafrica(m), passwelle, Ucheoman, delana(m), Uzosaint(m), theblessings, rickieflamez, teejayruth, harmony9ja2016(m), lawrence83, kelchy, psylliumhusk1, ceny6(m), Ajeborta20(m), blanca24, KingBelieve, brainpower(m), vibrant, frankobaba(m), Justopen2U, mikaelzX(m), princedmiayer(m), mayor2013, janeade(f), Udopasa, futurewise11(m), alexie4real(m), obitee69(m), AFONJAPIG(f), tobyharwe(m), ojotask, yorhmienerd(m), testarossa, Serafeal(f), Thinkfree, kingsley31(m), halimzytohfresh, chigo003(m), emailtrader(m), sirie(f), utch(m), eltido(m), haykay33, princeade86(m), kense88, toyinblue, nzeadichie, nwaokeleme100(m), Vikky014(f), Zealoy(m), follyshade(f), Johnsonifeoluwa(m), uscofield, eroski90(m), luckihy, bammoo316(m) and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16