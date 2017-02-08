₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by lilytender: 7:46am
The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, says the commission has seized 62 houses from a female public officer. According to him, the matter is in the court and the property will be confiscated by the Federal Government after litigation.
SOURCE: http://punchng.com/icpc-seizes-62-houses-female-officer/
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by fotadmowmend(m): 7:47am
radarada
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by xstry: 7:48am
legacy ko mess he left behind
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by vedaxcool(m): 7:54am
In the words of the wailing zombies another lie by APC .... but the truth is GEJ bequeathed a corrupt legacy to PMB.
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by SEOManiac: 8:09am
looks as if 99% of rich people in Nigeria are guilty of one crime or another.
honest money can hardly pay house rent talk more of building one house
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by YesNo: 8:26am
to build over 60 houses within 20 years... thats woman is AMBITIOUS
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by YesNo: 8:29am
SEOManiac:
There is usually a crime Behind every great fortune. Especially in Nigeria.
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by rayblast(m): 9:01am
The female public officer no get name abi ? awon were
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by SIRmanjar: 10:10am
Choi!157 billion dollars leaving d shores of Nigeria..Imagine dis money circulate within Nigerianz God knowz how strong our economy would have been.
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by GOFRONT(m): 11:08am
People are shoutin buhari's too old to Rule. They need youngman to Rule....Una tink say to Rule Nigeria na beans??
If u like be as strong and fit as John cena......Nobody can rule Nigeria as a country.....Nigeria's problem is more dan wat an ordinary Humanbeing can handle.....
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by Standing5(m): 11:17am
That's multiple estates . . .
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by deji68: 11:23am
What has that got to do with GEJ na GEJ tell am to steal ??
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by darick1: 12:42pm
xstry:
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by abbeyoye2001(m): 12:42pm
ahaaaaa aye le
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by brunofarad(m): 12:44pm
Na wah
62
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by Lasskeey: 12:45pm
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by NothingDoMe: 12:45pm
Jesu!
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by Lasskeey: 12:46pm
.........The amount of food that men can eat...........Women can it more of it
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by AngelicBeing: 12:47pm
YesNo:Gbam, that is why Nigeria is grounded, thieves and criminals have bled the country to recession
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by GreenMavro: 12:50pm
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by crazygod(m): 12:51pm
Ahan.... Did I read 62 houses by just one person? Even Solomon in all his wealth no get up to 62 houses. This is madness. E-diot
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by AreaFada2: 12:56pm
And the female officer has no name. Which kind nonsense is this?
Yet we all keep shouting give woman a chance.
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by seunlayi(m): 12:58pm
Korupt fighting kwarapsion
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by 7Alexander(m): 1:00pm
Ebenebe!! Oga talk another thing abeg. 60 houses, and the person is anonymous. Over 400 corruption cases.
I hate that I'm a Nigerian
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by oluspicy(m): 1:00pm
Wonders shall not ceased to end. The female officer does not have a name. If ICPC or whatever they called themselves, are really fighting corruption in this country, let those found guilty in stealing government funds be named, so that people will surely know them. Not protecting them!
What's the essence of the report then?
Clueless commission!
Clueless government!
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by Tokziby: 1:01pm
If $157 Billion left the shores of this nation then recession should be an understatement. But if truly it left and u found out its real, are there no names behind the senders account and their beneficiaries? Now that we have BVN i believe it should be a piece of cake to prosecute them but which Judge will preside over their case, is it the ones that kept part of the billions at home that they now ruled over their cases or 80 hungry SANs (Senseless Association of Nigeria) that followed Saraki to court? Ordinary Dansuki with overwhelming evidence, still nothing... Abeg we don tire of all this media trials, keep it to urself. Ordinary person wey own 62 houses u cant deem it fit to mention her name, is she a minor?? You sef be thief for refusing to mention their name, u should be charged with felony...Mtcheeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwww
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by Adminisher: 1:02pm
vedaxcool:
The idiot just sat somewhere and people were stealing. Even Patience was stealing soup money up to $15million
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by nonxo007(m): 1:06pm
Zagadat
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by nabegibeg: 1:10pm
This is small compared to what those male folk stole
However thief na thief
|Re: ICPC Seizes 62 Houses From One Female Officer by Mrmaxxwel(m): 1:12pm
Good
