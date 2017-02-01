₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,128 members, 3,353,035 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 10:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face (4398 Views)
|Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by SexyBabe001(f): 9:41am
Comedian Gordons has tendered an apology to 2Baba over a statement he made in a recent interview, describing the musician as the “only illiterate who can sing correctly in music”.
In a video posted on his Instagram page Tuesday night, Gordons said that he did not intend to insult 2Baba or “bring a fight”, adding that he had sent his apology in an SMS to 2Baba.
Source:
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/illiterate-musician-gordons-apologise.html
Watch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2kvz410vZ8
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by SexyBabe001(f): 9:42am
Go and sin no more...
See more here..
http://www.ajayiwrites.com/2017/02/illiterate-musician-gordons-apologise.html
3 Likes
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by Atmmachine(m): 10:14am
It's already too late
Look at his ugly goat face with his dry ass jokes calling 2face an illiterate
Alibaba and I go die never talk, na this gorilla face truck driver to dey talk like donkey
I love 2face so much but my love for him went up to 1000% when he cancelled the protest
For the people calling 2face a coward, you guys are dumb as your leaders
After voting for Buhari, you want 2face to rescue you by going out to protest
The thunder wey go fire you still dey eat Amala and Ewedu
You want him to go protest for you and get in trouble with the government because of your dumbness
You voted for change, enjoy your change
2face will not waste his time protesting for dumb people who voted for a 90 year old sick illiterate
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by AntiWailer: 10:14am
Ok.
That is all.
Apologize.
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by kaybestt(m): 10:14am
GOD saves him
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by Hitdata2: 10:14am
Keep ur apology to urself
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by firstolalekan(m): 10:14am
Some fools just misuse the word 'illiterate' on people anyhow.
They don't even know the full/true meaning of it.
I laughed when that ldiot BLACKFACE called Tuface illiterate and now, Gordons too. They are just plainly stupld.
Tuface is even more literate now than both of them.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by Mayor38(m): 10:14am
Make i catch space. i go comment when buhari come back
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by LEOSIRSIR(m): 10:15am
next time
2 Likes
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by Dongreat(m): 10:15am
Why apologies? Comedy all over the world is cruelly funny and practices by people with huge sense of humor. Have you listen to Kelvin Hart or Martin Lawrence? Dudes are insulting but very funny still. We take things too serious in this country and that's why a large proportion of us are hopeless sadist. I remember when comedians made fun of OBJ being an excon but as a president then he over looked it. So many people with very low sense of humor. Keyword: Sense of Humor
Is Tuface an illiterate? ...
Is he good at music? ...
In Joker Voice: So why so serious, for what can't kill you makes you stranger.
2 Likes
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by shamecurls(m): 10:15am
The deed has been done and its already recorded into history-books that "On the 7th of February, 2017, Gordons called Tuface an educated illiterate who could not express himself vocally but only through Music"
Fayose and Senator Akpabio really dented Tuface`s image by cajoling him in-between there political face-off with the incumbent government
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by Cutezt(m): 10:15am
Deed Has Been Done Bro.
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by anuwears(m): 10:15am
PROMO PROMO PROMO
It is the "Season Of Love" ..With 3k do you know you can get your spouse and yourself a quality customized lovers T shirt
Contact : 09098730881
BBMC - D3EF9E6B
Instagram - @anu_wears
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by Josephamstrong1(m): 10:15am
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by Ayan25(f): 10:15am
So he actually came out to blast 2baba. Thought it was a rumor
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by buzquet(m): 10:15am
The real definition of a man is to admit it when you are wrong and apologise
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by admax(m): 10:16am
Not everything should be a joke.
Comedians should know when to be serious.
Illiterates can't read and write any language. English is a language and shouldn't be a yardstick to measure literacy in this country, if it is, then all Americans will be literates.
2 Likes
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by bibiking7(m): 10:16am
Well, I really don't see what school has done for Gor-dunce.
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by Loisemm(f): 10:16am
Go and sleep jor. I have never liked your jokes sef. You try too hard to impress and be funny. And come... why are you always picking on 2baba?! They send you?
You no get respect? Where were you when 2baba started reigning? Go and sleep o. Ugly mumu charcoal comedian
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by intercom: 10:16am
why did u open ur mouth before, because u have access to cheap press abi?
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by saint047(m): 10:16am
Apology or not, you've said it all
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by Tazmode(m): 10:16am
Hmm, some comedians would cross some red lines just to make people laugh
It's terrible
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by IMASTEX: 10:16am
Why the apologies...I thought anything comediens say is always a joke. Lol
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by kenny1313(m): 10:16am
Every yeyeberity are just looking for cheap attention to stay relevant. Smh
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by jmoore(m): 10:16am
The mumu cannot even define illiteracy.
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by espionage48(m): 10:17am
Today is my birthday!!! wish me luck pals.. I don't need likes because likes can't add to my account
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by megareal(f): 10:17am
Think before speaking, una no go hear. After na to apologise upandan.
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by Naughtytboy: 10:17am
Why say it in the ist place, meanwhile tu baba right now
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by wellmax(m): 10:17am
Idiotaaa
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by ziccoit: 10:17am
Look before you leap. Why do you have to act then apologise instead of think before you act? Well, he has done a good thing. At least, he knows when and how to apologize.
|Re: Illiterate Musician: Gordons Apologises To 2face by 12345baba: 10:17am
Otuocha plc
Mob Beats Up Former Delta Speaker Over Ward Congress / Robbers Attack Commercil Bus,seriously violated 18 Female / Watch American Reunion Online
Viewing this topic: goddasonik, sinaj(f), Fortune5588, martha89, pascal2young(m), ceejay80s(m), justokey(m), Henry24o, Eseose9(f), tonquendo4u(m), blackboifizzy(m), lomzy1(m), Leemak, aurorahampers, arinzeejikonye(m), Longcucumber(m), indihaus, Easybab4life, walex2(m), petrelli07, MreSBee, emi14, Harreeseen(m), Abbaj, Crunchy707(m), Phaezejoye(m), SpecialAdviser, dguizman, adeoyemandel, jakesbaba, UEK33(m), DESNAT(m), neolboy(m), Buraimohjoseph, seangy4konji, nelbaba(m), Tbillz(m), Atmmachine(m), acevic(m), dont8(m), drlaykay(m), nneamaka114, Appliedmaths(m), kudosamass(m), SonofHim, lazsnaira(m), Black5050(m), joceey(m), dapsoneh, benedictilemona(m), Oakbend16, hobbex, joshyo1(m), ndudiogeleka, olaolulazio(m), fizzile(m), Juggernauts, Archbishop88, herdeniji(m), viva1103(m), Usernamesucks, sweetestboi(m), iamteegee, dicksonadams(m), freshness2020(m), dgifted, trevolady(f), ultimate77(m), Banjo24, viqueta(m), Olucheye(m), Burgerlomo, adonismuller(m), Smartuche, Cornerstone2020 and 197 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21