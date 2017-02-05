Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (14075 Views)

An Amiloaded Reader travelling through the Kaduna-Abuja expressway just sent me this accident scene few minutes ago.



In his words;



"It happened just now along Kaduna-Abuja expressway...



Recall that the highway is under reconstruction preparatory to diversion of air traffic from Abuja to Kaduna Airport.



For this reason, commuters are forced to use one lane at a time.



This has increased the rate of accidents on the road.



For this accident, only one person was in the car. He lost control.



The victim has been rushed to the hospital unconscious.

May God Almighty continue to protect us..



See photos below :









Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/accident-along-kaduna-abuja-expressway.html





speedy recovery to the victim.

tomorrow is 6th we all knw wat it represents. pls everyone shd b civil abt it.





long live Nigeria 2 Likes 2 Shares

Amiloaded and bad news.....They are... 1 Like

R.I.P to the car.





Speedy recovery to the injured.

amiloaded and death news sef





even viviangist





una tire me ooooo

Rip to the dead... if buhari is dead show us so we'll type rip too 2 Likes

Good for him ... Driving without calculation



I don't feel sorry for any of this driver and there passengers they watch the driver doing nonsense without say a word... Watch the risk...



Useless speed.. Useless overtakes... Etc

We are not perfect but thank for his grace n mercy. RIP!

May God have mercy on us oooo. Amin

Can't they put that person on a better place 1 Like

BAD GOVTMENT.

I pray he recovers asap

Lokoja Abuja Rd and Kaduna Abuja roads are really becoming something else o God have mercy

axeman2:

BAD GOVTMENT. You are sick. You are sick. 1 Like

I knew this will happen, i was on that road last week Wednesday. Come and see reckless overtaking by drivers just because it is only one lane.

I don't wish to go that axis until the second lane is ready for use.

Na so I nearly die for there last week. The volume of traffic, especially the slow moving trucks, leads a lot of drivers to get frustrated and overtake recklessly. I nearly slammed into one bike that decided to do a u turn without checking both lanes, probably cos it hadn't registered with him that the road is now one lane. Same trip I saw another bike guy lying unconscious on his stomach and bleeding from his nose and mouth. The maintenance has taken about a month now and needs to finish soon abeg.

Pls road users it's better to get to where you are going late than for you not to get there at all. Avoid over speeding. It does not make youa super man or woman.



I pray for your quick recovery. 2 Likes 1 Share

The way some drivers try to reenact Fast and the furious on that road ehn.....and the potholes are increasing

I pray for his quick recovery sha

Is that not 1986 Honda Accord

Blame baba

we pray to almighty to make them early recovery if they are someone who died forgive sins know and unknown

If l start to talk....but 2baba,why na!

