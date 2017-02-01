₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by informant001: 2:29pm
A good Samaritan has narrated how he rescued a man who was laying unconscious in the middle of a major highway (Mcc Uratta road) in Owerri, Imo state -causing serious traffic gridlock this morning.. According to IfeanyiCy Njoku who shared this, he initially taught the man was dead but on coming closer, he noticed that the young man was breathing and was very much alive..
After helping him to his feet with the aid of a pharmacist, the man who revealed he is a laborer said he hadn't eaten and was very hungry that he didn't even know when he collapsed.
His rescuers arranged food and water for him to refresh himself with...
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by informant001: 2:29pm
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 2:31pm
Kai Buhari...
4 Likes
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by zico530(m): 2:32pm
He should have endured a little until he reached douglas' house and fall before ab0ki okworocha
5 Likes
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by Dildo(m): 2:32pm
Person wey no dey his shoe no go know as e be.
9 Likes
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by informant001: 2:33pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by LadyMessi(f): 2:33pm
Thank God for his life. May God bless you for coming to his rescue.
7 Likes
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by informant001: 2:33pm
bro u no sabi read or wetin
zico530:
2 Likes
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by dainformant(m): 2:35pm
problem dey oo
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by beycity(m): 2:39pm
Thank God for the good Samaritan and some are still asking for the reason for the protest with this level of Hunger in the country.
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:42pm
buhari and Rochas y?
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by Iamwrath: 2:51pm
Hehehehe.
Hunger is one of thr highest pairs states , yet they keep calling for Buhari's head
And they keep welcoming IBORI
HEHEHEHE
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by Omagago(m): 2:55pm
#IStandWithNigeria. Shikenan
Main while, HungerBad is somewhere looking and feeling like......
2 Likes
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by adadike281(f): 3:00pm
Where is that Okorodudu of a gov? Okorodudu should stop measuring amu with Obiano and kindly pay salaries and pensions ,people are hungry . Okorodudu biko bia, come and carry your food, its done
2 Likes
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by 2kaybiel(m): 3:04pm
we tired of dis tyranny
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by CaptainBomb(m): 3:10pm
Lalasticlala why did u delete my comment on the other thread. Its not fair oo.
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 3:10pm
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by Originality007: 3:10pm
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by marshalcarter: 3:10pm
if i post abt hunger here ...gud samaritans go finish for NL....Maybe na road i go go lie put
life aff tayad me....m givin up.....seun...God bless you for creatin a place of fun lyk NL....I hope I'll see it in heaven....gudluck y'all
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by czaratwork: 3:11pm
Hunger is bad
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by omenkaLives: 3:12pm
Another day, another lie! Jeez. When would these idiots stop?
Who says hunger makes one pass out in the middle of the road. When was the last time he had a meal? Do you know one can go on for over a week without food yet wouldnt as much as pass out?
He should tell the truth about why he decided to turn the main road to his bedroom and do away with idiotic lies already.
Just look at that healthy looking young man. He should even be ashamed of himself. The other day, we saw a 10 year old running a salloon and making at least 5k daily, and here we have a full grown man complaining he passed out because of hunger.
Lazy fool.
Edit:
Exactly what the nonentities intended to achieve from gullible minds: create a scenario and blame government for it.
Well, we have ample supply of gullibles on facebook and nairaland so his end game would surely realised.
1 Like
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by nabegibeg: 3:12pm
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 3:12pm
Buhari yaf kill people with hunger
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by Proffdada: 3:12pm
Fresh looking dude
We the real hungry men display our rib cages
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by jomboliski(m): 3:13pm
So much hungry in the land
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by lielbree: 3:13pm
Hunger everywhere. Food has become a luxury
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 3:14pm
Reason for the protest to be taken seriously
2 Likes
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by 0b10010011: 3:14pm
His a Labourer and hasn't eaten?
Is he not been paid for work done? What sought of lame excuses is that.
Same excuse drug-addicts give, it's always hunger!
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by fabuloz1(m): 3:14pm
The situation is not funny but the reporting is damn funny
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 3:14pm
; , lucky u, wat if he had banned u?
CaptainBomb:
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by leobrownish(m): 3:14pm
more blessing to you man, u av done wonderfully well. saving a life is one of the reasons we are living.
|Re: Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) by netflicks: 3:14pm
How sure if na hunger? He cud be sick or sumt but that doesn't mean there is no hunger in the land.. .
