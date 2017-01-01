Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Increases Saraki's Charges From 16 To 18, Case Adjourned To February 23 (4173 Views)

Saraki's CCT Trial Adjourned To October 21 / Buhari's Eligibility Suit Suffers Setback, Adjourned To April 22 / Suit Seeking To Disqualify Buhari Adjourned To Wednesday.

The Nigerian government has applied for an amendment of the 16 count criminal charge leveled against Senate president, Bukola Saraki, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, in Abuja on Wednesday.



The CCT panel permitted Saraki to enter his plea to the fresh charge by 1:30pm.



Dr. Saraki was docked before the CCT on September 22, 2015, on a 13-count charge and latter re-arraigned on April 28, 2016, on an amended 16-count corruption charge.



FG alleged that he made false/anticipatory declaration of assets, operated foreign accounts while in office as Kwara State governor between 2003 and 2011, as well as collected governorship salary four years after his tenure had elapsed. FG had earlier called two witnesses that testified against the defendant before the tribunal.



At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, Justice Umar stood-down the proceeding to record Saraki’s fresh plea. The development came shortly after the third prosecution witness, Pw-3, Mr. Samuel Madujemu narrated how FG uncovered discrepancies in assets the defendant declared to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.



The witness is the Chief Admin Officer at the CCB.



He was the head of investigation Division under the Department of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring, that joined the EFCC to probe Saraki’s assets.



Madujemu told the tribunal that Saraki made his first assets declaration on September 16, 2003, upon his assumption of office. He told the tribunal that a joint investigative team involving the CCB, Federal Ministry of Justice and the EFCC, discovered that Saraki falsely declared his assets.





He said: ” After we discovered that there were some discrepancies, we commenced further investigations into the matter. One of the discrepancies we discovered had to do with false declaration and none declaration of some assets and some liabilities.”



The witness said he was not aware that the CCB initially verified Saraki’s assets before EFCC tendered preliminary report that ignited the joint investigation. He told the tribunal that Saraki under-declared some assets he acquired in 2006. For instance, he told the tribunal that Saraki declared two properties he bought in Lagos and left out two others.



But reading from one of the assets declaration forms marked as exhibit-3, the witness said: “My lord what I see here is No17a and 17b Mc Donald Street Ikoyi which the defendant acquired with a bank loan in 2006. “No 15a and 15b Mc Donald Ikoyi which he also acquired in 2006 was not included in the assets he declared.”



Saraki allegedly acquired the properties with N265m. The witness was at the verge of revealing more alleged discrepancies in assets the Senate President declared, when head of the defence team, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, drew attention of the tribunal to the amended charge against his client. “My lord I think we should at this juncture bring to your notice the fact that we were served with an amended charge this morning.



“You cannot proceed further in th matter until the defendant pleads to that amended charge. “My lord the defendant is psychologically affected by this amended charge and is desirous to enter his plea. “At this stage the defendant must plead to it before we proceed further on this matter. If it is not serious then the prosecution should withdraw it,” Agabi submitted.



Responding, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) said he did not raise the issue so as not to disrupt proceeding of the day. “My lord amendment can be done anytime even after their own defence, before judgment is delivered. “Moreover we are not bringing anything new. The new charge is just the old wine in a new bottle”, Jacobs argued. Though the tribunal panel observed that they were yet to receive a copy of the amended charge, Justice Umar said he was willing to stand-down the matter for one hour.



“Chief Agabi remember that Rotimi is your son”, the tribunal Chairman, Justice Umar jokingly remarked. “No my lord, Rotimi is now a bad son”, Agabi responded. Saraki will now face an amended 18-count charge.

Lol.... its like Saraki hasnt obliged to the cabal over Osibanjo dilemma. ....

Jokerman:

Lol.... its like Saraki hasnt obliged to the cabal over Osibanjo dilemma. .... ..that 'mere' commissioner. (does Saraki still think?)

..that 'mere' commissioner. (does Saraki still think?)

Bukola! See what your mouth has caused you. You referred to our VP as mere commissioner. Now the man don dey deal with you as Acting President. If he become full president, your own don finish be that. You kukuma know say him oga for Bourdillon no like u before 3 Likes 1 Share

Both the Federal government and Saraki are bunch of jokers, instead of them to get to work and provide excellent leadership to steer the country in the right direction and out of recession, they are busy chasing shadows, Buhari is in London drinking burukutu and the country is on auto-reverse, nonsense 8 Likes

Keep on deceiving Nigerians with your fight against corruption. 1 Like

All these one na just APC show to entertain their zombies 1 Like

brightballer:

Keep on deceiving Nigerians with your fight against corruption. i wonder how dis case wan put food for my table

Court,charges and cases against him but he still appoint people into the government and still rule the government

The original 16 count charges is yet to be proven not talk of increasing it to 18. What a clueless country we've found ourselves. I'm tired of this country 4 Likes





BTW, this is to inform the general public of the missing of an old frail clueless president of a zombified Nigeria...he was last seen in za oza room, any information about his whereabout should be directed to soak away/pit latrine..thank you Mtcheew...una never convict am for the 16 count charges, u dey increase am to 18...this FG is just toothless, hopeless, clueless, helpless and above all useless

This case still hasn't ended yet? In Nigeria, it appears there's a different justice system for the rich and another for the poor. If it was one unknown poor man, justice would have been served.

Mtcheeew, convict him for one charge first.





Lets see who wins This action film dey sweet me

Omoakinsuyi:

Bukola! See what your mouth has caused you. You referred to our VP as mere commissioner. Now the man don dey deal with you as Acting President. If he become full president, your own don finish be that. You kukuma know say him oga for Bourdillon no like u before



Who is this? Na wa o. Smh.

I have this feelings that the Fight against Corruption will be tough when Buhari comes back...



Just wanna start seeing people in jail i swear..

Be like say this case na season film

Liepoop rod and slavior... being disgraced left, right and centre

See the way FG dey yeye number 3 citizen.



If na me be Saraki, I go don vex resign tey tey

He no merit that position in the first place so no qualms

Omoakinsuyi:

Bukola! See what your mouth has caused you. You referred to our VP as mere commissioner. Now the man don dey deal with you as Acting President. If he become full president, your own don finish be that. You kukuma know say him oga for Bourdillon no like u before

Haha..tell him.oo

The "mere commissioner" is smarter than people think. Saraki is more dangerous now with his Fetish, demonic Alfas therefore Osibanjo needs the spiritual mentorship of Baba Adeboye to chase this demonic thing away from the Senate.

This is the handiwork of the cabal now. Truly Buhari is dead or incapacitated. It's like osibanjo has secretly agreed to resign. Now with charges levelled against saraki and Ekwerenmadu might convict them by fire or by force. Now the country will go for a new election. Which the north hoped to win.