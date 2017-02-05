₦airaland Forum

Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by ruudboie(m): 6:50pm
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday insisted plans are afoot to remove yellow buses popularly known as Danfo from Lagos roads for a more efficient, well-structured and world class mass transportation system that would facilitate ease of movement within the city.

The Governor also said that his administration would soon roll out a comprehensive environmental sanitation policy that would make the city to be clean without much burden on the people in terms of taxes.

Speaking at the 14th Annual Lecture of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) held at Muson Centre in Onikan with the theme: “Living Well Together, Tomorrow: The Challenge Of Africa’s Future Cities,” Governor Ambode admitted that the present connectivity mode in Lagos was not acceptable and befitting for a mega city, and as such a well-structured transportation mode would soon be put in place to address the challenge.

“When I wake up in the morning and see all these yellow buses and see Okada and all kinds of tricycles and then we claim we are a mega city, that is not true and we must first acknowledge that that is a faulty connectivity that we are running.

“Having accepted that, we have to look for the solution and that is why we want to banish yellow buses this year. We must address the issue of connectivity that makes people to move around with ease and that is where we are going.

“For instance, people going from Ikorodu to CMS have started leaving their cars at home because the buses are very convenient and so why can’t we do that for other places? Yes, we don’t have the money to do that but we can go to the capital market and then improve on the technology of collection of fares and that will encourage investors and then the city will change,” Governor Ambode said.

He said government was also embarking on massive reform in waste management system, expressing optimism that the plan will fully be actualized by July this year.

He said: “We are also embarking on massive reform in the waste and sanitation management system. I don’t like the way the city is and the Private Sector Participants (PSP) collectors are not having enough capacity to do it but again should I tax people to death, the answer is no. I don’t want to tax people and so we need this partnership with the private sector so that they can invest in the sanitation management of the city and in no time maybe by July, the city will change forever.”
The Governor, who recalled the massive infrastructures being put in place in critical sectors of the Lagos economy such as transport sector, road construction and rehabilitation, construction of lay-bys, and flyovers among others, said the main objective of his administration remained the growth of the Lagos economy from 5th to 3rd largest economy in Africa.
On power, Governor Ambode said the major issue had always been with transmission and advocated an embedded power initiative that would allow clusters of Independent Power Projects (IPP) to run the cities.
He said he had remained focused on some issues such as infrastructure, security, job creation, power, adoption of technology as an enabler and driving investment through ease of doing business.

In his opening remarks, CVL founder and renowned development expert, Professor Pat Utomi said the idea behind the formation of the group was to get young people to begin to appreciate early what leadership was all about being service to the people.

Speaking on the theme of the symposium, Utomi said Lagos remained the best governed State in Nigeria in the last 18 years, and a good example of what the country should be beyond and without oil.

He commended Governor Ambode on his leadership style, and particularly congratulated Lagos for being named by the Rockefeller Foundation as one of the 100 most resilient cities in the world.

Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke said the theme of the symposium was apt considering that Nigeria’s population by 2050 would have tripled and as such it was important for the country to start planning for livable cities.

He commended Governor Ambode over his achievements in office so far, saying that it was obvious that the Governor has been performing very well and he is a good example of continuity in governance.
On his part, Director of Centre for African Economies, Oxford University, Professor Paul Collier said from his over thirty years experience of coming to Nigeria, Governor Ambode has proven himself to be the third excellent Governor in a row in Lagos.

Collier, who was the keynote speaker, said judging by the population projection of Nigeria by 2050, now is the time for the country to start building its cities to conform with modern trend.

He said Nigeria’s oil had been a course which messed up the economy, and so there was need to start proper planning for development.

As a way out, Collier suggested alliance between the business community and political actors, saying that to build a city that works, attention must be focused on energy and connectivity

source: http://akinwunmiambode.com/lagos-state-government-insists-on-removing-yellow-buses-danfo-from-lagos-roads/

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by maclatunji: 7:03pm
What they are being replaced with is more important than the fact that you want to replace them. It must be better.

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by SIRmanjar: 7:19pm
My able governor abeg no try am oh.becos u go lose plenty vote for nxt election..And wetin u want make d bus drivers ad conductorz do for dis recession?Abi u no know say transport bizness be de highest employer of labour for lagos.

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by aloziedaya: 7:23pm
And replace danfo with what? Employment for drivers and conductors nko?

These APC government and their zombies are like NEPA and blackout

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Ajibel(m): 7:42pm
aloziedaya:
And replace danfo with what? Employment for drivers and conductors nko?

These APC government and their zombies are like NEPA and blackout

You obviously didn't read the article.

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Ajibel(m): 7:43pm
On power, Governor Ambode said the major issue had always been with transmission and advocated an embedded power initiative that would allow clusters of Independent Power Projects (IPP) to run the cities.



He and Fash need to sit down and discuss on this extensively. I hope they've settled their differences doe.

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by TINALETC3(f): 7:50pm
Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Berrylite(f): 7:50pm
Good move I must say

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by deebee13(f): 7:51pm
Well, we did ask for change, so no one should complain. Who knows, it might turn out for the best!

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by nanizle(m): 7:51pm
Operation Danfo must go!

I'm in total support, although lasg must put an alternative in place.

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by three: 7:51pm
There are ENORMOUS opportunities for Public Transportation in Lagos (simply because of the numbers viz economies of scale)

The Yellow buses should indeed be phased out but...

1. The replacements must be Ergonomically sound and ultra safe (no side oriented seats etc).

2. Lagos needs a special kind of vehicle that can access inner city roads (the kinds of roads that Okadas and Keke Napeps ply, why? Cos then we can get rid of those - They are NOT safe).

3. This vehicle should be able to accommodate an optimum number of seats and standing places.

4. If possible propulsion should be via hybrid fuels.

5. The buses do not need conductors.

6. They can be operated via franchises that are integrated into a cross platform infrastructure - One should be able to use a 'touch card' on any vehicle across the state. The drivers will be guaranteed a minimum monthly income.

7. Opportunities will then exist for online real time travel information - you can stand at the Bus Stop and know when the next bus is due...

etc etc etc



PS

With regard to 'economies of scale' and on a totally unrelated topic I seem to recall a former governor stating that Houses cannot be 'Affordable' because there is no 'Affordable' cement or 'Affordable' Iron Rods - guess he has never heard of 'Economies of scale' let alone comprehend the concept.

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by SUCRE007: 7:52pm
And we'll be left with what??


Only BRT??

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Ayoswit(f): 7:52pm
k, robbery ti take over

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by askYomi(m): 7:52pm
Even the so called danfo aren't enough.

That means we resume to work by 10am and get home at 11pm. Bus stops go full like mad.


Put up a better transport policies. #BanAgbero

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by passyhansome(m): 7:52pm
I will leave Lagos, if he does this, High rate of robbery infact day time robbery not even night or evening

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by josephine123: 7:52pm
Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Dandsome: 7:53pm
Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by deebsman1(m): 7:53pm
The move is a indeed a very delicate one, it requires a very scientific handling cos 'yellow buses' are at the heart of Lagos social-ecomomic life but at the same time they needed to be remove, so such activity should b handled in a very careful way.

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Madeu(m): 7:53pm
Ambode do whatever it takes to remove those eyesore buses off Lagos road.

I wondered why Lagos govt allowed private body to control its transport system.

Ineffective transport system can cripple an Economy of which Lagos cannot afford. Lagos needs a transport system that function properly and cannot be sabotage in any economy downtime.
Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by 12345baba: 7:53pm
Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by blackaxe78: 7:53pm
Remove NURTW a.k.a Agbero first!



That's the first nonentity you meet coming into Lagos. They litter the whole metropolis!


Calling Lagos a Mega city with celebrated hoodlums at every bus-stop is a fuss

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Omudia11: 7:54pm
Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by WinkWrld: 7:54pm
This guy is just a God sent. Makes sense if the buses are out anyway. #SanitizeLagos

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by Guru9ja(m): 7:54pm
Good move. Then employ those drivers and conductors that uses yellow buses for the smaller brt buses.

I see a different and mega city Lagos in 2020

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by hardywaltz(m): 7:54pm
Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by NLchikeeto(f): 7:55pm
Its going 2 lead 2 monopoly.
Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by moscobabs(m): 7:55pm
beta and please dont forget L-tee .

these guys sabi bash person car
Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by freeborn76(m): 7:55pm
Good idea. The Lagos of our dream, and the Lagosians of the future grand and aesthetically beautiful Lagos deserve better than rickety death traps called buses currently plying our roads. Well done AMBO!

Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by jidxin(m): 7:56pm
Im coming bk....still on turn me round bridge hollup
Re: Ambode Insists On Removing Yellow Buses (Danfo) From Lagos Roads by kurajordan(m): 7:56pm
No

