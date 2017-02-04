Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seun Egbegbe Remanded In Prison Till Court Case On Feb 8th (10567 Views)

Seun Egbegbe Reacts To IPhones Theft Allegation That Trailed Him / Seun Egbegbe: "I Was Accused Of Stealing IPhones & Beaten Up". Police Reacts / Joy Anyim Remanded In Prison For Theft Charges (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The controversial movie producer along with his accomplice, Ayodele Oyekan were said to have spent the weekend in police detention.



Speaking about his detention the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said, “He’s still in custody. The Command got the consent of the court for his continued detention so as to allow extensive investigation since he’s an habitual suspect.”



Set for court on, February 8, in the case of theft of nine iPhone handsets on November 22, 2016, Egbeegbe is fast becoming a serial suspect in the alleged N10 million scam, which will surely add to the challenges his lawyers will be face tomorrow, Wednesday.



Toyin Aimakhu ex-lover, Seun Egbegbe before his theft scandal had revealed to all how young Toyin Aimakhu was when he started dating her.



The CEO of Ebony films production revealed that the Nollywood actress was a teenager when he first met her. In a recent interview Egbegbe revealed that he had known and started dating the actress long before she even knew Adeniyi Johnson, her estranged husband.





http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/filmmaker-seun-egbegbe-remanded-in.html Popular filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe has been remanded in prison after he was nabbed for attempting to steal $9,000 and £3,000 from two bureau de change operators on Thursday, February 2, 2017.The controversial movie producer along with his accomplice, Ayodele Oyekan were said to have spent the weekend in police detention.Speaking about his detention the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, said, “He’s still in custody. The Command got the consent of the court for his continued detention so as to allow extensive investigation since he’s an habitual suspect.”Set for court on, February 8, in the case of theft of nine iPhone handsets on November 22, 2016, Egbeegbe is fast becoming a serial suspect in the alleged N10 million scam, which will surely add to the challenges his lawyers will be face tomorrow, Wednesday.Toyin Aimakhu ex-lover, Seun Egbegbe before his theft scandal had revealed to all how young Toyin Aimakhu was when he started dating her.The CEO of Ebony films production revealed that the Nollywood actress was a teenager when he first met her. In a recent interview Egbegbe revealed that he had known and started dating the actress long before she even knew Adeniyi Johnson, her estranged husband.





Popular Film maker, Movie Producer, Toyin Aimakhu's Ex Lover!!!



All I see is a common criminal masquerading all this while I really think at this point it's okay to stop addressing this fellow in befitting titles like;All I see is a common criminal masquerading all this while 40 Likes

WATCH: The moment Seun Egbegbe was caught trying to dupe a Mallam of 10 million Naira.







K

he is done for this

Criminal mind

Thiegfffffffffff

Zeun you're a thiefffff

ū





Mean while the spirits behind his acts right now be like This is what you get when you used juju to get to get to a higher level, I think this guy needs a very serious spiritual cleansing.Mean while the spirits behind his acts right now be like 5 Likes

Hmm 11 Likes 1 Share

Why involve Toyin Aimakhu here? Its not a crime to know someone who is a thief. 6 Likes

SEE MORE OF HER PHOTOS HERE >>



http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-of-corper-who-died-in-bayelsa.html



#ISTANDWITHNIGERIA: CHECKOUT NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS HILARIOUS PLACARD >>



www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/istandwithnigeria-checkout-nollywood.html?m=1

What a shame. Family name destroyed, image destroyed, ex-girlfriend's image battered,freedom lost... Crime never pays. Contentment is key. Stay focused, be disciplined, shun bad company, live responsibly, work hard and pray to God; you shall definitely succeed. 8 Likes

Nigerians and naming people. This man is a THIEF, OLE, BARAWO but we keep calling him film maker? Mention one notable film the guy has produced. This guy's primary source of income is stealing, film making na front, a way of him laundering his money and seeming clean. A way for him to be properly praised when he invites Pasuma to play at his events that he usually throws after a successful operation...



He should be charged and imprisoned with hard labour like every other criminal in this country. No special treatment MUST be accorded him. 5 Likes

Bia, Emere nwoke ah ihe a eme?

Yahoo boys go dey follow abuse him o..... SMH

This guy is cursed..

poster below what do you have to say about this

That his publicist, will be like, "ignore every news about my principal seun egbegbe, he took an emergency trip to dubia, he'll be back tomorrow, beign 8th feb"

I pity his lawyer.



But he can try bring in juju makers and witches to court as witnesses and then cross examine them to show how the defendant maybe under psychic influence. Maybe the judge may buy that. 1 Like

Compounding defence counsel problem....i dont envy the lawyer.

Ewon lo ma kusi

Thief

I no know why I just dey pity dis yung man..De guy nidz thorough spiritual cleansing. 1 Like

It must be a spiritual problem like those yoruba movies.

I feel for his family and wife

The gods are angry with him. He should beg that old Benin woman he splashed water on with his car. I rest my case. #fact. Quote me if I'm wrong, like and share if I'm correct.

Two incidences of theft cannot be a coincidence

As a known recidivist, it may be hard for him to even get court bail subsequently.