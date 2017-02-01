₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,241 members, 3,356,248 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 12:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) (19469 Views)
Jude Okoye Kisses His Daughter As She Leaves For Her First Day In School / Jidenna Visits His Primary School In Enugu / Adekunle Gold Drawing His Award In His House (Pics &Vid ) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by hapsyno: 7:46pm On Feb 07
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by dacovajnr: 7:58pm On Feb 07
This thing finally reach Fp! I give up on the mods
6 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by adesammy1(m): 8:07pm On Feb 07
The babe looks too innocent for him
50 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by Lesky3(m): 8:09pm On Feb 07
Be sure to check out updates on this new story The Killer's Guild(Sin City)
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by MarkGeraldo(m): 8:29pm On Feb 07
I didn't even see the girl's eyeballs sef
abi the love blind her ni
18 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by MarkGeraldo(m): 8:32pm On Feb 07
Another thing, this pic supposed to make classy baes, slay queens understand that this is the kinda girls male celebrities choose to settle down with
not u "hoes"
117 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by nuelzy: 9:38pm On Feb 07
Local geh
4 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by makdcash(m): 10:02pm On Feb 07
Nice 1....i hate see all this white ghost nowadays...suddenly all of them became fair,even some way under their leg black come fair now
11 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by Twizzy30(m): 10:18pm On Feb 07
Street Nigga. See his cheek n throat in the First pics I love the way the lady lookss simple not all these overbleached oloshos.
39 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by kokoA(m): 12:01am On Feb 08
For her mind now her guy na musician
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by yedidiah(m): 12:23am On Feb 08
I just hope she doesn't get Pregnant for him anytime soon.
2 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by Joephat(m): 6:57am On Feb 08
conji don hold the guy well well.
I don even tire to see all this rubbish in this world agn. make I take this step...
2 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by columbus007(m): 8:25am On Feb 08
She be like homely babe sha
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by yungmoney447(m): 10:26am On Feb 08
true talk
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by alexialin: 10:46am On Feb 08
She looks like a keeper.. I hope he keeps treating her well. She looks homely.
Lil kesh, no let this one waka leave ooo.
6 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by josephine123: 10:21pm On Feb 09
WOW...
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by GodIsFoolish: 10:22pm On Feb 09
Hmm
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by project55: 10:23pm On Feb 09
Nice
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by ANAMBRA11(m): 10:23pm On Feb 09
Mtsssew small children
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by TDonald: 10:24pm On Feb 09
Small Breast
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by ichommy(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
Seen, Instantly YAGI.
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by marshalcarter: 10:24pm On Feb 09
cum.....why nonsense nonsense topic dey make FTC sef?
dis is mynd fourty four hand work
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by pocohantas(f): 10:25pm On Feb 09
adesammy1:Does innocent mean older?
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by okooloyun1(m): 10:26pm On Feb 09
adesammy1:That's how they always look when they want to become baby mama, looking innocent nah marketing strategy.
2 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by smark61: 10:32pm On Feb 09
Hehehe little Kesh. So u are taking her to ur house
Bad guy
Little Kesh wat will u guys be doing der
Bad guy
Little Kesh dat girl no too small for u
Bad guy
Little Kesh after u don fvck all the Highland olosho
Bad guy
Little Kesh u come enter mainland cum find innocent. Girl to corrupt
Bad guy
Little Kesh I kno say after u sample her finish u go need life line
Bad guy
Little Kesh shey u like toto
Bad guy
1 Like
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by dillinger: 10:32pm On Feb 09
This is what you get when you play for keeps. Not all these low lifes getting sprung on celebrity status
adesammy1:
2 Likes
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by safarigirl(f): 10:33pm On Feb 09
MarkGeraldo:she's his girlfriend, not his wife. And hoes don't have a look, I know hoes who don't put on make-up
Ashawo no dey show for face.
This one dey follow Lil Kesh, meanwhile the babe that fits the classification of 'hoe' by Nigerian standards is following Alex Iwobi. Slay queens don't do small boys getting small money. They do big boys making big cash, dem dey follow oga, where do you think they get money to slay?
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by kanicorp9(m): 10:33pm On Feb 09
check here Yahoo boys enter https://www.wikinaija.net/2017/02/usa-3-nigerians-convicted-419-scams-possible-life-sentences-pics/
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by ngmgeek(m): 10:34pm On Feb 09
No ones knows what Nairaland and Nigeria are both turning into. Anything is News. Imagine
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by nabegibeg: 10:36pm On Feb 09
rubbish
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:37pm On Feb 09
Naturale beaury
|Re: Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) by Tazmode(m): 10:39pm On Feb 09
You ops just extract any photo from social media and make a worthless story out of it
I don't mean to step on your toes but you could do better next time
1 Like 1 Share
PHOTOS: Celebrities At The Future Awards Africa / Which Celebrity Would You Bring Back To Life? / Saheed Osupa Congratulates Pasuma Wonder.
Viewing this topic: Ned4delux(m), achiever007(m), DrAbbey1(m), cyril700(m), Okinjay(m), Fweshspice(m), SamuelEzewap(m), adekampe, x2lambo(m), AlexzStructure(m), Ichiebullion(m), balee56, Ebuka478(m), mikidon, abeyvita(m), Timi141, isael06, iyke2ken(m), rakaasta(f), uviesa(m), kingelemide(m), trendiitee(f), bangiskings, officialdspice, kngblacq, Mayflowa(m), Scopic01(m), ukachy69, ChicagoBar(m), phantom(m), passwelle, dmostcheerful(f), oluxmondd2 and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14