He died in the early hours of Wednesday, 14th, March, 2018. He was 85 years and was the longest serving school principal in Niger State and Nigeria before he retired and returned home late last year. .

He had arrived Nigeria in 1967 as a missionary and first worked as a Catholic Priest in Calabar before he relocated to Niger State where he became the principal of Government Secondary School, Minna. At 84, Fr. O’Connell was still teaching.





RIP daddy cornell, the greatest principal in Nigerian history, who served humanity....u remind me of great Susan Wenger of osun-oshogbo shrine 54 Likes 1 Share

Wow may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, the priest try weller. The poster above me is justHow can you take away my first to comment on this holy post.Wow may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, the priest try weller. 9 Likes

Real missionary. Not our Billionaire pastors that take advantage of the congregation to amass stupendous wealth here on earth while promising the members paradise in heaven. 19 Likes 1 Share

Real missionary. Not the con men we have around. 2 Likes 1 Share

I missed him here, we are still mourning him here in Minna.

All the entire st Micheal cathedral.

All Minna emirates councils,

Adiue most Rev Father 9 Likes 1 Share

the best principal, whp can speak Hausa fluently better than Buhari 2 Likes 1 Share