Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th
|Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by TunezMedia: 7:18pm
Popular filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe has been remanded in prison after he was nabbed for attempting to steal $9,000 and £3,000 from two bureau de change operators on Thursday, February 2, 2017.
The controversial movie producer along with his accomplice, Ayodele Oyekan were said to have spent the weekend in police detention.
Speaking about his detention the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said, “He’s still in custody. The Command got the consent of the court for his continued detention so as to allow extensive investigation since he’s an habitual suspect.”
Set for court on, February 8, in the case of theft of nine iPhone handsets on November 22, 2016, Egbeegbe is fast becoming a serial suspect in the alleged N10 million scam, which will surely add to the challenges his lawyers will be face tomorrow, Wednesday.
Toyin Aimakhu ex-lover, Seun Egbegbe before his theft scandal had revealed to all how young Toyin Aimakhu was when he started dating her.
The CEO of Ebony films production revealed that the Nollywood actress was a teenager when he first met her. In a recent interview Egbegbe revealed that he had known and started dating the actress long before she even knew Adeniyi Johnson, her estranged husband.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/filmmaker-seun-egbegbe-remanded-in.html
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by softwerk(f): 7:25pm
I really think at this point it's okay to stop addressing this fellow in befitting titles like;
Popular Film maker, Movie Producer, Toyin Aimakhu's Ex Lover!!!
All I see is a common criminal masquerading all this while
40 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by josephine123: 7:31pm
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by TINALETC3(f): 7:58pm
K
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by casttlebarbz(m): 7:58pm
he is done for this
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by adadioranmah(f): 7:58pm
Criminal mind
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by IamJix: 7:59pm
Thiegfffffffffff
Zeun you're a thiefffff
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by Lasskeey: 7:59pm
ū
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by mich24: 7:59pm
This is what you get when you used juju to get to get to a higher level, I think this guy needs a very serious spiritual cleansing.
Mean while the spirits behind his acts right now be like
5 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by iamtiredoflife: 7:59pm
Hmm
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by meezynetwork(m): 7:59pm
Why involve Toyin Aimakhu here? Its not a crime to know someone who is a thief.
6 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:59pm
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by chronique(m): 7:59pm
What a shame. Family name destroyed, image destroyed, ex-girlfriend's image battered,freedom lost... Crime never pays. Contentment is key. Stay focused, be disciplined, shun bad company, live responsibly, work hard and pray to God; you shall definitely succeed.
8 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by Xaddy(m): 8:00pm
Nigerians and naming people. This man is a THIEF, OLE, BARAWO but we keep calling him film maker? Mention one notable film the guy has produced. This guy's primary source of income is stealing, film making na front, a way of him laundering his money and seeming clean. A way for him to be properly praised when he invites Pasuma to play at his events that he usually throws after a successful operation...
He should be charged and imprisoned with hard labour like every other criminal in this country. No special treatment MUST be accorded him.
5 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by Lasskeey: 8:00pm
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by Lasskeey: 8:00pm
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by kenbee(m): 8:00pm
Bia, Emere nwoke ah ihe a eme?
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by opethom(m): 8:01pm
Yahoo boys go dey follow abuse him o..... SMH
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:01pm
This guy is cursed..
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by AlphaStyles(m): 8:01pm
poster below what do you have to say about this
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by MARKone(m): 8:02pm
That his publicist, will be like, "ignore every news about my principal seun egbegbe, he took an emergency trip to dubia, he'll be back tomorrow, beign 8th feb"
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by MakeADifference: 8:02pm
I pity his lawyer.
But he can try bring in juju makers and witches to court as witnesses and then cross examine them to show how the defendant maybe under psychic influence. Maybe the judge may buy that.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by Nikeruka(m): 8:02pm
Compounding defence counsel problem....i dont envy the lawyer.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by uncleabbey(m): 8:03pm
Ewon lo ma kusi
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by gbaskiboy(m): 8:03pm
Thief
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by SIRmanjar: 8:03pm
I no know why I just dey pity dis yung man..De guy nidz thorough spiritual cleansing.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by bestspoke: 8:04pm
It must be a spiritual problem like those yoruba movies.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by Ariel20(f): 8:04pm
I feel for his family and wife
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by mrtegation99(m): 8:04pm
The gods are angry with him. He should beg that old Benin woman he splashed water on with his car. I rest my case. #fact. Quote me if I'm wrong, like and share if I'm correct.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by daddyrich: 8:05pm
Two incidences of theft cannot be a coincidence
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by Gaborone(f): 8:05pm
As a known recidivist, it may be hard for him to even get court bail subsequently.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th by mrtegation99(m): 8:06pm
See what his village people did to him Too bad
1 Like
