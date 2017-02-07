₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Goodplace: 6:17pm On Feb 06
Please advice, If one spends N600 for feeding when his monthly pay is 45k will that be too much to later have savings at the end of the month?
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Kondomatic(m): 6:25pm On Feb 06
On cooking abi mama_put?
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by squarelead(m): 6:43pm On Feb 06
My calculator is not working as well, pls where can we repair it. Go and calculate it yaself.
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by braine: 6:45pm On Feb 06
Not too much. But I think that should be a max. I'd encourage making it a challenge not to spend up to that. You'd be surprised how much it'd save you.
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by kennynelcon(m): 7:00pm On Feb 06
If you like chop everything at once, who go kill you?
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Des5(m): 7:01pm On Feb 06
That amount is quite alright
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Chuvin22(m): 7:51pm On Feb 06
Depends on ur location..
Yu cant try it in port harcourt... Otherwise nah malnutrition.
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by kurt09(m): 8:04pm On Feb 06
101? #300 + #300= #600
.
011? #300 + #300= #600
.
111? #200+#200+#200= #600
Elucidate?
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by kessydaddy(m): 8:09pm On Feb 06
o boy one cloth go die for your body
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Carmal90(m): 8:38pm On Feb 06
For feeding alone?? What about transportation??
Your 45k is just 1.5k per day,
Simply implies u have 900 left after eating,if u spend 300 naira Daily on tfare u have 600 naira left, u but call card 100 Naira u have 5h left, so in a month u save 15k without buying clothes,barb,watch ball, afford one yoghurt,pls awake d giant in you...u can work for yourself and earn much...but Shalom
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by espionage48(m): 8:50pm On Feb 06
Why not have a budget?. Immediately you receive ur salary, use like 15-20k buy foodstuffs and stock and manage for the month. cooking by ursef is more economical. Just give it a trial.As far as U have footstuffs at home, even if ur salary didn't come,you won't feel it at all.
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Philadelphia: 8:58pm On Feb 06
espionage48:
Wetin 15k - 20k fit buy for Naija today? I beg make we tell the op the truth.
I still dey think of how to tell am the truth about his budget but I don't want him to commit suicide afterwards.
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by espionage48(m): 9:10pm On Feb 06
Philadelphia:so spending #600 daily to buy food outside which won't even satisfy him is the best?
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by potbelly(m): 9:16pm On Feb 06
If you can, cook to save costs...
Na recession we dey so...
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by lollmaolol: 9:16pm On Feb 06
Goodplace:
If transport fare will not make it exceed #1000, I think it's fine.
You have to eat good food to be productive my friend.
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Tazmode(m): 9:43pm On Feb 06
Depends. Do you spend that amount everyday or few times a week?
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Chuvin22(m): 9:56pm On Feb 06
kurt09:
What kind of food can some1 get for 200
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Torontoparrot(m): 10:03pm On Feb 06
Chuvin22:garri and kulikuli
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by s3nn2x(m): 10:05pm On Feb 06
Carmal90:
Why do some Nigerians talk this? Must everything be about business? Not everyone can go into business.
The guy even tried. 600 naira for feeding in a day is very okay, especially in this economic recession.
The best thing he can do is to buy food stuffs and cook if he is able to cook
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by kurt09(m): 10:09pm On Feb 06
Chuvin22:A plate of rice.
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Carmal90(m): 10:10pm On Feb 06
s3nn2x:
Stop this, why can't everything be about business?? The most important thing to me and most youth is money and peace of mind, I resigned from 80k bank job to float my scrap business, though d income is presently @40% of what I earn in bank, I have a vision it will outreach it before d end of d year, all am saying in a nutshell is he can earn better.. thanks
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by rallymento(m): 10:13pm On Feb 06
Yes my bro, so far you don't drink alcohol and follow women!!!
600 naira per day meal is very very good for that salary ...
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by advocatebaba(m): 11:27pm On Feb 06
kurt09:010= #0+600+0=N600
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by johncallidon(m): 11:57pm On Feb 06
ah come tO read comments.
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by kurt09(m): 12:10am
advocatebaba:Laughs.
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by cupidhero(m): 12:34am
God help and bless boys. OP your health should come first.
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by marvelife: 6:23am
Carmal90:You are right though..... What inspires you to go into business?
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Carmal90(m): 6:30am
marvelife:
I have to be Frank and blunt, money is shinning light am finding, I can still find it from payed job,NB not ruling been employed out completely, freedom is also very important I have enough freedom now but d work is crazily overwhelming I have to admit, in all, I know once we push ourselves to d extreme, the lying giant in us will be awaken.....
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Chuvin22(m): 6:41am
H
kurt09:. Definitely nt in PH
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by ogawisdom(m): 7:05am
espionage48:
Dt was then bro cooking is sooo expensive nw esp if u are cooking for only yourself the cost of foodstuff nw is high coupled with cooking gas n kerosene.
Eating out is more economical but u have to locate d buka dt matches ur pocket, getting a plate of food #200/250 is still possible.
Op @ 45k a month u shld nt eat more than #500 daily
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by ogawisdom(m): 7:13am
Chuvin22:
Yam and stew @ mama put
Spaghetti and stew @ mama put
Yam and beans @ mama put
Rice n beans @ mama put
Rice and plantain @ mama put
Garri and soup @ d right buka
but pls dnt expect meat/fish ooo forget meat for nw u will get d protein ur body needs frm beans
If u dey shame to eat their buy it take away n eat wherever u choose but with #200 if u have sense u can eat a meal @ mama put anywhere in Nigeria Lagos, Abuja n Portharcourt inclusive
|Re: Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? by Nature8(m): 7:13am
Nice thread, I'm here to learn how to save too..
