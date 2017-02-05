₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by nery4u(m): 6:55am
The Conference of Nigeria’s Civil Right Activists and the United Action for Democracy have said there is no going back on the planned mass protests called by Nigeria’s hip hop icon, Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia, despite the police’s efforts to stop them.
http://punchng.com/tuface-protest-no-going-back-activists-say/
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by seunlayi(m): 6:57am
, Seconded
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by prolove22(m): 7:01am
NIGERIA AND 2FACE BE LIKE.I NO WANT DIE MAMA DEY 4 HOUSE PAPA DEY 4 HOUSE I ONE CHILD.FVCK NIGERIA FVCK 2FACE.
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by izzou(m): 7:02am
Nigeria may break up soon. It's just a matter of time.
Don't say I didn't say it
Watch this space
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by ybalogs(m): 7:11am
Without 2face ,this protest is dead.
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by ybalogs(m): 7:15am
izzou:Saying Nigeria will break up is like saying Nigeria will be better.We've been hearing that from our mother's womb and our great grand children will still keep hearing it.
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by izzou(m): 7:17am
ybalogs:
Before, it was just a particular tribe that was fed up. But now, it's everybody. Even those who voted in the president are tired.
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by ybalogs(m): 7:35am
izzou:We're always tired of the government in power only to regret after his succession,I don't know why that keeps happening .I just pray we find the answers in our lifetime.
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by angelTI(f): 7:39am
Yes, there is no going back!
I think Tuface's wings have been clipped by powers that be
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by veekid(m): 9:42pm
Yeah! We ain't going back mehn; I'll sit comfortably in my crib and watch the protest live on nairaland
LoL
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by goslowgoslow: 9:43pm
Abeg make dem do this protest make we rest. Nonsense!!!
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by Noblesoul123: 9:43pm
This is from Ata Ikiddeh:
"People Have Travelled Down To Lagos, Booked Into Hotels, Inconvenienced Friends, Taken Time Off Work.
And All You Could Do Is Appear With Your Unkempt Beard On Instagram To Tell Nigerians You Had Canceled The Protest After Over 1 Million People Had Been Galvanised And Mobilised.
This Remains The Tragedy Of Leadership In Nigeria, Tuface Was Not The Main Force Behind This Protest, He Had Backers And Sponsors. These Powers Picked A Weak Puppet, They Could Even Have Picked Majek Fashek But They Decided To Settle For clueless Tuface. The Backers Have Probably Struck A Deal With The Federal Government And Pulled The Plug.
We Have Seen This Drama Play Out Time And Time Again In Nigeria - Where Masked Political Oligarchs Pick, Sponsor And Prop up Puppets The Weakest In The Cast - From Shagari a school teacher with no political experience , Yaradua a man who was terminally ill, Jonathan - a "lucky" political accident & Now Buhari, An Old Retired Weak Narrow Minded Military Dictator, Without A Single Personal Political, Social or Economic achievement To His Credit Apart From A Collection of Highly Prized Zebu Cows. I Keep Saying, Don't Blame Buhari, Blame Those That Sponsored Him.
Until We Have The Masses Pick And Sponsor Their Own Leaders, Men Of Patriotic Convictions To Lead This Nation - We Will Continue To Have The Tuface Charade, Where You Give A Famished Deluded Bush Mouse The Golden Sceptre Meant For A Lion.
Anyway The Protest Is Still Going Ahead, With or Without........what does he call himself again...?"
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by Obas101(m): 9:43pm
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by chemystery: 9:43pm
ybalogs:...so your future and that of other Nigerians now depends and rests on the shoulder of a man called 2face?
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by Gwan2(m): 9:43pm
Tomoro no far
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by cremedelacreme: 9:43pm
You guys can go on with the planned protest now that Buhari is not coming back as earlier announced
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by Bugatie: 9:44pm
Our mumu don do
#alutaeternal!
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by oriflamebaby1(f): 9:44pm
We shall see
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by MakeWeTalk: 9:44pm
yes oh!
we must protest.
If they want us to stop, let them tell Buhari Address us.
That's if he is alive
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by auntysimbiat(f): 9:44pm
hmmm
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by Flexherbal(m): 9:44pm
"The convener of the CNCRA, Ifeanyi Odili, told SUNDAY PUNCH that the protest was long overdue and no intimidation by the police would prevent Nigerians from protesting against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the economic hardship Nigerians are facing."
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by ephi123(f): 9:44pm
Yep!!
Tuface exempted himself, doesn't mean the millions of other Nigerians intend to do the same.
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by three: 9:45pm
Protest is good
The Best Protest however Is To Join A Political Party and Raise Competent Candidates for 2019 and get these misfits out.
The problems can't be solved overnight but they can be solved nonetheless .
A chief criteria of Politics is foresight and patience, we tend to forget the little seeds and look for big revolutions then get frustrated cos it seems this 'revolution' won't come.
Political revolutions begin with as little as a mosquito bite and swirl into a whirlwind.
2 Years from now most people will wish they had started today.
When do you think Tinubu started plotting the demise of the PDP with his grand mega party plan, do you realise he was scoffed at?
You reading this, do you not think you're more intelligent than some of these leaders? so how come you're reading this and not vying for political office?
Get UP!
WAKE UP!!!
...or you think you can't be governor, senator or president? then don't complain when misfits lord it over you
#DoItYourself
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by skillful01: 9:45pm
#ONE9JA
feb6 is the beginning of a revolution.
change begins with me
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by optional1(f): 9:45pm
ok oh
na only person wey don chop belle full dey enter street..
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by ekems2017(f): 9:45pm
There is no need for this protest now. Baba is not back. Who will address you people? Is it lie Mohammed or Femi Adesina? Just exercise patience till Buhari comes back.
Tuface knew baba will not come back and he didnt want to tell us.
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by lrdval: 9:46pm
Good
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by MadeInTokyo: 9:46pm
No going back
Aluta Continua
We are shutting down Nigeria tomorrow , even Buhari will be shaken from his hospital bed in London
The protest has extended to other cities, it is now beyond Tuface.
The protest is now a movement
DSS and Zombies can quote me loud and clear
The revolution will not be televised.
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by ezewinted1(m): 9:46pm
Am still looking for someone to tell me the meaning of Zombie often used by my beloved Brothers from the East.
The first bloody coup that claimed the lives of not less than 15 top Nigerians functionaries in January 15 1966 was carried out by our brothers in the East. Led by K.Nzeogwu.
This coup was the first coup and that was carried out 6 years after independence.
*since then Nigerian has never near how it was been delivered
*In 1967, another military Governor from the East was also dragging power, that resulted into 3years civil war, where people were killed like chicken. At the end, it was declared no victor no vanquish.
*my point is this, who are the Zombies?
*is it a connotation or it's been use indirectly?
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by BlackSeptember: 9:46pm
Anything to bring this government to it's knees is welcomed
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by eluquenson(m): 9:47pm
Twisted
|Re: Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say by tintingz(m): 9:47pm
Aluta continua!!
We must voice out.
