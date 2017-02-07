Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. (8375 Views)

Good Evening nairalanders, I hail oh.



This isn't going to be a long post. I will try to make it short as possible, because my tummy is looking big right now, after swallowing some garri and ogbono soup.



I found this ogbono recipe online and decided to give it a try. The ingredients are listed below along with the price of some of the items. Omo things don cost for market oh.



Ingredients.



2 knor cubes.

1 milk cup ogbono seeds ( 600 naira)

Crayfish ( 100 naira)

Meat ( 1300 naira)

Ugwu leaves ( 100 naira)



Meat.

Grounded ogbono seeds,

Pepper

Ugwu leaves





Man dey cook?



how you take learn how to cook bro?did you buy a cooking book?the one I bought does not help at all. 7 Likes



Total cooking time was about 40 mins...



Here are the steps I followed.



1 Cook the meat with some salt and any seasoning of choice....curry etc



2 Rinse your ugwu leaves under running water



3 Get a cup of water ready, probably 1 litre.



A) Grinded Crayfish

B) Salt and 2 knor cubes.



4 Pour some oil into a pot, place it on fire, and simmer on low heat. You don't need the oil to get hot too fast.



5) The oil becomes hot and dark after a while, add your Grinded ogbono seeds, keep stirring as you add. The stirring is to prevent lumps or 'koko"

Whenever I see this kind of ish, I always say "THANK YOU MUMMY" for making me flex in the kitchen those days. I don't need a recipe to cook because it has been part of me since I was 7years old.











It's Good For A Man To Know His Whereabouts In The Kitchen. #NoShakaraFromAnyWoman





7 Allow the whole content to simmer on low heat. low heat always does the trick.



6 Add the quantity of water as you stir, keep adding, and keep stiring at the same time. Stir and stir, until you exhaust the water. The trick is to make the ogbono not to be too thick, and not too watery tho.
7 Allow the whole content to simmer on low heat.low heat always does the trick.
8 Add the salt and pepper at the same time.

9 Add the knor cubes and add the Grinded crayfish and stir the mixture.



10 After that, Cover the pot, and allow the whole thing to simmer for about a minute.



11 Add the rinsed ugwu leaves, and your meat. Stir again

12 Cover the mixture and allow to simmer for about 10 minutes, and you are done.





Total cooking time, excluding the time spent cooking the meat, was about 38 minutes- using gas.

My fellow nairalanders, make una join me oh, time to swallow some eba.





The finished product is shown below.







Make I chop abeg.





Nairalanders, make una show.



Food don done.

Already updated .



Already updated .

Try it out, u will love it. IT'S fast and easy to prepare.

Man dey cook?



You naa no before? If my papa cook for you eh, you go chop your fingers join as the thing go totori you too mush. He's that good and so are many other men out there.

You have a cooking book and you write it doesn't help at all Your case is critical



You naa no before? If my papa cook for you eh, you go chop your fingers join as the thing go totori you too mush. He's that good and so are many other men out there.

You have a cooking book and you write it doesn't help at all Your case is critical

No, I saw the recipe online.

Hunger no get enemy na

Thank God recession never reach ur side

So we should dance Awilo abi?

Please I want cook jelof Rice. Should I use rice or I should use garri?

CaroLyner , can you cook this ogbono soup?

I just hope sey u don buy flagile and tetracycline capsule for running stomach??

what kindda soup is dat??

You try but do u have recipe with no meat or fish? Recession is real





Na wa for guys!.



Na wa for guys!.

You tried for making an effort. That soup no go sweet, see as e take start am.

Milk Cup of Ogbono N500,





Milk Cup of Egusi N70

Where u love make I send u fresh ugu.