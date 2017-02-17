₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,705 members, 3,369,632 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 07:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? (1210 Views)
What Is That Singular Feature You Love Most On Your Current Smartphone? / Before You Put A Screen Lock On Your Phone Read This / Three Uses For Your Phone's Camera That Don't Involve Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Queentito(f): 7:43pm On Feb 06
We all consider different factors when choosing a phone and love our phones because of a particular reason or reasons, I love my itel S31 because it's affordable and its ability to take pictures even in low light. Why do you love your own phone?
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by NCP: 8:59pm On Feb 06
.
1 Like
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by emmavis4u0052(m): 11:24pm On Feb 06
my fone is the new itel S32 in which the aim of s - series is the selfie F/2.2 tech which enable a clear pic even in low light area.
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by emperor650(m): 11:52pm On Feb 06
Although am also using Itel S31 but what I love most about it that, I Play games seamlessly with it because of its 1.3 GHz Quad-core Processor. I easily Switch between apps without any hassle.
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Queentito(f): 8:42am On Feb 07
emperor650:
Nice
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Queentito(f): 8:43am On Feb 07
NCP:
I can't tell them why they love their phones, we all use different phones
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Queentito(f): 8:43am On Feb 07
emmavis4u0052:Wow! That's nice
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by thatkindthing: 12:02pm On Feb 07
I use the tecno two in one tablet so i enjoy the battery the most
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by emmavis4u0052(m): 1:51pm On Feb 07
Queentito:thanks
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by sauceEEP(m): 11:39pm On Feb 08
The itel s31 you bought for your cheating boify and later gave it out to one of your siblings abi? All these marketers and their dumb strategy....
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by bash650: 12:20am On Feb 11
itel S31 is a phone with quality features with unbeatable quality pictures
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Queentito(f): 1:59am
bash650:
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Queentito(f): 1:59am
bash650:Facts only! Itel S31 is the koko
1 Like
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Bilabong(m): 7:12am
battery
Techno L5
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Harmored(m): 7:12am
Tecno l8plus battery and can serve as power bank
1 Like
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by GreenMavro: 7:12am
it streams mojo faster
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by ajibolabd: 7:13am
I don't use phones
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by stanluv(m): 7:13am
Are you advertising a phone model.?
1 Like
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by HRich(m): 7:14am
The only thing I like most about my is that it refused to register me on MMM during the time of MMM,
I would have been in trouble
3 Likes
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by yjgm(m): 7:14am
So many reasons not liking my phone. Am tired of it sef.
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by jhydebaba(m): 7:15am
Po if you add rn na you sabi
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by emmavis4u0052(m): 7:15am
my fone is the new itel S31 in which the aim of s - series is the selfie F/2.2 tech which enable a clear pic even in low light area. its a val gift from my swt
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by diportivo: 7:16am
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by HRich(m): 7:16am
And also On Valentine's day, the phone went off on its own,
that makes me to like the phone more and more
1 Like
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Histrings08(m): 7:16am
My phone has never gimme headache for once... Camon c8, old school right? I luv it like that
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Sexytemi(f): 7:17am
I love my phone because its keeps me company always.
And all I'm reading is Itel this Itel that. ..hmmmmm
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by spacks(m): 7:17am
Una the advertise itel ni... If naso
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by shuggah(m): 7:17am
i use lumia 925, i love d camera and the smooth operation of d phone,no matter how many apps thats open,it can neva hang.
1 Like
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Donald7610: 7:19am
Mine is LG G3
With 3gig ram runs apps smoothly
Using it for photo graphics
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by Histrings08(m): 7:20am
What's all d fuss about dis itel s31 self? I checked it out, there's noin special jor
1 Like
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by silento(m): 7:20am
itel 1405 it can watch movies die and faster 3g
|Re: What Do You Love Most About Your Phone? by nadalion: 7:26am
Itel thread spotted.
Sony Ericsson P1 / Help A Corrupted Memory Card / Please I Need To Rate Page On My N72
Viewing this topic: Yehman(m), isaacosas01(m), Luckki1001(m), Samuel89(m), mogboyelade(f), Kesmakveli(m), LaurelP(m), Phils, Josephstephen, iheanyi4u(m), Drizzle007(m), abejide1000(m), Evidence1000(m), maryTeee, YOUNGELDER1(m), PraiseConcept(m), xtratagem(m), SoftP, Waleawojobi, bloodsiamese(m), Karismatik, maverickdude(m), MeanChris(m), vivaciousvivi(f) and 26 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14