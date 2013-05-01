₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by lalasticlala(m): 2:04pm
Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has admitted that he is not directly in touch with the president.
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by Firefire(m): 2:05pm
Lies...
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by ritababe(f): 2:06pm
he is unfit to rule, he should resign let the vice take over.
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by petrov10: 2:06pm
Shut up. You fool
What do you know?
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by Davidblen(m): 2:09pm
i get dream say dat man dey for hospital bed
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by seunmsg(m): 2:09pm
The president had done the honourable thing by handing over to his vice president. The acting president is now effectively in charge of the government and there is no power vacuum like the type that existed during the Yar'adua saga. At this point, we should be praying for him instead of all the unnecessary outcry.
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by BiafranBushBoy(m): 2:19pm
I miss yaradua.
Lalasticlala take this post to fp...
Oh sorry oo... Na you be OP
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by ikombe: 2:20pm
They should just tell us wats wrong with bubu na
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by ipobarecriminals: 2:20pm
make una nor force the old man come back to Nigeria. His coming here is usefulness. One day,one wahala.He should remain there till 2019 after/when we'll do the needful.The cane we use for the Otuoke one still dey rooftop.
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by greatgod2012(f): 2:24pm
Nobody is interested in whether the situation is the same or not, all we Nigerians are interested in is that, he's medically unfit to rule, so he should honorably resign, then, two, why is he and his cabinet members hiding his health status to Nigerians who voted him into power?
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by NextGovernor(m): 2:27pm
seunmsg:
We should be praying for someone who they say is hale and healthy and don't know his where about? His presence in Nigeria is even more useless than his absent... What's the essence of been the head as acting when you are surrounded by incompetent appointees. That won't solve anything.
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by ProfEinstein: 2:33pm
Femi is a big fool working so hard to defend his paymaster. Shame on you Femi!!!!
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by veekid(m): 2:33pm
This man needs flogging; as in better beating to reset his brain to normal
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by Lescalier: 2:33pm
If I'm adesina, i'll simply go local and say '' my fellow country men, cnt u see that baba is old? If he dies now, has he no tried?
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by blackaxe78: 2:33pm
#IstandWithBuhari
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by bluaero(m): 2:34pm
This guy reeks of bullshit
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by Jacksparr0w127: 2:34pm
He knows this through 'the people around the President' cuz he's got no contact with Mr President.
Femi should just continue. His time in government has got expiry date
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by DropShot: 2:35pm
seunmsg:You get time sha.
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by dadavivo: 2:35pm
Buhari is dead, Adeshina is a con artist. A thief
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by SalamRushdie: 2:35pm
It's is clear that Buhari can't continue as president from what I see
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by dedons: 2:35pm
Ok
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by greatgod2012(f): 2:35pm
blackaxe78:
Keep standing......just don't go and stand at his grave side!
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by 2016v2017: 2:35pm
lalasticlala:why not open up about the man's travel to other planet?
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by nabegibeg: 2:36pm
Tell us what is Buhari situation
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by ourema(f): 2:36pm
ritababe:He is doing his best. We wish him well
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by Kondomatic(m): 2:36pm
Yeah, Buhari's own is worse
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by dedons: 2:37pm
Then his own case will soon be like that of Yaradua.
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by Henrolla(m): 2:37pm
the difference is that Buhari isn't dead yet which we are not praying for.
Else, both are sick individuals occupying the spot of the first citizen in this prestigious Nation.
Both are from Katsina State.
On a more serious note, why is it that no one has spoken with him directly?
which President would abandon his duty without getting in touch wich the people who voted him into power at least to assure them that all is well with him.
it is well.
#QuickRecoveryMrPresident
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by StOla: 2:37pm
seunmsg:
That is why I wonder why people are so worried(happy) about the President's health.
He has handed over to the VicePresident who is now acting. Let his family worry over his health privately.
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by excel101(m): 2:37pm
When we expected Adesina to make a statement, he never said anything. He should keep Silent.
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by greatgod2012(f): 2:37pm
ProfEinstein:
Don't blame him, he's paid to tell lies!
|Re: "Buhari's Situation Is Not Like Yar’adua’s Situation" – Femi Adesina by wellmax(m): 2:37pm
Let Femi shout it from now till forever, wailers and haters will never see reason and understand his point.
