₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,740,909 members, 3,352,390 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 February 2017 at 11:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. (8375 Views)
White Girl Sees Nigerian Fried Plantain For The First Time And Reacts / A Nairalander (a Bachelor) Preparing Okro Soup This Morning. / Preparing Agama Lizard Tomato Sauce (PICTURES) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:03pm
Good Evening nairalanders, I hail oh.
This isn't going to be a long post. I will try to make it short as possible, because my tummy is looking big right now, after swallowing some garri and ogbono soup.
I found this ogbono recipe online and decided to give it a try. The ingredients are listed below along with the price of some of the items. Omo things don cost for market oh.
Ingredients.
2 knor cubes.
1 milk cup ogbono seeds ( 600 naira)
Crayfish ( 100 naira)
Meat ( 1300 naira)
Ugwu leaves ( 100 naira)
Meat.
Grounded ogbono seeds,
Pepper
Ugwu leaves
Cc MissyB3
Cc lalasticlala
Cc ishiove
Cc seun
2 Likes
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by HungerBAD: 9:07pm
Man dey cook?
how you take learn how to cook bro?did you buy a cooking book?the one I bought does not help at all.
7 Likes
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:18pm
The recipe...
Total cooking time was about 40 mins...
Here are the steps I followed.
1 Cook the meat with some salt and any seasoning of choice....curry etc
2 Rinse your ugwu leaves under running water
3 Get a cup of water ready, probably 1 litre.
Photo comment.
A) Grinded Crayfish
B) Salt and 2 knor cubes.
4 Pour some oil into a pot, place it on fire, and simmer on low heat. You don't need the oil to get hot too fast.
5) The oil becomes hot and dark after a while, add your Grinded ogbono seeds, keep stirring as you add. The stirring is to prevent lumps or 'koko"
1 Like
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by HungerBAD: 9:19pm
xxxtedyxxx:
Okay.
But where I am based,I do not have access to fresh Ugwu except the frozen one. Same process?
If no be say Ishilove bride price too much,I for no dey stress for cooking.
Continue.
I am curious to see how a man can cook Ogbono.
1 Like
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by rowland545(m): 9:23pm
e don finish? abeg show us d full procedure I dey plan cook d soup tomorrow n I wan add okro for my own so com back n finish wat uve started
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:25pm
Whenever I see this kind of ish, I always say "THANK YOU MUMMY" for making me flex in the kitchen those days. I don't need a recipe to cook because it has been part of me since I was 7years old.
It's Good For A Man To Know His Whereabouts In The Kitchen. #NoShakaraFromAnyWoman
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:25pm
6 Add the quantity of water as you stir, keep adding, and keep stiring at the same time. Stir and stir, until you exhaust the water. The trick is to make the ogbono not to be too thick, and not too watery tho.
7 Allow the whole content to simmer on low heat. low heat always does the trick.
8 Add the salt and pepper at the same time.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:29pm
9 Add the knor cubes and add the Grinded crayfish and stir the mixture.
10 After that, Cover the pot, and allow the whole thing to simmer for about a minute.
11 Add the rinsed ugwu leaves, and your meat. Stir again
1 Like
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:32pm
12 Cover the mixture and allow to simmer for about 10 minutes, and you are done.
Total cooking time, excluding the time spent cooking the meat, was about 38 minutes- using gas.
1 Like
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:34pm
My fellow nairalanders, make una join me oh, time to swallow some eba.
The finished product is shown below.
6 Likes
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:36pm
CC lalasticlala
Make I chop abeg.
Nairalanders, make una show.
Food don done.
2 Likes
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:41pm
rowland545:
Already updated .
Try it out, u will love it. IT'S fast and easy to prepare.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Yuneehk(f): 9:42pm
HungerBAD:You naa no before? If my papa cook for you eh, you go chop your fingers join as the thing go totori you too mush. He's that good and so are many other men out there.
You have a cooking book and you write it doesn't help at all Your case is critical
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by josephine123: 9:55pm
ebina
1 Like
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:55pm
HungerBAD:
No, I saw the recipe online.
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by xxxtedyxxx(m): 9:59pm
josephine123:
Hunger no get enemy na
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by BrownCookie(f): 10:12pm
Ok now
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by adekennis(m): 10:13pm
Thank God recession never reach ur side
3 Likes
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by GuDErboY(m): 10:13pm
So we should dance Awilo abi?
1 Like
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by samogo1: 10:13pm
Please I want cook jelof Rice. Should I use rice or I should use garri?
5 Likes
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Championlaw200(m): 10:15pm
U just dey know say man dey cook?
HungerBAD:
1 Like
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Haute: 10:15pm
CaroLyner , can you cook this ogbono soup?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by ikorodureporta: 10:15pm
1 Like
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by tellwisdom: 10:15pm
I just hope sey u don buy flagile and tetracycline capsule for running stomach??
3 Likes
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Silentscreamer(f): 10:16pm
what kindda soup is dat??
4 Likes
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Ugoeze2016: 10:16pm
You try but do u have recipe with no meat or fish? Recession is real
2 Likes
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by princeakins(m): 10:16pm
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by Benita27(f): 10:16pm
That soup no go sweet, see as e take start am.
Na wa for guys!.
You tried for making an effort.
2 Likes
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by ikorodureporta: 10:18pm
Milk Cup of Ogbono N500,
Milk Cup of Egusi N70
1 Like
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by nwabobo: 10:18pm
HungerBAD:
Where u love make I send u fresh ugu.
|Re: Preparing Ogbono Soup For The First Time. by nwabobo: 10:18pm
xxxtedyxxx:.
@op, you are killing yourself with that collection of fatty substances you call meat.
2 Likes
Price Of Bread Increased By 20% / How Much Is A Bottle Of Andre Wine? / Recipe For Chapman
Viewing this topic: DannyJ19(m), Crownadex(m), Momoh7(m), vodkat, zest17, kuhuz(f), bisoye11, Smartdamon(m), Abubaka50, marufat5(f), Emekamex(m), Chidex2442(m), Sleekshady(f), AsapTeddy(m), dacovajnr, rose4flower(f), Dotman2210(m), annie74(f), Silvereze(m), Gbade60, martineverest(m), kemesty(f), Yorisb, HENRY940, Probz, owi432, chicobaddest(m), cooljude(m), nikusbabe(f), skirmish, Stoner069(m), slimkhan(m), Phils and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6