|Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by broseme: 1:43pm
Comrade Moremi Ojudu, the outspoken daughter of the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has called out APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu for selling Nigerians using Lagos as a model.Below is the letter she wrote to Tinubu.....
'A LETTER TO ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU (We want a 'Change' - You sold us Nigeria using Lagos as a Model):
Greetings sir,
Permit me to take the liberty of your well established role as a political gadfly to write to you over sundry issues that ails our country, Nigeria. It is discernible that the economic/economy ails badly and our politics continues in its well established toxic-nature even as assurances are given to the contrary by the current political leadership. I don’t need to tell you of the democratization of hunger, depression and general discontent which has manifested in very grave security challenges stalking and threatening to torpedo the already fragile Lugardian house.
Your antecedence as a worthy touch-bearer of ennobling ideals, especially on democracy, rule of law, federalism and bantering of ideas with heavy dose of respect for the best is currently under threat and I wonder, perhaps if you who inflamed the younger generation with courage, determination and radicalism would want history to say otherwise of you.
You have laboured your entire political career and have won the respect and admiration of even your fiercest opponents because of power of conviction by which you have espoused with insight the afore-mentioned ideals but currently, since the party, the All Progressive Congress, (APC), came to power in the historic election of 2015, there seems to be a gradual withering of your ideals, perhaps in your well-meaning desire to help put your party on very strong footing.
Alas, the ship of state is currently sailing into an avoidable storm because the current leadership of the country which is enamoured to anachronistic methods of running a multi-ethnic, religious and politically sensitive state such as ours. The President’s disposition to issues of governance is not inspiring to say the least and this is without malice or prejudice to his best of intentions. Hence, we ask whence cometh the change we voted for in 2015.
Looking around and in fervent discussions with lots of friends and acquaintances, it appears we have invested our hope and return on investment is not commensurate. This is my personal opinion and I
would continue to pray that I am wrong but something within me tells me loud and clear, that I am right and that it might grow worse with time.
‘Asiwaju’ Sir, I am afraid at this discovery and impelled to ask your intervention as we continue to drift in the wilderness of economic hardship and political uncertainty. Your astuteness and political savvy acquired and exhibited over two decades is at stake, so is your reputation as a progressive. We are calling upon you to do what you are endowed by providence to do.
Accept the assurances of my continued best wishes.
Moremi Ojudu'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/letter-to-asiwaju-bola-tinubu-we-want.html
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by Bari22(m): 1:44pm
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:45pm
where is sarrki and madridguy
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by coolesmile: 1:50pm
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by oduastates: 2:23pm
The government's mistake is the inability to change the strategic direction of the country .
Nigeria is so useless that it only serves as a dumping ground for every other country.
I see Fashola and governor inspecting projects. None of the projects is run or is being executed by a Nigerian or a Nigerian company. How are you going to create jobs ? This means that the wealth is not circulating within .The Arabs running the projects head to bureau de change and send the money to Dubai as soon as they lay their hands on it .
For this reason , Construction will not create as much jobs/wealth needed to soak unemployment in a recession.
Even tiny Benin republic out-manoeuvres Nigeria on the international trade front .
If you are broke , at least adjust to your new realities. But for Nigeria , it is a No No . People want and continue to live the champagne lifestyle of a wealthy country.
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by oduastates: 2:23pm
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by madridguy(m): 2:25pm
I dey here dey take fura and kilichi
BUHARIISCURSED:
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by ephi123(f): 2:41pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
on recess they will soon resume. Watch this space!
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by smartmey61(m): 2:41pm
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by sekundosekundo: 2:42pm
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by DropShot: 2:42pm
This one has been crying since because his father doesn't bring home looted monies.
No way under this regime.
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by jayAjoku(m): 2:42pm
lagos looks like it's doing Ok so what is she talking about?
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by Opeedo(m): 2:42pm
Her name is Moremi .. A warrior's name
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by FisifunKododada: 2:42pm
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by Newbiee: 2:42pm
DNA must be done on this child
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by solarview(m): 2:42pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
Sarrki market no sell today at all
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by dangote7510(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by Raydos(m): 2:43pm
Yaradua Should Just Come And Rule Us Again
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by madridguy(m): 2:43pm
I'm with Sai Baba till final whistle.
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by jomboliski(m): 2:43pm
Next time Nigerians will be more careful when voting...
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by TPAND: 2:43pm
Tinubu sold the oodua heritage to the North, all because of greed and in-excessive control of power. Even if Buhari dies today today, the northern cabal will not let his ass in aso rock to dictate things.
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by biosepeter1(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by mary001: 2:43pm
f*ck all Nigeria politicians
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by holluphemydavid(m): 2:43pm
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by 0b10010011: 2:44pm
Who is the lady claiming they sold her? And if true they sold her, she has a right to report to the police and take legal action.
I just hate when people believe they have a right to speak for over 160,000,000 Nigerians.
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by sekundosekundo: 2:44pm
DropShot:
If you think that there's no looting under Buhari, you are completely brainwashed.
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by fixedhollies(m): 2:45pm
Leaders from 1979 till date has led this far... they have no solution to lugards marriage! River Niger and benue speaks well of our differences and divine separation... Confederation/separation is the way out... Each region will then be on their toes...
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by Generalkorex(m): 2:46pm
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by adadike281(f): 2:46pm
Afonjas be like' hanother Haipob yoot on the loose hagain'.
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by maxwell767(m): 2:46pm
Amadioha is working.
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by gunners160(m): 2:46pm
0b10010011:pls is this guy ok?
|Re: Moremi Ojudu Writes A Letter To Tinubu: "You Sold Us Using Lagos As Model" by Willykoro(m): 2:47pm
I pray for Nigeria my country
