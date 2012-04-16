₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by Islie: 9:41pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/randy-married-man-dupes-lady-n450k-fake-marriage-proposal/
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by Kingstel: 9:47pm
Terrible things men do for money.
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by josephine123: 9:47pm
na wa oooo
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by emeijeh(m): 9:49pm
Endtime
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by fijiano202(m): 10:24pm
They should release the guy joor and arrest the lady for stuupidity....why will you leave a good relationship for a fictional one....
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by favourmic(m): 10:30pm
abeg free that man jor, so becuase of marriage and traveling you let go of HIM
I strongly believe in the law if karma
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:31pm
Some people and their small sense.
I can't believe this happened!
"However, they became friends and after a while he ensured that she collapsed her relationship with her fiancé after he promised her marriage and that both will travel abroad."
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by AntiWailer: 10:31pm
Pele o
My advice for ladies remain :
"Don't part with your legs and also part with your money"
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by SUCRE007: 10:32pm
Marriage scam
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:32pm
See real hunger...
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:33pm
All is fair in 'love' and 'war'....... Greedy lady!!
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by seniorgozman(m): 10:33pm
Women and their fish brain
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:33pm
I dey hear am from far no dey gree blv till i jam wan babe like tht. The girl no even reach 20y.o but how she take get 20k come gv me for this recession still dey supprise me
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by AceDomino(m): 10:34pm
O ma GA ooo
O ye recession
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by BlackSeptember: 10:34pm
Why the rush for marriage
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by ricknol: 10:35pm
why is it that is always igbo gals dat fall for this kind of marriage scam in naija
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by BlackSeptember: 10:35pm
seniorgozman:Exend my gteetings to your mum and sister
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by duni04(m): 10:35pm
Igbo scamming igbo, wetin concern me
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by chronique(m): 10:35pm
Kingstel:
The mumu lady that dumped her fiance cos she wanted to travel abroad nko? Is that not greed? Abeg, make dem free the guy.
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by firstolalekan(m): 10:36pm
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:36pm
But y girls dey throway dis senses when dey hear "marriage"
D greedy foolish woman left her fiance becos of "VISA" marriage...
Now she lost on both sides.
Serves her right...
Nonsense!!
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by marshalcarter: 10:37pm
sum women lack sense
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by Tazmode(m): 10:37pm
Fraud, breach of promise to marry? Raphael has a criminal mind
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by gaburellocares(m): 10:37pm
She get too much money....she is also a fool,u dump a gud guy for d bad one..wat a gud comic tragedy storyline ;DShe get too much money....she is also a fool,u dump a gud guy for d bad one..wat a gud comic tragedy storyline
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by conquerour(m): 10:38pm
fijiano202:It shows She never love her fiancé before.
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by amclimax(m): 10:38pm
ladies and dia fish brain
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:38pm
evilipob.Nah dem dem
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by blackaxe78: 10:38pm
Mavrodian scam!
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:38pm
Ok na them. Not suprise just came to check name. Na wa oo criminal mind over to u namecheker association
|Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by hammerF: 10:39pm
Tribalism in Lagos is so bad, APC led government is constantly looking for something to publish and market as bad Igbo.
Tell me how dis take be news, just one person allegation and Afonja have rushed it to FP already after publishing the gossip.
