Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) (9257 Views)

IBB University Lecturer Slaps His Student In Niger State / 17 UNILAG Girls Missing After Heading For Party At Lekki - Says Twitter User / See How A Teacher Brutalised His Student (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://twitter.com/Femi_Uncensored/status/829219072017629184



See photos below and photo of the lecturer































Source: A Twitter user,@Femi_Uncensored has called out a lecturer with the Kogi state University for allegedly battering his female lover .The lecturer, Edward Egwuaba is said to be in the Sociology dept, Kogi State University.See photos below and photo of the lecturerSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/kogi-state-lecturer-allegedly.html

see the uncensored picture



http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/kogi-state-lecturer-allegedly.html



he looks attractive. y do such?

Is there any hope for this nation at all. People that are being trusted to teach the leaders of tomorrow are the ones killing their future and no action had been taken by the school authorities... What a "C*ntry" called Nigeria... If he had done similar things like this before, how the hell did he retained his job as a lecturerIs there any hope for this nation at all. People that are being trusted to teach the leaders of tomorrow are the ones killing their future and no action had been taken by the school authorities... What a "C*ntry" called Nigeria... 3 Likes

Na wah o some gehs no de hear word sef, go learn book u come de follow lektura maybe for good grades or cash... Now e don colour your skin for u.



And the foolish lecturer should be thought on how to be a gentle man, he ought not to go unpunished 1 Like

Why is he crying for her? She's enjoying nah. Who sent her to tango with another woman's Mike Tyson? My sister don't only enjoy the money n 1 minute sex he dishes out. Enjoy the punching too. I only pray you don't loose one eye in the process. Ayam not understanding againWhy is he crying for her? She's enjoying nah. Who sent her to tango with another woman's Mike Tyson? My sister don't only enjoy the money n 1 minute sex he dishes out. Enjoy the punching too. I only pray you don't loose one eye in the process. 1 Like

NAwa





Same way Tboss battered Myonnaise





Same way Chelsea battered Arsenal



Same way DSS battered 2Face



Same way some guys wan batter dia babe on vals day on top bed Same way Tboss battered MyonnaiseSame way Chelsea battered ArsenalSame way DSS battered 2FaceSame way some guys wan batter dia babe on vals day on top bed

She deserves it. All this prostitutes. 2 Likes

ok





WYSIWYG WYSIWYG 1 Like

I. Think he should be sacked, if it were to be a student,he or she would have being expelled

This is act of wickedness

serves her right. she is trying to break another womans home, i dont feel pity for those who do such 3 Likes

Let her report officially to the school authority. All these social media reports will not help her case. 1 Like

They should send his ass to kirikiri...and this is not the first time she is been beaten up, the gal sef needs to receive sense.. 1 Like





Abeg wey that Zuma or Dim's pic?



Run away from abusive men at the slightest hint, they won't here. It seems girls & abusive men are 5 & 6.Abeg wey that Zuma or Dim's pic?Run away from abusive men at the slightest hint, they won't here.

Why will somebody even fight for a gal totally ridiculous

konji na bastard

Hmm

Meeen, u go collect full adult dose if the beating. Ur father

He has no respect for women, I hope he finds his match if dis is true anyway.

When u dey enjoy, we no see u for here o.

Pls, enjoy the problem alone abeg 1 Like

Silly weak man. Wait till you born your own and beat her like this. I wonder what gave him the courage to beat her up like this

Pain is love

Say your mind on the issues affecting Nigeria's educational issue. Say it now on forum.insideeducation.ng

My guess is that he is married.



Randy pricks everywhere.

Kogi men and domestic violence is like bread and butter.



Dont ask me who and who



Dino did it



Late Audu's son did it



now this young man is doing



if there so called role models and mentors are like this how will there boys act.

Where is that law that bans lecturers from doing that thing to students

look at how handsome n cute he is .a women can easily say i have seen the best amongst men by judging his physical outlook without knowing he is a beast inside. Anyway for the gals looking for cool n handsome guys without knowing who they really are inside,take note

And you exposed her face while hiding the man's face.