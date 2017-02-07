₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,909 members, 3,352,390 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 11:58 PM

Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. - Food - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. (8375 Views)

White Girl Sees Nigerian Fried Plantain For The First Time And Reacts / A Nairalander (a Bachelor) Preparing Okro Soup This Morning. / Preparing Agama Lizard Tomato Sauce (PICTURES) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:03pm
Good Evening nairalanders, I hail oh.

This isn't going to be a long post. I will try to make it short as possible, because my tummy is looking big right now, after swallowing some garri and ogbono soup.

I found this ogbono recipe online and decided to give it a try. The ingredients are listed below along with the price of some of the items. Omo things don cost for market oh.

Ingredients.

2 knor cubes.
1 milk cup ogbono seeds ( 600 naira)
Crayfish ( 100 naira)
Meat ( 1300 naira)
Ugwu leaves ( 100 naira)

Meat.
Grounded ogbono seeds,
Pepper
Ugwu leaves


Cc MissyB3

Cc lalasticlala
Cc ishiove
Cc seun

2 Likes

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by HungerBAD: 9:07pm
Man dey cook?

how you take learn how to cook bro?did you buy a cooking book?the one I bought does not help at all.

7 Likes

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:18pm
The recipe...
Total cooking time was about 40 mins...

Here are the steps I followed.

1 Cook the meat with some salt and any seasoning of choice....curry etc

2 Rinse your ugwu leaves under running water

3 Get a cup of water ready, probably 1 litre.

Photo comment.

A) Grinded Crayfish
B) Salt and 2 knor cubes.

4 Pour some oil into a pot, place it on fire, and simmer on low heat. You don't need the oil to get hot too fast.

5) The oil becomes hot and dark after a while, add your Grinded ogbono seeds, keep stirring as you add. The stirring is to prevent lumps or 'koko" grin

1 Like

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by HungerBAD: 9:19pm
xxxtedyxxx:
The recipe...
Total cooking time was about 40 mins...

Here are the steps I followed.

1 Cook the meat with some salt and any seasoning of choice....curry etc

2 Rinse your ugwu leaves under running water

3 Get a cup of water ready, probably 1 litre.

Okay.

But where I am based,I do not have access to fresh Ugwu except the frozen one. Same process?

If no be say Ishilove bride price too much,I for no dey stress for cooking.

Continue.

I am curious to see how a man can cook Ogbono.

1 Like

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by rowland545(m): 9:23pm
e don finish? abeg show us d full procedure I dey plan cook d soup tomorrow n I wan add okro for my own so com back n finish wat uve started
Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:25pm
Whenever I see this kind of ish, I always say "THANK YOU MUMMY" for making me flex in the kitchen those days. I don't need a recipe to cook because it has been part of me since I was 7years old.





It's Good For A Man To Know His Whereabouts In The Kitchen. #NoShakaraFromAnyWoman

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:25pm
6 Add the quantity of water as you stir, keep adding, and keep stiring at the same time. Stir and stir, until you exhaust the water. The trick is to make the ogbono not to be too thick, and not too watery tho. grin

7 Allow the whole content to simmer on low heat. grin low heat always does the trick.

8 Add the salt and pepper at the same time.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:29pm
9 Add the knor cubes and add the Grinded crayfish and stir the mixture.

10 After that, Cover the pot, and allow the whole thing to simmer for about a minute.

11 Add the rinsed ugwu leaves, and your meat. Stir again

1 Like

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:32pm
12 Cover the mixture and allow to simmer for about 10 minutes, and you are done.


Total cooking time, excluding the time spent cooking the meat, was about 38 minutes- using gas.

1 Like

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:34pm
My fellow nairalanders, make una join me oh, time to swallow some eba.


The finished product is shown below.

6 Likes

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:36pm
CC lalasticlala


Make I chop abeg.


Nairalanders, make una show. grin

Food don done.

2 Likes

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:41pm
rowland545:
e don finish? abeg show us d full procedure I dey plan cook d soup tomorrow n I wan add okro for my own so com back n finish wat uve started


Already updated grin.

Try it out, u will love it. IT'S fast and easy to prepare.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Yuneehk(f): 9:42pm
HungerBAD:
Man dey cook?

how you take learn how to cook bro?did you buy a cooking book?the one I bought does not help at all.
You naa no before? If my papa cook for you eh, you go chop your fingers join as the thing go totori you too mush. He's that good and so are many other men out there.

You have a cooking book and you write it doesn't help at all Your case is critical grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by josephine123: 9:55pm
ebina

1 Like

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:55pm
HungerBAD:
Man dey cook?

how you take learn how to cook bro?did you buy a cooking book?the one I bought does not help at all.

No, I saw the recipe online.
Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:59pm
josephine123:
ebina


Hunger no get enemy na grin
Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by BrownCookie(f): 10:12pm
Ok now
Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by adekennis(m): 10:13pm
Thank God recession never reach ur side grin

3 Likes

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by GuDErboY(m): 10:13pm
So we should dance Awilo abi?

1 Like

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by samogo1: 10:13pm
Please I want cook jelof Rice. Should I use rice or I should use garri?

5 Likes

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Championlaw200(m): 10:15pm
U just dey know say man dey cook?
HungerBAD:
Man dey cook?

how you take learn how to cook bro?did you buy a cooking book?the one I bought does not help at all.

1 Like

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Haute: 10:15pm
CaroLyner , can you cook this ogbono soup? grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by ikorodureporta: 10:15pm
undecided

1 Like

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by tellwisdom: 10:15pm
I just hope sey u don buy flagile and tetracycline capsule for running stomach?? sad

3 Likes

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Silentscreamer(f): 10:16pm
what kindda soup is dat??

4 Likes

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Ugoeze2016: 10:16pm
You try but do u have recipe with no meat or fish? Recession is real smiley

2 Likes

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by princeakins(m): 10:16pm
cool
Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Benita27(f): 10:16pm
That soup no go sweet, see as e take start am. cheesy grin

Na wa for guys!.

You tried for making an effort. grin

2 Likes

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by ikorodureporta: 10:18pm
Milk Cup of Ogbono N500,


Milk Cup of Egusi N70

1 Like

Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by nwabobo: 10:18pm
HungerBAD:


Okay.

But where I am based,I do not have access to fresh Ugwu except the frozen one. Same process?

If no be say Ishilove bride price too much,I for no dey stress for cooking.

Continue.

I am curious to see how a man can cook Ogbono.

Where u love make I send u fresh ugu.
Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by nwabobo: 10:18pm
xxxtedyxxx:
Good Evening nairalanders, I hail oh.

This isn't going to be a long post. I will try to make it short as possible, because my tummy is looking big right now, after swallowing some garri and ogbono soup.

I found this ogbono recipe online and decided to give it a try. The ingredients are listed below along with the price of some of the items. Omo things don cost for market oh.

Ingredients.

2 knor cubes.
1 milk cup ogbono seeds ( 600 naira)
Crayfish ( 100 naira)
Meat ( 1300 naira)
Ugwu leaves ( 100 naira)

Meat.
Grounded ogbono seeds,
Pepper
Ugwu leaves


Cc MissyB3

Cc lalasticlala
Cc ishiove
Cc seun
.

@op, you are killing yourself with that collection of fatty substances you call meat.

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Price Of Bread Increased By 20% / How Much Is A Bottle Of Andre Wine? / Recipe For Chapman

Viewing this topic: DannyJ19(m), Crownadex(m), Momoh7(m), vodkat, zest17, kuhuz(f), bisoye11, Smartdamon(m), Abubaka50, marufat5(f), Emekamex(m), Chidex2442(m), Sleekshady(f), AsapTeddy(m), dacovajnr, rose4flower(f), Dotman2210(m), annie74(f), Silvereze(m), Gbade60, martineverest(m), kemesty(f), Yorisb, HENRY940, Probz, owi432, chicobaddest(m), cooljude(m), nikusbabe(f), skirmish, Stoner069(m), slimkhan(m), Phils and 53 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.