Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has admitted that he is not directly in touch with the president.



Adesina who said this on Channels TV this morning added that he only speaks with those around him in London.



“Daily. I am not saying I speak with him directly but I am in touch with London daily. People around him, we speak daily” he said



Femi says he does not know when President Buhari will be coming back



“In his communication to the National Assembly, that was not indicated. We just have to stay with what he has told us but what I will just say is that the President may be coming back sooner than people think because we hear all the rumors, we see all the malice, all the mischief against the President. All those people will be surprised. The President may be coming back sooner than they think.”.



He says no one can compare the Yar’Adua scenario with what is happening to President Buhari now



“You can’t compare the Yar’Adua scenario/saga with what is happening now. Then you could ask for daily updates because the President left the country without anybody been told where he was headed and why he was going there. Two, he did not transfer power to his then deputy, the Vice President. That is not the situation now. When the President was leaving on January 19th, we issued a statement. He was going on vacation and he would do routine medical checkups. Now when those medical checkups need to be extended, we also announced it that because he needed to still do more and get the results, he has asked for an extension. and then three, power has been transferred to the Vice President who is the Acting President” he said

http://www.nigerianmonitor.com/femi-adesina-admits-he-does-not-speak-directly-with-buharibuhari-news/ 3 Likes 2 Shares

Lies... 9 Likes

he is unfit to rule, he should resign let the vice take over. 22 Likes





What do you know? Shut up. You foolWhat do you know? 11 Likes 1 Share

i get dream say dat man dey for hospital bed 1 Like

The president had done the honourable thing by handing over to his vice president. The acting president is now effectively in charge of the government and there is no power vacuum like the type that existed during the Yar'adua saga. At this point, we should be praying for him instead of all the unnecessary outcry. 13 Likes 1 Share





Lalasticlala take this post to fp...



Oh sorry oo... Na you be OP I miss yaradua.Lalasticlala take this post to fp...Oh sorry oo... Na you be OP 1 Like

They should just tell us wats wrong with bubu na 3 Likes

make una nor force the old man come back to Nigeria. His coming here is usefulness. One day,one wahala.He should remain there till 2019 after/when we'll do the needful.The cane we use for the Otuoke one still dey rooftop. make una nor force the old man come back to Nigeria. His coming here is usefulness. One day,one wahala.He should remain there till 2019 after/when we'll do the needful.The cane we use for the Otuoke one still dey rooftop.

Nobody is interested in whether the situation is the same or not, all we Nigerians are interested in is that, he's medically unfit to rule, so he should honorably resign, then, two, why is he and his cabinet members hiding his health status to Nigerians who voted him into power? 6 Likes

We should be praying for someone who they say is hale and healthy and don't know his where about? His presence in Nigeria is even more useless than his absent... What's the essence of been the head as acting when you are surrounded by incompetent appointees. That won't solve anything. We should be praying for someone who they say is hale and healthy and don't know his where about? His presence in Nigeria is even more useless than his absent... What's the essence of been the head as acting when you are surrounded by incompetent appointees. That won't solve anything. 12 Likes 1 Share

Femi is a big fool working so hard to defend his paymaster. Shame on you Femi!!!! 9 Likes

This man needs flogging; as in better beating to reset his brain to normal 1 Like

If I'm adesina, i'll simply go local and say '' my fellow country men, cnt u see that baba is old? If he dies now, has he no tried?

#IstandWithBuhari

This guy reeks of bullshit 2 Likes

He knows this through 'the people around the President' cuz he's got no contact with Mr President.



Femi should just continue. His time in government has got expiry date

Buhari is dead, Adeshina is a con artist. A thief 3 Likes

It's is clear that Buhari can't continue as president from what I see 5 Likes

blackaxe78:

#IstandWithBuhari







Keep standing......just don't go and stand at his grave side! Keep standing......just don't go and stand at his grave side! 3 Likes

lalasticlala:









http://www.nigerianmonitor.com/femi-adesina-admits-he-does-not-speak-directly-with-buharibuhari-news/



why not open up about the man's travel to other planet? why not open up about the man's travel to other planet?





Tell us what is Buhari situation Tell us what is Buhari situation

Yeah, Buhari's own is worse 3 Likes

Then his own case will soon be like that of Yaradua.

the difference is that Buhari isn't dead yet which we are not praying for.

Else, both are sick individuals occupying the spot of the first citizen in this prestigious Nation.

Both are from Katsina State.



On a more serious note, why is it that no one has spoken with him directly?

which President would abandon his duty without getting in touch wich the people who voted him into power at least to assure them that all is well with him.

it is well.

#QuickRecoveryMrPresident

That is why I wonder why people are so worried(happy) about the President's health.



He has handed over to the VicePresident who is now acting. Let his family worry over his health privately. That is why I wonder why people are so worried(happy) about the President's health.He has handed over to the VicePresident who is now acting. Let his family worry over his health privately.

When we expected Adesina to make a statement, he never said anything. He should keep Silent.

ProfEinstein:

Femi is a big fool working so hard to defend his paymaster. Shame on you Femi!!!!





Don't blame him, he's paid to tell lies! Don't blame him, he's paid to tell lies!