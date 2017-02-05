₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by jiinxed: 5:06am
Reno Omokiri Asks A Very Important Question. Where Is Mbaka?
"Tuface is an entertainer not an undertaker. He doesn't want to bury his fans. We should be asking where Tunde Bakare, Falana, and Mbaka are!"
Why are they all silent now?
https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/828022683195543554
4 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by madridguy(m): 5:08am
BIG COWARD Why calling on Falana, Pastor Bakare and Father Mbaka dem hold your legs? I thank God for you Tuface, you realize some people are about to use your head break coconut, what stop the twitter senator, Fayose, Akpabio himself and others PDP big shots to front the protest while you entertain boys.
The fear of Buratai is beginning of Wisdom
Good morning house.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by jiinxed: 5:10am
madridguy:
chief zoneB, how are you?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by Iamwrath: 5:10am
Where is he
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by meezynetwork(m): 5:11am
Lol
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by madridguy(m): 5:12am
Fine and you?
jiinxed:
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by ta4ba3(m): 5:16am
Tuface is a coward... fake amigo.... he's supposed to be drilled
5 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by Oladimejyy(m): 5:16am
Nairalanders should go protest oo.
#ISTANDWITHBUHARI
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by Oladimejyy(m): 5:17am
ta4ba3:Ahahahahah.
U better stand with buhari or u sit with buhari.
#ISTANDWITHBUHARI
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by ta4ba3(m): 5:26am
Oladimejyy:he was on the verge of making history
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by OLADD: 5:29am
Hope those "StandingwithBuhari" can now have a field day and continue to stand until $1 becomes N600.
As for Mbaka, I don't know why people like him still make headlines. Only his gullible followers listen to him.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by EastGold(m): 5:35am
Where are the so called activists?
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by owobokiri(m): 5:35am
Mbaka shouldn't have dabbled into politics.. He lacks the intellectual sagacity needed to comprehend the intricate evil game going on. . He got intoxicated by his social/religeous standing and started throwing up outbursts that did the society no good. To think that a catholic priest aggressively provided a lunatic Islamist fanatic the support to get into power is totally unnerving.., but that is what happens when you step out of your comfort zone and start pontificating on matters way above your pay grade..
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by whirlwind7(m): 5:56am
Every other person has been wondering why he's gone mute these past months. You see, it takes a lot to gain people's loyalty and trust, while it takes very little to lose it.
He was vocal enough to condemn corruption in GEJ's administration. He should do the same to PMB and his floudering, directionless govt.
Perhaps he can begin to be seen as one who speaks out against evil, whoever is involved.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by omaguibu(m): 6:06am
madridguy:who told this slowpoke thar the protest was a PDP affairs? Your brains need some cleansing, may be with spirit and cotton wool.
6 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by GreatLibra: 6:20am
my brother ask google
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by Omagago(m): 6:26am
In Enugu now
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by denko(m): 6:31am
Very soon you will call for protest against this hunger infested government
madridguy:
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by EngrKem: 7:11am
madridguy:U too dey make person vex.
Truely if I catch u in person na bone 2 bone
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by MakeADifference: 7:14am
Any you can boldly write "the fear of Buratai ...". Is PDP not better than APC now? Now ordinary citizens are being shackled and cut down in a democracy.
madridguy:
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by Ozid(m): 7:29am
owobokiri:I don't understand how you guys reason. Same fr Mbaka you are criticizing supported GEJ in 2011, then he was a saint and know what he was doing. Fast forward to 2015 he supported PMB and he is termed to be a betrayal and someone dat supports a lunatic Islamic fanatic. The problem you people have is hypocrisy and it is just a natural something that exist among your cronies.
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by madridguy(m): 7:45am
Stop embarrassing yourself in a public forum.
omaguibu:
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by dunkem21(m): 7:47am
Everyone should gather for the I stand with Buhari rally
..By fire by force
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by madridguy(m): 7:54am
Stopping the protest is far better than killing protesters like your GEJ did back in 2012.
MakeADifference:
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by madridguy(m): 7:55am
I beg you no catch me, I be lazy guy na for online I get muscle
EngrKem:
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by MakeADifference: 7:57am
I know you.
madridguy:
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by ajebuter(f): 8:05am
madridguy:
And you think a good leader is to be feared?
A good leader is respected and the respect is what makes people love him..
Look at Obama..he is not feared but respected and loved even by you..
Fear connotes intimidation, coersion, threat ,tyranny and oppression..
It is a total deviation from democracy
Good morning
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by owobokiri(m): 8:09am
Ozid:
"Hypocrisy" is when you believe that buhari was the right choice for Nigeria against all advice in 2015, and early 2017, you are desperately looking for a front man to lead you on a protest to stop the same buhari and his policies. . . You may need to take a hard look at the mirror..
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by veekid(m): 8:20am
Buhari yaff called him on phone not to do rough play
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by TINALETC3(f): 8:20am
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by Moshkom(m): 8:21am
Due to Tuface cancellation of his own Feb 6 nationwide Protest, i hereby take it as a courage 2 lead a Protest against PRE-MARITAL SPENDING come FEB 14.
Locations : Lag, Abj, PH, Kano, IB and Kaduna
Who is with Me?
For more details ffl on Twitter nd SnapChat : @Moshkom
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest by Anticorruption: 8:21am
madridguy:
your now happy that the army kills protesters and you claim to be a patriot
mahn . zombies tire pesin
Youths Marching For Utomi: / Chief Olusegun Obasdanjo And Alhaji Umaru Yar'adua: Problem Has Changed Name / The Owl Who Was God.
