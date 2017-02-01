₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by informant001: 5:47pm
It's always fun to see a president do the unusual such as dancing. Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, didn't hold himself back when he hosted members of FBI Dance Crew at the presidential villa earlier today as he 'dabbed' with them. The president also joined the crew to showcase his dancing skills. See photos below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/kenyan-president-dabs-while-hosting.html
1 Like
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by informant001: 5:48pm
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 5:49pm
good for him
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by informant001: 5:50pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by josephine123: 5:50pm
lol... ok den
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by jerryunit48: 5:59pm
Make Buhari try am now
1 Like
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by Tolexander: 6:04pm
Well,
Uhuru Kenyatta is still young and not old enough to start requesting for 10days holiday extended to eternity.
He still has the strength to dab till any length!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by happney65: 6:47pm
If Alshabab grab am..me no dey there ohhh
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by Otutu1(m): 7:34pm
My own question is who can dance like that in Aso rock?
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by anuwears(m): 7:37pm
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by Trapnews: 7:37pm
African leaders living large at the expense of the masses... May every corrupt leader in Africa become unfortunate before the end of 2017
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by mosho2good: 7:37pm
After he has stolen all d money in d state why won't he dab
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by ajibolabd: 7:38pm
Capable President
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by hucienda: 7:38pm
Oshe!!
It's
Pays to have a healthy president.
President Kenyatta, following on in the steps of his father, Jomo. Ride on!
1 Like
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by Kolababe: 7:38pm
Thief. Ask Kenyans, they will confirm to you that it is a publicity stunt. He is been doing all sorts lately. He even rode on a bicycle with some local people. African Politicians are the same.
1 Like
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by EbiJUNIRO(m): 7:38pm
no b play o
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by Kondomatic(m): 7:39pm
It's really sad when you break good news to a family and their beautiful daughter jumps up, screams, hugs mom, hugs dad, bro, sister but when it gets to your turn, she comes for a handshake instead.
Really sad.
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by dogstyle007(m): 7:39pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by jeftalene(m): 7:40pm
Wow!
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by GreenMavro: 7:40pm
How I wish Buhari fit dab like this
1 Like
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by permsec: 7:41pm
Dey Bobo dem dey go.
1 Like
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by maxiuc(m): 7:41pm
Deos it stop bad news from Kenya
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by shamecurls(m): 7:42pm
Cant wait to see His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari`s arrival grace Nairaland front-page
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by Idrismusty97(m): 7:42pm
Who him dance help?
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by Spikes123: 7:45pm
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by RedRubberDucky(f): 7:45pm
ha ha ha
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by darafada: 7:45pm
ordinary dab ? mtchewwww wen buhari dey dance shoki
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by AlphaStyles(m): 7:45pm
jerryunit48:it's like u no want make buhari dy stand up straight again
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by Anticorruption: 7:46pm
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by AlphaStyles(m): 7:46pm
jerryunit48:it's like u no want make buhari dy stand up straight again
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by prettyboi1989(m): 7:48pm
oya dab, dagbana
|Re: Uhuru Kenyatta Dabs While Hosting Dance Crew At The Presidential Villa. PICS by emmasege: 7:48pm
Still waiting for a time when Nigeria will have a president that's so dynamic, eloquent, good-looking, intelligent and full of life like Uhuru Kenyatta. I pray my generation witnesses such.
