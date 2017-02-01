₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by Jeus: 9:32am
Read the statement below...
On behalf of Innocent "2Baba" Idibia, we would like to apologize to the fans, colleagues and everyday Nigerians who feel let down by the cancellation of this protest. 2Baba's aim was to lend his voice to make the government aware of the growing discontent due to the wildly escalating cost of living for Nigerians in Nigeria among other issues.
Arguably one of the country's most influential musicians, he saw it fit to use his considerable platform; at the core of which are Nigerians, to amplify their voice. This is why he chose to march for the cause, and why he was so honoured when his industry colleagues pledged their support.
In line with the commitment of One Voice Nigeria to ensure a peaceful and impactful protest, The 2face Foundation and partners engaged with the security agencies to resolve all major security concerns but treacherous gaps remain that we are unwilling to ignore.
The risk of hijack by various political and sundry interests intent on using the platform to drive agendas that we as The 2face Foundation are not aligned with and therefore exposing protesters to high levels of danger is the main reason why 2baba regretfully had to withdraw himself from the march. He has refused to inadvertently present a platform for mischief makers to exploit.
2baba would like to express his great regret over these circumstances to everyone who feels disappointed. However, he hopes they will agree that as he said in the video announcing the development; ‘no protest is worthy he blood of any Nigerian’.
He would also like to thank everyone; both individuals, and bodies like EiE which offered their support to him, and applaud their devotion to the nation. The primary objective of the planned protest as stated from the very beginning was to aggregate the voices of the people and present to leadership at all levels who may be unclear about the reality of the hardship faced by Nigerians.
We have no doubt that we have articulated our demands and have been heard LOUD and CLEAR. We urge a quick and positive response from government and encourage Nigerians to take a cue from this experience and never hesitate to stand up to the leadership on any and every situation that requires action. 2baba will continue channel his passion for these issues using a range of effective channels in the future.
He promises to continue working on avenues to help the Nigerian people be heard, he feels that is the least they deserve. This statement from The 2face Foundation is endorsed by Innocent "2Baba" Idibia
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/one-voice-official-statement-from-2face.html
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by TRADELYN: 9:42am
We are not interested.
Where's that small, but mighty artiste, Whizkid?
He can even pull crowd more than 2BaBa.
#IStandWithNaija
#EnoughIsEnough
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by HarveySpecter1: 9:42am
He doesn't need to apologise to anyone. The monkeys calling him "coward" won't even join the protest.
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by brunofarad(m): 9:42am
TUFACE this is not about you
It is about NIGERIA, so suck it up and shift abeg
#istandwithNigeria
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by moyo1993(m): 9:42am
Nigeria my damned country
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by harry2ve(m): 9:43am
2face..2face..2face 2face.. how many times did i call you
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by Lasskeey: 9:43am
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by ddippset(m): 9:43am
Tubaba abeg nor mind them. The protest had already been hijacked by PDP interests. And then some are on the internet saying tuface has chickened out. while he's dodging police tear gas and rubber bullets they want to be on nairaland giving motivational speeches.
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by mary001: 9:43am
Bros your opinion is no longer needed. The protest has started, turn on your TV or better still join nairaland. COWARD
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by SEOManiac: 9:43am
Why all the troubles? shebi he said the protest must still continue although he wont be at the head?
http://naijavocal.com/tuface-says-protestsaell-go-on-in-lagos-abuja/
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by ekems2017(f): 9:43am
It's not all about you. The protest is on. Even in Ibadan and other states. Enough is Enough.
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by Giyerte(m): 9:43am
coward. A brave man ought not to complain of cold after entering water which nobody forces him to enter and perhaps, an antelope who dares the tiger should be ready to bath with blood.
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by AKMoney1(m): 9:43am
Ok change begins with all of us, leave 2baba alone abeg
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by Taylor184(m): 9:44am
Even the bible says, a wise man thinks things through before embarking on them!
obvious tuface didn't...
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by mccoy47(m): 9:44am
Hogwash!
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by Dapromzy333(m): 9:44am
Ok.. Watching ;DO
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by lekanSuccess(m): 9:44am
2baba.... have you eaten?
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by legendte(m): 9:44am
Tuface is a coward.
Believe me that he looked forward to the glory of being the convener of a protest. He would have gotten more favour for this act and would have used the monetary gain for his family alone. (I am not saying that it's bad)
Now that he failed, the coward tag would remain eternally with him.
Him no want kpai but him want go heaven. A typical naija youth who wants glory without pain.
Bleep you Tuface for disturbing our peace.
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by morereb10: 9:44am
watin una want again?
We don hear say una don cancel am for the reason una manufactured from wherever
abeg
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by Correspondence(m): 9:44am
Booked
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by mamapidgin: 9:45am
hmm fear 101
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by bush112(m): 9:45am
wetin Dat one dey talk
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by Ronaldinnioh(f): 9:45am
Foolish Foundation
Foolish 2face
coward
Fool
2017 mumu
Goat
Mature idiot
Dog
Anuofia
Efulefu
He-goat
Woman rapper
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by Jonjerrie(m): 9:45am
he missed his chance of becoming an hero
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by nabegibeg: 9:45am
Jeus:
they should just shut up
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by Jagabanmonerry: 9:45am
that very nice from 2baba
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by lifestyle1(m): 9:45am
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by ceeethru: 9:46am
They go behind our back to place life threats on him and his family, and come back to say we have freedom of speech.
Protest hold or not i am glad the world knows that the citizens of Nigeria are not enjoying the government we voted for.
#Istandwithonenigeria
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by emeijeh(m): 9:46am
2face should be ashamed of himself.
"Like" if you agree too
|Re: An Official Statement From The 2face Foundation About Cancelled Protest by YoungBlackRico: 9:46am
Yeah! I just wonder why IPODs are the most pained about the cancelation thing, yet they keep screaming "nothing concern us with the protest". Talk about two-faced people.
