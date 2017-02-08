₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,128 members, 3,353,035 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 10:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies (13872 Views)
See What President Buhari Told Rev. Mbaka When He Visited Him Today In Abuja / NASS Crisis: What Buhari Told APC Reps At The Meeting / Appointment Of Bakare: Buhari Starts Presidency With A Lie! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by kahal29: 8:30am
Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari chose him as running mate in 2011, because he wanted a vice-president who can hold the nation together if he dies in power.
https://www.thecable.ng/bakare-buhari-told-me-he-wants-a-vp-who-can-hold-the-nation-together-if-he-dies-in-power
2 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by PassingShot(m): 8:32am
Good
4 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:32am
Baba will not die
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by Beckham14: 8:32am
So Buhari is the biological father of the late Dagrin?
What a lovely father and son relationship.
Predicting their death.
6 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by timawoku(m): 8:32am
This is outrageous! I cannot take this, where is INEC? I will orubebe this post. I came here jeje to become FTC and some agbayas wey no get work just chance me...e dey pain o
As per topic I never read am, but be rest assure that robot zombie (sarrki) has nothing meaningful to say, his own Case is chronic and a lost cause so no bother ursef with him.
Buhari is not indispensable, whether we wish him well or not, we deserve to know about his health condition
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by Onyejemechimere(m): 8:32am
If he dies?
.
.
.
Ayam not understanding....
2 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:34am
Please can everyone now see that baba is a patriot
Long live Mr president
Ling live federal republic of Nigeria
Baba with all my heart I cherish you
With all my heart I respect you
May your days be long Mr president
20 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by Theyveedo(m): 8:35am
So he knew?
1 Like
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:35am
Onyejemechimere:
Only a lost soul will not think of death
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:37am
Theyveedo:
My friend we have to be on alert everyone
We have to be prepared for it
Only the foolish ones that will not think of death every minute of the day
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by doublewisdom: 8:37am
Lies, plenty lies. The North is watching you!
1 Like
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by EastGold(m): 8:39am
So, Osinbajo is a potential president?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:39am
Beckham14:
Please you need to get a mirror immediately
Look into it and ask your creator to reset you back to default mode
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by peteregwu(m): 8:39am
Hmmmm.....story story..this is politics and not some kind of Christianity. Let's face the fact, politics is politics and Christianity is Christianity. Let us be true to ourselves. Na for church you dey discuss about politics. U na never start..
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by lilytender: 8:40am
kahal29:
Those are the words of a man who has the love of the nation at heart.
1 Like
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by SalamRushdie: 8:41am
So Buhari's knows he gave the Nigerian Army a fake date of birth
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:44am
SalamRushdie:
High chiefRushdie of the wailers
The power of life and death resides with Almighty God
The I AM That I AM
4 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:45am
timawoku:
My Good lord
Will have mercy on you
2 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by stsinner(m): 8:45am
Bakare said on another day, he sat with Buhari and said, “Sir, I need to understand something before I do anything. Every running mate of yours, including the one that was even your deputy in the military, is dead. “Ume-Ezeoke is dead, Okadigbo is dead, Idiagbon is dead, I am not about to die?” Bakare said Buhari told him; “Pastor, you must be very funny, I have never even thought about it.” “I knew he had nothing to do with their deaths, but that man carries a dimension of grace that if you deal with him, and betray him, you pay with your life,” Bakare said.then why is IBB still alive? All na story
2 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by dunkem21(m): 8:46am
Why are they telling us all this? ..Baba, please conclude your tests, rest wella then come back hale and hearty to your duty post ..
The day the news hit NL that Buhari is going on a 10 day leave, I suggested that they should make it at least 15 working days to enable him rest well. I will search out the thread.
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by SalamRushdie: 8:47am
sarrki:
I am praying for the quick return of Buhari back to work because it won't benefit Nigeria at all if anything happens to him now ...But didn't you see where he told Bakare " I am not as young as you think " meaning he is alot older than Bakare thinks
2 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by oloriooko(m): 8:49am
So bubu's age is fake
I will not by nor read bakare book cuz bubu betrayed us
A leader that knows how fragile his health is and still forced himself into power is a betrayer and deserves the worst that can befall any evil and selfish betrayer.
2 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by sarrki(m): 8:50am
SalamRushdie:
Bro we all know
The truth is baba like any other president meant well for this great country
He's own is outstanding
No religious affiliation, political, tribal or anything within me and him
I believe him seeing his way of life
A modest life that always think of the hereafter
5 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by IamPatriotic(m): 8:51am
...and PYO will do just that if the eventuality eventually happen, not praying for his death though
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 8:51am
is bakare having a premonition already that buhari may die
I am still enjoying the one thousand naira am been paid.
My names are NgeneukwuewuGoat
3 Likes
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by omenkaLives: 8:51am
sarrki:He will not. But i am not sure he has the strength go carry on.
1 Like
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by oluwalewis(m): 9:06am
kahal29:
Is Bakare indirectly saying Buhari is dead
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by timawoku(m): 9:06am
sarrki:may lord in his infinite mercies provide for you, and also make you know that you cannot veil the truth no matter how much passion you have for it to be different.
I am not insinuating or wish death for our president, but as a learned fellow, I wish to know about his state off health because I am a stakeholder, one would think other intellectuals would follow suit but alas! They pick sides and create confusion in a front which ordinarily we should be united , the way we celebrate mediocrity in this country is outrageous!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:09am
get well soon or rip in advance I don't no
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by SWG25: 9:09am
Campaign period is over
1 Like
|Re: Bakare: Buhari Told Me He Wants A VP Who Can Hold The Nation Together If He Dies by drss2(m): 9:10am
so d like of tinubu, bakare n OBJ choose buari in d knowledge dat wen he dies in office, they will step unto power. dis pipul don't know who "born to rule extremist" of d north ar. very soon they will face d full force of their treachery.
1 Like
Court Strikes-Out Fashola’s Suit To Stop Jang As Governors’ Forum Chair / Ondo: Boroffice Picks APC Form, Meets Oyegun / #biafran Veterans Storm Aba Streets In Protest These Are War Veterans(pics)
Viewing this topic: Dennis1987(m), Numberz(m), kidakuz, Uniquewise, TJNoble, Jaabioro(m), omostar, aare07(m), prosperodewumi1, chukychris92(m), limelighttee(m), Godsblessing(m), smartngentle(m), faladeSM1132(m), tee2011, Seunjungle(m), osibenaezekiel, balateef(m), vcoco1, able24(m), maxiuc(m), emerged01(m), ajilegend(m), edunwosu(m), Csami(m), Ayomide93(m), Donpizzle(m), Johnsown1(m), ibnquasale(m), CircleOfWilis, unite4real, neatideas, Godemcee(m), shamsal, neyofather(m), adudu208(m), deji68, Ibusho, enny234, tonio2wo, Inanx(m), baturezango(m), Bush2013, bidosko(m), dainformant(m), infotainment(m), Ikdbabie(f), agya1, justice2016, CashZamani(m), 9jizzy(m), Aringon(m), thiscounts(m), estrong, Fadahunsi(m), nueldgreat, Mzgracie(f), BlindAngel(f), odogwubiafra, segola7, bazrule1(m), ufuosman, Munzy14, zionmade(m), facealone05(m), ifec86, ajog1, obitobe, sango147(m), FirstCounsel(m), profemz(m), DellyMark, paking(m), tydotbaba(m), 377, bethnals, Vongsama(m), ollaxworld(m), onyemeswag, urshawmoore(m), Toyade888(m), Zamzamiu, dayowunmi(m), NAVYdogg, mickijoe, Joe4real1988(m), hok4u(m), viktor88, ak22, samogo1, Challas(m), Super1Star, AustineE1, shinawaju(m), bignene(m), danchuzzy(m), Lusayo(m), Okundaye4(m), Buharimustgo, odigiri1983, pricelessmr, kgbd(m), geobest, lukaino(m), peterphd(m), Gbengem(m), Nerddict(m), Monk92(m), Miraxzeebility(m), sogud, xceptionalevents, javalove(m), mrpotter(m), ayoomo9(m), am0s(m), ochilikoko(m), EazyMoh(m), adisa786, Richkid97, Owodiong(m), 2fine2fast(m), Jayuba(m), cjfbn, xcolanto, kwende(m), sneezeemek(m), onyxo76(m), donlemson(m), theway83, catlova2, waley007(m), jahbiz, ziggy3579, Oladejiymcmb and 338 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3