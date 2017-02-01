Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS (7674 Views)

Source; Governor Ayo Fayose paid a visit to the NYSC camp in Ekiti yesterday. As he was being conducted round the Camp, the journey took him to the camp kitchen, the Corpers hailed and he asked them what they were doing, they told him they were preparing Eba and Egusi soup, he asked for his portion and they gladly served him.After taking Eba with Egusi soup at the Camp kitchen, the governor thanked the Platoon 9 kitchen crew for the kind gesture. He interacted with them and gave them the sum of N100,000 for their 'hospitality'.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/fayose-thanks-platoon-with-n100k-for.html

SMH for Ekiti people. 5 Likes

It's a pity 4 Likes

good for them.. the NYSC officials

Another Donald Trump. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Oh,it was after he ate EBA and egusi soup that he begins to speak trash that federal government should be paying 50k for corpers.fayose is really sick mentally.Fayose can start it by paying his state corpers 50k 15 Likes

This guy too like food



See as him dey sweat



Ponmo cutter 6 Likes

lol.. 100k every year. that the same amount his wife gave us 2yers back 2015 A stream I guess that's a fixed some... after shearing the amount, each corper got about N200.. it was eventually shared amongst the 10 Platoon, each platoon got 8k and the remaining some to nysc officials...



he try sha...! pay me my state alawi oh .. 3 Likes

emmy4lov:

lol.. 100k every year. that the same amount his wife gave us 2yers back 2015 A stream I guess that's a fixed some... after shearing the amount, each corper got about N200.. it was eventually shared amongst the 10 Platoon, each platoon got 20k and the remaining some to nysc officials...



he try sha...! pay me my state alawi oh .. he try? For the N200? he try? For the N200? 2 Likes

Fayose........ well-done.

Greetings to ekiti people

Nigeria's number one entertainment governor 4 Likes

madridguy:

SMH for Ekiti people. Continue shaking your head until it falls off your neck Continue shaking your head until it falls off your neck 8 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

SMH for Ekiti people. smh for head for nigerians smh for head for nigerians

emmy4lov:

lol.. 100k every year. that the same amount his wife gave us 2yers back 2015 A stream I guess that's a fixed some... after shearing the amount, each corper got about N200.. it was eventually shared amongst the 10 Platoon, each platoon got 8k and the remaining some to nysc officials...



he try sha...! pay me my state alawi oh .. have u ever received money from ur state Governor have u ever received money from ur state Governor 4 Likes 1 Share

merit455:

have u ever received money from ur state Governor lol... who state governor help...



I'm not even expecting a dine from them lol... who state governor help...I'm not even expecting a dine from them 3 Likes

Fayose d man wt so much guts 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice

100k 1 Like 1 Share

Kogi governor how far you naa? 1 Like 1 Share

Kpomo cut ting governor 3 Likes 1 Share



Fayose our hero Fayose our hero

Mumu Governor 3 Likes

I am not a fan of this man but in all honesty he is a man who is always close to the people.

Dis guy should at least pay September- December 2016 salaries and save us this stress 2 Likes

Why is he sweating more than the people under the direct heat? 1 Like

if stealing billions could land me in just five years in prison, why won't I steal as much as possible.





ibori is being celebrated.









Nigeria as a country is by force. smh!

Den fit use food carry Egbon peter

