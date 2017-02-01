Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face (4398 Views)

In a video posted on his Instagram page Tuesday night, Gordons said that he did not intend to insult 2Baba or “bring a fight”, adding that he had sent his apology in an SMS to 2Baba.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2kvz410vZ8





It's already too late



Look at his ugly goat face with his dry ass jokes calling 2face an illiterate



Alibaba and I go die never talk, na this gorilla face truck driver to dey talk like donkey



I love 2face so much but my love for him went up to 1000% when he cancelled the protest



For the people calling 2face a coward, you guys are dumb as your leaders



After voting for Buhari, you want 2face to rescue you by going out to protest



The thunder wey go fire you still dey eat Amala and Ewedu



You want him to go protest for you and get in trouble with the government because of your dumbness



You voted for change, enjoy your change



2face will not waste his time protesting for dumb people who voted for a 90 year old sick illiterate 13 Likes 1 Share

Ok.



That is all.



Apologize.

GOD saves him

Keep ur apology to urself

Some fools just misuse the word 'illiterate' on people anyhow.

They don't even know the full/true meaning of it.

I laughed when that ldiot BLACKFACE called Tuface illiterate and now, Gordons too. They are just plainly stupld.

Tuface is even more literate now than both of them. 8 Likes 1 Share

Make i catch space. i go comment when buhari come back



next time next time 2 Likes

Why apologies? Comedy all over the world is cruelly funny and practices by people with huge sense of humor. Have you listen to Kelvin Hart or Martin Lawrence? Dudes are insulting but very funny still. We take things too serious in this country and that's why a large proportion of us are hopeless sadist. I remember when comedians made fun of OBJ being an excon but as a president then he over looked it. So many people with very low sense of humor. Keyword: Sense of Humor

Is Tuface an illiterate? ...

Is he good at music? ...



In Joker Voice: So why so serious, for what can't kill you makes you stranger. 2 Likes





The deed has been done and its already recorded into history-books that "On the 7th of February, 2017, Gordons called Tuface an educated illiterate who could not express himself vocally but only through Music"







Fayose and Senator Akpabio really dented Tuface`s image by cajoling him in-between there political face-off with the incumbent government

Deed Has Been Done Bro.

So he actually came out to blast 2baba. Thought it was a rumor

The real definition of a man is to admit it when you are wrong and apologise

Not everything should be a joke.



Comedians should know when to be serious.



Illiterates can't read and write any language. English is a language and shouldn't be a yardstick to measure literacy in this country, if it is, then all Americans will be literates. 2 Likes









Well, I really don't see what school has done for Gor-dunce.









Go and sleep jor. I have never liked your jokes sef. You try too hard to impress and be funny. And come... why are you always picking on 2baba?! They send you?

You no get respect? Where were you when 2baba started reigning? Go and sleep o. Ugly mumu charcoal comedian 2 Likes 1 Share

why did u open ur mouth before, because u have access to cheap press abi?

Apology or not, you've said it all

Hmm, some comedians would cross some red lines just to make people laugh





It's terrible

Why the apologies...I thought anything comediens say is always a joke. Lol

Every yeyeberity are just looking for cheap attention to stay relevant. Smh

The mumu cannot even define illiteracy.

Today is my birthday!!! wish me luck pals.. I don't need likes because likes can't add to my account

Think before speaking, una no go hear. After na to apologise upandan.

Why say it in the ist place, meanwhile tu baba right now

Idiotaaa

Look before you leap. Why do you have to act then apologise instead of think before you act? Well, he has done a good thing. At least, he knows when and how to apologize.