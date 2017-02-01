₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by noetic5: 10:52am
A Twitter user,@Femi_Uncensored has called out a lecturer with the Kogi state University for allegedly battering his female lover .The lecturer, Edward Egwuaba is said to be in the Sociology dept, Kogi State University.
https://twitter.com/Femi_Uncensored/status/829219072017629184
See photos below and photo of the lecturer
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/kogi-state-lecturer-allegedly.html
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by noetic5: 10:53am
see the uncensored picture
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/kogi-state-lecturer-allegedly.html
he looks attractive. y do such?
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by Tokziby: 12:07pm
If he had done similar things like this before, how the hell did he retained his job as a lecturer Is there any hope for this nation at all. People that are being trusted to teach the leaders of tomorrow are the ones killing their future and no action had been taken by the school authorities... What a "C*ntry" called Nigeria...
3 Likes
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by princefaculty(m): 12:07pm
Na wah o some gehs no de hear word sef, go learn book u come de follow lektura maybe for good grades or cash... Now e don colour your skin for u.
And the foolish lecturer should be thought on how to be a gentle man, he ought not to go unpunished
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by Jackeeh(m): 12:07pm
Ayam not understanding again Why is he crying for her? She's enjoying nah. Who sent her to tango with another woman's Mike Tyson? My sister don't only enjoy the money n 1 minute sex he dishes out. Enjoy the punching too. I only pray you don't loose one eye in the process.
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by Doctorfitz(m): 12:07pm
NAwa
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by GreenMavro: 12:07pm
Same way Tboss battered Myonnaise
Same way Chelsea battered Arsenal
Same way DSS battered 2Face
Same way some guys wan batter dia babe on vals day on top bed
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by webninja: 12:08pm
She deserves it. All this prostitutes.
2 Likes
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by NameChecker: 12:08pm
ok
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by unclezuma: 12:08pm
WYSIWYG
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by emperorAY(m): 12:08pm
I. Think he should be sacked, if it were to be a student,he or she would have being expelled
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by Ayan25(f): 12:08pm
This is act of wickedness
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by crestedaguiyi: 12:09pm
serves her right. she is trying to break another womans home, i dont feel pity for those who do such
3 Likes
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by dman4mdmoon(m): 12:09pm
Let her report officially to the school authority. All these social media reports will not help her case.
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by cosby02(m): 12:09pm
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by rossyc(f): 12:09pm
They should send his ass to kirikiri...and this is not the first time she is been beaten up, the gal sef needs to receive sense..
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by AreaFada2: 12:10pm
It seems girls & abusive men are 5 & 6.
Abeg wey that Zuma or Dim's pic?
Run away from abusive men at the slightest hint, they won't here.
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by emperorAY(m): 12:10pm
Why will somebody even fight for a gal totally ridiculous
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 12:10pm
konji na bastard
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by Hitdata2: 12:10pm
Hmm
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by Shugarlynn(f): 12:10pm
Meeen, u go collect full adult dose if the beating. Ur father
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by ChubbychummyICE(f): 12:11pm
He has no respect for women, I hope he finds his match if dis is true anyway.
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by KINGwax007(m): 12:11pm
When u dey enjoy, we no see u for here o.
Pls, enjoy the problem alone abeg
1 Like
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by Eminya(f): 12:11pm
Silly weak man. Wait till you born your own and beat her like this. I wonder what gave him the courage to beat her up like this
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by mrbyron(m): 12:11pm
Pain is love
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by annexworld(m): 12:11pm
Say your mind on the issues affecting Nigeria's educational issue. Say it now on forum.insideeducation.ng
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by cynhamscakes(f): 12:11pm
My guess is that he is married.
Randy pricks everywhere.
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by NOC1(m): 12:11pm
Kogi men and domestic violence is like bread and butter.
Dont ask me who and who
Dino did it
Late Audu's son did it
now this young man is doing
if there so called role models and mentors are like this how will there boys act.
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 12:11pm
Where is that law that bans lecturers from doing that thing to students
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by messenger4891: 12:12pm
look at how handsome n cute he is .a women can easily say i have seen the best amongst men by judging his physical outlook without knowing he is a beast inside. Anyway for the gals looking for cool n handsome guys without knowing who they really are inside,take note
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by nkemdi89(f): 12:12pm
And you exposed her face while hiding the man's face.
|Re: Kogi State University Lecturer Batters His Student Lover - Twitter User (Photos) by Yomiwayne80(m): 12:12pm
She never see anything
