₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,259 members, 3,353,361 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 01:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) (3985 Views)
Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting Today (Photos) / Osinbajo Presides Over Quarterly Business Forum (Photos) / Osinbajo Presides Over Emergency FEC Meeting (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 12:10pm
Acting president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo presided over the federal executive council meeting that held on Wednesday in Aso-rock. Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/osinbajo-presides-fec-meeting-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by reflx(m): 12:12pm
my President!
like if you agree!
FTC tins (been a long while)
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Day11(m): 12:15pm
Osinbajo is my niccar
2 Likes
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by zico530(m): 12:15pm
All I see are people with mourning faces excepting the minister of lying affairs who is calcuting what lie to be told.
2 Likes
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by pawesome(m): 12:17pm
Dt 1 concern una..am jst hia to catch space
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Brown14(m): 12:18pm
Na me wan preside b4?
Everyone is "acting" now in nainaija
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:19pm
Noted
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by amodu(m): 12:22pm
meeting with no meaning
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by helinues: 12:27pm
Who their meeting epp?
2 Likes
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 12:46pm
Farewell my hero
You will be missed
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by signature2012(m): 12:46pm
Every week,FEC meeting without no effect on the common man.
They come out smiling and laughing while the citizens dying in pains.
4 Likes
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 12:47pm
I can see the sadness in their faces
Just announce the burial date and stop playing with us
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 12:47pm
Meeting that wont yield anything positive to the masses. Mtcheww
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 12:47pm
Acting President, Acting CJN, Acting EFCC boss, naira is there acting his own , rice and beans acting their own while all Nigerians haff turn acting citizens ..Walahi Nigeria don turn Nollywood oo
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 12:47pm
.
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Targaeryian: 12:49pm
Useless meetings...
1 Like
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by junkiesneverdie: 12:49pm
If he like make he no preside watin concern me
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Thayay(m): 12:51pm
reflx:Bro like wetin again naa.... Like say recession go stop if we like or wetin
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by yarimo(m): 12:51pm
From their expression in those pictures, something is terrible wrong with BUHARI.
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by columbus007(m): 12:52pm
I have come here for one thing,that IDGAF
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by ileogbenfidel(m): 12:53pm
Buhari should give prof chance let's see
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 12:53pm
SalamRushdie:
Repeating the same rubbish in every thread only goes to show you are bereft of ideas ... like the saying goes empty barrels make the loudest noise...
1 Like
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by deji68: 12:53pm
At least he is consulting with his team..... 1st 6 month Bab no even get team not to talk of meeting with them good riddance to bad rubbish Mtcewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 12:55pm
My uncle is gradually taking over.
Make we begin dey look for aso ebi to do the owambe.
Ajepako to supply elubo and gari
Funjosh to supply cows and Oshogbo weeds
Lala to supply snake meat
Vickyrotex to supply ewedu iru maggi salt kaun ata rodo etc
Juliaann to supply chairs and canopies
Fabfunmi to supply pure water bottled water soft drinks beer assorted drinks and alomo
Aminat508 to supply all the musicians
Rokiatu to supply ugly babes for our ugly visitors
Osusumustflow to supply condoms
Freeglobe to supply fine babes age not beyond 18
Babangbali to book the church service with baba Adeboye
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by yvonne78: 12:56pm
Ok
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 12:58pm
So @YemiOsibanjo, what was @MBuhari's response when you mentioned the protest in Lagos and Abuja to him?
Did he ask what the grievances of the protesters were?
What about the organizers of the protest nko? Was he interested in knowing who they were?
Did he bother to know how you and the security agents were handling the protesters?
Did you also report those wishing or peddling his rumored death? What was his response also?
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by UnknownT: 12:58pm
Why he no dey Sidon for president seat?
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by nonxo007(m): 12:58pm
Open the heads of all of them there and you only find a seed a spoilt beans, these old people have nothing to offer us. Meeting for what nah?? What has other meeting profited us ??
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by wellmax(m): 1:00pm
signature2012:The one since 1999, what did it give to you.
Things have changed, FEC is no longer a contract awarding meeting. As Executive they need weekly meeting. For my small office sef, we do weekly meetings. So abeg free them
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by pasol4real(m): 1:04pm
All I see is a bunch of brain dead ,clueless Nigerians.
|Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Lasskeey: 1:04pm
Nigerian Government Orders Probe Into U. S. Plane Bombing Attempt / How Is Your State Governor Fighting Corruption? / Sad Photos: Father Cradles, Kisses His Dead 3yr Old Killed In Israeli Airstrike
Viewing this topic: AntiWailer, Dapyem(m), diekolami, ANAMBRA11(m), slimmdree(m), TAILODUL(m), neduprince(m), Stunner16(m), ayokenny37(m), olusogo, Specialspesh, lawcatalan, DaDon2, Rolandken(m), jayjam(m), Kexcellency, bueze774, meetvic, gateleo(m), majekdom2, hoasis, Sugar6(f), ISAACOLOYEDE(m), abundant2016, 2chainzz(m), goodluck10, SUPOL(m), doubleportion, oyakhilomedest, mafioso47(m), ologun01(m), joshadedapo(m), mantlestone and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20