₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,259 members, 3,353,361 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 01:15 PM

Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) (3985 Views)

Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting Today (Photos) / Osinbajo Presides Over Quarterly Business Forum (Photos) / Osinbajo Presides Over Emergency FEC Meeting (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 12:10pm
Acting president of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo presided over the federal executive council meeting that held on Wednesday in Aso-rock. Photos below;

http://politicsngr.com/osinbajo-presides-fec-meeting-photos/

1 Like

Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by reflx(m): 12:12pm
my President!

like if you agree!


FTC tins (been a long while)

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Day11(m): 12:15pm
Osinbajo is my niccar wink

2 Likes

Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by zico530(m): 12:15pm
All I see are people with mourning faces excepting the minister of lying affairs who is calcuting what lie to be told.

2 Likes

Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by pawesome(m): 12:17pm
Dt 1 concern una..am jst hia to catch space
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Brown14(m): 12:18pm
Na me wan preside b4?


Everyone is "acting" now in nainaija
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:19pm
Noted
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by amodu(m): 12:22pm
meeting with no meaning
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by helinues: 12:27pm
Who their meeting epp?

2 Likes

Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 12:46pm

Farewell my hero

You will be missed
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by signature2012(m): 12:46pm
Every week,FEC meeting without no effect on the common man.

They come out smiling and laughing while the citizens dying in pains.

4 Likes

Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 12:47pm

I can see the sadness in their faces

Just announce the burial date and stop playing with us
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by FuckBuhari: 12:47pm
Meeting that wont yield anything positive to the masses. Mtcheww
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 12:47pm
Acting President, Acting CJN, Acting EFCC boss, naira is there acting his own , rice and beans acting their own while all Nigerians haff turn acting citizens ..Walahi Nigeria don turn Nollywood oo

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Blurryface(m): 12:47pm
.
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Targaeryian: 12:49pm
Useless meetings...

1 Like

Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by junkiesneverdie: 12:49pm
If he like make he no preside watin concern me
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Thayay(m): 12:51pm
reflx:
my President!

like if you agree!


FTC tins (been a long while)
Bro like wetin again naa.... Like say recession go stop if we like or wetin
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by yarimo(m): 12:51pm
From their expression in those pictures, something is terrible wrong with BUHARI.
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by columbus007(m): 12:52pm
I have come here for one thing,that IDGAF
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by ileogbenfidel(m): 12:53pm
Buhari should give prof chance let's see
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 12:53pm
SalamRushdie:
Acting President, Acting CJN, Acting EFCC boss, naira is there acting his own , rice and beans acting their own while all Nigerians haff turn acting citizens ..Walahi Nigeria don turn Nollywood oo

Repeating the same rubbish in every thread only goes to show you are bereft of ideas ... like the saying goes empty barrels make the loudest noise...

1 Like

Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by deji68: 12:53pm
At least he is consulting with his team..... 1st 6 month Bab no even get team not to talk of meeting with them cool cool cool good riddance to bad rubbish Mtcewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 12:55pm
My uncle is gradually taking over.

Make we begin dey look for aso ebi to do the owambe.

Ajepako to supply elubo and gari

Funjosh to supply cows and Oshogbo weeds

Lala to supply snake meat

Vickyrotex to supply ewedu iru maggi salt kaun ata rodo etc

Juliaann to supply chairs and canopies

Fabfunmi to supply pure water bottled water soft drinks beer assorted drinks and alomo

Aminat508 to supply all the musicians

Rokiatu to supply ugly babes for our ugly visitors

Osusumustflow to supply condoms

Freeglobe to supply fine babes age not beyond 18

Babangbali to book the church service with baba Adeboye
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by yvonne78: 12:56pm
Ok
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by TheTrueSeeker: 12:58pm
So @YemiOsibanjo, what was @MBuhari's response when you mentioned the protest in Lagos and Abuja to him?
Did he ask what the grievances of the protesters were?
What about the organizers of the protest nko? Was he interested in knowing who they were?
Did he bother to know how you and the security agents were handling the protesters?







Did you also report those wishing or peddling his rumored death? What was his response also?
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by UnknownT: 12:58pm
angry Why he no dey Sidon for president seat?
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by nonxo007(m): 12:58pm
Open the heads of all of them there and you only find a seed a spoilt beans, these old people have nothing to offer us. Meeting for what nah?? What has other meeting profited us ??

Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by wellmax(m): 1:00pm
signature2012:
Every week,FEC meeting without no effect on the common man.
They come out smiling and laughing while the citizens dying in pains.
The one since 1999, what did it give to you.
Things have changed, FEC is no longer a contract awarding meeting. As Executive they need weekly meeting. For my small office sef, we do weekly meetings. So abeg free them
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by pasol4real(m): 1:04pm
All I see is a bunch of brain dead ,clueless Nigerians.
Re: Acting President, Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting In Aso Rock (Photos) by Lasskeey: 1:04pm
grin grin grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigerian Government Orders Probe Into U. S. Plane Bombing Attempt / How Is Your State Governor Fighting Corruption? / Sad Photos: Father Cradles, Kisses His Dead 3yr Old Killed In Israeli Airstrike

Viewing this topic: AntiWailer, Dapyem(m), diekolami, ANAMBRA11(m), slimmdree(m), TAILODUL(m), neduprince(m), Stunner16(m), ayokenny37(m), olusogo, Specialspesh, lawcatalan, DaDon2, Rolandken(m), jayjam(m), Kexcellency, bueze774, meetvic, gateleo(m), majekdom2, hoasis, Sugar6(f), ISAACOLOYEDE(m), abundant2016, 2chainzz(m), goodluck10, SUPOL(m), doubleportion, oyakhilomedest, mafioso47(m), ologun01(m), joshadedapo(m), mantlestone and 111 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.