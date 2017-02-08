₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,128 members, 3,353,035 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 10:38 AM

Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies (13872 Views)

See What President Buhari Told Rev. Mbaka When He Visited Him Today In Abuja / NASS Crisis: What Buhari Told APC Reps At The Meeting / Appointment Of Bakare: Buhari Starts Presidency With A Lie! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by kahal29: 8:30am
Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari chose him as running mate in 2011, because he wanted a vice-president who can hold the nation together if he dies in power.

Both men contested the election under the platform of the then Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing his congregants in Ogba, Lagos, last month, Bakare said Buhari rejected former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s choice of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance.

He said all what transpired during that period had been documented in the book: ‘Strategic Intervention in Governance’, a book he authored.

“After I was called and I went to Abuja, and I sat with Mr President or General Buhari then, I said why me? ‘I’m not a politician’, ‘I do not belong to any political party’, ‘I am not carrying card of any party, why me’?

“He gave me all the reasons, they are written in the book; Strategic Intervention in Governance. He gave three reasons, but the one that made everyone around me that day to dove their hats was when he said: I am not as young as you think, and even Yar’Adua that is younger is dead.

“In case I die, I know you can hold the nation together. That was when Jim (he didn’t give his surrname) removed his cap and said egbon, you must agree.”

ALL BUHARI’S RUNNING MATES BEFORE 2011 HAD DIED

Bakare said on another day, he sat with Buhari and said, “Sir, I need to understand something before I do anything. Every running mate of yours, including the one that was even your deputy in the military, is dead.

“Ume-Ezeoke is dead, Okadigbo is dead, Idiagbon is dead, I am not about to die?”

Bakare said Buhari told him; “Pastor, you must be very funny, I have never even thought about it.”

“I knew he had nothing to do with their deaths, but that man carries a dimension of grace that if you deal with him, and betray him, you pay with your life,” Bakare said.

“So I said to him, hear me now, ‘I will never betray you, I leave it to you to betray me if you wish to do so’… I’m not kidding you, you don’t know what transpired, for you, it was just campaign.

“Loyalty is a two-way traffic, if you cannot do that with God, forget, you cannot do it with men, you’d betray the cause, somewhere along the line, when things get tough, when they are not as easy as you expect them to be.

“God builds your confidence if you heed to his agreement.”

https://www.thecable.ng/bakare-buhari-told-me-he-wants-a-vp-who-can-hold-the-nation-together-if-he-dies-in-power

2 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by PassingShot(m): 8:32am
Good

4 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:32am
Baba will not die

26 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by Beckham14: 8:32am
So Buhari is the biological father of the late Dagrin? grin





What a lovely father and son relationship. cheesy



Predicting their death.

6 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by timawoku(m): 8:32am
This is outrageous! I cannot take this, where is INEC? I will orubebe this post. I came here jeje to become FTC and some agbayas wey no get work grin just chance me...e dey pain o

As per topic I never read am, but be rest assure that robot zombie (sarrki) has nothing meaningful to say, his own Case is chronic and a lost cause so no bother ursef with him.

Buhari is not indispensable, whether we wish him well or not, we deserve to know about his health condition

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by Onyejemechimere(m): 8:32am
If he dies?
.
.
.
Ayam not understanding....

2 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:34am
Please can everyone now see that baba is a patriot

Long live Mr president

Ling live federal republic of Nigeria

Baba with all my heart I cherish you

With all my heart I respect you

May your days be long Mr president

20 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by Theyveedo(m): 8:35am
So he knew?

1 Like

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:35am
Onyejemechimere:
If he dies?
.
.
.
Ayam not understanding....

Only a lost soul will not think of death

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:37am
Theyveedo:
So he knew?

My friend we have to be on alert everyone

We have to be prepared for it

Only the foolish ones that will not think of death every minute of the day

2 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by doublewisdom: 8:37am
Lies, plenty lies. The North is watching you!

1 Like

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by EastGold(m): 8:39am
So, Osinbajo is a potential president?

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:39am
Beckham14:
So Buhari is the biological father of the late Dagrin? grin





What a lovely father and son relationship. cheesy



Predicting their death.


Please you need to get a mirror immediately

Look into it and ask your creator to reset you back to default mode

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by peteregwu(m): 8:39am
Hmmmm.....story story..this is politics and not some kind of Christianity. Let's face the fact, politics is politics and Christianity is Christianity. Let us be true to ourselves. Na for church you dey discuss about politics. U na never start..
Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by lilytender: 8:40am
kahal29:

“He gave me all the reasons, they are written in the book; Strategic Intervention in Governance. He gave three reasons, but the one that made everyone around me that day to dove their hats was when he said: I am not as young as you think, and even Yar’Adua that is younger is dead.

“In case I die, I know you can hold the nation together. That was when Jim (he didn’t give his surrname) removed his cap and said egbon, you must agree.”


https://www.thecable.ng/bakare-buhari-told-me-he-wants-a-vp-who-can-hold-the-nation-together-if-he-dies-in-power

Those are the words of a man who has the love of the nation at heart.

1 Like

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by SalamRushdie: 8:41am
So Buhari's knows he gave the Nigerian Army a fake date of birth

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:44am
SalamRushdie:
So Buhari's knows he gave the Nigerian Army a fake date of birth



High chiefRushdie of the wailers

The power of life and death resides with Almighty God

The I AM That I AM

4 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:45am
timawoku:
This is outrageous! I cannot take this, where is INEC? I will orubebe this post. I came here jeje to become FTC and some agbayas wey no get work grin just chance me...e dey pain o

As per topic I never read am, but be rest assure that robot zombie (sarrki) has nothing meaningful to say, his own Case is chronic and a lost cause so no bother ursef with him.

Buhari is not indispensable, whether we wish him well or not, we deserve to know about his health condition


My Good lord

Will have mercy on you

2 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by stsinner(m): 8:45am
Bakare said on another day, he sat with Buhari and said, “Sir, I need to understand something before I do anything. Every running mate of yours, including the one that was even your deputy in the military, is dead. “Ume-Ezeoke is dead, Okadigbo is dead, Idiagbon is dead, I am not about to die?” Bakare said Buhari told him; “Pastor, you must be very funny, I have never even thought about it.” “I knew he had nothing to do with their deaths, but that man carries a dimension of grace that if you deal with him, and betray him, you pay with your life,” Bakare said.
then why is IBB still alive? All na story

2 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by dunkem21(m): 8:46am
Why are they telling us all this? ..Baba, please conclude your tests, rest wella then come back hale and hearty to your duty post ..

The day the news hit NL that Buhari is going on a 10 day leave, I suggested that they should make it at least 15 working days to enable him rest well. I will search out the thread.
Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by SalamRushdie: 8:47am
sarrki:




High chiefRushdie of the wailers

The power of life and death resides with Almighty God

The I AM That I AM

I am praying for the quick return of Buhari back to work because it won't benefit Nigeria at all if anything happens to him now ...But didn't you see where he told Bakare " I am not as young as you think " meaning he is alot older than Bakare thinks

2 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by oloriooko(m): 8:49am
So bubu's age is fake grin shocked

I will not by nor read bakare book cuz bubu betrayed us
A leader that knows how fragile his health is and still forced himself into power is a betrayer and deserves the worst that can befall any evil and selfish betrayer.

2 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:50am
SalamRushdie:


I am praying for the quick return of Buhari back to work because it won't benefit Nigeria at all if anything happens to him now ...But didn't you see where he told Bakare " I am not as young as you think " meaning he is alot older than Bakare thinks

Bro we all know

The truth is baba like any other president meant well for this great country

He's own is outstanding

No religious affiliation, political, tribal or anything within me and him

I believe him seeing his way of life

A modest life that always think of the hereafter

5 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by IamPatriotic(m): 8:51am
...and PYO will do just that if the eventuality eventually happen, not praying for his death though
Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 8:51am
is bakare having a premonition already that buhari may die

I am still enjoying the one thousand naira am been paid.

My names are NgeneukwuewuGoat

3 Likes

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by omenkaLives: 8:51am
sarrki:
Baba will not die
He will not. But i am not sure he has the strength go carry on.

1 Like

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by oluwalewis(m): 9:06am
kahal29:
Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari chose him as running mate in 2011, because he wanted a vice-president who can hold the nation together if he dies in power.

Both men contested the election under the platform of the then Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing his congregants in Ogba, Lagos, last month, Bakare said Buhari rejected former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s choice of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance.

He said all what transpired during that period had been documented in the book: ‘Strategic Intervention in Governance’, a book he authored.

“After I was called and I went to Abuja, and I sat with Mr President or General Buhari then, I said why me? ‘I’m not a politician’, ‘I do not belong to any political party’, ‘I am not carrying card of any party, why me’?

“He gave me all the reasons, they are written in the book; Strategic Intervention in Governance. He gave three reasons, but the one that made everyone around me that day to dove their hats was when he said: I am not as young as you think, and even Yar’Adua that is younger is dead.

“In case I die, I know you can hold the nation together. That was when Jim (he didn’t give his surrname) removed his cap and said egbon, you must agree.”

ALL BUHARI’S RUNNING MATES BEFORE 2011 HAD DIED

Bakare said on another day, he sat with Buhari and said, “Sir, I need to understand something before I do anything. Every running mate of yours, including the one that was even your deputy in the military, is dead.

“Ume-Ezeoke is dead, Okadigbo is dead, Idiagbon is dead, I am not about to die?”

Bakare said Buhari told him; “Pastor, you must be very funny, I have never even thought about it.”

“I knew he had nothing to do with their deaths, but that man carries a dimension of grace that if you deal with him, and betray him, you pay with your life,” Bakare said.

“So I said to him, hear me now, ‘I will never betray you, I leave it to you to betray me if you wish to do so’… I’m not kidding you, you don’t know what transpired, for you, it was just campaign.

“Loyalty is a two-way traffic, if you cannot do that with God, forget, you cannot do it with men, you’d betray the cause, somewhere along the line, when things get tough, when they are not as easy as you expect them to be.

“God builds your confidence if you heed to his agreement.”

https://www.thecable.ng/bakare-buhari-told-me-he-wants-a-vp-who-can-hold-the-nation-together-if-he-dies-in-power

Is Bakare indirectly saying Buhari is dead

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by timawoku(m): 9:06am
sarrki:



My Good lord

Will have mercy on you
may lord in his infinite mercies provide for you, and also make you know that you cannot veil the truth no matter how much passion you have for it to be different.

I am not insinuating or wish death for our president, but as a learned fellow, I wish to know about his state off health because I am a stakeholder, one would think other intellectuals would follow suit but alas! They pick sides and create confusion in a front which ordinarily we should be united , the way we celebrate mediocrity in this country is outrageous!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:09am
get well soon or rip in advance I don't no
Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by SWG25: 9:09am
Campaign period is over

1 Like

Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by drss2(m): 9:10am
so d like of tinubu, bakare n OBJ choose buari in d knowledge dat wen he dies in office, they will step unto power. dis pipul don't know who "born to rule extremist" of d north ar. very soon they will face d full force of their treachery.

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Court Strikes-Out Fashola’s Suit To Stop Jang As Governors’ Forum Chair / Ondo: Boroffice Picks APC Form, Meets Oyegun / #biafran Veterans Storm Aba Streets In Protest These Are War Veterans(pics)

Viewing this topic: Dennis1987(m), Numberz(m), kidakuz, Uniquewise, TJNoble, Jaabioro(m), omostar, aare07(m), prosperodewumi1, chukychris92(m), limelighttee(m), Godsblessing(m), smartngentle(m), faladeSM1132(m), tee2011, Seunjungle(m), osibenaezekiel, balateef(m), vcoco1, able24(m), maxiuc(m), emerged01(m), ajilegend(m), edunwosu(m), Csami(m), Ayomide93(m), Donpizzle(m), Johnsown1(m), ibnquasale(m), CircleOfWilis, unite4real, neatideas, Godemcee(m), shamsal, neyofather(m), adudu208(m), deji68, Ibusho, enny234, tonio2wo, Inanx(m), baturezango(m), Bush2013, bidosko(m), dainformant(m), infotainment(m), Ikdbabie(f), agya1, justice2016, CashZamani(m), 9jizzy(m), Aringon(m), thiscounts(m), estrong, Fadahunsi(m), nueldgreat, Mzgracie(f), BlindAngel(f), odogwubiafra, segola7, bazrule1(m), ufuosman, Munzy14, zionmade(m), facealone05(m), ifec86, ajog1, obitobe, sango147(m), FirstCounsel(m), profemz(m), DellyMark, paking(m), tydotbaba(m), 377, bethnals, Vongsama(m), ollaxworld(m), onyemeswag, urshawmoore(m), Toyade888(m), Zamzamiu, dayowunmi(m), NAVYdogg, mickijoe, Joe4real1988(m), hok4u(m), viktor88, ak22, samogo1, Challas(m), Super1Star, AustineE1, shinawaju(m), bignene(m), danchuzzy(m), Lusayo(m), Okundaye4(m), Buharimustgo, odigiri1983, pricelessmr, kgbd(m), geobest, lukaino(m), peterphd(m), Gbengem(m), Nerddict(m), Monk92(m), Miraxzeebility(m), sogud, xceptionalevents, javalove(m), mrpotter(m), ayoomo9(m), am0s(m), ochilikoko(m), EazyMoh(m), adisa786, Richkid97, Owodiong(m), 2fine2fast(m), Jayuba(m), cjfbn, xcolanto, kwende(m), sneezeemek(m), onyxo76(m), donlemson(m), theway83, catlova2, waley007(m), jahbiz, ziggy3579, Oladejiymcmb and 338 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.