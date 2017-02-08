₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by nwabobo: 6:45pm
Shall we?
6 Likes
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by vanbonattel: 6:48pm
Am just looking for a lump size stone
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by BeautyBaebee(f): 6:49pm
surely u will b stoned
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by vatiqan: 6:51pm
Same Momoh that threw the first stone at APC?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by searchng4love: 7:03pm
stoning in progress
6 Likes
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by Annie939(f): 7:15pm
it's time to stone them
11 Likes
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by Kondomatic(m): 7:23pm
Nah because the two years don reach na im make baba run go Camp for UK?
That man can fear eeh.
Avengers threatened him and he developed instantaneous ear infection.
IPOB threatened him and fear no allow him go, he come claim say his visit with disrupt Xmas.
Funny enough he no dey ever carry Osibande along.
2 Likes
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by Badgers14: 7:24pm
Stones loading...
4 Likes
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by mybestlove(m): 7:25pm
But you have failed already. Are you not seeing what I am saw? Gbo?
This is clearer than clear. Check for ex, food prices, fuel price, cost of living and non increasing salaries.
Fa fa faa foul.
RIP apc
3 Likes
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by luvinhubby(m): 7:28pm
nwabobo:
Lalasticlala come and see o, your in-laws will soon face stoning squad. , that was what they told us.
Count down to May 29 stoning extravaganza
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by hucienda: 7:31pm
chai ... nigerians and nairaland una no get chill at all
1 Like
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by luvinhubby(m): 7:32pm
[sup][/sup]
hucienda:
Keep wondering where they resurrect these things from?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by DivneFavour(m): 7:32pm
The stone I will use is still making consultation.
2 Likes
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by ufuosman: 7:33pm
Over confident, shameless idiot.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by DIKEnaWAR: 7:36pm
Going to a quarry now. One truckload ONLY for Lai Mohammed.
For Tinubu? I will ask that he cleans his teeth till they become like a human 's. For Buhari? I pity the wicked geezer.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by chris4gold(m): 7:40pm
oya come make we go
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by Cletus77(m): 7:47pm
What prove have they got that they haven't failed us?
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by FromZeroToHero(m): 8:31pm
This one is for Liar mohammed.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by bestman09(m): 8:34pm
APC? Hmmmm
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by Danzakidakura(m): 8:46pm
amaechi is just a tout. if I catch him eeee ! mmmmm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by Oildichotomy(m): 9:06pm
The message is crystal clear. Any stoning is justified.
Hmm who is Momoh again sef?
1 Like
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 9:11pm
All the people wey dey sell stones go blow this year
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by fowosh: 9:19pm
they av not only failed us....they av killed us
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by freeze001(f): 9:30pm
If u need customised stones for specific targets, Freeze's Frosties and Hard Stones is your destination, in fact it's coming to a place near you soon! We make stones for crushing, pelting, castrating and basically burying targets! No need to dig ground! Home and on-site delivery also available at no extra cost!
There's also icecream and Jell-O on the side for those who wish to cool off after the voluntary 'stoning' exercise which APC has signed up for...it's a hot job y'know.
We also specialise in stone-themed t-shirts n shorts for the occasion! Place ya order for any and every because nwa Chineke no go carry last. We pay close attention to service delivery, ur satisfaction is our priority!
7 Likes
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by favourmic(m): 9:32pm
Scam every where
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by wins18(m): 9:33pm
Be mindful of what you say, for what you ask for is what you get, talk less and avoid mistakes. Goodevening nairaland buddies
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by gbenson(m): 9:33pm
Ohhhhhhhhh!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by akinvictorak: 9:33pm
Wait for the stones to rain on you soon
1 Like
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by driand(m): 9:34pm
U already failed bro, come and kneel here...
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by kennygee(f): 9:34pm
Na hailstones spos fall on top their heads sef.
1 Like
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by Integrityfarms(m): 9:34pm
We would have started the stoning but we will wait till PMB is back. For its said , when you strike the shepherd the sheep will scatter.
Even the DSS can't stop us from stoning this government.
1 Like
|Re: Stone Us If We Fail After 2 Years - APC Founding Member, Momoh (Throwback Pic) by Coldfeet(f): 9:34pm
