The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday said he and President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on medical vacation have heard the cries of Nigerians on their sufferings “loud and clear.”



He promised that the present administration would ensure that all Nigerians get a fair deal.



Osinbajo spoke at a Consultative Forum on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan held at the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



He admitted that the nation is in what he called a serious economic situation.



He said while the President had acknowledged it, he himself saw it while going round the country.



“We hear you loud and clear,” Osinbajo said.

Na today you hear the cry loud? Useless politicians. 32 Likes

Enough of your mouth actions and empty promises Your Excellency Sir.



We demand good governance NOW! 23 Likes 1 Share

So what's next? 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria is surely very bad at the moment but we failed to cry and hold past leaders accountable when we were supposed to.



A man who worked for 30 years earning decent salaries but failed to save for the rainy days will have himself to blame if and when his income is halved. Our problem was caused by the past administration's failure to save while looting what they met and earned.



PMB is unfortunate to be president at this time BUT we Nigerians are lucky to have a shrewd man as him and Osinbajo at this moment.



If the IB had not been booted out, one can only wonder what could have become our story. His was an administration that had to borrow to pay federal workers even when crude was $80 per barrel. Also, about 30 states were unable to pay their workers for up to 8 months as at the time PMB came in! Where were the town criers of today? Where was 2 Face, Charlie Boy, and other beneficiaries of corruption of that time?



I will ignore senseless response to my post. 21 Likes 8 Shares

With just 2yrs remaining, what are the indications that the economy will improve when dollars has ascended into the high heavens with a resultant increase in the prices of commodities in the market. This are just words of comfort while they continue their looting. 1 Like 2 Shares

No be to talk am for mouth o, we need u to match ur words with actions 3 Likes

With just 2yrs remaining, what are the indications that the economy will improve when dollars has ascended into the high heavens with a resultant increase in the prices of commodities in the market. This are just words of comfort while they continue their looting. Do you understand what determines the value of a currency? Any idea how Naira's value against the dollar is determined? Do you understand what determines the value of a currency? Any idea how Naira's value against the dollar is determined? 1 Like 1 Share

Nigeria is surely very bad at the moment but we failed to cry and hold past leaders accountable when we were supposed to.



A man who worked for 30 years earning decent salaries but failed to save for the rainy days will have himself to blame if and when his income is halved. Our problem was caused by the past administration's failure to save while looting what they met and earned.



PMB is unfortunate to be president at this time BUT we Nigerians are lucky to have a shrewd man as him and Osinbajo at this moment.



If the IB had not been booted out, one can only wonder what could have become our story. His was an administration that had to borrow to pay federal workers even when crude was $80 per barrel. Also, about 30 states were unable to pay their workers for up to 8 months as at the time PMB came in! Where were the town criers of today? Where was 2 Face, Charlie Boy, and other beneficiaries of corruption of that time?



I will ignore senseless response to my post.

I will respond to ur post after I had finished protesting I will respond to ur post after I had finished protesting 19 Likes

Nigeria is surely very bad at the moment but we failed to cry and hold past leaders accountable when we were supposed to.



A man who worked for 30 years earning decent salaries but failed to save for the rainy days will have himself to blame if and when his income is halved. Our problem was caused by the past administration's failure to save while looting what they met and earned.



PMB is unfortunate to be president at this time BUT we Nigerians are lucky to have a shrewd man as him and Osinbajo at this moment.



If the IB had not been booted out, one can only wonder what could have become our story. His was an administration that had to borrow to pay federal workers even when crude was $80 per barrel. Also, about 30 states were unable to pay their workers for up to 8 months as at the time PMB came in! Where were the town criers of today? Where was 2 Face, Charlie Boy, and other beneficiaries of corruption of that time?



I will ignore senseless response to my post.





Your post does not make sense bro.... Your post does not make sense bro.... 22 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria is surely very bad at the moment but we failed to cry and hold past leaders accountable when we were supposed to.



A man who worked for 30 years earning decent salaries but failed to save for the rainy days will have himself to blame if and when his income is halved. Our problem was caused by the past administration's failure to save while looting what they met and earned.



PMB is unfortunate to be president at this time BUT we Nigerians are lucky to have a shrewd man as him and Osinbajo at this moment.



If the IB had not been booted out, one can only wonder what could have become our story. His was an administration that had to borrow to pay federal workers even when crude was $80 per barrel. Also, about 30 states were unable to pay their workers for up to 8 months as at the time PMB came in! Where were the town criers of today? Where was 2 Face, Charlie Boy, and other beneficiaries of corruption of that time?



I will ignore senseless response to my post.



Keep fooling yourself Keep fooling yourself 15 Likes 1 Share

This is foolishness.. When ur father was earning 5 Million per month u watched him waste it.. And didn't complain.. Now he has been sacked and earn 200k a month u want him to give u all he didn't when he was earning 5 Million..



Honestly Nigerians are dumb... We don't even know who to blame for a particular problem that's our main problem



We can only get out of recession by spending and we can only spend by either taxing or borrowing.. This government chose to borrow and u tell your reps not to allow it.. Yet u don't want to pay more tax.... And ur out foolishly protesting





God (if he exists) know i cant rule this country.. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Keep fooling yourself Facts are hard to argue with. Facts are hard to argue with.

Must the people cries first for you to know they are suffering? 4 Likes

you are mad is yr cry we want to hear

Lemme complete his statement

Audible : 'We've heard your cry loud and clear '

Inaudible : 'And we ain't gon do no shiit about it ' 2 Likes

This is foolishness.. When ur father was earning 5 Million per month u watched him waste it.. And didn't complain.. Now he has been sacked and earn 200k a month u want him to give u all he didn't when he was earning 5 Million..



Honestly Nigerians are dumb... We don't even know who to blame for a particular problem that's our main problem



We can only get out of recession by spending and we can only spend by either taxing or borrowing.. This government chose to borrow and u tell your reps not to allow it.. Yet u don't want to pay more tax.... And ur out foolishly protesting





God (if he exists) know i cant rule this country.. I am sure Nigerians will rank amongst the world's dumbest people.



Simple logic, we find hard to understand.



I am sure if this regime was culpable, Soyinka and those who matter most in Nigeria would have been up in arms before now.



Imagine people defending criminals and corrupt politicians are same protesting about the economic woes brought upon us by the looters they hail!



Shame on them! I am sure Nigerians will rank amongst the world's dumbest people.Simple logic, we find hard to understand.I am sure if this regime was culpable, Soyinka and those who matter most in Nigeria would have been up in arms before now.Imagine people defending criminals and corrupt politicians are same protesting about the economic woes brought upon us by the looters they hail!Shame on them! 5 Likes

na today una dey hear our cry...loud nd clear....ogun visit you there imbe 3 Likes

lol they are still making promises even when their term is almost up, na two years remain oh.

Facts are hard to argue with.

The facts are showing in the economic indices, the is hyper inflation and it was caused 80 percent by very poor decisions from Buhari ..Same results like 1984 The facts are showing in the economic indices, the is hyper inflation and it was caused 80 percent by very poor decisions from Buhari ..Same results like 1984 4 Likes

There is nothing different between pastors and politicians.They are always giving hope when there is none.

The facts are showing in the economic indices, the is hyper inflation and it was caused 80 percent by very poor decisions from Buhari ..Same results like 1984 Decisions such as? Decisions such as? 1 Like

This is foolishness.. When ur father was earning 5 Million per month u watched him waste it.. And didn't complain.. Now he has been sacked and earn 200k a month u want him to give u all he didn't when he was earning 5 Million..



Honestly Nigerians are dumb... We don't even know who to blame for a particular problem that's our main problem



We can only get out of recession by spending and we can only spend by either taxing or borrowing.. This government chose to borrow and u tell your reps not to allow it.. Yet u don't want to pay more tax.... And ur out foolishly protesting





God (if he exists) know i cant rule this country..

You mean to tell us that you are liable to be poor and useless should your parents fail to keep fat bank deposits, estates and inheritance for you?



What a pity and state of hopelessness you accommodate?



Btw, how much did Buhari reserve for Babangida who took Nigeria out of Buhari's imposed 1985 recession? You mean to tell us that you are liable to be poor and useless should your parents fail to keep fat bank deposits, estates and inheritance for you?What a pity and state of hopelessness you accommodate?Btw, how much did Buhari reserve for Babangida who took Nigeria out of Buhari's imposed 1985 recession? 10 Likes 1 Share

Osinbanjo ma niggur

Decisions such as?

If d IB was NOT booted out.. We would have sth worse than RECESSION and STAGFLATION



Pray tell, can an economy get worse Dan that? Why are u so GEJ-like If d IB was NOT booted out.. We would have sth worse than RECESSION and STAGFLATIONPray tell, can an economy get worse Dan that? Why are u so GEJ-like 1 Like

Rise up and do the needful... #medicalvacation

Nigeria is surely very bad at the moment but we failed to cry and hold past leaders accountable when we were supposed to.



A man who worked for 30 years earning decent salaries but failed to save for the rainy days will have himself to blame if and when his income is halved. Our problem was caused by the past administration's failure to save while looting what they met and earned.



PMB is unfortunate to be president at this time BUT we Nigerians are lucky to have a shrewd man as him and Osinbajo at this moment.



If the IB had not been booted out, one can only wonder what could have become our story. His was an administration that had to borrow to pay federal workers even when crude was $80 per barrel. Also, about 30 states were unable to pay their workers for up to 8 months as at the time PMB came in! Where were the town criers of today? Where was 2 Face, Charlie Boy, and other beneficiaries of corruption of that time?



I will ignore senseless response to my post.

keep blaming past administration. but don't forget that the same man who led Nigeria into recession in the early 80s, has repeated the same feat this time. Again he blamed it on past administration then as he is doing so now. keep blaming past administration. but don't forget that the same man who led Nigeria into recession in the early 80s, has repeated the same feat this time. Again he blamed it on past administration then as he is doing so now. 7 Likes