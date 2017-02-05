₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,739,653 members, 3,348,471 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 February 2017 at 10:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (14075 Views)
God Is Good Bus Accident On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway (Graphic pics) / Accident Along Kaduna-Abuja Road - 5 People Confirmed Dead (Graphic Photos) / Photos Of Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Amiloaded: 8:16pm
:
Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/accident-along-kaduna-abuja-expressway.html
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Amiloaded: 8:16pm
See More Photos Here
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/accident-along-kaduna-abuja-expressway.html
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by fran6co(m): 8:28pm
speedy recovery to the victim.
.
.
.
.
.
tomorrow is 6th we all knw wat it represents. pls everyone shd b civil abt it.
long live Nigeria
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by femi4(m): 8:34pm
Amiloaded and bad news.....They are...
1 Like
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Daslim180(m): 8:35pm
Eysh
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by IstandWitNAIJA: 8:35pm
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Daslim180(m): 8:35pm
Eyah
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by olaolulazio(m): 8:35pm
R.I.P to the car.
Speedy recovery to the injured.
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by gustav25(m): 8:36pm
amiloaded and death news sef
even viviangist
una tire me ooooo
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by ta4ba3(m): 8:37pm
Rip to the dead... if buhari is dead show us so we'll type rip too
2 Likes
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by berrystunn(m): 8:37pm
Good for him ... Driving without calculation
I don't feel sorry for any of this driver and there passengers they watch the driver doing nonsense without say a word... Watch the risk...
Useless speed.. Useless overtakes... Etc
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Tbillz(m): 8:37pm
We are not perfect but thank for his grace n mercy. RIP!
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by tafabaloo(m): 8:37pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by momodub: 8:38pm
Oh not again
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by taisoft(m): 8:38pm
May God have mercy on us oooo. Amin
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by seunlayi(m): 8:38pm
Can't they put that person on a better place
1 Like
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by axeman2(m): 8:39pm
BAD GOVTMENT.
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by tydi(m): 8:39pm
I pray he recovers asap
Amen
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by sexyglow(f): 8:39pm
Lokoja Abuja Rd and Kaduna Abuja roads are really becoming something else o God have mercy
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by amzee(m): 8:39pm
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by tydi(m): 8:40pm
axeman2:You are sick.
1 Like
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Agbaletu: 8:40pm
I knew this will happen, i was on that road last week Wednesday. Come and see reckless overtaking by drivers just because it is only one lane.
I don't wish to go that axis until the second lane is ready for use.
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by finofaya: 8:41pm
Na so I nearly die for there last week. The volume of traffic, especially the slow moving trucks, leads a lot of drivers to get frustrated and overtake recklessly. I nearly slammed into one bike that decided to do a u turn without checking both lanes, probably cos it hadn't registered with him that the road is now one lane. Same trip I saw another bike guy lying unconscious on his stomach and bleeding from his nose and mouth. The maintenance has taken about a month now and needs to finish soon abeg.
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by ekems2017(f): 8:42pm
Pls road users it's better to get to where you are going late than for you not to get there at all. Avoid over speeding. It does not make youa super man or woman.
I pray for your quick recovery.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Babzilla: 8:43pm
The way some drivers try to reenact Fast and the furious on that road ehn.....and the potholes are increasing
I pray for his quick recovery sha
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by SaulRazor: 8:43pm
Is that not 1986 Honda Accord
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Amiloaded: 8:44pm
gustav25:death news? Do you read it at all
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Nicepoker(m): 8:45pm
Blame baba
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Abduly13(m): 8:46pm
we pray to almighty to make them early recovery if they are someone who died forgive sins know and unknown
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by Endtimesmith: 8:46pm
If l start to talk....but 2baba,why na!
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by jericco1(m): 8:47pm
Hian
|Re: Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway by swtman: 8:47pm
Nah wah oo
Eid-el-fitr: Aregbesola Provides Free Train Ride / Air France CEO: Device Was A 'false Alarm' / Why Do Nigerians Back Home Hate On Nigerians Living Abroad Especially In The US
Viewing this topic: Yhinkss(m), Benz4pimp(m), okebrain, explicite(m), petrov10, fgee10(m), sammylala, lexy070(m), mamachizzy(f), Ruemufaith(f), Andyoa, Teneke007, jimb(m), Neemrod(m), domino74, Yesitsme, peterock100, DRESSRITE, taiwoti(m), Deeman87, cifo1145(m), PBundles(m), Vickings(m) and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6