http://politicsngr.com/osinbajo-presides-fec-meeting-photos/ Acting president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo presided over the federal executive council meeting that held on Wednesday in Aso-rock. Photos below; 1 Like

FTC tins (been a long while) 11 Likes 2 Shares

Osinbajo is my niccar 2 Likes

All I see are people with mourning faces excepting the minister of lying affairs who is calcuting what lie to be told. 2 Likes

Everyone is "acting" now in nainaija

meeting with no meaning

Who their meeting epp? 2 Likes



Farewell my hero



You will be missed

Every week,FEC meeting without no effect on the common man.



They come out smiling and laughing while the citizens dying in pains. 4 Likes



I can see the sadness in their faces



Just announce the burial date and stop playing with us

Meeting that wont yield anything positive to the masses. Mtcheww

Acting President, Acting CJN, Acting EFCC boss, naira is there acting his own , rice and beans acting their own while all Nigerians haff turn acting citizens ..Walahi Nigeria don turn Nollywood oo 5 Likes 1 Share

Useless meetings... 1 Like

Bro like wetin again naa.... Like say recession go stop if we like or wetin

From their expression in those pictures, something is terrible wrong with BUHARI.

Buhari should give prof chance let's see

SalamRushdie:

Acting President, Acting CJN, Acting EFCC boss, naira is there acting his own , rice and beans acting their own while all Nigerians haff turn acting citizens ..Walahi Nigeria don turn Nollywood oo

Repeating the same rubbish in every thread only goes to show you are bereft of ideas ... like the saying goes empty barrels make the loudest noise...

At least he is consulting with his team..... 1st 6 month Bab no even get team not to talk of meeting with them

My uncle is gradually taking over.



Make we begin dey look for aso ebi to do the owambe.



Ajepako to supply elubo and gari



Funjosh to supply cows and Oshogbo weeds



Lala to supply snake meat



Vickyrotex to supply ewedu iru maggi salt kaun ata rodo etc



Juliaann to supply chairs and canopies



Fabfunmi to supply pure water bottled water soft drinks beer assorted drinks and alomo



Aminat508 to supply all the musicians



Rokiatu to supply ugly babes for our ugly visitors



Osusumustflow to supply condoms



Freeglobe to supply fine babes age not beyond 18



Babangbali to book the church service with baba Adeboye

So @YemiOsibanjo, what was @MBuhari's response when you mentioned the protest in Lagos and Abuja to him?

Did he ask what the grievances of the protesters were?

What about the organizers of the protest nko? Was he interested in knowing who they were?

Did he bother to know how you and the security agents were handling the protesters?















Did you also report those wishing or peddling his rumored death? What was his response also?

Open the heads of all of them there and you only find a seed a spoilt beans, these old people have nothing to offer us. Meeting for what nah?? What has other meeting profited us ??

signature2012:

Every week,FEC meeting without no effect on the common man.

They come out smiling and laughing while the citizens dying in pains. The one since 1999, what did it give to you.

Things have changed, FEC is no longer a contract awarding meeting. As Executive they need weekly meeting. For my small office sef, we do weekly meetings. So abeg free them The one since 1999, what did it give to you.Things have changed, FEC is no longer a contract awarding meeting. As Executive they need weekly meeting. For my small office sef, we do weekly meetings. So abeg free them