|Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by amebo101: 9:21am
According to a Facebook user, Utibe Michael Akpan, a boy was severely brutalized by his principal, in Imo State, for not showing up in school.
She shared the photos with the caption
Imagine what the principal of christian secondary commercial school at obio imo did to my brother's back because he couldn't make it to school. The man didn't even bother to find out if d boy was sick or didn't have transport.
See photos below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/boy-severely-brutalized-by-principal.html
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by Theyveedo(m): 9:40am
Eh?
The skul na Harvard?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by josephine123: 10:27am
damn
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by Kimjinkyu(f): 10:27am
more
https://adeenewsblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/02/boy-get-trashed-mercilessly-by.html?m=1
principal from hell
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by MARYchiells(f): 10:27am
This one na boy or man?
15 Likes
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by OsusuMustFlow(f): 10:27am
na wao
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by blackberlin: 10:28am
I remember my secondary school days. Hardly would a week go by without getting flogged. It was just the hobby of the whole teachers. . .
Come late to school, cane.
Noise making in the class, even if you're not among, cane.
Act too decent and carry yourself with respect, cane. . . And the funniest thing is that most of them were semi illiterates. . . They don't know how to teach yet they expect heaven and earth from their students. . .
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by blackberlin: 10:28am
.v
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by SeniorZato(m): 10:28am
This is more than not jus coming to school
1 Like
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by Chenfu1960: 10:28am
I can see why the boy didn't show up. Wicked Principal...
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by helinues: 10:28am
This one na boy?
Moderator self, una dey fall people's hand oo
3 Likes
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by passionatebae: 10:29am
Hmmmmm... I no go talk sha
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by SEOManiac: 10:29am
This is serious...
The man better be made to pay through his nose
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by nabegibeg: 10:29am
see as dem draw map of Nigeria with cane for the guy back
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by Tazmode(m): 10:29am
The principal was too harsh
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by NNVanguard(m): 10:29am
The headline says Uyo, the school located at Obio Imo, while the principal did this to him in Imo state.
Am very confused. Op, make your message more vivid.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by Hobat(m): 10:30am
If this kind principal touch my pikin.....
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by Mechette(m): 10:30am
D pisur piriz
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by nabegibeg: 10:30am
The principal is wicked and should be flog same way
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by buzquet(m): 10:30am
This is image of how we think and see things.
We are not ready for development
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by Tazmode(m): 10:30am
helinues:don't you think that's not so relevant?
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by hermyh(f): 10:30am
This one na man jorh
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by makdcash(m): 10:31am
Aaahhh,aaahhh
1 Like
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by JustinSlayer69: 10:31am
The beating looks excessive, yes.
But maybe I am just old school....
Would you prefer the boy plays truant and becomes a non-productive member of the society?
The boy's physique already makes it seem he's been in school for a while, he looks like a man.
Maybe Oga principal was too frustrated he had repeated too many times.
Corporal punishment was the norm in my era.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by Proffdada: 10:31am
Bullies come in different forms
The principal is one
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by kenbee(m): 10:31am
Most of us that falls above indomie age must have experienced a form of this in our teachers hand back in the days
1 Like
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:31am
Na boy be this abi man?
If this kain person still dey secondary school, him go be King for there.
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by Awesome80(m): 10:31am
the principal deserves serious flogging too
|Re: Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) by favourmic(m): 10:32am
Why him no come school
