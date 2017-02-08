CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



In what has been described as a public disgrace, a 36-year old single woman, Jane Okeke has been stripped Unclad and arrested after she was caught stealing some clothes at PEP Super Store in Isolo, Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS learnt the suspect went to a inner room provided to customers to test their selected clothes by the management before they make payment.



However, Okeke reportedly selected 11 different wears and went inside the changing room with her handbag, pretended to be trying on those clothes before she could make payment.



Unknown to the management, Okeke

had another motive.



He reportedly removed her old clothes she had kept in her bag, including the clothes she worn and changed them with some of the new clothes she selected from the store, wore some she pretended wanting to buy.



However, as she made to exit the store, the security demanded to search her and it was during that exercise that the management discovered what she did.



She was stripped of those clothes she had already wore and was immediately handed over to the police by the management.



At the police station, Anambra State-born Okeke confessed that she stole and that the store’s management took back their clothes including the ones she already worn leaving her Unclad.



She said she was a drop-out student of Federal Polytechnics Oko, Anambra where she hails from.



She said she could not complete her programme in the school due to finance occasioned by the death of her father and had to come to Lagos to hustle to make ends meet.



Okeke was arraigned before Isolo Magistrate’s court with conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and stealing under the Criminal code.



She pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mrs A.K. Shonubi granted her bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety.



She was however remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail.

The matter was adjourned till 20 February 2017.



