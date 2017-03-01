Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Inside The Kaduna-abuja Train Shared By A Twitter User (photos) (22701 Views)

The First Class carriage. Nice little bar for snacks and drinks. Second photo is carriage for passengers who are airport-bound.



The third photo, is the waiting area/ lounge at IDU. Loads of policemen around.



Toilets on the Abuja-Kaduna train. Not too bad. Cleaners need to make sure there's always loo roll.

All hail GEJ the real man. 63 Likes 1 Share

On the Abuja-Kaduna train, you can buy snacks, soft drinks and juice



For anyone thinking of taking the train from Abuja to Kaduna, the NEW timetable is below. 2 Likes 1 Share

JONATHAN's legacy......





state 3 capital projects buhari did before he went for operation and i would strip Unclad on nairaland 60 Likes 2 Shares

I wish Osibanjo can build on these Jonathan's legacies and let's see trains cross crossing the length and breadth of Nigeria.



I used this train from Abuja to Kaduna and I was beyond impressed at the work that went in there.



The trains are top class. But I think it was slow for my liking. It took us 2 hrs to Kaduna.

I have entered trains overseas that run 300km per hr and I think any new trains we build should be looking at such speeds.



But once again Kudos. Jonathan did a great job there. 63 Likes 1 Share

Good work! Maintaining it is key 26 Likes 1 Share

If I see Lai Muhammed riding any of these coaches 13 Likes 1 Share

God Bless GEJ

The best President of Nigeria

Who get Baba picture abeg

GEJ my Hero 59 Likes 1 Share

Impressive..... Let's hope it doesn't get messed up 1 Like

and the snacks are still for sale

Lovely!

Hope they maintain it !!

Then don dey hawk inside the train...are Nigerians cursed with hawking 5 Likes 1 Share

Thank you OBJ for revamping our Railway system in 2006 which some children of hate will want to solely ascribed to their looting Drunken Master of Otuoke. 34 Likes 1 Share

Once Abuja airport is operational this train will return to its normal sef 2 Likes

Real nice and I wish they will maintain it.

I'm impressed...

The main challenges with our Government is the problem of Continuity and Lack of good Maintenance culture.

Very good development.. Maintenance is key though.

Biafman:

All hail GEJ the real man. 2 Likes

benedictnsi:

Impressive..... Let's hope it doesn't get messed up Almajaris will soon mess it up. Almajaris will soon mess it up. 3 Likes

we lack maintenance culture in Nigeria 4 Likes





Why them dey use cloth dey cover our Chair for inside train......



Na so the Chair Worwor reach?



And when is Buhari coming back? Make we still see say E enter train fro Kaduna to Abuja.........



Abi them go open Runway for am for Abuja airport make E land..... Who pour water for the tissue paper........Why them dey use cloth dey cover our Chair for inside train......Na so the Chair Worwor reach?And when is Buhari coming back? Make we still see say E enter train fro Kaduna to Abuja.........Abi them go open Runway for am for Abuja airport make E land..... 1 Like 1 Share

I pray it continues because we lack maintenance culture...Only we sabi na Initial Gra gra

Papykush:

Then don dey hawk inside the train...are Nigerians cursed with hawking

Its called opprtunity. Its called opprtunity.

FSBoperator:

If I see Lai Muhammed riding any of these coaches

If anyone should see that fool riding this train the other passengers should throw him under the train.



Same goes for Amaechi and his constant lies. If anyone should see that fool riding this train the other passengers should throw him under the train.Same goes for Amaechi and his constant lies. 8 Likes

This is awesome

Jonathan meant well and was doing so well compared to..... I didn't call name. O.



What's the point of gathering money if you ain't gon use it 4 Likes