



The rate of kidnapping in the country has escalated, and no one seems not to know what to do. Here is a case of another incident in Bayelsa, told through a press release circulated by the chief press secretary of Brass Local Government Council in Bayelsa State.



ABDUCTED 48YRS OLD BAYELSA BUSINESSMAN REGAINS FREEDOM



Mr. Loveday Lucky, the kidnapped 48years old Businessman based in Sagana town in Brass Local Government area of Bayelsa State has regain his freedom from kidnappers' den.

Mr. Loveday Lucky was kidnapped in his hometown, Sangana, on Saturday, 28th January, 2017 at about 10:45pm by unknown gunmen and was released Sunday morning around Azuzuama axis of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.



Lucky, who was released with machete marks on his back and stab injuries on both hands, was received and taken into custody by the Chairman of Brass Local Government Council, Hon. Bello Bina.



Hon. Bello Bina ,while confirming the development, warned youths in the area to shun kidnapping, adding that any culprit caught will face the full wrath of the law.



Hon. Bina ‎said that it is not only illegal but devilish for anybody to kidnap a fellow human for selfish gains.

According to him: "Brass LGA is not a safe haven for Kidnappers or any criminally-minded youth. And I can assure you that Security agents are on red alert."



The Council Boss equally warned youths from neighboring LGAs that come to perpetrate crime in the area to desist from the act.



"We are aware that most of the abductors and sea pirates that have been disturbing the area are youths from other LGAs that come to carry out the dastardly acts in order to give Brass a bad name.



"We will not rest until the criminals that kidnapped Loveday and any other person in Brass LGA are brought to book.



"They cannot hide. Security agents have already swung into action and they will soon apprehend the abductors in their hideouts and prosecute them accordingly," Bello stated‎



Mienpamo Onitsha Saint

Chief Press Secretary

Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/06/48-year-old-businessman-abducted-in-bayelsa-regains-freedom/