"Tuface is an entertainer not an undertaker. He doesn't want to bury his fans. We should be asking where Tunde Bakare, Falana, and Mbaka are!"



Why are they all silent now?



Why calling on Falana, Pastor Bakare and Father Mbaka dem hold your legs? I thank God for you Tuface, you realize some people are about to use your head break coconut, what stop the twitter senator, Fayose, Akpabio himself and others PDP big shots to front the protest while you entertain boys.



The fear of Buratai is beginning of Wisdom

BIG COWARD Why calling on Falana, Pastor Bakare and Father Mbaka dem hold your legs? I thank God for you Tuface, you realize some people are about to use your head break coconut, what stop the twitter senator, Fayose, Akpabio himself and others PDP big shots to front the protest while you entertain boys. The fear of Buratai is beginning of Wisdom Good morning house.

Ok

chief zoneB, how are you?

Where is he

Fine and you?

Tuface is a coward... fake amigo.... he's supposed to be drilled 5 Likes

Nairalanders should go protest oo.

#ISTANDWITHBUHARI 1 Like 1 Share

Tuface is a coward... fake amigo.... he's supposed to be drilled Ahahahahah.

U better stand with buhari or u sit with buhari.

Ahahahahah. U better stand with buhari or u sit with buhari. #ISTANDWITHBUHARI

Ahahahahah.

U better stand with buhari or u sit with buhari.

#ISTANDWITHBUHARI he was on the verge of making history he was on the verge of making history

Hope those "StandingwithBuhari" can now have a field day and continue to stand until $1 becomes N600.



As for Mbaka, I don't know why people like him still make headlines. Only his gullible followers listen to him. 15 Likes 1 Share

Where are the so called activists?

Mbaka shouldn't have dabbled into politics.. He lacks the intellectual sagacity needed to comprehend the intricate evil game going on. . He got intoxicated by his social/religeous standing and started throwing up outbursts that did the society no good. To think that a catholic priest aggressively provided a lunatic Islamist fanatic the support to get into power is totally unnerving.., but that is what happens when you step out of your comfort zone and start pontificating on matters way above your pay grade.. 21 Likes 1 Share

Every other person has been wondering why he's gone mute these past months. You see, it takes a lot to gain people's loyalty and trust, while it takes very little to lose it.

He was vocal enough to condemn corruption in GEJ's administration. He should do the same to PMB and his floudering, directionless govt.

Perhaps he can begin to be seen as one who speaks out against evil, whoever is involved. 2 Likes 1 Share

BIG COWARD Why calling on Falana, Pastor Bakare and Father Mbaka dem hold your legs? I thank God for you Tuface, you realize some people are about to use your head break coconut, what stop the twitter senator, Fayose, Akpabio himself and others PDP big shots to front the protest while you entertain boys.



The fear of Buratai is beginning of Wisdom

who told this slowpoke thar the protest was a PDP affairs? Your brains need some cleansing, may be with spirit and cotton wool.

my brother ask google

In Enugu now

BIG COWARD Why calling on Falana, Pastor Bakare and Father Mbaka dem hold your legs? I thank God for you Tuface, you realize some people are about to use your head break coconut, what stop the twitter senator, Fayose, Akpabio himself and others PDP big shots to front the protest while you entertain boys.



The fear of Buratai is beginning of Wisdom

Good morning house. Very soon you will call for protest against this hunger infested government 3 Likes

BIG COWARD Why calling on Falana, Pastor Bakare and Father Mbaka dem hold your legs? I thank God for you Tuface, you realize some people are about to use your head break coconut, what stop the twitter senator, Fayose, Akpabio himself and others PDP big shots to front the protest while you entertain boys.



The fear of Buratai is beginning of Wisdom

Good morning house. U too dey make person vex.

U too dey make person vex. Truely if I catch u in person na bone 2 bone







BIG COWARD Why calling on Falana, Pastor Bakare and Father Mbaka dem hold your legs? I thank God for you Tuface, you realize some people are about to use your head break coconut, what stop the twitter senator, Fayose, Akpabio himself and others PDP big shots to front the protest while you entertain boys.



The fear of Buratai is beginning of Wisdom

Good morning house. Any you can boldly write "the fear of Buratai ...". Is PDP not better than APC now? Now ordinary citizens are being shackled and cut down in a democracy.

I don't understand how you guys reason. Same fr Mbaka you are criticizing supported GEJ in 2011, then he was a saint and know what he was doing. Fast forward to 2015 he supported PMB and he is termed to be a betrayal and someone dat supports a lunatic Islamic fanatic. The problem you people have is hypocrisy and it is just a natural something that exist among your cronies.





who told this slowpoke thar the protest was a PDP affairs? Your brains need some cleansing, may be with spirit and cotton wool. Stop embarrassing yourself in a public forum.





..By fire by force Everyone should gather for the I stand with Buhari rally..By fire by force





Any you can boldly write "the fear of Buratai ...". Is PDP not better than APC now? Now ordinary citizens are being shackled and cut down in a democracy.





Stopping the protest is far better than killing protesters like your GEJ did back in 2012.

I beg you no catch me, I be lazy guy na for online I get muscle



U too dey make person vex.

I beg you no catch me, I be lazy guy na for online I get muscle







Stopping the protest is far better than killing protesters like your GEJ did back in 2012.



I know you.

BIG COWARD Why calling on Falana, Pastor Bakare and Father Mbaka dem hold your legs? I thank God for you Tuface, you realize some people are about to use your head break coconut, what stop the twitter senator, Fayose, Akpabio himself and others PDP big shots to front the protest while you entertain boys.



The fear of Buratai is beginning of Wisdom

Good morning house.

And you think a good leader is to be feared?



A good leader is respected and the respect is what makes people love him..



Look at Obama..he is not feared but respected and loved even by you..

Fear connotes intimidation, coersion, threat ,tyranny and oppression..

It is a total deviation from democracy

And you think a good leader is to be feared? A good leader is respected and the respect is what makes people love him.. Look at Obama..he is not feared but respected and loved even by you.. Fear connotes intimidation, coersion, threat ,tyranny and oppression.. It is a total deviation from democracy Good morning

I don't understand how you guys reason. Same fr Mbaka you are criticizing supported GEJ in 2011, then he was a saint and know what he was doing. Fast forward to 2015 he supported PMB and he is termed to be a betrayal and someone dat supports a lunatic Islamic fanatic. The problem you people have is hypocrisy and it is just a natural something that exist among your cronies.

"Hypocrisy" is when you believe that buhari was the right choice for Nigeria against all advice in 2015, and early 2017, you are desperately looking for a front man to lead you on a protest to stop the same buhari and his policies. . . You may need to take a hard look at the mirror.. "Hypocrisy" is when you believe that buhari was the right choice for Nigeria against all advice in 2015, and early 2017, you are desperately looking for a front man to lead you on a protest to stop the same buhari and his policies. . . You may need to take a hard look at the mirror..

Buhari yaff called him on phone not to do rough play

Due to Tuface cancellation of his own Feb 6 nationwide Protest, i hereby take it as a courage 2 lead a Protest against PRE-MARITAL SPENDING come FEB 14.



Locations : Lag, Abj, PH, Kano, IB and Kaduna





Who is with Me?





For more details ffl on Twitter nd SnapChat : @Moshkom