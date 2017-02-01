Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids (2553 Views)

In an interview with Sowetan, Sharon who was among the top 16 finalists at Miss SA beauty pageant in 2016, said she was 'shattered' after she learned about the situation.



'I just wanted to go home and cry. Sometimes I am okay and then on some days I look at other women who have children and I know I will never have that, but I have learned to accept that this is the situation and I can't really change that.'



Intersex is a general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn't seem to fit the typical definitions of female or male.



Beautiful eyes

I feel for her.

Even those that have ovaries are busy doing abortions,this life sef. 6 Likes

Strong woman. It doesn't stop her from actualizing her dreams and fulfilling destiny.



God is indeed incomprehensible, the Almighty. He creates us the way he wants, some beautiful, some ugly, some rich, some poor. All for His glory. 9 Likes

So STD/STI are the reasons she cannot bleep skin to skin till eternity.



kai. 2 Likes

she should adopt a baby she should adopt a baby

The world just has to know your private life.

And others are busy messing up with their own wombs....chooking scissors and other sharp sharp objects inside. Meanwhile this my beausome brosister doesn't have. Even baby rat she cannot conceive.



Please sing along with me:

Life....oh life....oooooooooooh liiiiiiife.....oh life.

She could still have kids through adoption.

The kids that you raise and love and nurture are 90% as much your kids as any kids that would be biologically related to you. 1 Like

Someone should tell her to meet TB Joshua. Here's where he can prove his powers. 2 Likes

oglalasioux:

Someone should tell her to meet TB Joshua. Here's where he can prove his powers. Tb Joshua has no power, only a stage. Tb Joshua has no power, only a stage. 4 Likes

Beautiful girl

Her puna must be so deep.





Sucking it on my mind!



Is oK but rather not mother uhm. This is only a problem is she actually wants kids.Not every woman wants ta be MamaIs oK but rather not mother

Seriously

DBNCJ

If she really wants kids, she could adopt

she is female male

God can turn her situation around I believe

, bt can she hv gud sex wit ease Srry, bt can she hv gud sex wit ease

Go for Adoption. Shikena!

She is Elegance, a true definition of POSTINOR

With God, nothing is impossible

verygudbadguy:

Strong woman. It doesn't stop her from actualizing her dreams and fulfilling destiny.



God is indeed incomprehensible, the Almighty. He creates us the way he wants, some beautiful, some ugly, some rich, some poor. All for His glory.

So her dreams include wearing only pants and bra to dance on stage in front of hawks like me. Better advice her to go and get a job. Olosho no pay again. So her dreams include wearing only pants and bra to dance on stage in front of hawks like me. Better advice her to go and get a job. Olosho no pay again. 1 Like

God can do it for her. The same God that gave Sarah children at old age will give her ovaries. Is there anything too hard for him? Impossibility specialist.

this one na freeeee ride

Heyya

??

TB Joshua prove ur self , Afterall SA pple love u