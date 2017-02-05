Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tuface Protest: No Going Back, Activists Say (8805 Views)

The Conference of Nigeria’s Civil Right Activists and the United Action for Democracy have said there is no going back on the planned mass protests called by Nigeria’s hip hop icon, Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia, despite the police’s efforts to stop them.



The convener of the CNCRA, Ifeanyi Odili, told SUNDAY PUNCH that the protest was long overdue and no intimidation by the police would prevent Nigerians from protesting against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the economic hardship Nigerians are facing.



Speaking on the police’s call that the protest should be cancelled, Odili said, “The security agencies do not have such power under the constitution. Why should they stop it? Are they not part of us? Do they have special markets? If they want to be overzealous with their job, then we will tell them that we are not joking.”



Similarly, the UAD leader and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegoruwa, pointed out that Nigerians do not require police advice to exercise their fundamental rights.



He added, “I have read in several news reports, of the statement credited to the Nigeria Police Force, advising that the mass rally against suffering and hunger in Nigeria, slated for Monday should be cancelled, purportedly in the interest of peace and security. The police have no power in law to countermand the lawful directives of the acting President (Yemi Osinbajo), which affirmed our constitutional right to assemble together freely, unhindered and unmolested, for a peaceful protest.



“So, it is disturbing, alarming and anachronistic, for an institution, such as the police, that was set up to be under the executive, headed by the president or the acting president, to be defying the lawful directives of the acting president, openly and with such brazen impunity.”



The activist vowed that the rally would be held and many more would still be organised. He urged Nigerians to join the Monday protest.



“The people of Nigeria shall hold this (Monday protest) and many more rallies, in the days ahead, until Nigeria is totally rid of bad governance,” Adegboruwa said.

http://punchng.com/tuface-protest-no-going-back-activists-say/

, Seconded 12 Likes

Nigeria may break up soon. It's just a matter of time.





Don't say I didn't say it





Watch this space 36 Likes 1 Share

Without 2face ,this protest is dead. 2 Likes

izzou:

Watch this space Saying Nigeria will break up is like saying Nigeria will be better.We've been hearing that from our mother's womb and our great grand children will still keep hearing it. Saying Nigeria will break up is like saying Nigeria will be better.We've been hearing that from our mother's womb and our great grand children will still keep hearing it. 6 Likes

ybalogs:



Before, it was just a particular tribe that was fed up. But now, it's everybody. Even those who voted in the president are tired. Before, it was just a particular tribe that was fed up. But now, it's everybody. Even those who voted in the president are tired. 25 Likes 2 Shares

izzou:





I think Tuface's wings have been clipped by powers that be Yes, there is no going back!I think Tuface's wings have been clipped by powers that be 6 Likes

Abeg make dem do this protest make we rest. Nonsense!!!

This is from Ata Ikiddeh:



"People Have Travelled Down To Lagos, Booked Into Hotels, Inconvenienced Friends, Taken Time Off Work.



And All You Could Do Is Appear With Your Unkempt Beard On Instagram To Tell Nigerians You Had Canceled The Protest After Over 1 Million People Had Been Galvanised And Mobilised.



This Remains The Tragedy Of Leadership In Nigeria, Tuface Was Not The Main Force Behind This Protest, He Had Backers And Sponsors. These Powers Picked A Weak Puppet, They Could Even Have Picked Majek Fashek But They Decided To Settle For clueless Tuface. The Backers Have Probably Struck A Deal With The Federal Government And Pulled The Plug.



We Have Seen This Drama Play Out Time And Time Again In Nigeria - Where Masked Political Oligarchs Pick, Sponsor And Prop up Puppets The Weakest In The Cast - From Shagari a school teacher with no political experience , Yaradua a man who was terminally ill, Jonathan - a "lucky" political accident & Now Buhari, An Old Retired Weak Narrow Minded Military Dictator, Without A Single Personal Political, Social or Economic achievement To His Credit Apart From A Collection of Highly Prized Zebu Cows. I Keep Saying, Don't Blame Buhari, Blame Those That Sponsored Him.



Until We Have The Masses Pick And Sponsor Their Own Leaders, Men Of Patriotic Convictions To Lead This Nation - We Will Continue To Have The Tuface Charade, Where You Give A Famished Deluded Bush Mouse The Golden Sceptre Meant For A Lion.



Anyway The Protest Is Still Going Ahead, With or Without........what does he call himself again...?" 29 Likes

ybalogs:

Without 2face ,this protest is dead. ...so your future and that of other Nigerians now depends and rests on the shoulder of a man called 2face? ...so your future and that of other Nigerians now depends and rests on the shoulder of a man called 2face? 8 Likes

You guys can go on with the planned protest now that Buhari is not coming back as earlier announced 4 Likes

Our mumu don do



#alutaeternal! 4 Likes

yes oh!



we must protest.



If they want us to stop, let them tell Buhari Address us.



That's if he is alive 4 Likes

"The convener of the CNCRA, Ifeanyi Odili, told SUNDAY PUNCH that the protest was long overdue and no intimidation by the police would prevent Nigerians from protesting against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the economic hardship Nigerians are facing."

Tuface exempted himself, doesn't mean the millions of other Nigerians intend to do the same. 3 Likes

Protest is good



The Best Protest however Is To Join A Political Party and Raise Competent Candidates for 2019 and get these misfits out.



The problems can't be solved overnight but they can be solved nonetheless .

A chief criteria of Politics is foresight and patience, we tend to forget the little seeds and look for big revolutions then get frustrated cos it seems this 'revolution' won't come.



Political revolutions begin with as little as a mosquito bite and swirl into a whirlwind.



2 Years from now most people will wish they had started today.



When do you think Tinubu started plotting the demise of the PDP with his grand mega party plan, do you realise he was scoffed at?



You reading this, do you not think you're more intelligent than some of these leaders? so how come you're reading this and not vying for political office?



Get UP!



WAKE UP!!!



...or you think you can't be governor, senator or president? then don't complain when misfits lord it over you



#DoItYourself 10 Likes 1 Share

#ONE9JA





feb6 is the beginning of a revolution.

change begins with me 2 Likes

na only person wey don chop belle full dey enter street..

There is no need for this protest now. Baba is not back. Who will address you people? Is it lie Mohammed or Femi Adesina? Just exercise patience till Buhari comes back.



Tuface knew baba will not come back and he didnt want to tell us.

Good

No going back





Aluta Continua





We are shutting down Nigeria tomorrow , even Buhari will be shaken from his hospital bed in London







The protest has extended to other cities, it is now beyond Tuface.





The protest is now a movement





DSS and Zombies can quote me loud and clear





The revolution will not be televised. 7 Likes

Am still looking for someone to tell me the meaning of Zombie often used by my beloved Brothers from the East.

The first bloody coup that claimed the lives of not less than 15 top Nigerians functionaries in January 15 1966 was carried out by our brothers in the East. Led by K.Nzeogwu.

This coup was the first coup and that was carried out 6 years after independence.

*since then Nigerian has never near how it was been delivered

*In 1967, another military Governor from the East was also dragging power, that resulted into 3years civil war, where people were killed like chicken. At the end, it was declared no victor no vanquish.

*my point is this, who are the Zombies?

*is it a connotation or it's been use indirectly? 6 Likes

Anything to bring this government to it's knees is welcomed 5 Likes

Twisted