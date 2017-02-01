Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS (3371 Views)

Source; It's always fun to see a president do the unusual such as dancing. Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, didn't hold himself back when he hosted members of FBI Dance Crew at the presidential villa earlier today as he 'dabbed' with them. The president also joined the crew to showcase his dancing skills. See photos below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/kenyan-president-dabs-while-hosting.html 1 Like

good for him

lol... ok den

Make Buhari try am now 1 Like

Well,

Uhuru Kenyatta is still young and not old enough to start requesting for 10days holiday extended to eternity.



He still has the strength to dab till any length! 14 Likes 1 Share

If Alshabab grab am..me no dey there ohhh

My own question is who can dance like that in Aso rock? 2 Likes 2 Shares

African leaders living large at the expense of the masses... May every corrupt leader in Africa become unfortunate before the end of 2017

After he has stolen all d money in d state why won't he dab

Capable President

Oshe!!



It's not yet NOW! Uhuru!!!



Pays to have a healthy president.



President Kenyatta, following on in the steps of his father, Jomo. Ride on! 1 Like

Thief. Ask Kenyans, they will confirm to you that it is a publicity stunt. He is been doing all sorts lately. He even rode on a bicycle with some local people. African Politicians are the same. 1 Like

no b play o

How I wish Buhari fit dab like this 1 Like

Dey Bobo dem dey go. 1 Like

Deos it stop bad news from Kenya

Cant wait to see His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari`s arrival grace Nairaland front-page

Who him dance help?





ha ha ha

ordinary dab ? mtchewwww wen buhari dey dance shoki

jerryunit48:

Make Buhari try am now it's like u no want make buhari dy stand up straight again it's like u no want make buhari dy stand up straight again

jerryunit48:

oya dab, dagbana