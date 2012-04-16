₦airaland Forum

Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by Islie: 9:41pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A Lagos court has declared wanted a 45-year old man, Raphael Emmanson who allegedly obtained N450,000 from a lady, Miss Chinedu Chukwu under the false pretence of marrying her and to procuring visa for both to travel abroad as husband and wife.

The wanted man not only duped Chinedu of the said amount, he also made the victim to lose her fiance and job with a pharmaceutical company and then fled.

It was gathered that Chinedu suffered her fate after she met Emmanson at a park in Abuja where he pretended to be stranded and she decided to assist him.

Emmanson, who is from Okigwe in Imo State, deceived Chinedu by telling her that he came to Abuja to procure visa to travel abroad but was stranded and needed a place to sleep till the next day that he purportedly had an appointment with an embassy.

She took pity on him and drove him to her house after explaining to her fiance what happened.

Chinedu said when Emmanson got to her house and she introduced him to her fiancé.

However, they became friends and after a while he ensured that she collapsed her relationship with her fiancé after he promised her marriage and that both will travel abroad.

It was through that deceit that he managed to obtain the money from her to procure visa.

After she gave him the money, the suspect bolted away and ran to Lagos.

Asides that the victim lost her fiance to the deceit of Emmanson, she also lost her job because part of the money taken off her was her company’s money.

After searching for him for several months, Emmanson was eventually arrested in his hideout in a hotel at Shasha area by the police.

Upon his arrest, it was discovered that the suspect is married with two children.

He was later taken to Ejigbo Magistrate’s court where he was charged with obtaining under false pretence and stealing under the Criminal Code.

He pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate Mr J.O.E. Adeyemi granted him bail and remanded him in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail.

However, when he was released from custody, Emmanson ran away again and has not appeared in court to face trial.

Consequently, the court declared him wanted and ordered for his arrest while the matter was adjourned till 27 March 2017.


http://pmexpressng.com/randy-married-man-dupes-lady-n450k-fake-marriage-proposal/

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by Kingstel: 9:47pm
Terrible things men do for money. embarassed
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by josephine123: 9:47pm
na wa oooo
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by emeijeh(m): 9:49pm
Endtime
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by fijiano202(m): 10:24pm
They should release the guy joor and arrest the lady for stuupidity....why will you leave a good relationship for a fictional one....

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by favourmic(m): 10:30pm
abeg free that man jor, so becuase of marriage and traveling you let go of HIM



I strongly believe in the law if karma

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 10:31pm
Some people and their small sense.
I can't believe this happened!

"However, they became friends and after a while he ensured that she collapsed her relationship with her fiancé after he promised her marriage and that both will travel abroad."

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by AntiWailer: 10:31pm
Pele o

My advice for ladies remain :

"Don't part with your legs and also part with your money"
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by SUCRE007: 10:32pm
Marriage scam
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:32pm
See real hunger...

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 10:33pm
All is fair in 'love' and 'war'....... angry angry Greedy lady!!

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by seniorgozman(m): 10:33pm
Women and their fish brain

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:33pm
I dey hear am from far no dey gree blv till i jam wan babe like tht. The girl no even reach 20y.o but how she take get 20k come gv me for this recession still dey supprise me

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by AceDomino(m): 10:34pm
O ma GA ooo

O ye recession
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by BlackSeptember: 10:34pm
Why the rush for marriage grin
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by ricknol: 10:35pm
why is it that is always igbo gals dat fall for this kind of marriage scam in naija

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by BlackSeptember: 10:35pm
seniorgozman:
Women and their fish brain
Exend my gteetings to your mum and sister

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by duni04(m): 10:35pm
Igbo scamming igbo, wetin concern me undecided
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by chronique(m): 10:35pm
Kingstel:
Terrible things men do for money. embarassed

The mumu lady that dumped her fiance cos she wanted to travel abroad nko? Is that not greed? Abeg, make dem free the guy.

Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by firstolalekan(m): 10:36pm
sad
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:36pm
But y girls dey throway dis senses when dey hear "marriage"


D greedy foolish woman left her fiance becos of "VISA" marriage...
Now she lost on both sides.
Serves her right...
Nonsense!!
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by marshalcarter: 10:37pm
sum women lack sense undecided
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by Tazmode(m): 10:37pm
Fraud, breach of promise to marry? Raphael has a criminal mind
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by gaburellocares(m): 10:37pm
She get too much money....she is also a fool,u dump a gud guy for d bad one..wat a gud comic tragedy storyline ;DShe get too much money....she is also a fool,u dump a gud guy for d bad one..wat a gud comic tragedy storyline
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by conquerour(m): 10:38pm
fijiano202:
They should release the guy joor and arrest the lady for stuupidity....why will you leave a good relationship for a fictional one....
It shows She never love her fiancé before.
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by amclimax(m): 10:38pm
ladies and dia fish brain
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:38pm
sad evilipob.Nah dem dem
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by blackaxe78: 10:38pm
Mavrodian scam!
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:38pm
Ok na them. Not suprise just came to check name. Na wa oo criminal mind over to u namecheker association sad sad
Re: Married Man Dupes Lady N450k After Fake Marriage Proposal (photo) by hammerF: 10:39pm
Tribalism in Lagos is so bad, APC led government is constantly looking for something to publish and market as bad Igbo.

Tell me how dis take be news, just one person allegation and Afonja have rushed it to FP already after publishing the gossip.

