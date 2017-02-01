₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 04:26 PM
|Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by dainformant(m): 12:14pm
Governor Ayo Fayose paid a visit to the NYSC camp in Ekiti yesterday. As he was being conducted round the Camp, the journey took him to the camp kitchen, the Corpers hailed and he asked them what they were doing, they told him they were preparing Eba and Egusi soup, he asked for his portion and they gladly served him.
After taking Eba with Egusi soup at the Camp kitchen, the governor thanked the Platoon 9 kitchen crew for the kind gesture. He interacted with them and gave them the sum of N100,000 for their 'hospitality'.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/fayose-thanks-platoon-with-n100k-for.html
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by madridguy(m): 12:15pm
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by dainformant(m): 12:15pm
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by madridguy(m): 12:16pm
SMH for Ekiti people.
5 Likes
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by xstry: 12:16pm
It's a pity
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 12:21pm
good for them.. the NYSC officials
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by littlewonders: 12:27pm
Another Donald Trump.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by Baawaa(m): 12:27pm
Oh,it was after he ate EBA and egusi soup that he begins to speak trash that federal government should be paying 50k for corpers.fayose is really sick mentally.Fayose can start it by paying his state corpers 50k
15 Likes
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by helinues: 12:28pm
This guy too like food
See as him dey sweat
Ponmo cutter
6 Likes
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by emmy4lov(m): 12:29pm
lol.. 100k every year. that the same amount his wife gave us 2yers back 2015 A stream I guess that's a fixed some... after shearing the amount, each corper got about N200.. it was eventually shared amongst the 10 Platoon, each platoon got 8k and the remaining some to nysc officials...
he try sha...! pay me my state alawi oh ..
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by xstry: 12:32pm
emmy4lov:he try? For the N200?
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by Vision4God: 12:36pm
Fayose........ well-done.
Greetings to ekiti people
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 12:44pm
Nigeria's number one entertainment governor
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by respect80(m): 1:09pm
madridguy:Continue shaking your head until it falls off your neck
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by adonis89(m): 1:11pm
madridguy:smh for head for nigerians
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by merit455(m): 1:12pm
emmy4lov:have u ever received money from ur state Governor
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by emmy4lov(m): 1:25pm
merit455:lol... who state governor help...
I'm not even expecting a dine from them
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by Vision4God: 1:40pm
Fayose d man wt so much guts
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by Hades2016(m): 3:46pm
Nice
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by uviesa(m): 3:46pm
100k
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by ginajet(f): 3:47pm
Kogi governor how far you naa?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by babyfaceafrica(m): 3:47pm
Kpomo cut ting governor
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by seunny4lif(m): 3:48pm
Fayose our hero
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by hardywaltz(m): 3:48pm
Mumu Governor
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by donfemo(m): 3:49pm
I am not a fan of this man but in all honesty he is a man who is always close to the people.
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by mankan2k7(m): 3:49pm
Dis guy should at least pay September- December 2016 salaries and save us this stress
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by Sanchase: 3:49pm
Why is he sweating more than the people under the direct heat?
1 Like
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by Kennitrust: 3:49pm
if stealing billions could land me in just five years in prison, why won't I steal as much as possible.
ibori is being celebrated.
Nigeria as a country is by force. smh!
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by ajeleseujn(m): 3:49pm
Den fit use food carry Egbon peter
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by Mryallo: 3:50pm
Just imagined
|Re: Fayose Thanks Platoon With N100K For Cooking Food For Him In NYSC Camp. PICS by Lasskeey: 3:50pm
1 Like
