Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Kolababe: 2:21pm
Pretoria beauty Queen, Sharon Rose Khumalo, is the newly crowned Miss Mamelodi Sundowns. At 21 she discovered she was an intersex. Sharon does not have ovaries or a uterus and will not be able to have children as a result.
In an interview with Sowetan, Sharon who was among the top 16 finalists at Miss SA beauty pageant in 2016, said she was 'shattered' after she learned about the situation.
'I just wanted to go home and cry. Sometimes I am okay and then on some days I look at other women who have children and I know I will never have that, but I have learned to accept that this is the situation and I can't really change that.'
Intersex is a general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn't seem to fit the typical definitions of female or male.
See more photos of the beauty queen below....
1 Like
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Kolababe: 2:21pm
It's so touching really
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by xstry: 2:23pm
Beautiful eyes
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Kingsasian(m): 2:31pm
I feel for her.
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:31pm
Even those that have ovaries are busy doing abortions,this life sef.
6 Likes
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by verygudbadguy(m): 2:32pm
Strong woman. It doesn't stop her from actualizing her dreams and fulfilling destiny.
God is indeed incomprehensible, the Almighty. He creates us the way he wants, some beautiful, some ugly, some rich, some poor. All for His glory.
9 Likes
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Kondomatic(m): 2:32pm
So STD/STI are the reasons she cannot bleep skin to skin till eternity.
kai.
2 Likes
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by ipobarecriminals: 2:33pm
she should adopt a baby
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Origin(f): 2:37pm
The world just has to know your private life.
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by PiccoloBrunelli(m): 2:40pm
And others are busy messing up with their own wombs....chooking scissors and other sharp sharp objects inside. Meanwhile this my beausome brosister doesn't have. Even baby rat she cannot conceive.
Please sing along with me:
Life....oh life....oooooooooooh liiiiiiife.....oh life.
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by CaroLyner(f): 2:47pm
She could still have kids through adoption.
The kids that you raise and love and nurture are 90% as much your kids as any kids that would be biologically related to you.
1 Like
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by oglalasioux(m): 2:47pm
Someone should tell her to meet TB Joshua. Here's where he can prove his powers.
2 Likes
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Stupedinluv(f): 2:58pm
oglalasioux:Tb Joshua has no power, only a stage.
4 Likes
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Oyind17: 3:08pm
Beautiful girl
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by olaolulazio(m): 3:14pm
Her puna must be so deep.
Sucking it on my mind!
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by DeepFriedPuff(f): 3:15pm
uhm. This is only a problem is she actually wants kids.Not every woman wants ta be Mama
Is oK but rather not mother
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by akraym(m): 3:15pm
Seriously
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Jeus: 3:15pm
DBNCJ
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Houseofglam7: 3:16pm
If she really wants kids, she could adopt
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Antoeni(m): 3:16pm
she is female male
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by jomboliski(m): 3:16pm
God can turn her situation around I believe
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by silent10(m): 3:17pm
Srry , bt can she hv gud sex wit ease
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Gudiza(m): 3:17pm
Go for Adoption. Shikena!
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by passyhansome(m): 3:17pm
She is Elegance, a true definition of POSTINOR
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by SlyIg(f): 3:17pm
With God, nothing is impossible
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by lilytender: 3:17pm
verygudbadguy:
So her dreams include wearing only pants and bra to dance on stage in front of hawks like me. Better advice her to go and get a job. Olosho no pay again.
1 Like
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by Okadalifestyle(m): 3:17pm
God can do it for her. The same God that gave Sarah children at old age will give her ovaries. Is there anything too hard for him? Impossibility specialist.
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by sexymoma(f): 3:18pm
this one na freeeee ride
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by oladimejiX: 3:18pm
Heyya
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by obembet(m): 3:18pm
??
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by ednut1(m): 3:18pm
TB Joshua prove ur self , Afterall SA pple love u
Re: Sharon Rose Khumalo Will Never Have Kids by osidion2020(m): 3:19pm
oglalasioux:Chai NL una no go kill person...
