Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) (4848 Views)

See What FFK’s Ex Girlfriend,Ada Uchegbu Said About Biafrans Joining APC(Pic) / Stone Us If Buhari Fails To Deliver On Electoral Promises – Momoh / We’ll Rule Lagos For 35 More Years – APC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Shall we? 6 Likes

Am just looking for a lump size stone 18 Likes 1 Share

surely u will b stoned 11 Likes 1 Share

Same Momoh that threw the first stone at APC? 4 Likes 2 Shares

stoning in progress 6 Likes

it's time to stone them 11 Likes

Nah because the two years don reach na im make baba run go Camp for UK?





That man can fear eeh.



Avengers threatened him and he developed instantaneous ear infection.



IPOB threatened him and fear no allow him go, he come claim say his visit with disrupt Xmas.





Funny enough he no dey ever carry Osibande along. 2 Likes

Stones loading... 4 Likes

But you have failed already. Are you not seeing what I am saw? Gbo?



This is clearer than clear. Check for ex, food prices, fuel price, cost of living and non increasing salaries.

Fa fa faa foul.



RIP apc 3 Likes

nwabobo:

Shall we?

Lalasticlala come and see o, your in-laws will soon face stoning squad. , that was what they told us.



Count down to May 29 stoning extravaganza Lalasticlala come and see o, your in-laws will soon face stoning squad., that was what they told us.Count down to May 29 stoning extravaganza 3 Likes 1 Share

chai ... nigerians and nairaland una no get chill at all 1 Like

hucienda:

chai ... nigerians and nairaland una no get chill at all

Keep wondering where they resurrect these things from? [sup][/sup]Keep wondering where they resurrect these things from? 1 Like 1 Share

The stone I will use is still making consultation. 2 Likes

Over confident, shameless idiot. 4 Likes 1 Share

Going to a quarry now. One truckload ONLY for Lai Mohammed.



For Tinubu? I will ask that he cleans his teeth till they become like a human 's. For Buhari? I pity the wicked geezer. 3 Likes 1 Share

oya come make we go

What prove have they got that they haven't failed us?

This one is for Liar mohammed. 12 Likes 1 Share

APC? Hmmmm

amaechi is just a tout. if I catch him eeee ! mmmmm 3 Likes 1 Share

The message is crystal clear. Any stoning is justified.



Hmm who is Momoh again sef? 1 Like

All the people wey dey sell stones go blow this year 4 Likes 1 Share

they av not only failed us....they av killed us 1 Like 1 Share





There's also icecream and Jell-O on the side for those who wish to cool off after the voluntary 'stoning' exercise which APC has signed up for...it's a hot job y'know.



We also specialise in stone-themed t-shirts n shorts for the occasion! Place ya order for any and every because nwa Chineke no go carry last. We pay close attention to service delivery, ur satisfaction is our priority! If u need customised stones for specific targets, Freeze's Frosties and Hard Stones is your destination, in fact it's coming to a place near you soon! We make stones for crushing, pelting, castrating and basically burying targets! No need to dig ground! Home and on-site delivery also available at no extra cost!There's also icecream and Jell-O on the side for those who wish to cool off after the voluntary 'stoning' exercise which APC has signed up for...it's a hot job y'know.We also specialise in stone-themed t-shirts n shorts for the occasion! Place ya order for any and every because nwa Chineke no go carry last. We pay close attention to service delivery, ur satisfaction is our priority! 7 Likes

Scam every where

Be mindful of what you say, for what you ask for is what you get, talk less and avoid mistakes. Goodevening nairaland buddies

Ohhhhhhhhh! 7 Likes 1 Share

Wait for the stones to rain on you soon 1 Like

U already failed bro, come and kneel here...

Na hailstones spos fall on top their heads sef. 1 Like