The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by josephine123: 11:44pm On Feb 04
WATCH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLZR5iiNgAk
cc lalasticlala
2 Likes
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by josephine123: 11:44pm On Feb 04
6 Likes
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by HungerBAD: 11:46pm On Feb 04
Liver fail am.
Leading a protest is a game for men,and not for cassanova play boys who inwardly are cowards.
Tuface should have taken tutorials from the likes of Radical Brother(Old UI graduates should know him),or even Adam's Oshiomhole.
There was no way people would not have lost lives,as miscreants would have hijacked the protest,and used it as an opportunity to maim,loot,steal,molest and cause general havoc.
And the law enforcement would have responded in kind. Their bloods would have been on your head Tuface.
Small Pikin wey no get sense.
20 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by Brightology2(m): 11:46pm On Feb 04
Gerrout
3 Likes
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by seunlayi(m): 11:46pm On Feb 04
Tubaba is no longer your name, you are now fuckbaba. No wonder you are having baby mama's because you broke some promises.
Now, the whole masses are going to be against you for letting them and yourself down on this crucial issue @this time. You just messed up being an hero
17 Likes
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by 3Dobserver(f): 11:47pm On Feb 04
U started wat u cud not finish.. Shame on u
8 Likes 2 Shares
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by seunlayi(m): 11:47pm On Feb 04
Yes, he just missed a penalty kick at glory
Is he afraid?
Must 2face die as a musician?
Can't he see the future going by the popularity of the planed rally?
Can't he get a clue from the legend called fela ?
Imagine him leading the protest and release a single latter dedicated to the popular wish of the masses.
What a Hero he would have become?
10 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by MeGaStReEt: 11:47pm On Feb 04
Your oppressor will never agree with your argument for freedom. His benefit is your detriment.... Remember that!!!!
I gave up on Nigeria Looonnnng time ago.
4 Likes 2 Shares
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by harry2ve(m): 11:47pm On Feb 04
Dam .ASS. NIGGA
1 Share
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by jaymejate(m): 11:47pm On Feb 04
I repeat
2face you're a coward!
If people had really have the mind of protesting against bad governance, suffering, and not because of 2face... This protest will never be stopped. That man just embarrassed himself.
Shameful
Note
He said "after consultation", i think he should tell us those who he is consulting or who is consulting him. He is just try'na become so irrelevant. Now, no difference between him and that black face with black brain
13 Likes
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by lekanSuccess(m): 11:47pm On Feb 04
Okokobioko ooooo....omokomo ni e
1 Like 1 Share
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by musicwriter(m): 11:47pm On Feb 04
This is very unfortunate!!!!.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6nLooqwnS0
4 Likes
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by jegz25(m): 11:48pm On Feb 04
children of hate won't be happy...
11 Likes 2 Shares
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by seunlayi(m): 11:48pm On Feb 04
josephine123:somebody should call him to order, if he was my son, this night, I will beat the he'll out of him
2 Likes
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by juncheng: 11:48pm On Feb 04
Tuface is an idiot,no one will take him serious again
5 Likes 2 Shares
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by hardywaltz(m): 11:49pm On Feb 04
coward
Two faced sword....
1 Like 1 Share
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by ableguy(m): 11:49pm On Feb 04
Pressure?
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by Harkindeylee(m): 11:49pm On Feb 04
Really
Why will he cancel such a big most anticipated day in Nigeria....
Protest that meant/means alot to most Nigeria... People were/are ready to storm out, leave their businesses, office to come and vent dre anger on this protest.
#hecancelledit
Nigeria!! Which way?
Who is going to give us hope??!!
who is going to bring the real change we really need??!!
1 Like
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by auntysimbiat(f): 11:49pm On Feb 04
hmmmmm.... na wa ooo
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by linearity: 11:49pm On Feb 04
The cabal have finally put him to his place...this is to tell you that, all those #changebeginwithme or whatever is bullshit.
Absence a revolution and willingness to die for causes one beliefs in, Nigerians will keep eating crows till thy kingdom come.
Afterall, who wan die, therefore we shall keep enduring the suffering until thy kingdom come.
1 Like
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:49pm On Feb 04
Tuface has done well! I, Tonye salute his decision
For the record, the botched protest, which I refer as jamboree was aimless and tactless. It lacked core objective and was highly bereft of purpose.
I will join any protest with a defined purpose and goal. I'm not impressed with Baba but I can't be silly.
As for those saying Tuface career is over: You clowns aren't God. It is only God that elevate and take down.
12 Likes 4 Shares
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by kidman96(m): 11:49pm On Feb 04
he would have been the first to be arrested if the protesters went haywire.
4 Likes
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by Successjoy(f): 11:49pm On Feb 04
I trust ANNIE abi who wan turn widow at a young age
I hope this will not affect his career sha
I'm just too disappointed but what can i say......
2 Likes
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by Built2last: 11:49pm On Feb 04
Our problem is that we plan too much in this country with no action. Protests against Trump are going on all over America and Europe. No leader anounced anything. No body leading and it's peaceful. Our own we announce and announce Uniform.
However
This guy must have carried the Load of Nigeria in the last one week.
Before you crucify him...do you have any idea how our blood sucking politicians must have threatened him and his family.the number of calls he must have gotten In the last 48 hours. They may as well have kidnapped his parents and told him to go ahead and see what becomes of them. He said the protest is not worth the life of anybody.
Politicians are vampires. They must have gone through the mother. And Tuface loves his mum to a fault.
A man will not tell you everything.
Again Nigerian police may create disorder that mat lead to deaths, instead of protecting the protesters. They will arrest Tuface, claiming they warned him.
Take it or leave it. Democracy is dead under APC government. People have never been so scared of either talking or acting against the ills of government.
11 Likes 2 Shares
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by softwerk(f): 11:49pm On Feb 04
Mstcheeeeeew a thousand times!
To think that I was already having a crush on this guy!
1 Like
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by HomesOfLife(m): 11:50pm On Feb 04
Sad
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by obailala(m): 11:50pm On Feb 04
Sincerely speaking, this is bad!
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by ngolokante(m): 11:50pm On Feb 04
If only we could just give ourselves a chance in this country... We allow politicians use and dump us...sinve news linking 2face with Akpabio as sponsor of this protest,I knew it had failed
1 Like
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by mangood74: 11:50pm On Feb 04
THIS ILLUMINATI slowpoke
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by basilo101: 11:50pm On Feb 04
can you all now see why Nnamdi Kanu is a Super Hero
25 Likes 4 Shares
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by malachytochukwu(m): 11:50pm On Feb 04
Pathetic....you could read that he has been threatened with hell. ...he is disappointed in himself .....but what can he do.....this government is ready to heap the next two years blame on him if something goes wrong with the protest .
Welcome to Nigeria the great country that failed itself.
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:50pm On Feb 04
Tuface, you have ruined your reputation. This was a chance for you to become more than a legend, to become an icon. How are we supposed to believe in your ideals if you yourself cannot be brave and stand like a man and be ready to die for your country. That said, this garri is sweet sha
