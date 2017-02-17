Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? (1210 Views)

We all consider different factors when choosing a phone and love our phones because of a particular reason or reasons, I love my itel S31 because it's affordable and its ability to take pictures even in low light. Why do you love your own phone?

my fone is the new itel S32 in which the aim of s - series is the selfie F/2.2 tech which enable a clear pic even in low light area.

Although am also using Itel S31 but what I love most about it that, I Play games seamlessly with it because of its 1.3 GHz Quad-core Processor. I easily Switch between apps without any hassle.

I use the tecno two in one tablet so i enjoy the battery the most

The itel s31 you bought for your cheating boify and later gave it out to one of your siblings abi? All these marketers and their dumb strategy....

itel S31 is a phone with quality features with unbeatable quality pictures

battery



Techno L5

Tecno l8plus battery and can serve as power bank 1 Like

it streams mojo faster

I don't use phones

Are you advertising a phone model.? 1 Like

The only thing I like most about my is that it refused to register me on MMM during the time of MMM,



I would have been in trouble 3 Likes

So many reasons not liking my phone. Am tired of it sef.

my fone is the new itel S31 in which the aim of s - series is the selfie F/2.2 tech which enable a clear pic even in low light area. its a val gift from my swt

And also On Valentine's day, the phone went off on its own,

that makes me to like the phone more and more 1 Like

My phone has never gimme headache for once... Camon c8, old school right? I luv it like that

I love my phone because its keeps me company always.





And all I'm reading is Itel this Itel that. ..hmmmmm

Una the advertise itel ni... If naso

i use lumia 925, i love d camera and the smooth operation of d phone,no matter how many apps thats open,it can neva hang. 1 Like

Mine is LG G3

With 3gig ram runs apps smoothly

Using it for photo graphics

What's all d fuss about dis itel s31 self? I checked it out, there's noin special jor 1 Like

itel 1405 it can watch movies die and faster 3g