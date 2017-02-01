Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IBB Returns Home After 7-week Medical Trip (12769 Views)

Speaking after his arrival at the Minna International Airport on Saturday evening at 6.45 pm, IBB said, “I am feeling stronger and better now. I must thank Nigerians immensely for the prayers and concerns over my health.



“I must use this opportunity to also call on Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders and the country to move forward in positive direction”.



“We should remain united and work collectively towards the progress of our nation by thinking positively about the leaders and providing constructive criticisms and solutions to any challenge we may face.”



when una sick na to run go abroad, but when una die na for naija them go bury una.weder naija na cemetery. 57 Likes 1 Share

IBB, Nigeria maradona wen he comes to politics

I wish we all learn from this man... The most influential nigerian today; he has the wealth, power and fame but all that could not save him from sickness...



Nobody has it all. Be good, good shall follow you. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria which way Ok why must he travel Wht happen to our hospital in Nigeria.. Na wa ooNigeria which way 4 Likes

OK ooo... welcome back.

we have really suffered for there wickedness These are one of the men who made this country useless inasmuch as i do not wish people death but people like IBB, Buhari, Obasanjo etc needs to kick the bucket ASAPwe have really suffered for there wickedness 11 Likes 2 Shares

If by Monday our president is not back, they should declare Tuesday and Wednesday as public holiday so that all of us will go and look for our president. Our president can't go to London and be missing like that.



Let them open border so we all go to London and look for him.



Only in this country Nigeria

It started from



Missing Chibok girls!.....

Missing Certificate!...

Missing Budget!....

Missing Moon!....

And now

Missing President... 10 Likes 2 Shares

Where is buhari?



Wetin concern us with ibb? 16 Likes 2 Shares

did he return with the Dullard's korpse? if not he should go back and return it for proper cremation 3 Likes

Hahahahaha

And buhari has not returned

MARADONA

G

Is bubu back?

Oya Bihari should do and come back

D MAN DAT COURSE ALL DIS PROBLEM WE ARE GOING TRO IMF LOAN 2 Likes

He has gone to change all the TUBES he has around his body...

OK

Karlovich:

did he return with the Dullard's korpse? if not he should go back and return it for proper cremation

you will be put to shame very soon you will be put to shame very soon

Twoface want to be like Obasanjo while Idris wants to be like Fela.. shame on 2-face and where is Idris my man? 2 Likes

IS BUHARI BACK? 1 Like

Ok..but why are you guys always scared of the "standard" hospitals you built in "our" country? Cuz I am not understanding again o..btw,oga na Bubu we been dey expect abeg no be u 2 Likes

Remain buhari.

Ho yea..

#whereIsOurPresident

DonCortino:

Where is buhari?



Wetin concern us with ibb? I'm presently in the airport where he will be landing. We learnt that his flight was delayed. Have Patience. I'm presently in the airport where he will be landing. We learnt that his flight was delayed. Have Patience.

BREAKING NEWS : PMB extend his medical leave by unspecified days. Lets go there...ghen ghen ghen. 2 Likes