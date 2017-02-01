Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lil Kesh Kisses His Girlfriend As She Visits His House (Pics, Video) (19469 Views)

Jude Okoye Kisses His Daughter As She Leaves For Her First Day In School / Jidenna Visits His Primary School In Enugu / Adekunle Gold Drawing His Award In His House (Pics &Vid )

I give up on the mods This thing finally reach Fp!I give up on the mods 6 Likes

The babe looks too innocent for him 50 Likes

abi the love blind her ni I didn't even see the girl's eyeballs sefabi the love blind her ni 18 Likes







not u "hoes" Another thing, this pic supposed to make classy baes, slay queens understand that this is the kinda girls male celebrities choose to settle down withnot u "hoes" 117 Likes 2 Shares

Local geh 4 Likes

Nice 1....i hate see all this white ghost nowadays...suddenly all of them became fair,even some way under their leg black come fair now 11 Likes

I love the way the lady lookss simple not all these overbleached oloshos. Street Nigga. See his cheek n throat in the First picsI love the way the lady lookss simplenot all these overbleached oloshos. 39 Likes

For her mind now her guy na musician 1 Like

I just hope she doesn't get Pregnant for him anytime soon. 2 Likes

conji don hold the guy well well.







I don even tire to see all this rubbish in this world agn. make I take this step... 2 Likes

She be like homely babe sha

true talk

She looks like a keeper.. I hope he keeps treating her well. She looks homely.

Lil kesh, no let this one waka leave ooo. 6 Likes

WOW...

Hmm

Nice

Mtsssew small children 1 Like 1 Share

Small Breast

Seen, Instantly YAGI.

?









dis is mynd fourty four hand work cum.....why nonsense nonsense topic dey make FTC sefdis is mynd fourty four hand work 1 Like

adesammy1:

The babe looks too innocent for him Does innocent mean older? Does innocent mean older?

adesammy1:

The babe looks too innocent for him That's how they always look when they want to become baby mama, looking innocent nah marketing strategy. That's how they always look when they want to become baby mama, looking innocent nah marketing strategy. 2 Likes



Bad guy

Little Kesh wat will u guys be doing der

Bad guy

Little Kesh dat girl no too small for u

Bad guy

Little Kesh after u don fvck all the Highland olosho

Bad guy

Little Kesh u come enter mainland cum find innocent. Girl to corrupt

Bad guy

Little Kesh I kno say after u sample her finish u go need life line

Bad guy

Little Kesh shey u like toto

Bad guy Hehehe little Kesh. So u are taking her to ur houseBad guyLittle Kesh wat will u guys be doing derBad guyLittle Kesh dat girl no too small for uBad guyLittle Kesh after u don fvck all the Highland oloshoBad guyLittle Kesh u come enter mainland cum find innocent. Girl to corruptBad guyLittle Kesh I kno say after u sample her finish u go need life lineBad guyLittle Kesh shey u like totoBad guy 1 Like





adesammy1:

The babe looks too innocent for him This is what you get when you play for keeps. Not all these low lifes getting sprung on celebrity status 2 Likes

MarkGeraldo:

Another thing, this pic supposed to make classy baes, slay queens understand that this is the kinda girls male celebrities choose to settle down with





not u "hoes" she's his girlfriend, not his wife. And hoes don't have a look, I know hoes who don't put on make-up



Ashawo no dey show for face.



This one dey follow Lil Kesh, meanwhile the babe that fits the classification of 'hoe' by Nigerian standards is following Alex Iwobi. Slay queens don't do small boys getting small money. They do big boys making big cash, dem dey follow oga, where do you think they get money to slay? she's his girlfriend, not his wife. And hoes don't have a look, I know hoes who don't put on make-upAshawo no dey show for face.This one dey follow Lil Kesh, meanwhile the babe that fits the classification of 'hoe' by Nigerian standards is following Alex Iwobi. Slay queens don't do small boys getting small money. They do big boys making big cash, dem dey follow oga, where do you think they get money to slay?

No ones knows what Nairaland and Nigeria are both turning into. Anything is News. Imagine

rubbish

Naturale beaury