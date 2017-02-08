₦airaland Forum

Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo)

Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by dre11(m): 8:10pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

In what has been described as a public disgrace, a 36-year old single woman, Jane Okeke has been stripped Unclad and arrested after she was caught stealing some clothes at PEP Super Store in Isolo, Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS learnt the suspect went to a inner room provided to customers to test their selected clothes by the management before they make payment.

However, Okeke reportedly selected 11 different wears and went inside the changing room with her handbag, pretended to be trying on those clothes before she could make payment.

Unknown to the management, Okeke
had another motive.

He reportedly removed her old clothes she had kept in her bag, including the clothes she worn and changed them with some of the new clothes she selected from the store, wore some she pretended wanting to buy.

However, as she made to exit the store, the security demanded to search her and it was during that exercise that the management discovered what she did.

She was stripped of those clothes she had already wore and was immediately handed over to the police by the management.

At the police station, Anambra State-born Okeke confessed that she stole and that the store’s management took back their clothes including the ones she already worn leaving her Unclad.

She said she was a drop-out student of Federal Polytechnics Oko, Anambra where she hails from.

She said she could not complete her programme in the school due to finance occasioned by the death of her father and had to come to Lagos to hustle to make ends meet.

Okeke was arraigned before Isolo Magistrate’s court with conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and stealing under the Criminal code.

She pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs A.K. Shonubi granted her bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety.

She was however remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail.
The matter was adjourned till 20 February 2017.


http://pmexpressng.com/woman-stripped-Unclad-stealing-clothes-lagos-store/

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by dingbang(m): 8:11pm
Stripped unclad? Why "amn't" I seeing her booobs?





English grammarians should not quote me.. grin

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by emvico(m): 8:13pm
Elu elu. pls tell her to meet me at other room

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by Ebubeslym(m): 8:22pm
Stripped unclad?
Grabs dictionary

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by casttlebarbz(m): 8:39pm
al d posters above me wants to see d unclad pix...

1 Like

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by agarawu23(m): 8:41pm
Konji guys won't stop these striping of a thing. They should hand her over to the police

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by josephine123: 9:55pm
WATCH : WHAT THEY DID TO THESE FEMALE THIEVES


Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by brunofarad(m): 9:56pm
Nonsense
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by dbynonetwork: 9:56pm
Mtchewwwww
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by Mementoes(m): 9:56pm
Eeya.
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by tommykiwi(m): 9:57pm
But if Na man dey will set him ablaze ... Stealing is wrong...plz stop jungle justice.

2 Likes

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by hablink: 9:57pm
She wanna receive fresh air huh

1 Like

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by djbobby007: 9:57pm
dis people again,y in lagos?

2 Likes

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by Flexherbal(m): 9:57pm
Hmmm!
Too bad!!

http://www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used in curing PreMAture ExPULsion and E.D
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by abejide1000(m): 9:58pm
If it was food, I would have asked them to forgive her, we know they're hungry mofos....Jane Okeke

2 Likes

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by djbobby007: 9:58pm
make dem no spoil lagos for us ooooo
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by YINKS89(m): 9:58pm
Anambrans I hail

3 Likes

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by talk2archy: 9:58pm
see what turns me on oo, pls u guys should forgive her let me settle the bills.

1 Like

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by princeonx: 9:58pm
@op the speed I was running to get here will ki.ll person if I jam them! Only to be for nothing. Behave yourself oh

2 Likes

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by rattlesnake(m): 9:58pm
whats unclad
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by focus7: 9:59pm
Jane Okeke from Anambra state, the Jewish race from the SE again.

1 Like

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by easytask(m): 10:00pm
Nothing to see na
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by afamaustin: 10:00pm
see what Buhari d cause.
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by anibi9674: 10:00pm
hmmm
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by obamd: 10:00pm
All these boys will come spoil this thread with name checking now.

Sad
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by festusfeezy(m): 10:00pm
Wrong topic
Y not put this way
Woman dressed with cloths she stole from lagos store ;
grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by Trapnews: 10:00pm
Nnamdi! Nnamdi!! Nnamdi!!! come and carry your people and goooo shocked You are free to take them to Bihafraud or whatever you call it. We are tired of your people making headlines for the wrong reasons.... abeg follow prison window comot as Buhari no get your time again o

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by softmind24: 10:00pm
op please post the part 2




I can't see cool cool cool
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by Vizzim(m): 10:00pm
All is well. Ẹ go better
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by annnikky(f): 10:00pm
dingbang:
Stripped unclad? Why "amn't" I seeing her booobs?





English grammarians should not quote me.. grin
So u open d thread to come c b**bs abi tongue
Re: Woman Stripped Unclad For Stealing Clothes At Lagos Store (photo) by Coldfeet(f): 10:01pm
sad

(0) (1) (Reply)

