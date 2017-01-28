₦airaland Forum

Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by JamieNaija: 8:36am
Ayo Shonaiya is a filmmaker and TV Producer. He is also a lawyer and music talent agent who has managed many of Nigeria's top artists.

He definitely isnt happy with gordons, as his tweet shows

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by marshalcarter: 8:57am
oh my home.. oh my home.... oh my home... oh my home... wen shall i see my hoooooooome... wen shall i see my beautiful home...I'll never forget my home...oh my home my homegrin grin








let it not look as if i Just pass by grin grin





FTC"!!!!!!!!!!!! cheesy........mtcheeeeew...who ftc epp sefundecided

2 Likes

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by Atmmachine(m): 10:25am

Who is that Gordons or Condoms

Look at his ugly goat face with his dry ass jokes calling 2face an illiterate

Alibaba and I go die never talk, na thst gorilla face truck driver to dey talk like donkey

I love 2face so much but my love for him went up to 1000% when he cancelled the protest

For the people calling 2face a coward, you guys are dumb as your leaders

After voting for Buhari, you want 2face to rescue you by going out to protest

The thunder wey go fire you still dey eat Amala and Ewedu

You want him to go protest for you and get in trouble with the government because of your dumbness

You voted for change, enjoy your change

2face will not waste his time protesting for dumb people who voted for a 90 year old sick illiterate

8 Likes

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by espionage48(m): 10:25am
Today is my birthday!!! wish me luck pals.. I don't need likes because likes can't add to my account

6 Likes

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by firstolalekan(m): 10:25am
grin
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by kennygee(f): 10:25am
I am not understanding.
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by rossyc(f): 10:25am
ok
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by obembet(m): 10:25am
This is away goal.


Wait make I eat this small food before I comment

1 Like

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by buzquet(m): 10:25am
Gordon bashing will be free for all now. Even artist that are struggling to make living from their career will join in bashing him
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by firstolalekan(m): 10:26am
Atmmachine:
Mmj
joblessness

still feeding under mummy cry
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by brunofarad(m): 10:26am
Don't mind Gordons the PHD HOLDER

1 Like

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by Shortyy(f): 10:26am
I thought he has apologized?

2 Likes

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by seunny4lif(m): 10:26am
grin grin
E no concern

1 Like

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by Friedyokes: 10:26am
Them just dae try use this 2face matter enter news
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by darikut2: 10:26am
damn grin grin
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by Ayan25(f): 10:26am
So disappointed in Gordons

1 Like

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by guywitzerogal(m): 10:26am
D don start
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by nogasimplicity: 10:26am
hmm
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by Dongreat(m): 10:27am
The comeback wasn't either funny or schooling. Next time you want to Mr Ayo, don't use big word like "gynecologist" cos you get a fair share of your audience (Nigerians) lost.
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by SeniorZato(m): 10:27am
But wait oooo, is tuface a graduate?

2 Likes

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by TheGoodJoe(m): 10:27am
Haba, This stroking is too Heartless. Is Ayo trying to damage Gordons history with Yab? angry angry angry grin grin grin
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by AgentGoat: 10:27am
Just passing by
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by osuofia2(m): 10:27am
THAT GORDONS WITH HIM DRY JOKES....NO WONDER HELEN PAUL FINISH AM
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by shamecurls(m): 10:27am
Blood of Wizkid!

See jab!
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by Longcucumber(m): 10:28am
Watin i wan type self
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by Tbillz(m): 10:28am
Comic Relief everywhere, where other countries are thinking of been the economic heartbeat of the world!
Economic nose diving?
Our President Lost in transit?
Artist, Not hit songs again?
Politicians milking the country dry?
Religion attacks?
Faceless herdsmen attacking?
DSS on th watch?

May God help Us o!!!
Things Fall apart should have been written in 2017!!!
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by guywitzerogal(m): 10:28am
Ayan25:
So disappointed in Gordons
y is truth away bitter pls is 2face not an illiterate ni?
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by laurel03: 10:29am
osuofia2:
THAT GORDONS WITH HIM DRY JOKES....NO WONDER HELEN PAUL FINISH AM
Gordons no funny at all

1 Like

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:29am
Mtcheeeew

1 Like

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by 12345baba: 10:29am
All comedians will go to hell
Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by Atmmachine(m): 10:29am
firstolalekan:

joblessness

still feeding under mummy cry

No

I feed my parents and i stopped them from working

They will never ever work and i will pay them monthly salaries till the day they die

And I'm only 26 years old

How old are you and what are your achievements ??

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ayo Shonaiya Slams Gordons For Calling 2face An Illiterate by GreenMavro: 10:29am
wink

(0) (1) (Reply)

