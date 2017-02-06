₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by Specialspesh: 2:10pm
The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said he and President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on medical vacation have heard the cries of Nigerians on their sufferings “loud and clear.”
3 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by coolesmile: 2:11pm
Na today you hear the cry loud? Useless politicians.
32 Likes
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by Airforce1(m): 2:11pm
Enough of your mouth actions and empty promises Your Excellency Sir.
We demand good governance NOW!
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by chriskosherbal(m): 2:11pm
So what's next?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by rainerboy1010: 2:12pm
ok
2 Likes
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by raph101(m): 2:13pm
Lemme arrange first to answer this ogbeni
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by DropShot: 2:14pm
Nigeria is surely very bad at the moment but we failed to cry and hold past leaders accountable when we were supposed to.
A man who worked for 30 years earning decent salaries but failed to save for the rainy days will have himself to blame if and when his income is halved. Our problem was caused by the past administration's failure to save while looting what they met and earned.
PMB is unfortunate to be president at this time BUT we Nigerians are lucky to have a shrewd man as him and Osinbajo at this moment.
If the IB had not been booted out, one can only wonder what could have become our story. His was an administration that had to borrow to pay federal workers even when crude was $80 per barrel. Also, about 30 states were unable to pay their workers for up to 8 months as at the time PMB came in! Where were the town criers of today? Where was 2 Face, Charlie Boy, and other beneficiaries of corruption of that time?
I will ignore senseless response to my post.
21 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by Sunnymatey(m): 2:23pm
With just 2yrs remaining, what are the indications that the economy will improve when dollars has ascended into the high heavens with a resultant increase in the prices of commodities in the market. This are just words of comfort while they continue their looting.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by akoko11: 2:25pm
No be to talk am for mouth o, we need u to match ur words with actions
3 Likes
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by DropShot: 2:25pm
Sunnymatey:Do you understand what determines the value of a currency? Any idea how Naira's value against the dollar is determined?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by akoko11: 2:28pm
DropShot:I will respond to ur post after I had finished protesting
19 Likes
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by IVORY2009(m): 2:29pm
DropShot:
Your post does not make sense bro....
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by SalamRushdie: 2:33pm
DropShot:
Keep fooling yourself
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by mrvitalis(m): 2:34pm
This is foolishness.. When ur father was earning 5 Million per month u watched him waste it.. And didn't complain.. Now he has been sacked and earn 200k a month u want him to give u all he didn't when he was earning 5 Million..
Honestly Nigerians are dumb... We don't even know who to blame for a particular problem that's our main problem
We can only get out of recession by spending and we can only spend by either taxing or borrowing.. This government chose to borrow and u tell your reps not to allow it.. Yet u don't want to pay more tax.... And ur out foolishly protesting
God (if he exists) know i cant rule this country..
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by DropShot: 2:37pm
SalamRushdie:Facts are hard to argue with.
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by hotswagg12: 2:37pm
Must the people cries first for you to know they are suffering?
4 Likes
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by limeta(f): 2:39pm
you are mad is yr cry we want to hear
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by snowden9(m): 2:39pm
Lemme complete his statement
Audible : 'We've heard your cry loud and clear '
Inaudible : 'And we ain't gon do no shiit about it '
2 Likes
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by DropShot: 2:40pm
mrvitalis:I am sure Nigerians will rank amongst the world's dumbest people.
Simple logic, we find hard to understand.
I am sure if this regime was culpable, Soyinka and those who matter most in Nigeria would have been up in arms before now.
Imagine people defending criminals and corrupt politicians are same protesting about the economic woes brought upon us by the looters they hail!
Shame on them!
5 Likes
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by marshalcarter: 2:44pm
na today una dey hear our cry...loud nd clear....ogun visit you there imbe
3 Likes
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by ritababe(f): 2:46pm
lol they are still making promises even when their term is almost up, na two years remain oh.
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by SalamRushdie: 2:46pm
DropShot:
The facts are showing in the economic indices, the is hyper inflation and it was caused 80 percent by very poor decisions from Buhari ..Same results like 1984
4 Likes
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by Dildo(m): 2:47pm
There is nothing different between pastors and politicians.They are always giving hope when there is none.
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by DropShot: 2:48pm
SalamRushdie:Decisions such as?
1 Like
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by MadamExcellency: 2:50pm
mrvitalis:
You mean to tell us that you are liable to be poor and useless should your parents fail to keep fat bank deposits, estates and inheritance for you?
What a pity and state of hopelessness you accommodate?
Btw, how much did Buhari reserve for Babangida who took Nigeria out of Buhari's imposed 1985 recession?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by Iamwrath: 2:52pm
Osinbanjo ma niggur
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by Eazybay(m): 2:56pm
DropShot:
If d IB was NOT booted out.. We would have sth worse than RECESSION and STAGFLATION
Pray tell, can an economy get worse Dan that? Why are u so GEJ-like
1 Like
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by dadebayo1(m): 2:57pm
Rise up and do the needful... #medicalvacation
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by eagleeye2: 2:58pm
DropShot:keep blaming past administration. but don't forget that the same man who led Nigeria into recession in the early 80s, has repeated the same feat this time. Again he blamed it on past administration then as he is doing so now.
7 Likes
|Re: "We Have Heard Your Cries Loud And Clear" - Osinbajo Tells Nigerians by DropShot: 2:59pm
Eazybay:You won't know until you read up about Greece.
Just imagine that 30 states have not being paying salaries for 18 months, perhaps you'd have an idea.
2 Likes
