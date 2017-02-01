₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by 247frolicboss(m): 3:10pm
Nigeria's Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has returned home after a 7-week medical vacation in the Switzerland.
Speaking after his arrival at the Minna International Airport on Saturday evening at 6.45 pm, IBB said, “I am feeling stronger and better now. I must thank Nigerians immensely for the prayers and concerns over my health.
“I must use this opportunity to also call on Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders and the country to move forward in positive direction”.
“We should remain united and work collectively towards the progress of our nation by thinking positively about the leaders and providing constructive criticisms and solutions to any challenge we may face.”
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/ibb-returns-home-after-7-week-medical.html
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by fuckingAyaya(m): 3:18pm
when una sick na to run go abroad, but when una die na for naija them go bury una.weder naija na cemetery.
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by ufuosman: 3:27pm
IBB, Nigeria maradona wen he comes to politics
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by naijaGhandi: 3:50pm
I wish we all learn from this man... The most influential nigerian today; he has the wealth, power and fame but all that could not save him from sickness...
Nobody has it all. Be good, good shall follow you.
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:07pm
Ok why must he travel Wht happen to our hospital in Nigeria.. Na wa oo Nigeria which way
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Jeffrey12(m): 5:08pm
OK ooo... welcome back.
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by sigiyaya(m): 5:09pm
These are one of the men who made this country useless inasmuch as i do not wish people death but people like IBB, Buhari, Obasanjo etc needs to kick the bucket ASAP we have really suffered for there wickedness
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by snadguy007(m): 5:09pm
If by Monday our president is not back, they should declare Tuesday and Wednesday as public holiday so that all of us will go and look for our president. Our president can't go to London and be missing like that.
Let them open border so we all go to London and look for him.
Only in this country Nigeria
It started from
Missing Chibok girls!.....
Missing Certificate!...
Missing Budget!....
Missing Moon!....
And now
Missing President...
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by DonCortino: 5:09pm
Where is buhari?
Wetin concern us with ibb?
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Karlovich: 5:09pm
did he return with the Dullard's korpse? if not he should go back and return it for proper cremation
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by candidbabe(f): 5:10pm
Hahahahaha
And buhari has not returned
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Ahmadgani(m): 5:10pm
MARADONA
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by emeijeh(m): 5:10pm
G
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Dandsome: 5:11pm
Is bubu back?
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Osibanjokess: 5:11pm
Oya Bihari should do and come back
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Legendbaba1(m): 5:11pm
D MAN DAT COURSE ALL DIS PROBLEM WE ARE GOING TRO IMF LOAN
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by EVILFOREST: 5:11pm
He has gone to change all the TUBES he has around his body...
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by coalcoal1(m): 5:11pm
OK
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Araoluwa005(m): 5:11pm
Karlovich:you will be put to shame very soon
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by leofab(f): 5:12pm
Twoface want to be like Obasanjo while Idris wants to be like Fela.. shame on 2-face and where is Idris my man?
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by misteryman: 5:13pm
IS BUHARI BACK?
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Mznaett(f): 5:14pm
Ok..but why are you guys always scared of the "standard" hospitals you built in "our" country? Cuz I am not understanding again o..btw,oga na Bubu we been dey expect abeg no be u
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by yinkslinks(m): 5:14pm
Remain buhari.
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Daniel058(m): 5:14pm
Ho yea..
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by ajalawole(m): 5:15pm
#whereIsOurPresident
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Ironlion1(m): 5:15pm
DonCortino:I'm presently in the airport where he will be landing. We learnt that his flight was delayed. Have Patience.
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by zest17: 5:16pm
BREAKING NEWS : PMB extend his medical leave by unspecified days. Lets go there...ghen ghen ghen.
|Re: IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip by Fearcom(m): 5:16pm
naijaGhandi:
Which man are you talking about?? Or don't you know that that stupid f**k is the one that laid the foundation of the crisis the country is now facing? the words"Devaluation" and "Structural Adjustment Program"were the legacies of his dictatorship. President without the peoples mandate.
