|Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by ipafricaStaff(m): 6:29am
Dmw Boss Davido puts smile on alot of his crew member and friends Face by even going far to get them an iphone X just to celebrate the release of his Good Friend and crew member turned brother Umarudeen Kayode aka Blacktycoone as He returns Back Home to them, it was all fun through as davido even made fun of him by calling him kirikiri, Details still Have it that they will still be court trial for the released individual case.
See More: https://ipubliciseafrica.com/download-mp4/video-davido-buys-iphone-friends-celebrates-release-crew-member-kayode/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xCozFMzVuE
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by tayebest(m): 6:33am
I can do better! ...is just a matter of time!
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by Ayo4251(m): 6:37am
We should now goan fry indomie abi
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by classicfrank4u(m): 6:40am
kayode de serial fighter
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by Homeboiy: 7:04am
Samsung gear 3 for sale
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by emeijeh(m): 8:07am
Everything that happens around these guys is just for the cameras.
Everything na drama
Nothing more.
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by oluwasegun007(m): 8:07am
h
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by Mythologytips12: 8:07am
Lol
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by Remyboyhefty(m): 8:08am
bunch of kids and fools
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by Mythologytips12: 8:08am
oluwasegun007:See thm bookers
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by Pappyto: 8:09am
if you no get money, hide ur face.
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by Mrkumareze(m): 8:09am
In a sane country he would go back to prison for not showing remorse .
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by bloeber: 8:09am
Good for them
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by Mythologytips12: 8:09am
emeijeh:
Mythologytips12:
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by PitexyBaba(m): 8:09am
well done bro!
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by CirocBoi(m): 8:10am
See the way that olosho dey happy.. Girls like food anf money ehn
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by Mandynews(f): 8:10am
I know very soon Davido will buy each an everyone of them SEX DOLL
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by lobell2: 8:11am
001.002.018
It's almost here!
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by ebujany(m): 8:12am
OK...always making sure he's in the news
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by kipesco(m): 8:13am
My brother's wife just put to bed. I dey go buy AI sex robot for am
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by jidxin(m): 8:13am
So
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by Gkemz(m): 8:16am
Mumu celebrating mumu friends on the occasion of a mumu friend's release.
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by johnstar(m): 8:16am
Him juz dey buy things for im crew
Mehn dm dey enjoy ooo
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by phlamesG: 8:16am
money will neva be a problem in my life o lord...
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by onyenzuzu(m): 8:20am
Am I they only one that heard him shout EGEDE
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by OduntanGabriel(m): 8:24am
Watch a Nairaland Yoruba Comedy skit
www.nairaland.com/4300692/nairaland-comedy-skit-yoruba-video
|Re: Davido Buys Iphone For Friends To Celebrate The Release Of Umarudeen Kayode by ORIJIN201(m): 8:24am
look at the crap the mods are pushing to FP. And I need educational advise from Nigerians and my thread is languishing in the education section of the forum. even the amount of pple viewing this thread is more than those in the entire education section. I noticed 2 thing in this country.
1. we pay attention to rubbish, absolute nonsense and turn a blind eye to the obvious
2. our media is the worst on earth. every little thing that doesn't matter nor impact the life of a common man that the celeb does is on every news outlet.
