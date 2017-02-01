Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) (6891 Views)

She shared the photos with the caption



Imagine what the principal of christian secondary commercial school at obio imo did to my brother's back because he couldn't make it to school. The man didn't even bother to find out if d boy was sick or didn't have transport.





See photos below















The skul na Harvard? 5 Likes 1 Share

principal from hell moreprincipal from hell

This one na boy or man? 15 Likes

Come late to school, cane.

Noise making in the class, even if you're not among, cane.

Act too decent and carry yourself with respect, cane. . . And the funniest thing is that most of them were semi illiterates. . . They don't know how to teach yet they expect heaven and earth from their students. . . I remember my secondary school days. Hardly would a week go by without getting flogged. It was just the hobby of the whole teachers. . .Come late to school, cane.Noise making in the class, even if you're not among, cane.Act too decent and carry yourself with respect, cane. . . And the funniest thing is that most of them were semi illiterates. . . They don't know how to teach yet they expect heaven and earth from their students. . . 6 Likes 1 Share

This is more than not jus coming to school 1 Like

I can see why the boy didn't show up. Wicked Principal...

This one na boy?



Moderator self, una dey fall people's hand oo 3 Likes

This is serious...



The man better be made to pay through his nose

see as dem draw map of Nigeria with cane for the guy back

The principal was too harsh

The headline says Uyo, the school located at Obio Imo, while the principal did this to him in Imo state.



Am very confused. Op, make your message more vivid. 3 Likes 1 Share

If this kind principal touch my pikin.....

The principal is wicked and should be flog same way

This is image of how we think and see things.









We are not ready for development

helinues:

This one na boy?



Moderator self, una dey fall people's hand oo don't you think that's not so relevant? don't you think that's not so relevant?

This one na man jorh

The beating looks excessive, yes.



But maybe I am just old school....



Would you prefer the boy plays truant and becomes a non-productive member of the society?



The boy's physique already makes it seem he's been in school for a while, he looks like a man.



Maybe Oga principal was too frustrated he had repeated too many times.



Corporal punishment was the norm in my era. 1 Like 1 Share

Bullies come in different forms

The principal is one

Most of us that falls above indomie age must have experienced a form of this in our teachers hand back in the days 1 Like



If this kain person still dey secondary school, him go be King for there. Na boy be this abi man?If this kain person still dey secondary school, him go be King for there.

the principal deserves serious flogging too