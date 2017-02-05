₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by ruudboie(m): 6:50pm
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday insisted plans are afoot to remove yellow buses popularly known as Danfo from Lagos roads for a more efficient, well-structured and world class mass transportation system that would facilitate ease of movement within the city.
source: http://akinwunmiambode.com/lagos-state-government-insists-on-removing-yellow-buses-danfo-from-lagos-roads/
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by maclatunji: 7:03pm
What they are being replaced with is more important than the fact that you want to replace them. It must be better.
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by SIRmanjar: 7:19pm
My able governor abeg no try am oh.becos u go lose plenty vote for nxt election..And wetin u want make d bus drivers ad conductorz do for dis recession?Abi u no know say transport bizness be de highest employer of labour for lagos.
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by aloziedaya: 7:23pm
And replace danfo with what? Employment for drivers and conductors nko?
These APC government and their zombies are like NEPA and blackout
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Ajibel(m): 7:42pm
aloziedaya:
You obviously didn't read the article.
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Ajibel(m): 7:43pm
On power, Governor Ambode said the major issue had always been with transmission and advocated an embedded power initiative that would allow clusters of Independent Power Projects (IPP) to run the cities.
He and Fash need to sit down and discuss on this extensively. I hope they've settled their differences doe.
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by TINALETC3(f): 7:50pm
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Berrylite(f): 7:50pm
Good move I must say
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by deebee13(f): 7:51pm
Well, we did ask for change, so no one should complain. Who knows, it might turn out for the best!
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by nanizle(m): 7:51pm
Operation Danfo must go!
I'm in total support, although lasg must put an alternative in place.
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by three: 7:51pm
There are ENORMOUS opportunities for Public Transportation in Lagos (simply because of the numbers viz economies of scale)
The Yellow buses should indeed be phased out but...
1. The replacements must be Ergonomically sound and ultra safe (no side oriented seats etc).
2. Lagos needs a special kind of vehicle that can access inner city roads (the kinds of roads that Okadas and Keke Napeps ply, why? Cos then we can get rid of those - They are NOT safe).
3. This vehicle should be able to accommodate an optimum number of seats and standing places.
4. If possible propulsion should be via hybrid fuels.
5. The buses do not need conductors.
6. They can be operated via franchises that are integrated into a cross platform infrastructure - One should be able to use a 'touch card' on any vehicle across the state. The drivers will be guaranteed a minimum monthly income.
7. Opportunities will then exist for online real time travel information - you can stand at the Bus Stop and know when the next bus is due...
etc etc etc
PS
With regard to 'economies of scale' and on a totally unrelated topic I seem to recall a former governor stating that Houses cannot be 'Affordable' because there is no 'Affordable' cement or 'Affordable' Iron Rods - guess he has never heard of 'Economies of scale' let alone comprehend the concept.
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by SUCRE007: 7:52pm
And we'll be left with what??
Only BRT??
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Ayoswit(f): 7:52pm
k, robbery ti take over
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by askYomi(m): 7:52pm
Even the so called danfo aren't enough.
That means we resume to work by 10am and get home at 11pm. Bus stops go full like mad.
Put up a better transport policies. #BanAgbero
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by passyhansome(m): 7:52pm
I will leave Lagos, if he does this, High rate of robbery infact day time robbery not even night or evening
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by josephine123: 7:52pm
hmmm
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Dandsome: 7:53pm
Okpari
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by deebsman1(m): 7:53pm
The move is a indeed a very delicate one, it requires a very scientific handling cos 'yellow buses' are at the heart of Lagos social-ecomomic life but at the same time they needed to be remove, so such activity should b handled in a very careful way.
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Madeu(m): 7:53pm
Ambode do whatever it takes to remove those eyesore buses off Lagos road.
I wondered why Lagos govt allowed private body to control its transport system.
Ineffective transport system can cripple an Economy of which Lagos cannot afford. Lagos needs a transport system that function properly and cannot be sabotage in any economy downtime.
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by 12345baba: 7:53pm
I only have one question.. Please where is my president?
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by blackaxe78: 7:53pm
Remove NURTW a.k.a Agbero first!
That's the first nonentity you meet coming into Lagos. They litter the whole metropolis!
Calling Lagos a Mega city with celebrated hoodlums at every bus-stop is a fuss
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Omudia11: 7:54pm
Ok
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by WinkWrld: 7:54pm
This guy is just a God sent. Makes sense if the buses are out anyway. #SanitizeLagos
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Guru9ja(m): 7:54pm
Good move. Then employ those drivers and conductors that uses yellow buses for the smaller brt buses.
I see a different and mega city Lagos in 2020
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by hardywaltz(m): 7:54pm
Goo
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by NLchikeeto(f): 7:55pm
Its going 2 lead 2 monopoly.
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by moscobabs(m): 7:55pm
beta and please dont forget L-tee .
these guys sabi bash person car
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by freeborn76(m): 7:55pm
Good idea. The Lagos of our dream, and the Lagosians of the future grand and aesthetically beautiful Lagos deserve better than rickety death traps called buses currently plying our roads. Well done AMBO!
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by jidxin(m): 7:56pm
Im coming bk....still on turn me round bridge hollup
|Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by kurajordan(m): 7:56pm
No
