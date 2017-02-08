Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies (13872 Views)

Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari chose him as running mate in 2011, because he wanted a vice-president who can hold the nation together if he dies in power.



Both men contested the election under the platform of the then Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



Addressing his congregants in Ogba, Lagos, last month, Bakare said Buhari rejected former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s choice of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance.



He said all what transpired during that period had been documented in the book: ‘Strategic Intervention in Governance’, a book he authored.



“After I was called and I went to Abuja, and I sat with Mr President or General Buhari then, I said why me? ‘I’m not a politician’, ‘I do not belong to any political party’, ‘I am not carrying card of any party, why me’?



“He gave me all the reasons, they are written in the book; Strategic Intervention in Governance. He gave three reasons, but the one that made everyone around me that day to dove their hats was when he said: I am not as young as you think, and even Yar’Adua that is younger is dead.



“In case I die, I know you can hold the nation together. That was when Jim (he didn’t give his surrname) removed his cap and said egbon, you must agree.”



ALL BUHARI’S RUNNING MATES BEFORE 2011 HAD DIED



Bakare said on another day, he sat with Buhari and said, “Sir, I need to understand something before I do anything. Every running mate of yours, including the one that was even your deputy in the military, is dead.



“Ume-Ezeoke is dead, Okadigbo is dead, Idiagbon is dead, I am not about to die?”



Bakare said Buhari told him; “Pastor, you must be very funny, I have never even thought about it.”



“I knew he had nothing to do with their deaths, but that man carries a dimension of grace that if you deal with him, and betray him, you pay with your life,” Bakare said.



“So I said to him, hear me now, ‘I will never betray you, I leave it to you to betray me if you wish to do so’… I’m not kidding you, you don’t know what transpired, for you, it was just campaign.



“Loyalty is a two-way traffic, if you cannot do that with God, forget, you cannot do it with men, you’d betray the cause, somewhere along the line, when things get tough, when they are not as easy as you expect them to be.



“God builds your confidence if you heed to his agreement.”



https://www.thecable.ng/bakare-buhari-told-me-he-wants-a-vp-who-can-hold-the-nation-together-if-he-dies-in-power

What a lovely father and son relationship.







Predicting their death. So Buhari is the biological father of the late Dagrin?What a lovely father and son relationship.Predicting their death. 6 Likes

Buhari is not indispensable, whether we wish him well or not, we deserve to know about his health condition

Please can everyone now see that baba is a patriot



Long live Mr president



Ling live federal republic of Nigeria



Baba with all my heart I cherish you



With all my heart I respect you



May your days be long Mr president 20 Likes 6 Shares

Only a lost soul will not think of death

Theyveedo:

So he knew?

My friend we have to be on alert everyone



We have to be prepared for it



We have to be prepared for it
Only the foolish ones that will not think of death every minute of the day

So, Osinbajo is a potential president? 6 Likes 1 Share

Please you need to get a mirror immediately



Please you need to get a mirror immediately
Look into it and ask your creator to reset you back to default mode

Those are the words of a man who has the love of the nation at heart.

So Buhari's knows he gave the Nigerian Army a fake date of birth 5 Likes 1 Share

High chiefRushdie of the wailers



The power of life and death resides with Almighty God



The power of life and death resides with Almighty God

My Good lord



Will have mercy on you My Good lordWill have mercy on you 2 Likes

then why is IBB still alive? All na story

Why are they telling us all this? ..Baba, please conclude your tests, rest wella then come back hale and hearty to your duty post ..



The day the news hit NL that Buhari is going on a 10 day leave, I suggested that they should make it at least 15 working days to enable him rest well. I will search out the thread.

I am praying for the quick return of Buhari back to work because it won't benefit Nigeria at all if anything happens to him now ...But didn't you see where he told Bakare " I am not as young as you think " meaning he is alot older than Bakare thinks





I will not by nor read bakare book cuz bubu betrayed us

A leader that knows how fragile his health is and still forced himself into power is a betrayer and deserves the worst that can befall any evil and selfish betrayer . So bubu's age is fake 2 Likes

Bro we all know



The truth is baba like any other president meant well for this great country



He's own is outstanding



No religious affiliation, political, tribal or anything within me and him



I believe him seeing his way of life



The truth is baba like any other president meant well for this great country
He's own is outstanding
No religious affiliation, political, tribal or anything within me and him
I believe him seeing his way of life
A modest life that always think of the hereafter

...and PYO will do just that if the eventuality eventually happen, not praying for his death though





He will not. But i am not sure he has the strength go carry on.

Is Bakare indirectly saying Buhari is dead

may lord in his infinite mercies provide for you, and also make you know that you cannot veil the truth no matter how much passion you have for it to be different.
I am not insinuating or wish death for our president, but as a learned fellow, I wish to know about his state off health because I am a stakeholder, one would think other intellectuals would follow suit but alas! They pick sides and create confusion in a front which ordinarily we should be united , the way we celebrate mediocrity in this country is outrageous!

Campaign period is over 1 Like