ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer

by lilytender: 7:46am
The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, says the commission has seized 62 houses from a female public officer. According to him, the matter is in the court and the property will be confiscated by the Federal Government after litigation.

The ICPC chairman revealed this while fielding questions from journalists at the Akwa Ibom Anti-Corruption Summit in Uyo on Tuesday.

He said, “How would the commission address unexplained wealth by public officers? The commission has a mandate to ask anybody to explain the source of his or her wealth. The commission has the power to issue an interim seizure order to any public officer to explain the source of their wealth.

“Through that order, the commission has seized 62 houses from one female officer, the matter is still in court and the property will be confiscated by the FG after litigation.”

Nta, who spoke on the theme, “Transparency and Accountability: A Panacea for Good Governance and Sustainable Development,” said the anti-corruption war had yielded good results in the country. He cautioned public office holders not to live above their incomes. Nta said, “There are many facets of corruption in Nigeria. The commission will stop at nothing to bring anyone found to have contravened the anti-corruption crusade to book.”

He noted that the commission had retrieved 40 vehicles that were stolen by some retired directors of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and warned against trivialising the anti-graft war.

Nta explained that the commission was prosecuting over 400 corruption cases in different courts in the country, noting that those found guilty at the end of the trial would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He added that the commission had taken a step further by launching the anti-corruption campaign in institutions of higher learning and among the members of the National Youth Service Corps.

He said that an anti-corruption module had long been introduced into the curriculum of the University of Calabar, maintaining that such a measure would go a long way in entrenching moral values in students.

Nta explained that the ICPC had inaugurated anti-corruption clubs in orientation camps, noting that such measures had assisted the commission in detecting and arresting about 42 fake corps members at orientation camps recently.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, lamented that corruption had eaten deep into the fabrics of the Nigerian society.

Emmanuel advised all and sundry to be in the vanguard of curbing the menace of corruption if the country must move forward.

“We must change our mindsets about the way we do things in the country,” Emmanuel said.

The governor frowned on what he described as illicit cash running into over $157bn leaving the shores of Nigeria through fraudulent practices.

He identified corruption as the greatest enemy of development, noting that the repatriation of illicit funds across Nigeria’s borders to developed nations was regrettable.

He said if such funds were used within the shore of the country, the socio-economic life of Nigeria would have been positively impacted.

The governor enjoined all well-meaning Nigerians to join the ongoing crusade to rid the system of corruption and other economic crimes plaguing the country.

SOURCE: http://punchng.com/icpc-seizes-62-houses-female-officer/

by fotadmowmend(m): 7:47am
by xstry: 7:48am
by vedaxcool(m): 7:54am
In the words of the wailing zombies another lie by APC .... but the truth is GEJ bequeathed a corrupt legacy to PMB.

by SEOManiac: 8:09am
looks as if 99% of rich people in Nigeria are guilty of one crime or another.

honest money can hardly pay house rent talk more of building one house

by YesNo: 8:26am
to build over 60 houses within 20 years... thats woman is AMBITIOUS
to build over 60 houses within 20 years... thats woman is AMBITIOUS

by YesNo: 8:29am
There is usually a crime Behind every great fortune. Especially in Nigeria.
SEOManiac:
looks as if 99% of rich people in Nigeria are guilty of one crime or another.

honest money can hardly pay house rent talk more of building one house

There is usually a crime Behind every great fortune. Especially in Nigeria.

by rayblast(m): 9:01am
The female public officer no get name abi ? awon were
The female public officer no get name abi ? awon were

Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by SIRmanjar: 10:10am
Choi!157 billion dollars leaving d shores of Nigeria..Imagine dis money circulate within Nigerianz God knowz how strong our economy would have been.

Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by GOFRONT(m): 11:08am
People are shoutin buhari's too old to Rule. They need youngman to Rule....Una tink say to Rule Nigeria na beans??

If u like be as strong and fit as John cena......Nobody can rule Nigeria as a country.....Nigeria's problem is more dan wat an ordinary Humanbeing can handle.....

by Standing5(m): 11:17am
That's multiple estates . . .
That's multiple estates . . .

by deji68: 11:23am
What has that got to do with GEJ na GEJ tell am to steal ??
What has that got to do with GEJ na GEJ tell am to steal ??

by darick1: 12:42pm
xstry:
by abbeyoye2001(m): 12:42pm
by brunofarad(m): 12:44pm
Na wah

62
by Lasskeey: 12:45pm
by NothingDoMe: 12:45pm
Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by Lasskeey: 12:46pm
shocked shocked shocked .........The amount of food that men can eat...........Women can it more of it grin grin grin

Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by AngelicBeing: 12:47pm
YesNo:


There is usually a crime Behind every great fortune. Especially in Nigeria.
Gbam, that is why Nigeria is grounded, thieves and criminals have bled the country to recession sad

by GreenMavro: 12:50pm
Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by crazygod(m): 12:51pm
Ahan.... Did I read 62 houses by just one person? Even Solomon in all his wealth no get up to 62 houses. This is madness. E-diot angry
Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by AreaFada2: 12:56pm
And the female officer has no name. Which kind nonsense is this?

Yet we all keep shouting give woman a chance.
by seunlayi(m): 12:58pm
Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by 7Alexander(m): 1:00pm
Ebenebe!! Oga talk another thing abeg. 60 houses, and the person is anonymous. Over 400 corruption cases.
I hate that I'm a Nigerian
Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by oluspicy(m): 1:00pm
Wonders shall not ceased to end. The female officer does not have a name. If ICPC or whatever they called themselves, are really fighting corruption in this country, let those found guilty in stealing government funds be named, so that people will surely know them. Not protecting them!

What's the essence of the report then?

Clueless commission!

Clueless government!
Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by Tokziby: 1:01pm
If $157 Billion left the shores of this nation then recession should be an understatement. But if truly it left and u found out its real, are there no names behind the senders account and their beneficiaries? Now that we have BVN i believe it should be a piece of cake to prosecute them but which Judge will preside over their case, is it the ones that kept part of the billions at home that they now ruled over their cases or 80 hungry SANs (Senseless Association of Nigeria) that followed Saraki to court? Ordinary Dansuki with overwhelming evidence, still nothing... Abeg we don tire of all this media trials, keep it to urself. Ordinary person wey own 62 houses u cant deem it fit to mention her name, is she a minor?? You sef be thief for refusing to mention their name, u should be charged with felony...Mtcheeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwww
Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by Adminisher: 1:02pm
vedaxcool:
In the words of the wailing zombies another lie by APC .... but the truth is GEJ bequeathed a corrupt legacy to PMB.

The idiot just sat somewhere and people were stealing. Even Patience was stealing soup money up to $15million
by nonxo007(m): 1:06pm
by nabegibeg: 1:10pm
This is small compared to what those male folk stole

However thief na thief
This is small compared to what those male folk stole

However thief na thief
by Mrmaxxwel(m): 1:12pm
