|Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by Naijahelm: 12:58pm
An Instagram user, Nylah shared this photo of an alleged robber who came to her office disguised as a NEPA official only to steal her mobile phones after he lured her outside the building.
Read what she wrote below;
"I am not one to do this or share unverified information but since this happened to me I am going to share it. This criminal walked into my office under the pretense of being a Nepa official yes i asked for identification and he said it was in his truck that they were doing some work and noticed that the building next door had wires hanging into ours
and he needed to verify the connection .
He had a screw driver and folded wires in his hand. stole my phone from my desk after luring me out. He kept insisting we should turn off the generator because he suspected we had cctv (thankfully I didn't) guys be on the look out and don't doubt your instincts because I did. Too many lazy hungry people out there. If he needed something to eat, I would have fed him from the restaurant easy. Lesson learned."
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by EYIBLESSN(m): 1:00pm
Hope say na only phone im thief ?
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by IecheM(m): 1:21pm
He took all this risk to steal a phone, his very lucky the lady didn't notice early we for hear
Man burnt to death for stealing phone
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 1:22pm
Do we blame Buhari for this or the devil?
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 1:22pm
Na wa ooo and some people go talk say that buhari
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by Idondie: 1:22pm
Hunger bad.
Things people do for money
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by NameChecker: 1:22pm
No name to check!!!
Ops, The Name is missing o
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by Jkkent: 1:24pm
Idondie:Na her fault
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by kendiddy(m): 1:24pm
cheap tif
u get luck say him no thief d cctv join
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by Jonjerrie(m): 1:24pm
buhari has expose almost all the youth to crime they now see crime as a normal way of living God help us all
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by darick1: 1:24pm
EYIBLESSN:
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by 666Antichrist: 1:25pm
get lappy, get phone, get strong connection, get orientation .... get rich
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by MARYchiells(f): 1:25pm
Most Nigerians are very smart but are using it negatively.
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by mondob2k(m): 1:25pm
Omoakinsuyi:
Both
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by Simeony007(m): 1:26pm
Advanced thief version 2.0
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by firstolalekan(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by walanter(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by wtfCode: 1:27pm
Lazy people everywhere
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by walanter(m): 1:28pm
cooperate theft
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by rusher14: 1:30pm
Jonjerrie:
Hope you aren't part of all the youth involved in crime.
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by Rilwan20(m): 1:32pm
NameChecker:No need to check the name just carefully look at the back of his head if it protrudes or flat.
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by seunlayi(m): 1:32pm
karma is up
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by jaymejate(m): 1:32pm
Hahaha
Imagine, carrying ladder for a mile cos you wan tif a chinko phone
Now i strongly believe there's recession in the land.
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by wtfCode: 1:33pm
666Antichrist:mehn na dat orientation i need now.
Can u link me up bro?
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by CaptainBomb(m): 1:33pm
Do we still have NEPA
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by NameChecker: 1:34pm
Rilwan20:
ok
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by jaymejate(m): 1:34pm
IecheM:
Abi o
Or better still "NEPA official burnt to death for stealing chinko phone"
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by OCTAVO: 1:36pm
.
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by amiablesystems: 1:37pm
Na wa o. Stealing technology is undergoing serious innovation. What waste of mind, why can't he use this same creativity on something else
|Re: Man Disguises As A NEPA Official, Steals A Lady's Phone (Photo) by dessz(m): 1:38pm
I swear if I be criminal mastermind una for don hear my name since. as a badt guy I will think of diff ways to steal it. na joke ooo.
