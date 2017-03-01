₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by Nnamdisblog(m): 3:59pm
An unforgettable experience on the new Kaduna-Abuja train shared by a Twitter user, Lola Shoneyin.
The First Class carriage. Nice little bar for snacks and drinks. Second photo is carriage for passengers who are airport-bound.
The third photo, is the waiting area/ lounge at IDU. Loads of policemen around.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/inside-kaduna-abuja-train-shared-by-twitter-user.html
Photo Credit: Lola Shoneyin
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by Nnamdisblog(m): 4:00pm
Toilets on the Abuja-Kaduna train. Not too bad. Cleaners need to make sure there's always loo roll.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/03/inside-kaduna-abuja-train-shared-by-twitter-user.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by Biafman: 4:01pm
All hail GEJ the real man.
63 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by Nnamdisblog(m): 4:01pm
On the Abuja-Kaduna train, you can buy snacks, soft drinks and juice
For anyone thinking of taking the train from Abuja to Kaduna, the NEW timetable is below.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:02pm
JONATHAN's legacy......
state 3 capital projects buhari did before he went for operation and i would strip Unclad on nairaland
60 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by anibi9674: 4:04pm
ok.
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by PapaBrowne(m): 4:11pm
I wish Osibanjo can build on these Jonathan's legacies and let's see trains cross crossing the length and breadth of Nigeria.
I used this train from Abuja to Kaduna and I was beyond impressed at the work that went in there.
The trains are top class. But I think it was slow for my liking. It took us 2 hrs to Kaduna.
I have entered trains overseas that run 300km per hr and I think any new trains we build should be looking at such speeds.
But once again Kudos. Jonathan did a great job there.
63 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by maywes(m): 4:14pm
Good work! Maintaining it is key
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by FSBoperator: 4:14pm
If I see Lai Muhammed riding any of these coaches
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 4:16pm
ok luvly, great
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 4:23pm
God Bless GEJ
The best President of Nigeria
Who get Baba picture abeg
GEJ my Hero
59 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by benedictnsi(m): 4:29pm
Impressive..... Let's hope it doesn't get messed up
1 Like
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by marshalcarter: 4:32pm
and the snacks are still for sale
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by richidinho(m): 5:18pm
f
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 5:19pm
Lovely!
Hope they maintain it !!
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by Papykush: 5:19pm
Then don dey hawk inside the train...are Nigerians cursed with hawking
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by SuperS1Panther: 5:19pm
Thank you OBJ for revamping our Railway system in 2006 which some children of hate will want to solely ascribed to their looting Drunken Master of Otuoke.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by Badgers14: 5:19pm
Once Abuja airport is operational this train will return to its normal sef
2 Likes
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by Lucasbalo(m): 5:20pm
Real nice and I wish they will maintain it.
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by Olasco93: 5:21pm
I'm impressed...
The main challenges with our Government is the problem of Continuity and Lack of good Maintenance culture.
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by Vizzim(m): 5:21pm
Very good development.. Maintenance is key though.
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by searchng4love: 5:21pm
Biafman:
2 Likes
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by breakeven: 5:21pm
benedictnsi:Almajaris will soon mess it up.
3 Likes
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by freeborn76(m): 5:21pm
Ok
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by laurel03: 5:21pm
we lack maintenance culture in Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by ehissi(m): 5:22pm
Who pour water for the tissue paper........
Why them dey use cloth dey cover our Chair for inside train......
Na so the Chair Worwor reach?
And when is Buhari coming back? Make we still see say E enter train fro Kaduna to Abuja.........
Abi them go open Runway for am for Abuja airport make E land.....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by okonja(m): 5:22pm
I pray it continues because we lack maintenance culture...Only we sabi na Initial Gra gra
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by geekybabe(f): 5:22pm
Papykush:
Its called opprtunity.
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by mmsen: 5:22pm
FSBoperator:
If anyone should see that fool riding this train the other passengers should throw him under the train.
Same goes for Amaechi and his constant lies.
8 Likes
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by shorlla(m): 5:22pm
This is awesome
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by watered(m): 5:23pm
Jonathan meant well and was doing so well compared to..... I didn't call name. O.
What's the point of gathering money if you ain't gon use it
4 Likes
|Re: Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 5:23pm
After one year poor maintenance go spoil everything
1 Like 1 Share
