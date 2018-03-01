₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,137 members, 4,143,319 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 11:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) (13121 Views)
The Letter A School Principal In Singapore Sent To Parents Just Before An Exam / Rev. Fr. O’connell Deserves Slot In Guineas’ Book Of Records – Gov Sani Bello / Boy Severely Brutalized By Principal In Uyo For Not Showing Up In School (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by evanso6226(f): 8:21pm
He died in the early hours of Wednesday, 14th, March, 2018. He was 85 years and was the longest serving school principal in Niger State and Nigeria before he retired and returned home late last year. .
.
He had arrived Nigeria in 1967 as a missionary and first worked as a Catholic Priest in Calabar before he relocated to Niger State where he became the principal of Government Secondary School, Minna. At 84, Fr. O’Connell was still teaching.
source: http://www.clintgist.com/rev-fr-oconnell-longest-serving-principal-nigeria-dies-85/
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by martineverest(m): 9:33pm
when missionary was still missionary, not the extortionists and thieves in missionary clothings we now have as.....
the difference between black and white is too huge
RIP daddy cornell, the greatest principal in Nigerian history, who served humanity....u remind me of great Susan Wenger of osun-oshogbo shrine
54 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 9:33pm
The poster above me is just How can you take away my first to comment on this holy post.
Wow may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, the priest try weller.
9 Likes
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by balmofgilead: 9:34pm
Ftc!mitchesss
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by Johnrake69: 9:34pm
Real missionary. Not our Billionaire pastors that take advantage of the congregation to amass stupendous wealth here on earth while promising the members paradise in heaven.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by pyr8te: 9:34pm
RiP
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by hensben(m): 9:34pm
RIP sir
1 Like
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by smithsydny(m): 9:34pm
Go well sir
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by Pidginwhisper: 9:34pm
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by Authoreety: 9:34pm
U say wat?
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by Generalkaycee(m): 9:34pm
RIP Padre
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by hinograce: 9:34pm
He did well
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by CR77(f): 9:34pm
RIP
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by Pidginwhisper: 9:34pm
1 Like
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by CR77(f): 9:35pm
Land for Sale
Generalkaycee:
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by LEOVOLUTION(m): 9:35pm
Aw
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by brutal1(m): 9:35pm
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by Drjafy: 9:35pm
Real missionary. Not the con men we have around.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by segzy14(m): 9:35pm
Wow, I use to know this man.
May his soul rest in peace.
1 Like
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by abiodunalasa: 9:35pm
I wanted to say RIP...
But then he's White man!
Aint no saying sh*t to a White man!
1 Like
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by marley145: 9:35pm
RIP sir
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by Fmartin(m): 9:36pm
rip... Your manhood lives on
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by Brendaniel: 9:36pm
Dedicated almost his entire life to Nigeria....
Rest in Peace Sir...
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by gmoni2(m): 9:36pm
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by Britishcoins: 9:36pm
I missed him here, we are still mourning him here in Minna.
All the entire st Micheal cathedral.
All Minna emirates councils,
Adiue most Rev Father
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by anochuko01(m): 9:36pm
selflessness.
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by abiodunalasa: 9:37pm
Britishcoins:
You need English teacher
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:37pm
Britishcoins:Mourn no more!
�
�
His manhood lives on
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by anochuko01(m): 9:38pm
Drjafy:example....before we know how to reply you.
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by momodub: 9:38pm
Must be Irish ..RIP
2 Likes
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by kingsaif(m): 9:39pm
the best principal, whp can speak Hausa fluently better than Buhari
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father Jeremiah Dermot O’Connell Is Dead (Longest Serving Principal In Nigeria) by eleko1: 9:39pm
he sleep well.
Branches Of Jamb Office To Get Your Change Of Institution/course Form / ASUU Sanctions Kogi State University (Photo) / Uniben, Igbinedion Medical Schools Lose Accreditation
Viewing this topic: Sugar97(f), IAMBlesssed(f), tirigbosa, sapientia1(m), crime(m), PqsMike, michealogrin(m), ecology, FrankFrenzy(m), chuxxvester(m), Dollyak(f), ghenghen23(m), JennyOfOldstones(f), Tyrese80, hadura29(m), Excellertemmie(m), isaacsegun(m), juddywoko(m), Slamjamz22(m), brugge007(m), Nornugod, faitheadejo(f), roundman, Bunnatex(m), Elliot2(m), curiousmind11, Shaev7(m), freshaboki, DWJOBScom(m) and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13