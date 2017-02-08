₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,479 members, 3,354,020 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 07:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" (10395 Views)
Ruggedman Blasts Blackface For Condemning 2face-led Anti-govt Protest January 31 / Nigerian Men Prefer Fair Women - Actress Susan Maxwell / Which Do Guys Prefer Petit Women Or The Curvy Women??? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by splendid22(m): 6:27pm
Seun Omojola is one entertainer who continues to wow her fans not just with her acting talent, but also with her curves and unblemished sex appeal. The actress who also doubles as a filmmaker has lashed out at those who sexualize curvier women, especially those in entertainment.
Seun spoke to TheNewsGuru about how people put a tag on curvy women.
“Why should you put a tag on someone who is curvy and refer to her as “A curvy singer or actress” why can’t you just refer to her as an actress? You cannot change these things; people will say whatever they have to say. The best thing is not to allow it to get to you. By the time you start taking everything personal you begin to have a problem. I don’t take such things personal. You want to call me curvy? Beautiful! Whatever you call me is your opinion"
http://thenewsguru.com/actress-condemns-sexualization-curvy-women/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by Papikush: 6:40pm
No single comment and it is on frontage. Nawa!
By the way... What is the meaning of curvy women? Fat is fat Abeg
5 Likes
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by talk2archy: 6:41pm
Oga Seun come and see my foodooooo.
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by zpakln: 6:41pm
mtweew, where is d curve?
Watch and Download: Who is your pastor? – Mark Angel Comedy (Episode 99) here=> http://www.ngcube.com/comedy-video-who-is-your-pastor-mark-angel-comedy-episode-99/
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by TURAKIN2019(f): 6:41pm
OK FTC,LOADING...
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by Godsate: 6:41pm
Yinmu
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by enochogaga(m): 6:41pm
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by Gten(m): 6:41pm
Why are people calling this curvy actress "curvy".
3 Likes
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by naijalander: 6:41pm
umm we love curvy women, why would we condemn them...
splendid22:
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by Tazmode(m): 6:41pm
The curvature or curviness is not the issue, some men appreciate that in a woman. It's the display and flaunting aspect that is pointless and illogical, and should only be done their houses...with their husbands so as to entice them and not someone else. They continuously promote sexual promiscuity by their public appearances
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by championeh(m): 6:41pm
Not your type ma, you so on point...........Na those curves like Amoeba noh good.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by ogwucheveekee(f): 6:42pm
aha?i want this too
1 Like
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by steppin: 6:42pm
See milk industry.
3 Likes
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by easytask(m): 6:42pm
Na wa o
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by ekmike(m): 6:42pm
Please show us the curve, then I just might care. For me, I like thick gals
1 Like
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by shamecurls(m): 6:42pm
And does she believes she falls in the class of Curvy?
She is a "Truck"
Anyways, TALL SLIM GIRLS ROCK! #SizeZero
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by Damfostopper(m): 6:42pm
I like them curvy....but don't lemme see breast cos I will svck it
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by soleexx(m): 6:43pm
Packaging to badt
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by lamalang(m): 6:43pm
She has nothing to say
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by IamJix: 6:43pm
see breast
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by Omoakinsuyi(m): 6:43pm
Who is condemning this fine babe? The person needs deliverance
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by Sanmel(f): 6:43pm
So sexy
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by SWG25: 6:43pm
I love breasts so much. Especially when they're big and hang on bodies of beautiful women.
Prick Don dey scratch me sef
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by AshawoGirl(f): 6:46pm
Being curvy like us matter sha. But if u don't know work on bed. I keep saying it Nigeria boys will live u
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by Donshemzy1234(f): 6:46pm
yeye dey smell
1 Like
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by GreenMavro: 6:47pm
hmm
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by theway83: 6:47pm
how many people got dis,only you? ;Dhow many people got dis,only you?
|Re: Seun Omojola: "Stop Condemning Curvy Women" by Swagtastic: 6:48pm
Lovely frontal features right there.
2baba Again: Does This Baby Look Like Him / Actress Cossy Orjiakor Calls Herself The Ultimate Ashewo / "I Haven't Had Sex In 10 Years" Genevieve Nnaji
Viewing this topic: Phemmy777(m), cowtail, Odaveboy(m), BossOluwendy(m), jneutron4000, 247tops(m), kesikeller(m), Donlittle(m), splendid22(m), kaylight12(m), iliyande(m), amdoyin82(m), theimmie(m), Rio84(m), prince1749, yhermmie(f), eightsin(m), PrinceMario(m), valJR(m), tansi, jikjimmy, adexsimply(m), ryd3(m), IMASTEX, achemajulius(m), Arinola29, Eke40seven(m), drxeus(m), icybeth(m), texmi2u(m), MEDLABSC(m), docmisstreasure, sekem, HYBREED(m), omolakaka(m), lammie21(m), xtratagem(m), kolaaderin, tafabaloo(m), mufutau55(m), ERCROSS(m), Hezaking(m), Olumyyde, Bisjosh(f), golddust6000(m), ebisazu(m), Wolfbrother(m), Adewunmibaba(m) and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6