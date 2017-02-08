Eta-Zuma Group West Africa Limited is an indigenous company which operates in the areas of power Generation, Steel Manufacturing and mining of solid minerals.



We are currently recruiting to fill the following positions below:



1: Group Head, Operations



Job Title: Group Head, Operations



Location: Abuja

Responsible To: Chief Executive Officer



Main Purpose of the Job



Delivery and development of high quality services achieved through the involvement of customers, and other stakeholders.

Responsible for the delivery of the annual business plan and the five-year operating plan so that Operations generates positive cashflow available to be reinvested in the provision of high quality services to our customers.

Effective management and development of the operations team to ensure the delivery of the quality and cashflow objectives.

Manage a wide-ranging portfolio, informed by a sound knowledge of the consulting sector and the regulatory framework within which the sector is required to work.

Leadership across the organisation and management of volume and financial targets for operational services.

Ensure that company priorities and requirements are delivered to reflect – both within and outside the organisation – professional and exemplar services in support of the company’s status as a renowned management consultancy provider in Africa.

Responsible for the management and positive development of a range of strategic and operational relationships external to the company, working with other agencies at strategic level, in support of mutually beneficial approaches to consulting.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities



To deliver the service elements within the five year operating plan, demonstrating commercial focus, a structured approach, intelligence and enthusiasm.

To establish, in conjunction with other Management Teams, and then to monitor, clear performance targets, both quantitative and qualitative, for the Central Operational Management Team, informed by those activities, which will significantly improve operational performance.

To ensure that the performance of the others department is efficient, effective and delivered within budget.

To establish, in conjunction with other Management Teams, clear performance targets, both quantitative and qualitative, for the strategy team, informed by targets, which will significantly improve operational performance. To monitor delivery of these targets and to take steps to address any inadequacy.

To target growth through extending current markets and developing new services and new markets.

To contribute to the development of company strategy through a thorough, current understanding of the local and national policy context, local competitive forces and local business opportunities, including new sources of sustainable funding.



Leadership:



To provide professional leadership to all operational staff at all levels throughout the company.

To ensure in conjunction with the HCM department, that all members of the others business units have credible and challenging Personal Development Plans and to oversee their delivery.

To raise the profile and reputation of the organisation by working closely with partners in the Management Consulting economy.

To maintain evidence based culture, which is person centred, commands the confidence of Management and customers, and promotes multi-disciplinary and cross organisational working.

To contribute to the company’s Talent Management processes, supporting staff with identified potential to realise and achieve their full potential within the company.



Board level responsibilities and accountabilities:



To develop Key Performance indicators for Operational Services and to provide comprehensive monthly reports to the Chief Executive Officer and Board.

Shared responsibility with other Directors for overseeing systems used throughout the organisation to ensure customer and staff safety is compliant with governance requirements.

Corporate Behaviours



All staff will commit to:



Act with honesty and integrity at all times.

Demonstrate respect for others and value diversity.

Focus on the customer, both internal and external, at all times.

Make an active contribution to developing the service.

Learn from, and share experience and knowledge.

Keep others informed of issues of importance and relevance.

Consciously review mistakes and successes to improve performance.

Act as ambassadors for the company.

Use discretion and be aware of issues requiring total customer confidentiality.

In addition all managers and supervisors will:



Value and recognise ideas and the contribution of all team members.

Coach individuals and teams to perform to the best of their ability.

Delegate work to develop individuals in their roles and realise their potential.

Give ongoing feedback on performance and effectively manage poor performance.

Provide support and guidance to all team members.

Encourage their team to achieve work/personal life balance.

Qualifications



Minimum of B.Sc in Management Sciences and an MBA qualification will be added advantage.

Minimum of 12 years professional experience.

Excellent working knowledge of MS Excel &Word, and SAP.

Good knowledge of developing strategies.

Attention to detail and analytical skills.







2: Group Head, Marketing



Job Title: Group Head, Marketing



Location: Abuja



Responsible To: Chief Executive Officer



Job Summary



Responsible for planning, development and implementation of all of the Organisation’s marketing strategies, marketing communications, and public relations activities, both external and internal.

Oversees development and implementation of support materials and services for chapters in the area of marketing, communications and public relations.

Directs the efforts of the marketing, communications and public relations staff and coordinates at the strategic and tactical levels with the other functions of the Organisation.

Primary Relationships



The position reports to the Chief Executive Officer and serves as a member of the senior strategic management team.

This position participates with the Board of Directors, Executive Director and other management staff in charting the direction of the Organisation, assuring its accountability to all constituencies, and ensuring its effective operation.

Within the Organisation, the position has primary working relationships with the Chief Executive Officer, senior management team, staff of the Marketing/Communications/P.R. function, and the service providers.

Principle Accountabilities



Marketing, communications and public relations:



Responsible for creating, implementing and measuring the success of: a comprehensive marketing, communications and public relations program that will enhance the Organization’s image and position within the marketplace and the general public, and facilitate internal and external communications; and, all Organization marketing, communications and public relations activities and materials including publications, media relations, client acquisition and so forth.

Ensure articulation of Organization’s desired image and position, assure consistent communication of image and position throughout the Organization, and assure communication of image and position to all constituencies, both internal and external.

Responsible for editorial direction, design, production and distribution of all Organization publications.

Coordinate media interest in the Organization and ensure regular contact with target media and appropriate response to media requests.

Act as the Organization’s representative with the media.

Develop, coordinate and oversee programs, technical assistance and resource materials to assist chapters in the marketing, communications and positioning of their activities.

Provide counsel to chapters on marketing, communications and public relations.

Ensure that the Organization regularly conducts relevant market research and coordinate and oversee this activity. Monitor trends.

Leads projects as assigned, such as cause-related marketing and special events.



Planning and Budgeting:



Responsible for the achievement of marketing/communications/public relations mission, goals and financial objectives. Ensure that evaluation systems are in place related to these goals and objectives and report progress to the Executive Director and Board.

Develop short- and long-term plans and budgets for the marketing/communications/public relations program and its activities, monitor progress, assure adherence and evaluate performance.

Recommend short- and long-term Organization goals and objectives to the Executive Director.

Develop, implement and monitor systems and procedures necessary to the smooth operation of the marketing/communications/public relations function.

Keep informed of developments in the fields of marketing, communications and public relations, not-for-profit management and governance, [and the specific business of the Organization and use this information to help the Organization operate with initiative and innovation.

Organizational strategy:



Work with senior staff to: Develop and maintain a strategic perspective – based on marketplace and constituent needs and satisfaction – in organizational direction, program and services, and decision-making; and, ensure the overall health and vitality of the Organization.

Help make sure that the Organization’s philosophy, mission and vision are pertinent and practiced throughout the organization.

Develop and coordinate means to seek regular input from the Organization’s key constituencies regarding the quality of programs and services and the Organization’s relevance.

Help formulate and administer policies to ensure the integrity of the Organization.

Act as an internal consultant to bring attention and solutions to institutional priorities.

Managing:



Maintain a climate that attracts, retains and motivates top quality personnel.

Recruit, train, appraise, supervise, support, develop, promote and guide qualified Personnel.

Ensure effective management within the marketing, communications and public relations function, with provision for succession.

Design, support and oversee cross-functional teams throughout the Organization.

Effectively enable staff so they can take action on behalf of the Organization by:

Transmitting the Organization’s values, vision and direction;

Engaging people in the meaning of the Organization;

Respecting and using the skills, expertise, experience and insights of people;

Providing direction and resources, removing barriers and helping develop people’s skills; articulating expectations and clarifying roles and relationships;

Communicating which includes helping people transform information into knowledge and learning;

Encouraging people to question organizational assumptions and ask strategic questions; ensuring quality decision-making;

Anticipating conflicts and facilitating resolution;

Engaging people in process as well as tasks; encouraging people use their power,

Practice their authority, and accept their responsibility;

Modeling behavior; and

Coaching people to success.

Qualifications



Demonstrated skills, knowledge and experience in the design and execution of marketing, communications and public relations activities.

Minimum of 12 years’ experience in marketing, communications or public relations with demonstrated success, preferably in FCMG sector.

M.Sc. degree in Management Sciences in related.

Experience working with FMCG is desirable.

Strong creative, strategic, analytical, organizational and personal sales skills.

Experience developing and managing budgets, and hiring, training, developing, supervising and appraising personnel.

Demonstrated successful experience writing press releases, making presentations and negotiating with media.

Computer literacy in word processing, data base management and page layout.

Commitment to working with shared leadership and in cross-functional teams.

Strong oral and written communications skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects at a time.

Out-of-town, overnight travel is required.





3: Group Head, Business Development

Job Title: Group Head, Business Development



Location: Abuja

Responsible To: Chief Executive Officer



Job Description



The Group Head Business Development is to direct the business development activities of the organisation and drives the new sales business for the company playing key role in the company’s bottom line.



Responsibilities



Responsible for the overall management of all strategic and operational Marketing and Customer Relationship activities.

Provide market feedback to the company leadership regarding competitive offerings, prospect needs and generate product development ideas.

Take ownership of the management of the sales and marketing functions of the business.

Drive increased revenue and profit to achieve the Company`s ambitious growth.

Working to stringent targets, the job holder will be required to adopt a professional and knowledgeable approach to each new business call.

Planning and coordinating the implementation of business plans and the penetration of new markets.

Qualifications



Minimum of B.Sc. in Management Sciences and an MBA qualification will be added advantage.

Minimum of 12 years professional experience.

Excellent working knowledge of MS Excel &Word, and SAP.

Good knowledge of developing strategies.

Attention to detail and analytical skills.

Requirements of the Role:



Experience in working with senior management to align sales strategies and solutions.

Must have experience of working in a corporate/business focused environment.

Excellent negotiation skills, proven track record of successfully pitching for new business.

Proven track record of increasing revenue through generation of leads.





4: Project Manager



Job Title: Project Manager



Location: Abuja

Department: Project Management Office

Reports To: HOD/ Program Manager



Job Purpose



The Project Manager oversees the planning, implementation, and tracking of a specific short-term project which has a beginning, an end and specified deliverables.

Responsibilities

Plan The Project:



Create a detailed project plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project.

Determine the resources (time, money, equipment, etc) required to complete the project.

Develop a schedule for project completion that effectively allocates the resources to the activities.

Review the project schedule with Executive Management and all other staff that will be affected by the project activities; revise the schedule as required.

Determine the objectives and measures upon which the project will be evaluated at its completion.

Determine the change management plan.

Staff The Project:



In consultation with the appropriate functional manager, select and interview staff and/or project resources with appropriate skills in the functional unit for the project activities.

Manage project staff and/or volunteers according to the established project management policies and practices of the organization.

Ensure that project files are properly maintained and kept confidential.

Ensure that all project personnel receive an appropriate orientation to the organization and the project.

Work with contract qualified consultants to work on the project as appropriate.

Implement The Project:



Set up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured.

Monitor the progress of the project and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Establish a communication schedule to update stakeholders including.

Execute the project accordingly to the project plan.

Develop forms and records to document project activities appropriate staff in the organization on the progress of the project.

Review the quality of the work completed with the project team on a regular basis to ensure that it meets the project standards

Control The Project:



Write reports (i.e. status, progress, forecast reports etc.) on the project for management and project sponsors.

Communicate with project stakeholders as outlined in the project plan.

Monitor and control project according to the project plan and report actual project work and variance to Executive Management on a regular basis (weekly/monthly/quarterly/annually).

Monitor all budgeted project expenditures as outlined in the project plan and report actual project work and variance to Executive Management on a regular basis.

Monitor cash flow projections and report actual cash flow and variance to Executive Management on a regular basis.

Manage all project funds/budget according to established project accounting policies and procedures.

Ensure that all financial records for the project are up to date.

Prepare project reports and supporting documentation for management and project sponsors as outlined in the project plan





3 to 5 years of project management experience.

Working Conditions:



Project Managers usually work in an office environment but the purpose of the project may sometimes take them to non-standard workplaces.

Project Managers work a standard work week but may be required to work some evenings and weekends and sometimes travel to meet project milestones.

Knowledge, Skills And Experience Required:



Proven project management and leadership experience.

Proven people management.

Years of project management experience across different sectors.

PMP / PRINCE II certification experience i.e. managing a team or project resources through effective implementation of projects as required.

Change agent; ability to demonstrate a track record of delivering sustainable change initiatives and results.

Excellent communication skills; ability to liaise with varying stakeholders at all levels, both internal and external.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Undergone project management training.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Self motivated.

Significant and innovative problem solving skills.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Ability to coach and mentor project resources in the use of project management tools and templates. Proven track record of achievement in continuous improvement.

Ability to train on project management application.

Proficient in project management software.

Proven experience in change management and strategic planning.







