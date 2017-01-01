₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,741,538 members, 3,354,160 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 February 2017 at 09:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 (4173 Views)
Saraki’s CCT Trial Adjourned To October 21 / Buhari’s Eligibility Suit Suffers Setback, Adjourned To April 22 / Suit Seeking To Disqualify Buhari Adjourned To Wednesday. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by dumebiifeanyi: 6:32pm
The Nigerian government has applied for an amendment of the 16 count criminal charge leveled against Senate president, Bukola Saraki, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, in Abuja on Wednesday.
http://politicsngr.com/cct-fg-moves-increase-sarakis-charges/
1 Like
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Jibril659: 6:33pm
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Jokerman(m): 6:47pm
Lol.... its like Saraki hasnt obliged to the cabal over Osibanjo dilemma. ....
3 Likes
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Day169: 7:43pm
Jokerman:..that 'mere' commissioner. (does Saraki still think?)
1 Like
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:29pm
Bukola! See what your mouth has caused you. You referred to our VP as mere commissioner. Now the man don dey deal with you as Acting President. If he become full president, your own don finish be that. You kukuma know say him oga for Bourdillon no like u before
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by AngelicBeing: 8:30pm
Both the Federal government and Saraki are bunch of jokers, instead of them to get to work and provide excellent leadership to steer the country in the right direction and out of recession, they are busy chasing shadows, Buhari is in London drinking burukutu and the country is on auto-reverse, nonsense
8 Likes
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by AlphaStyles(m): 8:30pm
In other news Depay score o
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by brightballer(m): 8:30pm
Keep on deceiving Nigerians with your fight against corruption.
1 Like
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by maberry(m): 8:31pm
All these one na just APC show to entertain their zombies
1 Like
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by gabazin080(m): 8:32pm
brightballer:i wonder how dis case wan put food for my table
1 Like
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by point5: 8:32pm
Buhari yhhhhh
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Abbeyme: 8:32pm
and the story continues...
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by homeboy205: 8:32pm
Court,charges and cases against him but he still appoint people into the government and still rule the government
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by point5: 8:32pm
Okkk
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Julius10(m): 8:33pm
Factors affecting students study habit in school http://www.naijaedu.com.ng/2017/01/factors-affecting-students-study-habit.html
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by sureheaven(m): 8:33pm
The original 16 count charges is yet to be proven not talk of increasing it to 18. What a clueless country we've found ourselves. I'm tired of this country
4 Likes
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by myqel(m): 8:34pm
Mtcheew...una never convict am for the 16 count charges, u dey increase am to 18...this FG is just toothless, hopeless, clueless, helpless and above all useless
BTW, this is to inform the general public of the missing of an old frail clueless president of a zombified Nigeria...he was last seen in za oza room, any information about his whereabout should be directed to soak away/pit latrine..thank you
1 Like
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Tedassie(m): 8:35pm
Saraki in the mix
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by SmartMugu: 8:36pm
This case still hasn't ended yet? In Nigeria, it appears there's a different justice system for the rich and another for the poor. If it was one unknown poor man, justice would have been served.
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by tammie24: 8:36pm
They neva talk wetin do buhari
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Nma27(f): 8:41pm
Mtcheeew, convict him for one charge first.
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by lollmaolol: 8:41pm
This action film dey sweet me
Lets see who wins
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Fineman87: 8:48pm
Omoakinsuyi:
Who is this? Na wa o. Smh.
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by ISTANDWITHBUHAR: 8:56pm
I have this feelings that the Fight against Corruption will be tough when Buhari comes back...
Just wanna start seeing people in jail i swear..
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Behankey(m): 8:57pm
Be like say this case na season film
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by vedaxcool(m): 9:06pm
Liepoop rod and slavior... being disgraced left, right and centre
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by Opakan2: 9:07pm
See the way FG dey yeye number 3 citizen.
If na me be Saraki, I go don vex resign tey tey
He no merit that position in the first place so no qualms
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by wizkidblogger(f): 9:11pm
Omoakinsuyi:
Haha..tell him.oo
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by tomakint: 9:17pm
The "mere commissioner" is smarter than people think. Saraki is more dangerous now with his Fetish, demonic Alfas therefore Osibanjo needs the spiritual mentorship of Baba Adeboye to chase this demonic thing away from the Senate.
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by neche2007: 9:25pm
This is the handiwork of the cabal now. Truly Buhari is dead or incapacitated. It's like osibanjo has secretly agreed to resign. Now with charges levelled against saraki and Ekwerenmadu might convict them by fire or by force. Now the country will go for a new election. Which the north hoped to win.
|Re: FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 by neche2007: 9:25pm
This is the handiwork of the cabal now. Truly Buhari is dead or incapacitated. It's like osibanjo has secretly agreed to resign. Now with charges levelled against saraki and Ekwerenmadu might convict them by fire or by force. Now the country will go for a new election. Which the north hoped to win. QED
Revealed: Igbo And Yoruba Politics In Sabon Gari, Kano / The Bad State Of Our University.whats The Cause.aasu Strike 3month Every Year / Breaking News - FG Drops All Charges Against Ribadu.
Viewing this topic: silvaspecs, midolian(m), farmer99, roughdiamond(m), KonceptzOnpoint(m), BrightKonsult, danla44(m), oyetundedavid, Dsegsam(m), saintegs(m), megasoul, Jarus(m), SHEAU(m), jhydebaba(m), TellingItAsItIs, highpriest4, Lakebeyin, PETERENI1(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12