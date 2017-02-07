₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,632 members, 3,407,386 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 11:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) (6815 Views)
Davido Begged By Lagos Street Guys To Change Their Lives (pics,vid) / Tuface And Pero Dancing At Their Daughter's Birthday Party In US / Annie Idibia Responds To Rumour Trailing Kissing Pics Of Tuface & BabyMama Pero (1) (2) (3) (4)
|H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by contactmorak: 10:35pm
H-I Idibia, Former member of defunct music group "Da Natives" and younger brother of African pop star Tuface Idibia has announced on his Facebook page that he has been denied entry into the United States of America. H-I Idibia who has been living in Woodbridge, Virginia for years now with his family made the announcement as his fans on Facebook could not withhold their surprises.
"I've just been denied entry into the United states.. #frustrated #stranded", H-I Idibia cried out
You may recall that barely 48 hours ago, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, advised Nigerians who have no compelling or urgent reason to travel to the US to postpone their travel plans until the new administration’s policy on immigration is clear. Dabiri-Erewa said that the warning became imperative due to series of reports her office has received in recent times .
According to her; “In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria. In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled".
Dabiri -Erewa said that “no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities.”
However, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, insinuated that Abike Dabiri-Erewa was telling lies as he asked Nigerians who have United States valid travel documents to disregard the warning issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora,
Onyeama spoke with newsmen in Abuja and asked Nigerians to dismiss the advise given by Dabiri-Erewa. He said there are no reports of Nigerians being turned back at any US airport.
He added that he had spoken to the US ambassador to Nigeria and high level US officials who said nothing of such had happened.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/tuface-idibias-look-alike-younger.html
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by contactmorak: 10:36pm
more
1 Like
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by BlackDBagba: 10:38pm
Hmmm
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by rowanMama(f): 10:40pm
hmm bad
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by UnknownT: 10:41pm
Draw Nearer, baby draw nearer, can I get your name and number #Singing
1 Like
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by kiddoiLL(m): 10:46pm
So wetin come remain fr u to do?? oga dey pack ur bags cum ur papa country! Shaid of d world..Trump ready fr allof una with shakabula and otumopo..
2 Likes
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by opethom(m): 11:20pm
This people only want our 54,000 visa fee, the VO will not spend up to a minute with you, you'll just hear "sorry you're not eligible " who cares about your document.... Save your money for something better... Forget USA for now
3 Likes
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by AkinPhysicist: 11:20pm
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by BestHyper(m): 11:21pm
Hmm maka why?
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by celestialAgent(m): 11:21pm
Donald Chukuemeka Trump, why na
2 Likes
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by veacea: 11:21pm
Where is the look alike?
Modified,
Maybe you are paying for the sins of your brother.
2 Likes
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by Dhaffs(m): 11:21pm
Ask ur broda y
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by AngelicBeing: 11:22pm
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by mhizAnnie(f): 11:22pm
That's serious
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by PETUK(m): 11:22pm
The way women are celebrated today is like the devil is trying to repay eve for what she did in the garden of Eden
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by wapadunk(m): 11:22pm
Why can't you stay in your country??
1 Like
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 11:22pm
Lol
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by Donald7610: 11:22pm
Pls stay back to help Nigeria out of recession
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by maynation(f): 11:22pm
This is so romantic, please come back home
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by Lusola15: 11:23pm
His crime, being a Nigerian
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by lifestyle1(m): 11:23pm
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 11:23pm
If you like be Wizkid look-alike brother, if e no sure for u, then e no sure for you. #gbam
In other news, what is this one saying??
PETUK:
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by AkinPhysicist: 11:23pm
PETUK:
3 Likes
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:23pm
It is well.
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by babyfaceafrica: 11:24pm
And people dey yab abike dabiri..us is getting funny daily
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by AntiWailer: 11:24pm
When una dey dance for Trump what we're you expecting ?
1 Like
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by DirewolfofStark(m): 11:24pm
You've not been hanging out with the wrong kind of people have you? Those people who marry six year olds and drink camel urine? Those people who like blowing things up?
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by mastermaestro(m): 11:24pm
Time to develop your country! People should stop crying like babies. It isn't your country! If Nigeria were not messed up by nonentities prancing about as leaders, Europeans and Americans would be scrambling to get Nigerian visas. Shame of a nation!
1 Like
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by kidman96(m): 11:24pm
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by AkinPhysicist: 11:24pm
maynation:
1 Like
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by SmartMugu: 11:24pm
WHY HE WAS DENIED SHOULD BE THE QUESTION.
The US doesn't care if he's related to one Tuface or he sang sometime before. Is he a US citizen or permanent resident? Does he have legal rights to live in the US? Has he violated some of their laws while he was in Virginia? If not, then they have rights to enforce their laws on visa holders they don't feel should be allowed in their country.
2 Likes
|Re: H-I Idibia, Tuface's Brother Denied Entry Into The US Where He Lives (Pics) by Buharimustgo: 11:25pm
The so called minister of foreign affairs has been missing in action since,where did he emerge from?SA to Buhari is more competent
4 Likes 1 Share
I Am Very Controversial But Why It's Like That Is What I Do Not Know.tonto Dikeh / Asa Does It Big: Lands 6th Position On Billboard World Chart / Jackie Appiah And Majid Micheal Top Movie Polls In Ghana
Viewing this topic: jeamie(m), sathel(m), awofodu3(m), Peacemaker, masterg2000, Cutecharlz(m), Russellval(m), posiedon(m), Macantonio(m), babzo(m), richiepolymer(m), benpedro(m), Tochiokoye(m), C4MT, latbas(m), kingPhidel(m), Nyaknor(m), tundejoseph4(m), engrdosmen01(m), Goahead(m), NSNA, charlesazeh(m), jesusson22, rothmas21(m), Bizibi(m), princessfmo, sweetkev(m), lanrayco(m), mceze, henxrist(m), phillio(m), JeffreyJamez(m), XtraTochi, chisomQ(m), honesttalk21, Coolie89(m), FlyTee(m), koolcat, spacelink23, mctolspell, zhiggy1(m), blezzy080, makaveli19, bodekom92(m), GdexFolami(m), osile2012, AZAJOBINSON(m), Allpropertyfocu, Chiebunigom, AnOlAd, freemile2ru, metallisc(m), tourphland(m), azz19, lukaay(m), Nwachukwu1986(m), dansantus1986, BillDesmond2much(m), Ikadoi, Sundouglas, masonkz(m), FemiJoshua2000, Rapfrick(m), maysimsimple(m), ekojoe(m), mastermaestro(m), babadee1(m), Kingjay5(m), Basaddawise(m), Ayblaize(m), omolayomi06(m), omelilucky, obafemee80(m), krisllins(m), papaejima1, danjaD(m), folly22(f), johnnym1, biggielawajo(m), teemy(m), Nancykay, Neroclassic(m), ohluwayorme, Cdec(m), emirate0(m), blackmarket(m), ogaJona(m), dainvincible(m), Googleus(m), edlion57(m), teamsynergy, Bishop4real, shankie, KingDerin, cowleg(m), negz1(m), MrRay7(m), emmykey0128(m), Biodunblack, dsurest(m), Archmed, Godstot(f), ThuGnificenX, amoduganja, GoldCircle, badaru1(m), Mrval20(m), kayusre, jmonas, dingdung, Medunah(f), chiMoni37(m), crown08(m), jamoscofield(m), Malix, mayymayy, sanchybaby, TheBraggg(m), Rubymagic, OgatheTop, Solitin40, peteredo, Benz4pimp(m), sloye5(m), youngalex(m), Tyche(m), VIEWS95, imhotep, Senipapa, Belvinho(m), Calivagas(m), obong003(m), LordCenturion(m), aribs, Kaiser5000, AkinPhysicist, Smartgos(m), giancarlo(m), oluikotun, byrron(m), justino57(m), shiki(m), Drfash(m), faskare, Nairalander01, ionome, shevchenko(m), desquad, 9jvirgin(m), Cynergy, dragonking3, donkelz(m), dbanj7(m), double00d(f), dovelike(f), Timhortons, BlackBeatle, lebete3000, balo(m), Timmi, agabaI23(m), magarchi, leeman009, slimzpresh(f), Ayhomes(m), tmcleo2k2(m), NovusHomo(m), hexy1, Jamooo000, kstyle2(m), Obago1000, jaxxy(m), noblemind, incognita, fafambo, lukman885(m), thadotech, CROWNWEALTH019, Eruditeclem, deedrizzie, ociboy(m), Jogs1900, efilefun(m), VIPERVENOM(m), oluwapsalmy(m), ohluwanome(m), hemmynence, Kingstaplus(m), dgifted, ecosystm(m), tigonana, AccessME(m), sexysailor(m), nodimples, Tompolo1, emmastuffs(m), freshbae, dealbest, fredlasisi(m), Otunbakay(m), oviepuege(m), zuma4k(m), kponkedenge(m), nevilbot, lalasticlala(m), jayAjoku(m), Familyman007(m), Respecter(f), cuszy, uccheks, walemil, Xben, megautche, edogu(m), haryinlah, lexyman(m), Odingo1, ojhandsome(m), dsoja, Jasiro(m), 9ja4show, Inspectorsuga and 350 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16