



"I've just been denied entry into the United states.. #frustrated #stranded", H-I Idibia cried out





You may recall that barely 48 hours ago, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the US to postpone their travel plans until the new administration’s policy on immigration is clear. Dabiri-Erewa said that the warning became imperative due to series of reports her office has received in recent times .



According to her; “In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria. In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled".

Dabiri -Erewa said that “no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities.”



However, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, insinuated that Abike Dabiri-Erewa was telling lies as he asked Nigerians who have United States valid travel documents to disregard the warning issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora,



Onyeama spoke with newsmen in Abuja and asked Nigerians to dismiss the advise given by Dabiri-Erewa. He said there are no reports of Nigerians being turned back at any US airport.



He added that he had spoken to the US ambassador to Nigeria and high level US officials who said nothing of such had happened.



