5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by BiafranBushBoy(m): 11:19am
This rush for even the lowest paying jobs in the country now is alarming. The fact remains that there are jobs, but some job seekers can’t just know how to get it. I am going to give you some funny methods that people I know personally have used to get jobs for themselves. It boils down to you to apply them. These secret ways are funny but true. You might find it amusing, but take time to think about it.
Offer to work for free:
If you know any top organization that is close to you or you think you wish to work for, submit your CV and state in your cover letter that you are willing to work for free. It will sound somehow but human psychology tells me that if you are accepted, you will most likely be paid something tangible. Working for free gives you an advantage of gaining work experience. Along the line, if they find your presence very useful, it results to automatic employment. What a secret but funny way to get that job. A friend tried it and he works with the company full-time now on a much higher pay-grade.
Utilize Churches:
Visiting top churches and making use of their testimony periods is one of the ways to get a job in Nigeria. Just testify about how God has kept you in good health despite being jobless. You can try something like “I thank God for keeping me alive despite the fact I don’t have a job. I know that once I get a job, I will forever serve him in this sanctuary.” Do you know the message you are passing along? Just make sure that the church has quality members and people who are well to do, then watch how they ask of you after church service. This funny way has worked before; it is working and will keep working for those that utilize it.
Join a Church Department:
This is one hell of a funny way to get a job in Nigeria. They will appreciate your hard work and will get to know more about you. Tell them the truth about yourself. No need to sugar coat your situation.
Approach Job Agents:
They are almost everywhere around you. The difference between you and those guys are the fact that they possess powerful networks. Those guys know lots of firms and most times they are the ones that recruit for the firms. I got a job once upon a time through this funny method. Meet them and negotiate with them; a job is a job as long as it pays the bills. I know that submitting CV online and offline is great, but you don’t have the information those guys have.
Advertise Yourself
This one is already common and we have seen it work. Anywhere you dim it fit to advertise, drop the shame and do the needful. I wouldn’t ask you to stand on the road with a cardboard sheet and shout, but there are other ways to pass your message across. I once saw a guy advertise his qualifications using Facebook Ads which costs less than $3, and I believe you know the reach that it has. There are other online platforms that can really help you spread your message to potential employers. I even saw one advert on Nairaland and I believe it worked for whoever posted it.
Do yourself a favor and think outside the box. If you don’t blow your own trumpet, nobody will do that for you. There are other ways to get a job in Nigeria, but I will drop at this junction. To those who have used a method before, do well to tell us more using the comment section. Thanks.
If you still don't know how to craft a great Cover Letter... Please check out this link and utilize the opportunity. http://topwritersden.com/how-to-write-a-good-cover-letter/ and this http://topwritersden.com/how-to-write-a-perfect-cv/.
Source: http://topwritersden.com/5-funny-way-to-get-a-job-in-nigeria/
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by veekid(m): 2:37pm
I really have nothing to comment but nice post Sha
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by raphealolami(m): 2:38pm
Hmmm, wetin we no go see.
All is well
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by Chidexter(m): 2:39pm
6. Befriend the M. D's Daughter
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by Vicben(m): 2:39pm
This can effectively put a paycheck in someone's hand. Equip yourself and do not neglect little beginning.
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by yankeedude(m): 2:39pm
The last one works like magic when it goes viral on social media
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by Dinocarex(m): 2:39pm
One sure way:
Know someone in POWER!,
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by dessz(m): 2:40pm
k, if all d others don't work simply go to the company kneel down and beg for a job.
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by whizqueen(f): 2:41pm
nice points though.
. But must it all be about getting a job? Why cant you learn a craft or trade And Make yourself a professional at it. Or how long do you intend to be an employee? Better goan learn fashion designing And Make yourself classy, you wil earn far more than what those bank staffs earn with peace of mind together with.
The girl that styles my hair is just 19. She has 7 apprentice with 2 shops in surulere. She even has refused to go to school sef. Some of her apprentice are way older than her than She even calls them "aunty". We the clients wont stop patronising her because She is damn good at what She does. If She eventually goes to school i'm sure She wont bother looking for job after school because by then She can even double Some peoples salary.
Bottomline is get over the mentality of looking for a job and work for yourself. Learn a trade, start up a business and do something meaningful with yourself. The to years you'd spend looking for job as a graduate you for don turn professional tailor by then.
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by pautex: 2:41pm
FTC
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by 9jayes: 2:41pm
Na everybody dey go church?
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by 9jayes: 2:41pm
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by Chuvin22(m): 2:42pm
JUST IMAGINE WETIN RECESSION DEY CAUSE.
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by 9jayes: 2:42pm
pautex:FTC for your dream?
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by mikkypel(m): 2:43pm
Join politics
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by BabaCommander: 2:44pm
Join APC
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by ajalawole(m): 2:49pm
Chuvin22:i tell u. We are on a long tin
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by hahn(m): 2:50pm
Create one
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by OLUJOSHINS(m): 2:51pm
OP
Pls drop more info on these job agents.
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by Nofuckgiven: 2:52pm
hahn:Not funny but best way
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:53pm
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by hahn(m): 2:54pm
Nofuckgiven:
Tell your family members that you want to start a business instead of looking for a job and see how they will all burst into laughter.
You will know if it is funny or not
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by Alexk2(m): 2:57pm
Nice one....
that testimony part though
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by jsea(m): 2:58pm
9jayes:Nop just that other religions are poor pple
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by Nofuckgiven: 2:58pm
hahn:Depends on the mindset. I know mine won't laugh! What's funny in something that serious?
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by TinaAnita(f): 3:00pm
No sane person would offer to work for free in this harsh economy. The first option is out of it, even the second option too. Telling the whole church that one is jobless isn't cool if you ask me. I beg let's not turn the house of God into something else.
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by DrObum(m): 3:00pm
No ever offer to work for free for Naija for this recession oooo!
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by brightDdon(m): 3:01pm
No. 2 really got me laughing very hard ,,,but wait ooo..na really good tips be this oo ...let me go try them.
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by AleeDee(m): 3:01pm
I once tried d 1st one b4 in a police children skl bt it didnt work cos it was not in d capacity of d HM as he must ve d concent of d state's CP. Bt its also a nice idea
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by MVLOX(m): 3:02pm
Dis na real matters ooo
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by brightDdon(m): 3:04pm
[quote author=TinaAnita post=53501447]No sane person would offer to work for free in this harsh economy. The first option is out of it, even the second option too. Telling the whole church that one is jobless isn't cool if you ask me. I beg let's not turn the house of God into something else. [/
quote] you are very pretty dear..
|Re: 5 Funny Ways To Get A Job In Nigeria by ItxAyce(m): 3:10pm
Nice tips man, keep it rolling
Anything to survive this recession
