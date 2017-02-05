Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / The Video: 2face Cancels The National Protest He Planned [ 2baba Tuface Idibia ] (6447 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLZR5iiNgAk



cc lalasticlala WATCH

6 Likes

Liver fail am.



Leading a protest is a game for men,and not for cassanova play boys who inwardly are cowards.



Tuface should have taken tutorials from the likes of Radical Brother(Old UI graduates should know him),or even Adam's Oshiomhole.



There was no way people would not have lost lives,as miscreants would have hijacked the protest,and used it as an opportunity to maim,loot,steal,molest and cause general havoc.



And the law enforcement would have responded in kind. Their bloods would have been on your head Tuface.



Small Pikin wey no get sense.

Gerrout 3 Likes

Tubaba is no longer your name, you are now fuckbaba. No wonder you are having baby mama's because you broke some promises.

Now, the whole masses are going to be against you for letting them and yourself down on this crucial issue @this time. You just messed up being an hero

U started wat u cud not finish.. Shame on u

Yes, he just missed a penalty kick at glory



Is he afraid?

Must 2face die as a musician?

Can't he see the future going by the popularity of the planed rally?

Can't he get a clue from the legend called fela ?

Imagine him leading the protest and release a single latter dedicated to the popular wish of the masses.

What a Hero he would have become?

Your oppressor will never agree with your argument for freedom. His benefit is your detriment.... Remember that!!! !



I gave up on Nigeria Looonnnng time ago.

Dam .ASS. NIGGA 1 Share

I repeat





2face you're a coward!



If people had really have the mind of protesting against bad governance, suffering, and not because of 2face... This protest will never be stopped. That man just embarrassed himself.



Shameful





Note

He said "after consultation", i think he should tell us those who he is consulting or who is consulting him. He is just try'na become so irrelevant. Now, no difference between him and that black face with black brain

Okokobioko ooooo....omokomo ni e 1 Like 1 Share

This is very unfortunate!!!!.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6nLooqwnS0 4 Likes

children of hate won't be happy...

josephine123:

WATCH





somebody should call him to order, if he was my son, this night, I will beat the he'll out of him

Tuface is an idiot,no one will take him serious again

coward

Two faced sword.... 1 Like 1 Share

Pressure?



Why will he cancel such a big most anticipated day in Nigeria....

Protest that meant/means alot to most Nigeria... People were/are ready to storm out, leave their businesses, office to come and vent dre anger on this protest.



#hecancelledit



Nigeria!! Which way?

Who is going to give us hope??!!

Why will he cancel such a big most anticipated day in Nigeria....

Protest that meant/means alot to most Nigeria... People were/are ready to storm out, leave their businesses, office to come and vent dre anger on this protest.

#hecancelledit

Nigeria!! Which way?

Who is going to give us hope??!!

who is going to bring the real change we really need??!!

hmmmmm.... na wa ooo

The cabal have finally put him to his place...this is to tell you that, all those #changebeginwithme or whatever is bullshit.



Absence a revolution and willingness to die for causes one beliefs in, Nigerians will keep eating crows till thy kingdom come.



Afterall, who wan die, therefore we shall keep enduring the suffering until thy kingdom come.

Tuface has done well! I, Tonye salute his decision



For the record, the botched protest, which I refer as jamboree was aimless and tactless. It lacked core objective and was highly bereft of purpose.



I will join any protest with a defined purpose and goal. I'm not impressed with Baba but I can't be silly.







As for those saying Tuface career is over: You clowns aren't God. It is only God that elevate and take down.

he would have been the first to be arrested if the protesters went haywire.

I trust ANNIE abi who wan turn widow at a young age



I hope this will not affect his career sha



I'm just too disappointed but what can i say......

Our problem is that we plan too much in this country with no action. Protests against Trump are going on all over America and Europe. No leader anounced anything. No body leading and it's peaceful. Our own we announce and announce Uniform.



However

This guy must have carried the Load of Nigeria in the last one week.



Before you crucify him...do you have any idea how our blood sucking politicians must have threatened him and his family.the number of calls he must have gotten In the last 48 hours. They may as well have kidnapped his parents and told him to go ahead and see what becomes of them. He said the protest is not worth the life of anybody.



Politicians are vampires. They must have gone through the mother. And Tuface loves his mum to a fault.



A man will not tell you everything.



Again Nigerian police may create disorder that mat lead to deaths, instead of protecting the protesters. They will arrest Tuface, claiming they warned him.



Take it or leave it. Democracy is dead under APC government. People have never been so scared of either talking or acting against the ills of government.





To think that I was already having a crush on this guy! Mstcheeeeeew a thousand times!

Sad

Sincerely speaking, this is bad!

If only we could just give ourselves a chance in this country... We allow politicians use and dump us...sinve news linking 2face with Akpabio as sponsor of this protest,I knew it had failed

THIS ILLUMINATI slowpoke

can you all now see why Nnamdi Kanu is a Super Hero

Pathetic....you could read that he has been threatened with hell. ...he is disappointed in himself .....but what can he do.....this government is ready to heap the next two years blame on him if something goes wrong with the protest .



Welcome to Nigeria the great country that failed itself.