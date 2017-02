Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Hungry Man Collapses On A Highway In Owerri (Photos) (4096 Views)

After helping him to his feet with the aid of a pharmacist, the man who revealed he is a laborer said he hadn't eaten and was very hungry that he didn't even know when he collapsed.



His rescuers arranged food and water for him to refresh himself with...



Kai Buhari... 4 Likes

He should have endured a little until he reached douglas' house and fall before ab0ki okworocha 5 Likes

Person wey no dey his shoe no go know as e be. 9 Likes

Thank God for his life. May God bless you for coming to his rescue. 7 Likes

How do they know it was hungry bro u no sabi read or wetin 2 Likes

problem dey oo

Thank God for the good Samaritan and some are still asking for the reason for the protest with this level of Hunger in the country. 1 Like

buhari and Rochas y? 1 Like

Hunger is one of thr highest pairs states , yet they keep calling for Buhari's head





And they keep welcoming IBORI







Main while, HungerBad is somewhere looking and feeling like...... 2 Likes

Where is that Okorodudu of a gov? Okorodudu should stop measuring amu with Obiano and kindly pay salaries and pensions ,people are hungry . Okorodudu biko bia, come and carry your food, its done 2 Likes

we tired of dis tyranny

Lalasticlala why did u delete my comment on the other thread. Its not fair oo.







life aff tayad me....m givin up.....seun...God bless you for creatin a place of fun lyk NL....I hope I'll see it in heaven....gudluck y'all if i post abt hunger here ...gud samaritans go finish for NL....Maybe na road i go go lie putlife aff tayad me....m givin up.....seun...God bless you for creatin a place of fun lyk NL....I hope I'll see it in heaven....gudluck y'all 1 Like

Hunger is bad

Another day, another lie! Jeez. When would these idiots stop?



Who says hunger makes one pass out in the middle of the road. When was the last time he had a meal? Do you know one can go on for over a week without food yet wouldnt as much as pass out?



He should tell the truth about why he decided to turn the main road to his bedroom and do away with idiotic lies already.



Just look at that healthy looking young man. He should even be ashamed of himself. The other day, we saw a 10 year old running a salloon and making at least 5k daily, and here we have a full grown man complaining he passed out because of hunger.



Lazy fool.



Exactly what the nonentities intended to achieve from gullible minds: create a scenario and blame government for it.



Well, we have ample supply of gullibles on facebook and nairaland so his end game would surely realised. 1 Like

Buhari yaf kill people with hunger



We the real hungry men display our rib cages Fresh looking dudeWe the real hungry men display our rib cages

So much hungry in the land





Hunger everywhere. Food has become a luxury Hunger everywhere. Food has become a luxury

Reason for the protest to be taken seriously 2 Likes

His a Labourer and hasn't eaten?





Is he not been paid for work done? What sought of lame excuses is that.



Same excuse drug-addicts give, it's always hunger!

The situation is not funny but the reporting is damn funny

more blessing to you man, u av done wonderfully well. saving a life is one of the reasons we are living.