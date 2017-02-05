₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Comedian Seyi Law Attacked By Hoodlums In Lagos [PICS] / Comedian Seyi Law Transforms To A Lady [PICS] / Comedian Seyi Law And His Wife Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary
|'2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Flexygist: 11:24am
Comedian, Seyi Law is not backing out of the planned protest scheduled for tomorrow despite the cancellation announced by 2face Idibia a few hours ago.
Seyi Law says, 'I am giving Nigerians the assurance that I will be at the stadium tomorrow. We have a right to our protest. I absolutely understand 2baba, but I am not backing out'.
See more of his tweets after the cut..
Source: http://www.flexygist.com.ng/2017/02/05/2face-has-cancelled-his-own-participation-not-my-own-comedian-seyi-law/
Lalasticlala
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by prolove22(m): 11:37am
2face na coward. that why fela's massage My people self dey fear too much� We fear for the thing we no see�We fear for the air around us�We fear to fight for freedom We fear to fight for liberty�We fear to fight for justice�We fear to fight for happiness�We always get reason to fear We no want die, we no want wound� We no want quench, we no want go�I get one child, mama dey for house�Papa dey for house, I want build house�I don build house, I no want quench�I want enjoy, I no want go, ah
122 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by obidaddy: 11:40am
This one na man. Women don run since.
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Brown14(m): 11:43am
He z correct...
2face is just one person after all.
Anybody can pick up leadership of the protest again.
68 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Beremx(f): 11:43am
Thumbs up to Tuface, he has done his best. the government is afraid of the crowd he's gonna pull out. The clueless government knows they have failed woefully.
The purported protest alone has thrown the government off-balance.
Protest must go on with or without him.
86 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by LesbianBoy(m): 11:48am
2face fvck up i swear!
He just missed a big opportunity to become a true legend!
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Benevee: 12:02pm
Now this is a real man
#istandwithseyilaw
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by thornapple(f): 2:21pm
I really like this. He's a man that believes in whatever course he sets his mind on.
Thumbs up Seyi.
23 Likes
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by omenkaLives: 2:21pm
Exactly what i keep saying. Tuface isnt stopping anyone from protesting. He's backed down. Anyone still interested in marching can go right ahead and do so.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by ChuzzyBlog(m): 2:21pm
Who start the matter say e don don, you no gree abi? Issokay o
Meanwhile
Is Buhari Back To Nigeria? Click Here To Find Out The Truth
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by obembet(m): 2:21pm
If am privilege to be in position of 2 face today, I will not give up...
Nelson Mandela doesn't give up on SA.. Though his no more but SA can't forget him in a hurry
If you stand for this protest click like...
94 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Omoakinsuyi(m): 2:21pm
Who the hell is Seyi Law? Sure he is cracking a joke here
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by IsheriNorthGRA: 2:21pm
Good
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Deejacy2(f): 2:21pm
That's why his 2 faced though
5 Likes
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by donfemo(m): 2:22pm
I am yet to hear of a revolutionary who is bothered about a mass action being hijacked,furthermore I am yet to know of any revolutionary whose thinking is about family..Please Mr Tuface,read more about Patrice Lumumba, Gani Fawehinmi, Fela Anikulapo and others of this hue..Discomfort is the hallmark of revolutionaries not comfort. If you can't compromise comfort ,then don't become a revolutionary. Just sing sing and sing and allow the real guys to plan and protest!!!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Mayydayy(m): 2:22pm
:-XOk
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by laffwitmi: 2:22pm
#IStandWithBuhari
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by grrrhh(m): 2:22pm
2face has done his bit, his liver has failed him and he has backed out
In every civil protest, there is only one golden rule
make a decision and stand by it
Before you make a decision, think it a thousand times but once you make it, you have to stand by it no matter the consequence. Ask Fela how many times he was thrown in jail, ask comrade Adams Oshiomole ( before he became governor), ask Gani Fawehinmi (of blessed memory). You don't need experience to lead a protest but you need balls to face the consequences.
I will still protest with or without tuface
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Weselion(m): 2:22pm
Assuming 2face did not endorse this protest, most of you would feel less concerned. 2face raised your conciousness to things you are suffering from but failed to admit.
If 2face had not endorsed this protest, Seyi law may not have participated.
2face lit the fire, someone else should carry the torch Biko.
All of you calling 2face coward would be afraid to talk when 2face begins to get persecuted. Everyone would be like....Let him carry his cross.. taar burunu pua.
For the first time, Nigeria matter just weak me.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by dayleke(m): 2:22pm
Okay o
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Judolisco(m): 2:22pm
No b only 2face na 2mouth yeye
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by babyfaceafrica(m): 2:23pm
LesbianBoy:harp ko?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by emeijeh(m): 2:23pm
Can the protest just go on?
2façe fall our hand abeg
2 Likes
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by wizkidblogger(f): 2:23pm
Lolz
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by powerfulsettingz: 2:23pm
Where was he before 2face made the decision?
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by TrueHeart365(m): 2:23pm
fvck that 2faced SOB.
pvssy niggaa thought he could be another fela with no ballz.
make i hear am sing anoda nonsense again.
this is why i like the ibos. knowing they'll be killed but still defy the zoo soldiers to air their views.
8 Likes
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by princeonx: 2:23pm
I just no get why or how millions of una trusted a man named 2face. He's simply living up to his name
3 Likes
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:23pm
Ok I will be there tomorrow @princeakin. Are u ready [center][/center]
1 Like
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Runaway: 2:24pm
well said.
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by NLchikeeto(f): 2:24pm
Oya.............#I stand wit seyi law #I stand wit Nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by Sisqoman(m): 2:24pm
Leed Us!
1 Like
|Re: '2face Has Cancelled His Own Participation Not My Own' - Comedian Seyi Law by GoGreenNaija: 2:24pm
Na man you be
2 Likes
