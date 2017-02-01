₦airaland Forum

Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by hapsyno: 7:46pm On Feb 07

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioN3UN5ANa4

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by dacovajnr: 7:58pm On Feb 07
This thing finally reach Fp! shocked I give up on the mods

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by adesammy1(m): 8:07pm On Feb 07
The babe looks too innocent for him

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by Lesky3(m): 8:09pm On Feb 07
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by MarkGeraldo(m): 8:29pm On Feb 07
I didn't even see the girl's eyeballs sef undecided

abi the love blind her ni grin

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by MarkGeraldo(m): 8:32pm On Feb 07
Another thing, this pic supposed to make classy baes, slay queens understand that this is the kinda girls male celebrities choose to settle down with


not u "hoes"grin

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by nuelzy: 9:38pm On Feb 07
Local geh

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by makdcash(m): 10:02pm On Feb 07
Nice 1....i hate see all this white ghost nowadays...suddenly all of them became fair,even some way under their leg black come fair now grin grin

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by Twizzy30(m): 10:18pm On Feb 07
Street Nigga. See his cheek n throat in the First pics grin I love the way the lady lookss simple cool not all these overbleached oloshos. cry

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by kokoA(m): 12:01am On Feb 08
For her mind now her guy na musician undecided

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by yedidiah(m): 12:23am On Feb 08
I just hope she doesn't get Pregnant for him anytime soon.

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by Joephat(m): 6:57am On Feb 08
conji don hold the guy well well.



I don even tire to see all this rubbish in this world agn. make I take this step...

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by columbus007(m): 8:25am On Feb 08
She be like homely babe sha
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by yungmoney447(m): 10:26am On Feb 08
true talk
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by alexialin: 10:46am On Feb 08
She looks like a keeper.. I hope he keeps treating her well. She looks homely.
Lil kesh, no let this one waka leave ooo.

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by josephine123: 10:21pm On Feb 09
WOW...
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by GodIsFoolish: 10:22pm On Feb 09
Hmm
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by project55: 10:23pm On Feb 09
Nice
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by ANAMBRA11(m): 10:23pm On Feb 09
Mtsssew small children

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by TDonald: 10:24pm On Feb 09
Small Breast undecided
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by ichommy(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
Seen, Instantly YAGI.
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by marshalcarter: 10:24pm On Feb 09
cum.....why nonsense nonsense topic dey make FTC sef? undecided




dis is mynd fourty four hand workundecided

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by pocohantas(f): 10:25pm On Feb 09
adesammy1:
The babe looks too innocent for him
Does innocent mean older?
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by okooloyun1(m): 10:26pm On Feb 09
adesammy1:
The babe looks too innocent for him
That's how they always look when they want to become baby mama, looking innocent nah marketing strategy.

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by smark61: 10:32pm On Feb 09
Hehehe little Kesh. So u are taking her to ur house cool
Bad guy cool
Little Kesh wat will u guys be doing der cool
Bad guy cool
Little Kesh dat girl no too small for u cool
Bad guy cool
Little Kesh after u don fvck all the Highland olosho cool
Bad guy cool
Little Kesh u come enter mainland cum find innocent. Girl to corrupt cool
Bad guy cool
Little Kesh I kno say after u sample her finish u go need life line cool
Bad guy cool
Little Kesh shey u like toto cool
Bad guy cool

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by dillinger: 10:32pm On Feb 09
This is what you get when you play for keeps. Not all these low lifes getting sprung on celebrity status

adesammy1:
The babe looks too innocent for him

Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by safarigirl(f): 10:33pm On Feb 09
MarkGeraldo:
Another thing, this pic supposed to make classy baes, slay queens understand that this is the kinda girls male celebrities choose to settle down with


not u "hoes"grin
she's his girlfriend, not his wife. And hoes don't have a look, I know hoes who don't put on make-up undecided

Ashawo no dey show for face.

This one dey follow Lil Kesh, meanwhile the babe that fits the classification of 'hoe' by Nigerian standards is following Alex Iwobi. Slay queens don't do small boys getting small money. They do big boys making big cash, dem dey follow oga, where do you think they get money to slay? undecided
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by kanicorp9(m): 10:33pm On Feb 09
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by ngmgeek(m): 10:34pm On Feb 09
No ones knows what Nairaland and Nigeria are both turning into. Anything is News. Imagine cheesy
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by nabegibeg: 10:36pm On Feb 09
rubbish undecided
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:37pm On Feb 09
Naturale beaury
Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by Tazmode(m): 10:39pm On Feb 09
You ops just extract any photo from social media and make a worthless story out of it


I don't mean to step on your toes but you could do better next time

