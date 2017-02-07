Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Is Spending N600 Per Day For Feeding Too Much For A 45k Monthly Job? (1902 Views)

Friend Offers Man N400k Monthly Job Which Involves Sleeping With Women In Italy / After Spending 2hrs On The Application Process, I Got Application Decline. / Access Bank 10 Minutes Per Day Job Application (share Your Experiences So Far) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please advice, If one spends N600 for feeding when his monthly pay is 45k will that be too much to later have savings at the end of the month?

On cooking abi mama_put?

My calculator is not working as well, pls where can we repair it. Go and calculate it yaself. 2 Likes

Not too much. But I think that should be a max. I'd encourage making it a challenge not to spend up to that. You'd be surprised how much it'd save you.

If you like chop everything at once, who go kill you? 1 Like

That amount is quite alright

Depends on ur location..



Yu cant try it in port harcourt... Otherwise nah malnutrition. 8 Likes

101? #300 + #300= #600

.

011? #300 + #300= #600

.

111? #200+#200+#200= #600

Elucidate? 18 Likes 1 Share

o boy one cloth go die for your body 2 Likes

For feeding alone?? What about transportation??

Your 45k is just 1.5k per day,

Simply implies u have 900 left after eating,if u spend 300 naira Daily on tfare u have 600 naira left, u but call card 100 Naira u have 5h left, so in a month u save 15k without buying clothes,barb,watch ball, afford one yoghurt,pls awake d giant in you...u can work for yourself and earn much...but Shalom 17 Likes 1 Share

Why not have a budget?. Immediately you receive ur salary, use like 15-20k buy foodstuffs and stock and manage for the month. cooking by ursef is more economical. Just give it a trial.As far as U have footstuffs at home, even if ur salary didn't come,you won't feel it at all. 2 Likes

espionage48:

Why not have a budget?. Immediately you receive ur salary, use like 15-20k buy foodstuffs and stock and manage for the month. cooking by ursef is more economical. Just give it a trial.As far as U have footstuffs at home, even if ur salary didn't come,you won't feel it at all.

Wetin 15k - 20k fit buy for Naija today? I beg make we tell the op the truth.

I still dey think of how to tell am the truth about his budget but I don't want him to commit suicide afterwards. Wetin 15k - 20k fit buy for Naija today? I beg make we tell the op the truth.I still dey think of how to tell am the truth about his budget but I don't want him to commit suicide afterwards. 4 Likes

Philadelphia:





Wetin 15k - 20k fit buy for Naija today? I beg make we tell the op the truth.

I still dey think of how to tell am the truth about his budget but I don't want him to commit suicide afterwards. so spending #600 daily to buy food outside which won't even satisfy him is the best? so spending #600 daily to buy food outside which won't even satisfy him is the best?

If you can, cook to save costs...

Na recession we dey so...

Goodplace:

Please advice, If one spends N600 for feeding when his monthly pay is 45k will that be too much to later have savings at the end of the month?

If transport fare will not make it exceed #1000, I think it's fine.



You have to eat good food to be productive my friend. If transport fare will not make it exceed #1000, I think it's fine.You have to eat good food to be productive my friend.

Depends. Do you spend that amount everyday or few times a week?

kurt09:

101? #300 + #300= #600

.

011? #300 + #300= #600

.

111? #200+#200+#200= #600

Elucidate?

What kind of food can some1 get for 200 What kind of food can some1 get for 200

Chuvin22:





What kind of food can some1 get for 200 garri and kulikuli garri and kulikuli 6 Likes

Carmal90:

For feeding alone?? What about transportation??

Your 45k is just 1.5k per day,

Simply implies u have 900 left after eating,if u spend 300 naira Daily on tfare u have 600 naira left, u but call card 100 Naira u have 5h left, so in a month u save 15k without buying clothes,barb,watch ball, afford one yoghurt,pls awake d giant in you...u can work for yourself and earn much...but Shalom

Why do some Nigerians talk this? Must everything be about business? Not everyone can go into business.



The guy even tried. 600 naira for feeding in a day is very okay, especially in this economic recession.



The best thing he can do is to buy food stuffs and cook if he is able to cook Why do some Nigerians talk this? Must everything be about business? Not everyone can go into business.The guy even tried. 600 naira for feeding in a day is very okay, especially in this economic recession.The best thing he can do is to buy food stuffs and cook if he is able to cook 2 Likes

Chuvin22:



What kind of food can some1 get for 200 A plate of rice. A plate of rice. 3 Likes

s3nn2x:





Why do some Nigerians talk this? Must everything be about business? Not everyone can go into business.



The guy even tried. 600 naira for feeding in a day is very okay, especially in this economic recession.



The best thing he can do is to buy food stuffs and cook if he is able to cook

Stop this, why can't everything be about business?? The most important thing to me and most youth is money and peace of mind, I resigned from 80k bank job to float my scrap business, though d income is presently @40% of what I earn in bank, I have a vision it will outreach it before d end of d year, all am saying in a nutshell is he can earn better.. thanks Stop this, why can't everything be about business?? The most important thing to me and most youth is money and peace of mind, I resigned from 80k bank job to float my scrap business, though d income is presently @40% of what I earn in bank, I have a vision it will outreach it before d end of d year, all am saying in a nutshell is he can earn better.. thanks 3 Likes

Yes my bro, so far you don't drink alcohol and follow women!!!



600 naira per day meal is very very good for that salary ...

kurt09:

101? #300 + #300= #600 . 011? #300 + #300= #600 . 111? #200+#200+#200= #600 Elucidate? 010= #0+600+0=N600 010= #0+600+0=N600 1 Like

ah come tO read comments. 1 Like

advocatebaba:

010= #0+600+0=N600 Laughs. Laughs. 2 Likes

God help and bless boys. OP your health should come first.

Carmal90:





Stop this, why can't everything be about business?? The most important thing to me and most youth is money and peace of mind, I resigned from 80k bank job to float my scrap business, though d income is presently @40% of what I earn in bank, I have a vision it will outreach it before d end of d year, all am saying in a nutshell is he can earn better.. thanks You are right though..... What inspires you to go into business? You are right though..... What inspires you to go into business?

marvelife:



You are right though..... What inspires you to go into business?

I have to be Frank and blunt, money is shinning light am finding, I can still find it from payed job,NB not ruling been employed out completely, freedom is also very important I have enough freedom now but d work is crazily overwhelming I have to admit, in all, I know once we push ourselves to d extreme, the lying giant in us will be awaken..... I have to be Frank and blunt, money is shinning light am finding, I can still find it from payed job,NB not ruling been employed out completely, freedom is also very important I have enough freedom now but d work is crazily overwhelming I have to admit, in all, I know once we push ourselves to d extreme, the lying giant in us will be awaken.....

kurt09:

A plate of rice. . Definitely nt in PH . Definitely nt in PH

espionage48:

Why not have a budget?. Immediately you receive ur salary, use like 15-20k buy foodstuffs and stock and manage for the month. cooking by ursef is more economical. Just give it a trial.As far as U have footstuffs at home, even if ur salary didn't come,you won't feel it at all.

Dt was then bro cooking is sooo expensive nw esp if u are cooking for only yourself the cost of foodstuff nw is high coupled with cooking gas n kerosene.



Eating out is more economical but u have to locate d buka dt matches ur pocket, getting a plate of food #200/250 is still possible.



Op @ 45k a month u shld nt eat more than #500 daily Dt was then bro cooking is sooo expensive nw esp if u are cooking for only yourself the cost of foodstuff nw is high coupled with cooking gas n kerosene.Eating out is more economical but u have to locate d buka dt matches ur pocket, getting a plate of food #200/250 is still possible.Op @ 45k a month u shld nt eat more than #500 daily

Chuvin22:





What kind of food can some1 get for 200

Yam and stew @ mama put



Spaghetti and stew @ mama put



Yam and beans @ mama put



Rice n beans @ mama put



Rice and plantain @ mama put



Garri and soup @ d right buka



but pls dnt expect meat/fish ooo forget meat for nw u will get d protein ur body needs frm beans



If u dey shame to eat their buy it take away n eat wherever u choose but with #200 if u have sense u can eat a meal @ mama put anywhere in Nigeria Lagos, Abuja n Portharcourt inclusive Yam and stew @ mama putSpaghetti and stew @ mama putYam and beans @ mama putRice n beans @ mama putRice and plantain @ mama putGarri and soup @ d right bukabut pls dnt expect meat/fish oooforget meat for nw u will get d protein ur body needs frm beansIf u dey shame to eat their buy it take away n eat wherever u choose but with #200 if u have sense u can eat a meal @ mama put anywhere in Nigeria Lagos, Abuja n Portharcourt inclusive 1 Like 1 Share