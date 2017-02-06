₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:34pm
The rate of kidnapping in the country has escalated, and no one seems not to know what to do. Here is a case of another incident in Bayelsa, told through a press release circulated by the chief press secretary of Brass Local Government Council in Bayelsa State.
ABDUCTED 48YRS OLD BAYELSA BUSINESSMAN REGAINS FREEDOM
Mr. Loveday Lucky, the kidnapped 48years old Businessman based in Sagana town in Brass Local Government area of Bayelsa State has regain his freedom from kidnappers' den.
Mr. Loveday Lucky was kidnapped in his hometown, Sangana, on Saturday, 28th January, 2017 at about 10:45pm by unknown gunmen and was released Sunday morning around Azuzuama axis of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.
Lucky, who was released with machete marks on his back and stab injuries on both hands, was received and taken into custody by the Chairman of Brass Local Government Council, Hon. Bello Bina.
Hon. Bello Bina ,while confirming the development, warned youths in the area to shun kidnapping, adding that any culprit caught will face the full wrath of the law.
Hon. Bina said that it is not only illegal but devilish for anybody to kidnap a fellow human for selfish gains.
According to him: "Brass LGA is not a safe haven for Kidnappers or any criminally-minded youth. And I can assure you that Security agents are on red alert."
The Council Boss equally warned youths from neighboring LGAs that come to perpetrate crime in the area to desist from the act.
"We are aware that most of the abductors and sea pirates that have been disturbing the area are youths from other LGAs that come to carry out the dastardly acts in order to give Brass a bad name.
"We will not rest until the criminals that kidnapped Loveday and any other person in Brass LGA are brought to book.
"They cannot hide. Security agents have already swung into action and they will soon apprehend the abductors in their hideouts and prosecute them accordingly," Bello stated
Mienpamo Onitsha Saint
Chief Press Secretary
To the Chairman, Brass LGA.
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:35pm
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:36pm
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by Mologi(m): 4:37pm
thank God for your life
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:55pm
Happy to have you back.
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by Realali(m): 5:54pm
Thank God for your life
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by catlova2: 5:55pm
OMG!!!!
we have to do something about these fulani herdsmen.
Oh na dem kidnappers this time around
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by NameChecker: 5:56pm
ok
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by IstandWitNAIJA: 5:56pm
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by Lighthammer: 5:57pm
Adupe ooooooooo
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by JOYOSITA(f): 5:58pm
What's wrong with his skin?
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by Cutie09: 5:58pm
Awful that Nigeria as a Nigeria is beyond repair whichor way Nigeria it's sad sad situation God help. My.country
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by blackaxe78: 5:58pm
Blood of Wizkid!
So they have started kidnapping each other!
I just hope they won't start bombing each other soon
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by duni04(m): 5:59pm
as long as its Ijaws kidnapping ijaws. no wahala
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by MARYchiells(f): 6:02pm
Love day Lucky, your name is speaking for you.
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by obembet(m): 6:03pm
Chai... Please don't blame buhari for this one oo.. Baba no dey around.
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 6:06pm
blackaxe78:
What's dis 1 saying ?
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by IstandWitNAIJA: 6:06pm
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by Cyriloha(m): 6:07pm
Kidnapped and tortured
Thanks to Jehovah for setting g him free thou
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by ripbubu: 6:09pm
Apc and evil are like 5&6
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by PapiNigga: 6:09pm
Thank God for U mehn...
but dis ur tummy still neva reduce nau... dem feed u wella b dat
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by msqtahir: 6:09pm
Thank God
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by yinchar(m): 6:10pm
Can't you read clearly, did the report mentioned Fulani Herdsmen?
catlova2:
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 6:10pm
Lighthammer:brother sighted. oooooo ese ooo
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by michoim(m): 6:11pm
Kidnappings has always being in existence since the beginning of militancy days during Obasanjo regime. It is an indirect handiwork of mischievous politicians. The weapons they gave to thugs for political purposes, after election the thugs now use these weapons for kidnapping...
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by catlova2: 6:14pm
yinchar:
Y is it paining you na. Are you from kidnappers tribe?
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:15pm
yinchar:get well soon
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 6:17pm
Alhamdulillah for you .
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by thornapple(f): 6:17pm
Southern Nigeria and kidnapping are like SIAMESE TWINS
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by dessz(m): 6:20pm
am I d only one not knowing what to say except thank God.
Re: 48-Year-Old Businessman Who Was Kidnapped In Bayelsa Regains Freedom (Photos) by Beno3: 6:22pm
Ok we don hear
