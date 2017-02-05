Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law (17353 Views)

Comedian Seyi Law Attacked By Hoodlums In Lagos [PICS] / Comedian Seyi Law Transforms To A Lady [PICS] / Comedian Seyi Law And His Wife Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Seyi Law says, 'I am giving Nigerians the assurance that I will be at the stadium tomorrow. We have a right to our protest. I absolutely understand 2baba, but I am not backing out'.





See more of his tweets after the cut..



Source:



Lalasticlala Comedian, Seyi Law is not backing out of the planned protest scheduled for tomorrow despite the cancellation announced by 2face Idibia a few hours ago.Seyi Law says,See more of his tweets after the cut..Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/02/05/2face-has-cancelled-his-own-participation-not-my-own-comedian-seyi-law/ Lalasticlala 14 Likes 1 Share

2face na coward. that why fela's massage My people self dey fear too much� We fear for the thing we no see�We fear for the air around us�We fear to fight for freedom We fear to fight for liberty�We fear to fight for justice�We fear to fight for happiness�We always get reason to fear We no want die, we no want wound� We no want quench, we no want go�I get one child, mama dey for house�Papa dey for house, I want build house�I don build house, I no want quench�I want enjoy, I no want go, ah 122 Likes 11 Shares

This one na man. Women don run since. 54 Likes 2 Shares

He z correct...



2face is just one person after all.



Anybody can pick up leadership of the protest again. 68 Likes 5 Shares

Thumbs up to Tuface, he has done his best. the government is afraid of the crowd he's gonna pull out. The clueless government knows they have failed woefully.



The purported protest alone has thrown the government off-balance.



Protest must go on with or without him. 86 Likes 10 Shares





He just missed a big opportunity to become a true legend! 2face fvck up i swear!He just missed a big opportunity to become a true legend! 30 Likes 1 Share

Now this is a real man



#istandwithseyilaw 36 Likes 1 Share

I really like this. He's a man that believes in whatever course he sets his mind on.

Thumbs up Seyi. 23 Likes

Exactly what i keep saying. Tuface isnt stopping anyone from protesting. He's backed down. Anyone still interested in marching can go right ahead and do so. 13 Likes 1 Share





Meanwhile



Is Buhari Back To Nigeria? Click Here To Find Out The Truth Who start the matter say e don don, you no gree abi? Issokay oMeanwhile

If am privilege to be in position of 2 face today, I will not give up...



Nelson Mandela doesn't give up on SA.. Though his no more but SA can't forget him in a hurry



If you stand for this protest click like... 94 Likes 3 Shares

Who the hell is Seyi Law? Sure he is cracking a joke here

Good

though That's why his 2 facedthough 5 Likes

I am yet to hear of a revolutionary who is bothered about a mass action being hijacked,furthermore I am yet to know of any revolutionary whose thinking is about family..Please Mr Tuface,read more about Patrice Lumumba, Gani Fawehinmi, Fela Anikulapo and others of this hue..Discomfort is the hallmark of revolutionaries not comfort. If you can't compromise comfort ,then don't become a revolutionary. Just sing sing and sing and allow the real guys to plan and protest!!! 12 Likes 1 Share

:-XOk 24 Likes 3 Shares

#IStandWithBuhari 2 Likes 1 Share

2face has done his bit, his liver has failed him and he has backed out

In every civil protest, there is only one golden rule

make a decision and stand by it

Before you make a decision, think it a thousand times but once you make it, you have to stand by it no matter the consequence. Ask Fela how many times he was thrown in jail, ask comrade Adams Oshiomole ( before he became governor), ask Gani Fawehinmi (of blessed memory). You don't need experience to lead a protest but you need balls to face the consequences.

I will still protest with or without tuface 32 Likes 1 Share

Assuming 2face did not endorse this protest, most of you would feel less concerned. 2face raised your conciousness to things you are suffering from but failed to admit.



If 2face had not endorsed this protest, Seyi law may not have participated.



2face lit the fire, someone else should carry the torch Biko.



All of you calling 2face coward would be afraid to talk when 2face begins to get persecuted. Everyone would be like....Let him carry his cross.. taar burunu pua.



For the first time, Nigeria matter just weak me. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Okay o

No b only 2face na 2mouth yeye

LesbianBoy:

2face fvck up i swear!



He just missed a big opportunity to become a true legend! harp ko? harp ko? 1 Like 1 Share

Can the protest just go on?

2façe fall our hand abeg 2 Likes

Lolz

Where was he before 2face made the decision?

fvck that 2faced SOB.





pvssy niggaa thought he could be another fela with no ballz.



make i hear am sing anoda nonsense again.



this is why i like the ibos. knowing they'll be killed but still defy the zoo soldiers to air their views. 8 Likes

I just no get why or how millions of una trusted a man named 2face. He's simply living up to his name 3 Likes

[center][/center] Ok I will be there tomorrow @princeakin. Are u ready[center][/center] 1 Like

well said.

Oya.............#I stand wit seyi law #I stand wit Nigeria. 3 Likes

Leed Us! 1 Like